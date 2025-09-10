The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

U.S. job growth was far weaker in 2024 and early 2025 than initially reported, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announcing Tuesday that employers added 911,000 fewer jobs over the 12 months ending in March than first estimated. The revision appears to be the largest ever recorded. A final figure will be released next year. The adjustment, part of the BLS’ routine process comparing monthly surveys with state unemployment data, comes just weeks after President Trump dismissed BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer following a disappointing jobs report. Trump accused her of manipulating labor figures for political reasons. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the unprecedented revision both confirmed the weakness of the Biden-era economy and underscored the lack of credibility at the BLS. “Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record proving that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken,” Leavitt said, adding that new leadership was needed to restore confidence in the agency’s data. The scale of Tuesday’s revision topped last year’s cut of 818,000 jobs from hiring estimates, a move that had already drawn sharp criticism from Trump. When firing McEntarfer last month, he cited both the weak monthly numbers and the 2024 annual revision, saying he believed the statistics were “phony” and politically skewed to favor Democrats before the election. – Badlands Media

Our Take: How about that? Another agency is illegitimate?! –

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear President Donald Trump's tariff case this fall, expediting the case that would determine whether Trump can use emergency powers to place tariffs on many countries. The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to take up the case last week and give an expedited ruling on the matter. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined last month that Trump lacked the authority to impose tariffs, but placed the decision on hold to give the administration time to appeal. The Supreme Court scheduled oral hearings in the case to take place in the first week of November. The high court returns from its summer recess on Oct. 5. – Just the News

Our Take: Tariff authority in the US began with Article I, Section 8, which gave the legislative branch sole authority to “lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.” Fast forward to the Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act of 1934 (RTAA) where Congress delegated to the president the authority to negotiate bilateral tariff reductions – a power that Congress had previously guarded closely.

That authority was renewed repeatedly through the mid-20th century, and the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 expanded Executive authority even further. It authorized President Kennedy to negotiate across-the-board tariff cuts, and it created Section 232, which allowed presidents to adjust imports on national security grounds.

12 years later, the Trade Act of 1974 formalized a new system of delegation through “fast track authority,” (Trade Promotion Authority, or TPA). This allowed presidents to negotiate comprehensive trade agreements subject to an up-or-down congressional vote without amendments, while also arming the executive with Section 301 powers to retaliate against unfair foreign practices.

Since then, periodic renewals of TPA have sustained executive primacy in trade negotiations, and presidents of both parties have invoked Section 232 and Section 301 to impose tariffs unilaterally.

President Trump’s tariffs are lawful, and I imagine SCOTUS will find as much next session. –

A judge in Michigan dismissed the felony charges against a slate of electors who falsely signed on to documents claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election in the latest blow to efforts to hold the president and his allies accountable for attempting to overturn the results of the White House race he lost to Joe Biden. Sixteen people were initially charged with eight felonies each related to forgery and conspiracy by the Democratic attorney general, Dana Nessel, in 2023, though one of them had his charges dropped after he agreed to cooperate with the prosecution. The fake electors in Michigan will not go to trial. District court judge Kristen Simmons decided that the state had not provided “evidence sufficient to prove intent”, a requirement for fraud cases. She told a courtroom on Tuesday that the case did not involve the intent of those who orchestrated the scheme, like Kenneth Chesebro and other Trump attorneys – but those who actually signed the documents, Votebeat reported. “I believe they were executing their constitutional right to seek redress,” Simmons said of those who signed the documents. – The Guardian

Our Take: Michigan "Fake Electors" case against 15 electors DISMISSED!!!!

HUGE Victory in the Lawfare War.

However, always remember, "Victory" for them is the process. That is the punishment. This cost these electors MILLIONS in legal fees.

Time to go on offense! –

***

Another Take: EO 13848 has been extended for another year.

“Continuation of the National Emergency With Respect to Foreign Interference in or Undermining Public Confidence in United States Elections.” –

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich calls to dismantle the Palestinian Authority following this morning’s shooting attack in Jerusalem, tweeting that “the State of Israel cannot accept a Palestinian Authority that raises and educates its children to murder Jews.” “The Palestinian Authority must disappear from the map, and the villages from which the terrorists came should look like Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he declares, praising the “bravery of the courageous soldier and Kollel student who engaged and neutralized the terrorists, thereby likely preventing an even larger attack.” Smotrich’s statement comes only days after Smotrich unveiled a proposal for Israel to annex 82 percent of the West Bank in response to a range of Western countries’ plan to recognize a Palestinian state. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: There is a psyop underway online against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in an attempt to justify the Jewish Supremacists' attempts to annex Palestine.

Abbas has been the reasonable partner in the room for the past 35 years— even when Yasser Arafat and the PLO were still engaging the IDF in kinetic combat. That's why they hate Abbas and cannot allow him to win.

–

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard directed the National Security Agency in recent months to recall a classified report about Venezuela – despite agency staff affirming it was accurate and complied with all NSA policies – in a move that has raised major questions inside the intelligence community, according to people familiar with the matter. The classified report related to Venezuela and one of President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Richard Grenell, the people said. One of the people said it included conversations that Grenell had with Nicolas Maduro, the leader of Venezuela whom the US has accused of drug trafficking, as well as information about Grenell collected by the National Security Agency. After it was released, an unclassified addendum was added directing staff to “recall this report” at Gabbard’s direction. The unclassified addendum was issued in April, according to the person familiar with the matter. “The report is accurate and in accordance with all NSA policy, directives, and guidance; however, the DNI directed NSA to recall the report,” the addendum said. “Please remove the original report from all manual and computer files.” Grenell, who multiple sources said is close with Gabbard, declined to comment. – CNN

Our Take: Grenell was probably in Caracas telling big, bad Maduro how big and bad and mean he is. Clown show. –

Wall Street giant Cantor Fitzgerald debuted a new fund Monday that aims to give investors exposure to Bitcoin's gains and downside protection with gold. The fund, the Cantor Fitzgerald Gold Protected Bitcoin Fund, which was announced in May at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, aims to address the concerns of investors scared of Bitcoin Monday's announcement said that the fund "minimizes the risk of short-term volatility and reduces the impact of correlation spikes while continuing to benefit from the long-term upside trend of Bitcoin." "This gold-protected Bitcoin strategy spans five years and tackles both risks head-on: it captures Bitcoin's upward trajectory while gold provides a safety net that historically performs well when markets decline," Global Head of Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management Bill Ferri said. He added: "With risk assets at or near all-time highs, timing and protection matter." – Decrypt

Our Take: The Fund started by Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick just launched a signal-soaked Trojan Horse into the financial world:

Gold-Insured Bitcoin.

Could this be used as a template for the 'Global Economic Reordering' referenced by Scott Bessent?

Central Banks on notice. –

Judge Teresa Stokes has attracted scrutiny on social media after it emerged that she presided over a previous case involving DeCarlos Brown Jr. months before he was accused of murdering a Ukrainian refugee. Brown, 34, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22. Records show that Brown has been arrested 14 times in over a decade and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He has previously been convicted of felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats, leading to a six-year prison sentence in 2015 for incidents dating to 2013 and 2014. He was released in 2020; then, months later, he was charged with assaulting his sister. [...] Stokes is a magistrate judge for the Charlotte District in Mecklenburg County Court, North Carolina. She has also been linked to a charity that provides mental health and addiction support by social media users, though Newsweek was unable to verify these claims. In January 2025, Brown was arrested for alleged "misuse of the 911 system" and was released after signing a written promise to appear at his next court hearing, according to court documents signed by Stokes and seen by Newsweek… Judge Stokes is responsible for making bail decisions. – Newsweek

Our Take: The video of the attacker released Tuesday is gruesome, and the way that it’s been rolled out is shameful. How is it that legacy media reports nothing, social media reports selective clips and still shots, and then Alex Jones has the full video? What is happening right now?

WARNING: Graphic Violence in Full Video

Regardless, Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes released a deranged criminal into the interior of our nation, and she must never be anywhere near power again.

10 members of Congress are calling for the removal of Stokes, in a letter to Chief District Court Judge Roy Wiggins. The letter alleges Stokes was “reckless” in previously releasing Brown despite his criminal history, calling the decision a “willful and persistent failure to perform the duties of the office.” Brown has 14 prior cases in Mecklenburg County and previously served six years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny.

It could be worse, too. Laura Loomer is alleging that Stokes and her wife are getting kickbacks from mental health clinics. Big if true. Infowars dug into that story as well.

Regardless, Stokes should be indicted for accessory to murder. Make an example of her. Federally. –

The EU is on the verge of collapse and will not survive beyond the next decade without a “fundamental structural overhaul” and disentanglement from the Ukraine conflict, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned. Speaking on Sunday at the annual Civic Picnic in Kotcse, Orban said the EU has failed to meet its founding ambition of becoming a global power and cannot handle current challenges due to the absence of a common fiscal policy. He described the bloc as entering a phase of “chaotic and costly disintegration,” and warned that the 2028-2035 EU budget “could be the last if nothing changes.” “The EU is currently on the verge of falling apart and has entered a state of fragmentation. And if this continues like this… it will go down in history as the depressing end result of a once noble experiment,” Orban stated. He proposed transforming the EU into “concentric circles.” The outer ring would include countries cooperating on military and energy security, the second circle would comprise common market members, the third would contain those sharing a currency, while the innermost would include members seeking deeper political alignment. In Orban’s view, this would broaden cooperation without restricting development. – RT

AND

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, are bringing the end of the Ukraine conflict closer, Kirill Dmitriev, a presidential aide on international economic affairs, has said. He added that the diplomatic efforts of the two men could prevent World War III. Dmitriev, who is also the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund, wrote on X on Saturday: “Stalin, Roosevelt & Churchill won WWII. Putin & Trump will prevent WWIII.” He accompanied his post with a picture of the Soviet, US, and British leaders made during the historic 1945 Yalta Conference, which laid the foundations for the post-war order after the defeat of Nazi Germany. – RT

Our Take: Good. The EU is literally the Fourth Reich, and needs to be formally abolished.

Kirill Dmitriev is based and has been pure signal. I joined Burning Bright on The Narrative on Sunday night, and we went deep on the Sovereign Alliance, for those who are brave enough to endure a four-hour show. I'll be coming back this Sunday night to continue the psyop.

Act accordingly. –

Nepal’s military began deploying troops late Tuesday in Kathmandu after a day on which rampaging protesters set upon the South Asian nation’s political elite both in government offices and in their homes. A day after government forces opened fire on protesters, killing at least 19, smoke billowed from fires set at Parliament and the Supreme Court in the capital, Kathmandu, as well as from the homes of lawmakers past and present. The wife of one former official was badly burned. Hotels and airports were also attacked. The violence, which began on Monday, continued even after the Nepalese prime minister resigned and the government retreated from a ban on social media platforms like WhatsApp that had incensed Nepalese already angry over official corruption. The heads of Nepal’s main security agencies issued a joint statement appealing for calm and calling on political parties to find a peaceful way out of the crisis. But after the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and other top officials, it was unclear who, if anyone, was in charge. Later in the day, after the death toll climbed to 22, the army said it would step in. – The New York Times

Our Take: It’s weird that people consistently think “protests” broadcast by global propaganda media are true and legitimate when they’re in other countries we don’t know anything about. –

Did you know that one of the largest rare earth mines in the world is in California? It's in the San Bernardino County community of Mountain Pass -- right by the 15 Freeway on the way to Las Vegas. More than 200,000 drivers a day traverse the 15 Freeway through San Bernardino County, but as they pass Bailey Road at nearly 5,000 feet elevation, many don't realize they're passing a hidden gem just north of the freeway. The MP Materials Mountain Pass Mine is one of the largest rare-earth mines in the world. "It probably happened many billions of years ago, really, is what made this so special," said MP Materials' Chief Financial Officer Ryan Corbett about the open-air mine, which is nearly 500 feet deep. "It's almost a freak of nature... The way fault lines formed here to allow the rock formations to come to the surface and have rare-earth-bearing minerals in such a concentration, and in a form that is so easily leveraged and refined with our technology, is something that you really don't see anywhere else in the world." "(It's) so close to the surface and in a form that is easily digestible, if you will, in the downstream," he said. There are 17 rare earth elements on the Periodic Table of the Elements, many of which exist at the Mountain Pass Mine.

– ABC 7 (Los Angeles)

Our Take: "One of the things that President Trump is ushering in is a new model for the governance of a Republic."

In the midst of feigned outrage concerning recent Trump deals with Intel, MP Materials and other corporations, Lt. Gen Steve Kwast shed some encouraging light on the matter. [Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

President Donald Trump is ordering his health department to crack down on direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising in a new memorandum signed Tuesday. The push, which aligns with past pledges from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., aims to boost scrutiny of social media companies and influencers who promote medicines without proper disclosures, according to a senior administration official granted anonymity to discuss the effort. The Food and Drug Administration is also issuing warning letters to drugmakers putting them on notice that direct-to-consumer ads must adhere to existing regulations. Those rules state that ads cannot create misleading impressions of a drug and must present a fair balance of information about their risks and benefits. “Today, we will be sending out approximately 100 cease and desist enforcement letters and thousands of warning letters warning companies that we plan to enforce these regulations that are currently on the books,” the senior administration official said on a press call. – Politico

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly lost Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) protection after the move was criticized by officers who were pulled from crime prevention efforts. The move comes after President Donald Trump pulled Harris' Secret Service protection last month, which was on par with other administrations that ended vice presidential Secret Service protections after six months. Former vice presidents typically receive six months of Secret Service protection after leaving office, but Harris' protection had been extended for an additional year via a directive from then-President Joe Biden. Trump canceled the directive. Officers within the LAPD’s Metropolitan Division were helping California Highway Patrol with protecting Harris in the aftermath of the former vice president losing the federal protection. The security detail was funded by Los Angeles, and featured approximately a dozen officers, according to the Washington Examiner. The Los Angeles Police Protective League suggested Harris pay for her own private security, as many influential people who do not have mandated government protection do, or for California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to cover it. – Just the News

