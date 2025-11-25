The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, November 24th …

It was a break-the-internet moment if there ever was one. Unpredictable, at times perplexing and rich, with the kinds of surreal moments social media feeds on. After Friday’s meeting between President Trump and Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York, certain corners of the internet did, in fact, appear to be broken — or at least temporarily off-kilter — including the sprawling online ecosystem that has emerged from the Make America Great Again movement. This raucous hive, which tends to hype up every win by the president, was uncharacteristically muted in response to the meeting with Mr. Mamdani. What was supposed to be a “socialist showdown,” in the words of a Fox News chyron, was instead filled with smiles, good vibes and the president’s endorsement of Mr. Mamdani’s leadership. “I feel very confident that he can do a very good job,” Mr. Trump told reporters. With no ideological confrontation to rally around, political influencers and commentators associated with the MAGA movement struggled to summon a unified response. – The New York Times

Our Take: Trump runs for President in 2016 — Online influencers actively trash him, say he has no chance.

Trump wins the 2016 nomination — Online influencers pretend to love him but criticize everything to explain why he’ll never beat Hillary and we should have went with Ted Cruz instead.

Trump wins 2016 Presidency — Online influencers pretend they never doubted him for a second but then trash him at every turn, try to peel away his base, and use it all to explain why we’ll lose the midterms and then the 2020 election.

The 2018 Midterms is stolen — Online influencers blame Trump and bad candidates and not registering enough and anything else but election fraud.

The 2020 election is stolen — Online influencers abandon him and never speak of election fraud again. None of them get kicked off social media and they go back to openly hating and criticizing Trump because they think his political career is over.

Trump runs for President in 2024 — Online influencers actively trash him, say he has no chance.

Trump wins the 2024 nomination — Online influencers pretend to love him but criticize everything to explain why he’ll never beat Joe Biden and we should have went with RON! instead.

Trump wins 2024 Presidency — Online influencers pretend they never doubted him for a second but then trash him at every turn, try to peel away his base, and use it all to explain why we’ll lose the midterms and then the 2028 election.

Do you notice a pattern here?

The “Trump needs to...” online influencer crowd can go fuck themselves. —

***

Another Take: The Fake Election Ritual

“A real election requires real votes to be counted in the way they are cast and then for the person selected to be placed in power.”

“Our elections are a system choosing who’s going to win and then us participating in a self diluting psyop to confirm that their choice is acceptable to us.”

“We are participating in a stage play and we are giving them our time and money and every bit of our emotion and commitment so that we can fool ourselves.” [Full Episode, Clip Link] —

President Donald Trump touted relations with China as “extremely strong” on Monday following a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who told Trump that Taiwan’s “return to China” is a key part of Beijing’s vision for the world order. The call, not previously flagged by either country, came weeks after the two leaders met in South Korea, where they agreed to a framework for a trade deal that has yet to be finalized. China is locked in its biggest diplomatic crisis for years with U.S. ally Japan. This month, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said any Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response. “China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism, and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War Two,” Xi was quoted as saying by China’s official Xinhua news agency, adding that “Taiwan’s return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order.” — Reuters

Our Take:

Trump may be the rugmaster and rugging everyone on everything except the unruggable (Bitcoin), but for sure not on this one, trust me bro. —

The White House welcome bestowed on the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was the most lavish of the Trump presidency, and a gaudily clear statement of its foreign policy priorities. It was billed as a mere working visit, but it was more extravagant than any previous state visit. The president greeted the prince on the south lawn, the White House’s biggest stage. There were uniformed men on horses bearing flags and a flypast of fighter jets. […] If the deal goes forward, it will cut against one of the abiding principles of US-Israeli relations – that Israel always gets to buy the best military hardware, giving it a prized “qualitative edge” over other US allies in the region. Appearing to dump that principle, Trump made clear that both countries would get the best as they are equally close to Washington. “[Saudi Arabia] is a great ally and Israel’s a great ally,” the president said. “As far as I’m concerned, I think they are both at a level where they should get top of the line.” That is not language that Israel likes to hear out of Washington and it was the latest of several setbacks in the bilateral relationship in recent months.

— The Guardian

Our Take: One 2017 event marked the biggest Q proof of all time, while heralding the Golden Age to come.

This was the Saudi Purge.

This was never mere theater for Western applause, never performative anti-corruption cosplay; it was the proof-of-concept, the delayed-fuse prototype for what a sovereign leader could achieve when the Deep State’s puppets were cut loose and the nation’s wealth redirected from propping up Treasury bonds for a decaying unipolar empire toward a future of true independence and abundance creation.

Q spoke of it in real time, the drops aligning with the purge’s thunder like precision strikes, signaling that the Kingdom’s great drainage would mirror—and in fact precede—America’s own, a temporal pincer movement where the Saudis moved first while Trump, constrained by the theatrical necessities of the 2020 steal and the ongoing chaos that followed prepared the American battlefield for the greater reclamation to come.

And these delays were always features, never bugs; the Saudi purge bought precious cycles, reclaimed bricks for the golden path while the American Collective Mind endured its own bicameral fracture under engineered—and yes, bicameral—delusion.

But now, in the blazing second act of Trump’s restoration—mere days after the triumphant November summit in Washington—that circuit has closed with a force that is shaking the foundations of the old order.

MBS did not arrive as supplicant or junior partner, but as benefactor and co-architect of abundance, upgrading the Kingdom’s already-promised $600 billion in U.S. investments to the aforementioned step change—real money, representative of sovereign capital no longer funneled into propping up a hollowed-out hegemon, but poured directly into the arteries of American renaissance: advanced manufacturing in the heartland, gas turbines rising in Greenville, South Carolina, critical minerals joint ventures that sever China’s stranglehold on rare-earth supply chains and civilian nuclear partnerships that will see American companies as the Kingdom’s partners of choice while Saudi capital flows back into restarting American reactors and building the next generation of small modular systems.

In the midst of this theater, Trump, with characteristic bluntness dismissed the resurrected Khashoggi specter one final time … “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman” … and in that dismissal sealed the inversion: the journalist once martyred as narrative weapon revealed definitively as Brotherhood-adjacent operative, while the Prince emerges not merely unscathed, but elevated, his Vision 2030 platform no longer mocked as desert fantasy, but celebrated as the working blueprint Trump himself is now scaling nationwide, perhaps worldwide.

This is the Actual flexing at maximum asymmetry, and it is here that Saudi Arabia reveals itself as the single greatest accelerator of the Golden Age transition we have yet identified.

[Read: “Heralds of the Golden Age”] —

The Wall Street Journal is refusing to publish information allegedly proving that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s top aide embezzled US funds, journalist Tucker Carlson has claimed. In a post on X on Monday, Carlson said the WSJ has for months held a story detailing the “personal corruption” of Andrey Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff. “Yermak has skimmed hundreds of millions in American tax dollars meant for Ukraine aid. The Journal’s editors can prove that. But they’re not. Instead they’re protecting Yermak,” Carlson wrote. He argued that the information was being suppressed because Yermak, as Kiev’s top negotiator, was “leading efforts to scuttle” the US-drafted plan to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The Murdoch family, which owns the WSJ, wants “to continue the war with Russia,” he claimed. — RT

Our Take: So, the entire Ukrainian government is being exposed for being a bunch of bloodsucking parasites?

And now the American media is being exposed for being complicit in those crimes?

Accelerate. —

The criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James are gone — for now. But a federal judge’s decision to dismiss the indictments and eject the lead prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, raises a long list of questions about what comes next. U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie concluded that Halligan’s appointment by Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the federal prosecutors’ office in the Eastern District of Virginia was illegal. And because Halligan was the only prosecutor to sign off on the Comey and James prosecutions, Currie ruled that the cases must be dismissed. A grand jury indicted Comey in September on charges that he lied to Congress in 2020 when discussing media leaks related to the FBI’s investigation of President Donald Trump and his links to Russia. James, who sued Trump in a massive civil fraud case in 2022, was indicted two weeks later on mortgage fraud charges. Both claimed they were targeted by Halligan — Trump’s former personal lawyer — to carry out Trump’s personal vendetta against them. Judges in each case were weighing those “vindictive prosecution” concerns before Currie shut down the cases Monday over Halligan’s legitimacy. But Currie also left a window for prosecutors to try again. — Politico

Our Take: The key question on this Comey dismissal is, “what comes next?” Is the statute of limitations up — meaning Comey walks on a timing issue — or is there a path to justice?

“Whenever an indictment or information charging a felony is dismissed for any reason after the period prescribed by the applicable statute of limitations has expired, a new indictment may be returned in the appropriate jurisdiction within six calendar months of the date of the dismissal of the indictment or information, or, in the event of an appeal, within 60 days of the date the dismissal of the indictment…” — 18 U.S. Code § 3288 - Indictments and information dismissed after period of limitations.

Looks like there is a path. I don’t know if Halligan is actually illegitimate or just narratively so. I also don’t believe any of the government is legitimate since elections are fake and “democracy” was hijacked to steal the Republic.

I don’t know how we return to legitimacy entirely, but I believe with everything in me that it must involve accountability. Comey and his (many, many) co-conspirators must be held accountable.

There must be a “legitimate” prosecutor that can try this case, right? There are allegedly 93 US Attorneys in this country (and its territories). If there is to be a golden age, there must first be a justice phase. —

The United States on Monday formally designated Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization, layering additional terrorism-related sanctions on the group it has said includes President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking officials. Venezuela’s government rejected what it called a “ridiculous” U.S. plan to designate the “non-existent” group. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this month the U.S. would designate Cartel de los Soles, or Cartel of the Suns, as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) for the network’s alleged role in importing illegal drugs into the U.S. Maduro faces escalating pressure from President Donald Trump’s U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean, raising concerns that the U.S. may seek to use the designation to justify military action. Sanctions experts, however, have said the statute for the designation does not authorize such a move. – Reuters

Our Take: As the Deep State licks its lips in anticipation of another violent coup, and social media influencers march to the beat of the war drums, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an interview said that 85% of the cartels’ cash is being laundered through major US banks. He also stipulated that the cartels are successful only because they are working with people inside the US government.

While US public officials continue to lie to the public — purportedly to “wake up the normies” — Nicolas Maduro and other members of the Sovereign Alliance are speaking hard truth and exposing the criminals that have long run the US government.

No wonder they want to kill him. [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: “Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro just said that 85% of the cartel’s money is being laundered through the US banking system. The entire fiat banking system is a fraud.”

Based Dictator for the win.

Amazing timing with the markets, the crypto stuff, the banking stuff, the fake war the Regime is begging for.

Amazing timing. —

Following the surprise announcement by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that she’s retiring from Congress in 42 days - claiming that President Trump and House Republicans have abandoned America First priorities, it appears that others within the GOP are looking for the exit as well. According to Punchbowl News, they received several messages over the weekend from disaffected Republicans who may follow MTG’s lead. One particularly pissed Republican told Punchbowl: “This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage.ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms… More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.” — ZeroHedge

Our Take: There are still a troubling number of so-called Truthers who seem to think that when Trump said he was returning power back to “you, THE PEOPLE,” he meant by way of an insufferable den of preening, unelected bureaucrats.

Take him at his word.

Are these threats ... or promises? —

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Sunday has killed a senior commander in the militant movement Hezbollah. Haytham Ali Tabatabai, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Ali Tabatabai, was struck in the Haret Hreik district, a stronghold of Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital. Both Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed his death. According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the attack killed at least five people and injured 28 others. Tabatabai joined Hezbollah as a teenager after its formation during Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon. He was one of the few long-serving commanders to survive Israel’s targeted-killing campaign last year. Hezbollah is among the Iran-backed forces opposing Israel’s regional dominance. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the strike, calling it part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to destroy the group, which it accuses of terrorism. — RT

Our Take: US Special Envoy Tom Barrack (whose parents were Lebanese immigrants to America) recently explained during an interview with Mario Nawfal that the American People have been grossly misinformed on the true nature of Hezbollah — that it started as a political movement to expel Israel from southern Lebanon and has since mutated into a militia.

Barrack also explained that Hezbollah has not once violated the ceasefire they signed with Israel last year, not even after the ruthless pager attack that we saw late last year.

So why is Israel bombing the capital city of a foreign country and targeting the leadership of entities with whom Netanyahu has signed peace agreements?

What signal does this send to the rest of the world when Israel is allowed to act with total disregard for their sovereign? —

The Department of War has launched a formal investigation into Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, over allegations that he violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice by participating in a video urging U.S. service members to “refuse orders” — should they deem any action “illegal.” The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), the legal backbone of the U.S. military, is a federal law that governs the conduct of all service members by establishing a uniform set of criminal laws and procedures. It applies to all active-duty personnel, in addition to some reservists (whenever they are in a federal status) and academy students — covering offenses from minor infractions to serious crimes like desertion and treason. As a retired Navy captain, Kelly is part of the Regular component and remains subject to the UCMJ. Under Title 10 U.S. Code § 688, the Secretary of the Navy — with the approval of the Secretary of War — has the authority to recall certain retired members to active duty when deemed necessary. If recalled, a retiree may be subject to disciplinary action under the UCMJ, including the possibility of court-martial. — One America News

Our Take: It’s crazy that the “astronaut” is the only one of the seditious six with any military legal exposure. I would have thought that using your military or former military service to bolster your authority when calling for mutiny in the military would earn some form of military punishment. Apparently not.

Still, the other five aren’t off the hook: “The Department of War reminds all individuals that military retirees remain subject to the UCMJ for applicable offenses, and federal laws such as 18 U.S.C. § 2387 prohibit actions intended to interfere with the loyalty, morale, or good order and discipline of the armed forces. Any violations will be addressed through appropriate legal channels.”

Jake Sullivan’s wife is one of the seditious six, ostensibly confirming that sedition is a Sullivan family value. He’s also a key figure in the autopen scandal and Russia Gate — which, in my opinion, is two over acts in the treasonous grand conspiracy — and probably everything in between.

I wonder if the DOJ will use Maggie as leverage over Jake like they reportedly used Michael Flynn, Jr. over the General back in the day?

I don’t love the tactic, but it would be poetic. —

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have agreed to intensify contacts between the two countries’ diplomats on settling the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said on Monday following a phone conversation between the two leaders. Putin and Erdogan discussed a recently leaked US-drafted proposal on resolving the ongoing hostilities. Washington presented the plan to both Moscow and Kiev earlier this month. The details were not officially made public, but media reports indicated that it included de facto recognition of Crimea and Donbass as Russian, as well as a cap of 600,000 personnel on the Ukrainian military and a requirement for Kiev to stay out of NATO. Putin has confirmed that Moscow received the plan but said it has yet to be discussed “in detail.” Speaking to Erdogan on Monday, the Russian president said the proposals were consistent with the understandings reached during the Alaska summit in August, and that the initiative could serve as the basis for a potential peace agreement. — RT

Our Take: While I’m sure they probably discussed President Trump’s proposed peace deal, it is fair to assume that Erdoğan and Putin likely also discussed Syria, and how they are going to drive the IDF out permanently.

Last week there were reports that Russian military leaders had visited southern Syria for the first time since the fall of Assad.

If they are conducting reconnaissance on the Israeli border, then that means they are probably helping Jolani’s Syria to resist Israeli aggression.

—

From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress and prosperity. Today, America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth. To that end, my Administration has taken a number of actions to win that race, including issuing multiple Executive Orders and implementing America’s AI Action Plan, which recognizes the need to invest in AI-enabled science to accelerate scientific advancement. In this pivotal moment, the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project that was instrumental to our victory in World War II and was a critical basis for the foundation of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories. This order launches the “Genesis Mission” as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI‑accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century. The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets — the world’s largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments — to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs. — President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: A smooth Transition into GTOPIA!

Trump signs “Genesis Mission” executive order to build an “integrated AI platform” with access to “Federal scientific datasets” to dramatically accelerate AI development “comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project” that developed nuclear weapons.

“Genesis,” you say? Very Satoshi esq…

Sure looks like AI will replace politicians. Deep state PANIC! —

BONUS ITEMS

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, an unusual choice to play diplomat, spent two days last week delivering a tough message to Ukraine and its European allies: Accept the offered 28-point peace proposal by Thanksgiving, or else. Then, Secretary of State Marco Rubio showed up. Rubio’s arrival in Geneva on Sunday, to join Driscoll and resume discussions with senior Ukrainian officials, changed the tenor of the conversations. The Trump administration team backed away from a firm Thursday deadline and, in the opinion of the Europeans and Ukrainians, started taking their positions more into consideration. That’s according to four people familiar with the discussions, all granted anonymity to speak about sensitive diplomacy. “We believe that Marco Rubio’s engagement in the continuation of talks is important,” according to a fifth person, an official from a NATO country. The person said Monday that Rubio’s impact is seen in the change of pace of negotiations. “After yesterday, it has slowed down, and that’s good.” — Politico

The United States Naval Academy fired the commandant of midshipmen, Capt. Gilbert Clark Jr., on Monday due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead” the brigade, removing him than his position less than half a year after he assumed the post. Clark, who assumed the role in June, was axed by Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte. “The naval service maintains the highest standards for leaders and holds them accountable when those standards are not met,” the Naval Academy said Monday. […] The school did not provide further details about the reason for the dismissal. The U.S. Navy commonly references “loss of confidence” when firing senior leaders. — The Hill

