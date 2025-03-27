The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, March 26th...

The United Auto Workers on Wednesday praised President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on auto imports, calling it a "victory for autoworkers." In a statement, the UAW, one of the U.S.’ largest labor unions, said Trump’s plan to impose 25% on all imported autos was a continuation of the president’s "Made in America renaissance" and marked the beginning of the end of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. "We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working class communities for decades. Ending the race to the bottom in the auto industry starts with fixing our broken trade deals, and the Trump administration has made history with today’s actions," said UAW President Shawn Fain. – Fox Business

Our Take: Interesting. The leftists keep telling us they are pro labor – the party of workers – at the same time they shill globalist solutions and demonize President Trump. President Trump is the most pro worker President in modern history, and the labor unions know it.

The left is about to lose their remaining credibility with labor – it’s been dwindling for a while, but opposing one of the most powerful labor unions on worker-benefitting tariffs is an accelerator to total annihilation.

The reality is, the openly globalist left never should have had credibility with labor. The globalists broke the world – they don’t get another at-bat.

America First. –

The Senate Ethics Committee had a late night Wednesday as elections supervisors, poll workers and lawmakers went through the weeds of HB 397. “If the elections aren’t right, what else do we have?” said Garland Favorito, a lobbyist and supporter of the bill. “We rely on the elections to elect the right people, to make the right decisions.” There are many nuances to the bill. It would allow voter registration statuses to be challenged by the state election board in Atlanta, meaning no matter where someone lives in the state of Georgia, they’d have to drive to Atlanta to defend their registration status. “If you are a qualified, registered voter, it should be easy. We shouldn’t be making it hard to vote,” Senator Jason Esteves said. The bill also would require a person taking a voter registration application to ask if the applicant is a U.S. citizen. If the applicant says “no” or doesn’t answer, the person has to tell them that it is a felony to apply to vote if they’re not a citizen. HB 397 also would also get rid of Georgia’s membership to the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, that the secretary of state uses to identify voters who have moved out of state. – Atlanta News First

AND

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum warns that the new executive order could cause voting delays or make some votes not eligible to be counted. President Trump says federal election funding will be affected if states don't comply with the new order. Michigan received over $20 million in federal election funding in 2020, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The GOP-led state House introduced a constitutional amendment requiring proof of citizenship in state elections, which will be voted on in the coming weeks. "This will impact every voter in some way," Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, a Democrat, tells me the new executive order could cause problems for married women who have not changed their name on their birth certificate or cause lines to be longer when voting. Or your vote may not count at all. – Fox47 News

Our Take: Societies operate off of consensus protocols. Culture is one such protocol. Elections are another. Both are vulnerable to subversion, but only the latter informs the former.

If you can't VERIFY the result, you can't accept the consensus.

November 2024 was a test. Did you pass? –

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Trump administration officials are being sued by a government watchdog group for using Signal to discuss military plans to strike Houthi targets in Yemen. The big picture: American Oversight alleges in its lawsuit that the chat on the unclassified commercial app that mistakenly included The Atlantic's editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg violated federal records laws. Driving the news: The suit that was filed in a D.C. federal court names Hegseth and officials including national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, CIA director John Ratcliffe, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio in his capacities as secretary of state and acting archivist. American Oversight said in a statement it's seeking to "recover unlawfully deleted messages and prevent further destruction." – Axios

Our Take: Something like this is happening at the same time Trump brings Crossfire Hurricane back around?

“The nonprofit emphasized that the Federal Records Act requires officials to preserve communications related to government business and stated that agencies typically ensure retention of messages on encrypted apps by mandating they be forwarded to official systems or otherwise archived.” [Source] –

Poland has ammunition to hold the line for up to two weeks in the event of war, until allied forces arrive, the head of the country’s National Security Bureau has said. Dariusz Lukowski told local broadcaster Polsat News on Wednesday that Poland has been increasing arms production to build sufficient capacity to resist a potential Russian attack. The NATO member shares a 144-mile border with Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave. Moscow has consistently denied having aggressive intentions toward NATO countries and insists that the Ukraine conflict was triggered by the military bloc’s expansion toward Russia’s borders. Asked whether Poland’s reserves might only last for five days of war, Lukowski said that was “possible in many areas and types of ammunition,” though not across all categories of munitions. “I believe that depending on how the fighting unfolds, we could maintain defensive operations for a week or two with the current level of stockpiles,” he said. According to Lukowski, the situation is most critical when it comes to ammunition for older weapons systems, for which production has already ceased. – RT

Our Take: LOL. Two weeks? Really? TWO WEEKS?

"...until Allied Forces arrive..."

And these clowns in Europe think they can take on the Russian War Machine? They are feckless cowards who should be deposed and replaced with rational men who possess strength and honor.

They are kites dancing in a hurricane. –

West Virginia will no longer allow the sale of food products that use any of seven listed food dyes or two preservatives effective Jan. 1, 2028. The new regulations signed into law Monday by Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) will also ban schools from using the additives in meals by this fall. “West Virginia ranks at the bottom of many public health metrics, which is why there’s no better place to lead the Make America Healthy Again mission,” Morrisey said in a statement after signing the legislation. “By eliminating harmful chemicals from our food, we’re taking steps toward improving the health of our residents and protecting our children from significant long-term health and learning challenges,” he added. The Make America Health Again (MAHA) movement Morrisey referenced has been championed by the Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has been a long-time critic of some substances commonly added to processed food and drinks. – The Hill

Our Take: The rest of the world doesn’t have the problems with chronic disease and obesity that America has. In fact, according to the Commonwealth Fund (and many other sources), the US has the highest rate of people with multiple chronic conditions in the world and an obesity rate nearly twice the global average.

That seems weird.

Why does the country that subsidizes the world – literally funding all the things such that the threat of cutting that funding leads to international incidents – have a domestic population that is sicker than anywhere else in the world?

Sounds intentional.

This ban is a good start for WV. It needs to be nationwide.

I’m also going to say it again: There needs to be accountability for the exploitation (and, also, all the poison). –

U.S Senator Rand Paul this week introduced the Nutritious SNAP Act of 2025 to restore personal responsibility and state flexibility to the federal food assistance program. The purpose of the bill is to confront an uncomfortable truth: while the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was created to fight hunger, it is now fueling a new public health crisis — obesity and chronic disease — by subsidizing the purchase of junk food with taxpayer dollars. “SNAP was designed to fight hunger and improve nutrition, not to subsidize soda and junk food,” said Paul. “It makes no sense that taxpayer dollars are being used to fund an epidemic of obesity and diet-related illness in low-income communities. My bill ensures that this assistance program actually supports health and wellness, not chronic disease.” SNAP currently provides food-purchasing assistance to more than 42 million individuals. While it successfully addresses food insecurity, studies show that nearly one-quarter of SNAP benefits are spent on junk food—sodas, chips, snack cakes, and desserts—contributing to worse diets and higher obesity rates among SNAP recipients than the general population. Despite these health concerns, previous efforts by states like Minnesota, California, and New York to limit SNAP junk food purchases have been rejected by the USDA. Paul says the Nutritious SNAP Act represents a common-sense step toward improving public health, protecting taxpayer dollars, and respecting the decisions made by states to combat chronic disease.

– North Kentucky Tribune

Our Take: From Tenet to Binders, SNAP to Elections, a whole lot of "MAGA" and "Alt Media" influencers seem to be running afoul of their carefully constructed new reality of late.

Trump team has almost run out of commies. Are they now working on exposing the most subversive enemy of all? –

President Donald Trump backed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in his pursuit of a fifth Senate term in 2026. Trump announced his support in a Truth Social post on Wednesday night. “Senator Lindsey Graham is working incredibly hard for the Great People of South Carolina, a State I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” Trump said. “Lindsey has been a wonderful friend to me, and has always been there when I needed him…Senator Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Everyone in South Carolina should help Lindsey have a BIG WIN next year!” Trump’s endorsement likely all but locks up the Republican nomination in South Carolina for Graham, who is facing rumored challenges from firebrand Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC). Graham already has the endorsement of Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) and fellow Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). He’s unlikely to lose in the general election either. – Washington Examiner

Our Take: You can tell who is well read on Q. And who isn’t.

Trump endorsed Lindsey Graham. Non Q people are “shocked”

Q people understand Lindsey has been a scumbag BUT since DJT and the Q team took over.

Lindsey rolled. (We like good singers.)

Lindsey has followed orders and done as told.

Think about the Kavanaugh Hearing as an example.

Even when it seems “he’s going against Trump.” It’s part of the show to make DJT seem more centrist/reasonable. (Abortion as an example.)

You don’t need to like Lindsey to understand Q Team / DJT uses whomever they need to.

Patriots in Full Control.

Understand the above.

And it all makes perfect sense. –

Thousands of Palestinians marched in northern Gaza on Wednesday, the second day of anti-war protests, with many chanting against Hamas in a rare display of public anger against the ruling terror group. As the Palestinians marched, Defense Minister Israel Katz urged others to join the protests while warning that a restarted military campaign against Hamas would only gain intensity if the terror group does not release Israeli hostages. The protests appeared to be aimed generally against the war, with protesters calling for an end to 17 months of deadly fighting with Israel, started by Hamas, that has made life in Gaza insufferable. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well, would you look at that? The people of Gaza out in the streets demanding that Hamas surrender and step down.

In any other country, I may approach a narrative like this with skepticism, given the likelihood that it was orchestrated from the top-down by bad actors; but I think this audience is well-read in on my feelings about Hamas and its own illegitimacy. And given everything the Gazan people have lost, and everything they've been through, doesn't this move make perfect sense? Especially if you are apprehensive toward the Netanyahu government, and recognize its desire to go to war. Despite Defense Minister Israel Katz's words of encouragement for this development, I cant imagine the Kahanists that make up Bibi's Security Cabinet are eager to see Hamas driven from power.

That would leave them dealing with Mahmoud Abbas and the Fatah faction of the Palestinian Authority — the group that has spent the past 32 years seeking peace with Israel, ever since Abbas signed the Oslo Accords in 1993 with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, the result of which being that the Palestinian government formally recognized the State of Israel. (Something the Israeli government has yet to reciprocate.)

And this peace movement in Gaza coincides with what would appear to be a peace movement in Tel Aviv, as a growing number of people are demanding Netanyahu step down, due to his attempts to overhaul the judicial system by expanding the Supreme Court, similar to what the Democrats want to do in America-- and for similar reasons. (The final vote to approve the legislation for that measure is being held as I type this. So you may know already know the result.)

I will continue to say what I have been saying for the past year: President Trump is going to keep his promise to Mahmoud Abbas and liberate Palestine from Netanyahu.

–

A majority of judges on Brazil's Supreme Court reviewing charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday voted for him to stand trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government after he lost a 2022 election. The first three members of a five-judge panel voted to put Bolsonaro on trial. If found guilty in a trial expected later this year, Bolsonaro could face a lengthy prison sentence stretching over two decades. In his opening remarks on Wednesday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing the case, screened dramatic footage of Bolsonaro's supporters storming government buildings in violent scenes that unfolded just a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in January 2023. Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who served as Brazil's president from 2019 to 2022, is accused of five crimes, including an alleged attempt to violently abolish the democratic rule of law and a coup d'etat. – Reuters

Our Take: Bolsonaro’s insurrection, Brazil’s J6. –

Wall Street bonuses hit a record high in 2024, with individual bankers earning average payouts of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, according to state officials. On Wednesday, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said that the average bonus paid to those working in New York City's securities industry increased by 31.5 percent in 2024 to $244,700. The bonus pool for the total sector, meanwhile, rose 34 percent to an all-time high of $47.5 billion in the year. Why It Matters: DiNapoli noted that around one in 11 jobs in the nation's financial capital are either "directly or indirectly" tied to the securities industry, which accounted for 19 percent of the state's tax collections in the most recent financial year, meaning this success could be to the benefit of the state and its population at large. However, with recession fears growing, and average Americans still battling with the effects of persistent inflation, the high sums being paid out could draw criticism from those advocating for more equitable economic policies, while intensifying debates over corporate responsibility, taxation policies, and the role of Wall Street in contributing to wealth concentration and economic inequality. What To Know: According to the comptroller, securities employment—relating to the buying and selling of financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and derivatives—hit its highest annual level in at least three decades in 2024, reaching 201,500 workers. This marked an increase from 198,400 the previous year and surpassed the prior peak set in 2000.

– Newsweek

Our Take: Bankers and lawyers always get paid. Are security bro bonuses a leading or lagging economic indicator for the rest of us?

Something about golden parachutes... –

Witnesses at a US House of Representatives hearing on Tuesday urged Washington to step in to counter what they described as China’s exploitation of corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their testimony comes at the same time as US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering a deal with the Central African nation to combat China’s dominance in the minerals supply chain. “The biggest obstacle to eliminating mining abuses is the system of kleptocracy in the DRC,” said Sasha Lezhnev, a policy adviser at The Sentry, a Washington-based non-profit founded in 2016 by George Clooney and other Hollywood stars. Lezhnev told the subcommittee hearing convened by the House Foreign Affairs Committee that “the system of state capture allows ruling elites and their commercial partners to personally profit while leaving the population to suffer”. The US should take steps to stop China’s “illicit exploitation” in the country, he added. – South China Morning Post

Our Take: This is a theater that we have covered, extensively, over the past year in this newsletter; and, there likely isn't a simple black and white explanation for the levels of corruption or how deep they go into the DRC government. The Congo has been exploited for centuries by Europe – mainly Belgium – and more recently others, most notably the Israeli Diamond Exchange and the cartel family behind it. (Represented today by scion Dan Gertler.) It is fair to assume that beneath these external pressures there are more localized pockets of corruption layered over one another, and untangling those layers is probably easier said than done.

What we do know is that President Trump froze the assets of Dan Gertler in 2017 and, since then, those have been picked apart in various courts around the world in a number of lawsuits filed by various interests – including the government of the DRC. (Gertler has also been granted at least one ruling in his favor, which allowed him to be awarded millions of dollars on the sale of some of those assets.)

We also know that right after Gertler had those sanctions imposed on him by Trump, the long-reigning president of the DRC – who had given Gertler his monopoly over the resources – was publicly shamed into withdrawing from his presumed reelection campaign, leading to Félix Tshisekedi being elected president.

While the dynamic may suggest a connection between Tshisekedi and Trump, there hasn't been much to confirm that until Tshisekedi recently offered some of his country's mineral rights as compensation to the United States in exchange for helping to negotiate a resolution to the recent explosion in violence along the DRC's eastern border – fomented by the Rwandan-backed M23 group.

Being that long-serving Rwandan President Paul Kagame is a devout loyalist to Netanyahu and the Zionist cause, it is fairly reasonable to assume that M23 is acting on behalf of Gertler and his cartel, especially given Gertler's family history with Netanyahu and the Israeli oligarchy; not to mention, the numerous times Gertler and/or then-Mossad Director Yossi Cohen were caught sneaking around the country in secret – accused by President Tshisekedi's aides of allegedly trying to facilitate a coup. There was also last year's failed military coup launched by Congolese-American Christian Malanga, who led a team of American operators into the country in a failed attempt to overthrow the government by force. (Malanga's ties to the IDF and Yossi Cohen can be found with relative ease online.)

So where does China fit into all of this? Well, they are all over the continent implementing the Belt and Road Initiative. They likely bought up some of those mineral rights that went up for sale – the UAE and Saudi Arabia certainly did. Given Beijing's focus on chip manufacturing, the move would make sense.

To what extent China is operating in there, and to what extent those operations are continuations of the abuses seen under Gertler's stewardship remain to be seen and/or adjudicated, but the primary issue in the DRC remains the Rwandan-backed terrorist organizations taking over some of the most valuable mining regions in the world, representing 75% of world's supply of cobalt, and over 50% of the world's coltan – two metals that are vital to the production of most electronics.

Rwanda has removed itself from the negotiating table that was set by the EU and UN. Sheik Tamim of Qatar is now trying to coax the two sides into a ceasefire, and further flex his prowess as a diplomat and mediator. The initial meeting Tamim hosted in Doha has yet to bear fruit, but the fact that President Tshisekedi is now offering President Trump minerals in exchange for assistance is huge, and Trump certainly has the leverage and disposition to put Kagame in his place. –

When the pandemic prevented Arkansas River Valley residents from accessing the internet at their nearby local library, it didn't stop librarians from providing the critical service. They mounted antennas on rooftops to extend the signal. “We still do it,” said Misty Hawkins, the regional library director. The rural population with a median family income below $46,000 depends on the reliable internet connection that its seven libraries provide through a federal program. “Lives are being changed through the distribution of a computer, through a connection, or a person being able to have résumé assistance, or being able to get their GED,” Hawkins said. “That’s life changing and that’s whether or not they’re going to be able to put food on the table.” The Supreme Court on Wednesday [heard] a challenge to the $8 billion Universal Service Fund program that could jeopardize the availability and affordability of high-speed internet and phone service for millions of Americans, including those served by the Arkansas River Valley Regional Library System. The case could also have broad repercussions for how much power Congress can delegate to federal agencies to make decisions about implementing legislation. – USA Today

AND

NPR and PBS testify in heated hearing of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Doge panel Heads of both NPR and PBS testify amid renewed Republican effort to defund US public media The heads of National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service testified in a heated congressional subcommittee hearing on Wednesday amid a renewed Republican effort to defund US public media. “NPR and PBS have increasingly become radical leftwing echo chambers,” said the Georgia Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during her opening remarks, accusing NPR of having a “communist agenda”. The hearing, called “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable”, was chaired by Greene who is head of a “delivering on government efficiency” group within the House oversight committee. The Doge subcommittee hearing comes as the Trump administration, including the senior presidential adviser Elon Musk, wage a months-long campaign against public broadcasters and critical media more broadly. The FCC, led by a recent Trump appointee, opened an investigation into NPR and PBS in January. A day before the hearing, President Donald Trump said he would “love to” end public funding for the public broadcasters. – The Guardian

Our Take: The Info War is being fought along multiple fronts, against multiple factions.

The Democrat party is in shambles. The Administrative State is being dismantled narratively before actually.

Around these parts, the bought influencer class is being exposed for the shills they are. –

TIKTOK may have been saved by JD Vance as he is reportedly set to announce a deal that'll stop it from being banned in the US. But the potential solution could include changes to the algorithm that feeds videos to nearly 140 million TikTok users in America. Vice President JD Vance is reportedly partnering with an investor group to announce a plan to save the app from an April 5 ban, according to Fox News reporter Charles Gasparino. Gasparino wrote that the announcement will "likely to include a grace period to put finishing touches on a deal designed" to stop the ban from taking effect. Prior to the reported deal, Vance was tasked with "quarterbacking a deal to save TikTok," according to reports from Capitol Hill. The deal is said to allow TikTok's current parent company, ByteDance, the opportunity to maintain a small amount of equity. – The U.S. Sun

Our Take: Wow. JD! is going to claim credit for something Trump did in 2020.

I am shocked. –

BONUS ITEMS

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter.