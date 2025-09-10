Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Yingling's avatar
Lisa Yingling
2h

As an RN, they can't ban pharmaceutical drug ads fast enough! We are turning the population into total hypochondriac. Everyone now turns to the worst possible diagnosis because they saw some similar symptoms in a drug ad. Most drug ads aren't even for common conditions and the side effects are disastrous. Big pharmaceutical is running our news because that's most of the advertising dollars pumped into the industry now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs's avatar
Ahmed’s Stack of Subs
2hEdited

“How about that? Another agency is illegitimate?!”

Wanna reduce government? Don’t rehab agencies that have abused the public and tax dollars. Disband in total. Strip it all back to bare bones. Eye everything with suspicion and intent to repeal back to 10A.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture