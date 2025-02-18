The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday appeared poised to reject an effort to immediately bar Elon Musk and his allies from accessing data or causing firings across a broad swath of the federal government. The judge said an effort by Democrat-led states lacked enough concrete evidence to justify that extraordinary restriction. Chutkan, a Washington-based appointee of former President Barack Obama, agreed that Musk’s operations through the “Department of Government Efficiency” were taking place in troubling secrecy. And she acknowledged that DOGE is operating so swiftly that it is difficult to reach quick conclusions about the legality of its moves. “DOGE appears to be moving in no sort of predictable and orderly fashion and plaintiffs are obviously scrambling to find out what’s next,” Chutkan said during an hourlong hearing held via videoconference on the federal holiday. “I don’t know if that’s deliberate or not.” – Politico

This isn't really a win, nor is [the above post] really true.

She took the motion under advisement and the ruling is forthcoming.

Cable news network CNN has hired former U.S. ambassador to Japan and Obama chief of staff Rham Emanuel as a global affairs and political commentator. "Emanuel will bring his extensive knowledge of American politics and international affairs to CNN’s on-air programming," the network announced Thursday. Emanuel, a Democrat Party stalwart, was the mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019 and was chairman of the House Democratic Caucus while being a representative in Congress from 2002 to 2008, representing Illinois' Fifth Congressional District. – Just the News

Our Take: I wonder if he’s now a media client at WME, his brother’s talent agency. Most cable news TV characters are.

Six of 22 picks for Cabinet-level positions in the Trump administration are left for the U.S. Senate to confirm. The Senate on Thursday voted to invoke cloture on two nominees. Former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is the pick as administrator of the Small Business Administration and Howard Lutnick as Commerce Department secretary. The Senate calendar released Monday for Tuesday's reconvening after the Presidents Day holiday indicates chamber votes awaiting. Linda McMahon, the choice to lead the Education Department, was the most recent to testify at a hearing. She appeared Thursday before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. McMahon led the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump’s first term. She's tasked with leading a department started in 1979 to its closure. – The Center Square

Our Take: This 30-hour thing is annoying.

The most annoying part is that they’re just fabricating power obstruction.

The Senate can change its rules. They make their own rules. They govern themselves. Wanna change the rules? Send your rule change to the Rules Committee. You need 67 votes to pass… unless you don’t.

With 51 votes, rules can be changed by majority vote – the nuclear option — after a procedural ruling by the presiding officer. This was used most recently by both parties in 2013, 2017, and 2019 for different judicial nominations.

There are other ways to change the rules as well – quick changes can be made by unanimous consent if all Senators agree, but one objection blocks it, so that’s not super effective in this environment. The Senate can also challenge how rules are interpreted and set new precedents, effectively changing rules without formal amendment.

Those last two are rare though, and the nuclear option is the most common modern approach to rule changes in the Senate, due to its simple majority requirement. It also helps that fake elections delivered a tight-margin Senate.

So, the nuclear option is most common, but it can backfire when the majority changes hands. The most recent examples:

2013: Democrats under Harry Reid eliminated the filibuster for judicial and other executive nominees (but not SCOTUS), setting a precedent.

2017: Republicans under Mitch McConnell extended this precedent to SCOTUS, allowing Gorsuch's confirmation with a simple majority. (No hate for Gorsuch.)

2019: McConnell cuts post-cloture debate for district court nominees from 30 to 2 hours, speeding up confirmations.

All that to say, the Senate imposes these rules on themselves and, in terms of value for the American people, their purpose is little more than ceremony.

Thune needs to drop the 30 hours to two. They can all advise, consent, lodge their remarks in the record, and quit wasting the time and resources of the American people.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth welcomed the Department of Government Efficiency to the Pentagon, where Elon Musk will face an accounting system that has never passed an audit and decades of rampant price gouging by defense contractors. On Thursday, Trump floated cutting the defense budget in half – after things "settle down" with Russia and China. It was a sharp turn from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's comments earlier the same day that "nobody can or should test the extent of America's willingness to invest in national security." Defense policy experts say the Pentagon's $850 billion budget is in sore need of oversight – investigators regularly uncover billions of dollars of waste and the department's disjointed accounting system has yet to pass an audit.

– USA Today

Our Take: Trump 2.0 appears to be about an accelerated Germination and Harvest phase on the back of what was already an accelerated Seeding phase.

The DOGE Deployments encapsulate this well, but the dialectic is playing out across the administrative battlespace, and narrative deployments are ruling the day, accelerating an awakening in the mass psychological battlespace by actualizing on a mass scale what has been asserted on the deepest layers of the Info War for years.

As I've been saying for some time, the Hegelian Dialectic isn't inherently evil. It's just a logical framework (Thesis-Antithesis-Synthesis) most commonly distilled into the 'Problem-Reaction-Solution' shortform that the collectivist enemy have used to first seed ideas before provoking responses in order to guide the mindscape toward pre-engineered end states masquerading as solutions.

This dialectic can and is being reversed, and the two biggest Mind-Movers on the game board, Donald Trump and Elon Musk, are taking alternating swings at seizing the Narrative – and, with it, the zeitgeist as the exposure op becomes indistinguishable from a disclosure op.

And there is a difference.

When it comes to the former, one can look back at the advent of the first Trump Administration, the arrival of the Q drops and then later, the entirety of the Biden term as the seeding and germination phases, respectively.

The problems were laid out by Donald Trump, loudly and directly, the System (the problem itself, ironically enough) reacted (or rather, was provoked into reacting,) culminating in the engineered Crisis Cascade triple threat of the Covid lockdowns and ensuring accelerated period of extreme government overreach, the theft of the 2020 election and the implementation of a totalitarian and destabilizing regime piloted either by patriots in the shadows or globalists (depending on how far you think patriot control extends,) and now Trump is back with the full mandate of the American people in order to implement common sense solutions.

Where does Elon Musk come in?

I see him as a cypher through which to effect the above dialectic in an accelerated form, with the DOGE acting as quick-hit speed runs of the Hegelian Dialectic, asserting problems with the administrative state, fomenting reactions across the American mindscape (and the now-exposed media protectorate) before Trump (and by extension, the American people) lend mandate to the implementation of long-term solutions.

The brilliance of THIS particular Hegelian Dialectic is that it has the truth underlying it and runs on rails of total transparency. That's not the sort of campaign a reeling and increasingly-siloed establishment can stop on its best day, never mind during a moment where the collectivist beast is being harried from all sides at once.

Every solution Trump implements (from DOGE to Peace) simultaneously weakens the beast while provoking it further. They're caught fast in quicksand.

Saudi Arabia is open to mediating between the Trump administration and Iran in pursuit of a new deal to limit Tehran’s nuclear program, CNN has learned. The kingdom is concerned that Iran may be more inclined to pursue a nuclear weapon now that its regional proxies – long viewed as a deterrent against Israeli attacks – have been significantly weakened. Saudi Arabia hopes to leverage its close ties with President Donald Trump to provide Iran with a diplomatic bridge to the White House. It is unclear whether Saudi Arabia has made a formal offer, but the move underscores Riyadh’s desire to build on its improved relations with its former foe and secure a seat at the negotiating table for a potential new deal. While Trump has said he wants to enter talks for a new deal, the message from Iran has been mixed, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying last week that talks with the United States were “not smart.” – CNN

Our Take: As I've said before: There will be no war with Iran.

Netanyahu may very well pick a fight with Iran, but the US isn't going to war with them – and, surely, that deeply irritates Bibi Netanyahu. We know this because President Trump already told us.

The real tell was last October, when Netanyahu was flexing like he was about to start a war with Iran. An Iranian rear admiral named Shahram Irani casually disclosed to reporters that Iran and Saudi Arabia were in discussions to conduct joint naval exercises.

The very next day, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced that the exercises had been conducted and were a success.

That was one of the strongest signals we've been given that the Sovereign Alliance is real, and is working toward world peace. Saudi Arabia and Iran have been mortal enemies since the Ayatollah came into power in 1979, and an ideological "arms race" between Sunni and Shia Islam began, leading to the radicalization of both Saudi and Iranian cultures.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has explained this dynamic, and it would appear that in the wake of the October 7th attack, he has found a way to resolve it.

My prediction is that the new Iran Nuclear Deal will be about granting both Saudi Arabia and Iran (and eventually others) fair access to nuclear technology, not in the pursuit of weapons, but in the pursuit of commercial energy production.

Vladimir Putin is riding high ahead of critical US-Russia talks Tuesday in Saudi Arabia on ending the Ukraine war. Donald Trump’s administration has ended the Russian president’s international isolation, shattered Western unity on the conflict and cast doubt on how far the US would go to defend Europe, signaling a stunning shift toward Putin and away from America’s traditional allies. With a flurry of conflicting statements in their first forays into Europe, Trump aides also fueled concerns that the US president will embrace just about any deal with Putin — even if it’s a bad one for Ukraine and a continent whose borders are again threatened by Russian expansionism. Suggestions that the US will exclude its European friends from peace talks on Ukraine — despite demanding they provide security guarantees and troops as part of any deal to end the war — also triggered alarm in capitals on the continent, with France calling key leaders to an emergency meeting in Paris on Monday. – CNN

Our Take: Did Little Marco not get the message?

"Rubio styled the meeting as a follow-up to Trump’s phone call last week with Putin. ‘The next few weeks and days will determine whether it’s serious or not,’ he said on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday. ‘Ultimately, one phone call does not make peace. One phone call does not solve a war as complex as this one.’ Rubio also contradicted comments by Trump’s Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, who said Saturday that while Kyiv would be involved in peace talks, European nations wouldn’t.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk signaled Monday that he will be looking into Fort Knox, where the United States has a massive and heavily secured gold reserve. “Looking for the gold at Fort Knox …” Musk wrote on the social platform X. He also shared a post from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on X, in which the senator said he has been denied access to Fort Knox, an Army installation in Kentucky. “Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox? Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not. That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there,” Musk said. He was also pushed to look into the reserve by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) who said on X, “nope. Let’s do it,” in response to Musk questioning if the reserve is reviewed annually. Paul told Fox News on Monday that there needs to be more transparency about Fort Knox and what is stored there. “I think some of them may not think it needs to be audited all the time, but I think the more sunlight, the better, more transparency, the better. And also, it brings attention to the fact that gold still has value and implicitly, not explicitly, but implicitly, gold still gives value to the dollar,” Paul said. – The Hill

Our Take: I don't believe the audit of Fort Knox is bullish for gold over the long term; quite the opposite.

It will demonstrate that without a distributed and verifiable monetary ledger, there is no such thing as financial transparency.

High-level Russian and US delegations will hold talks in Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations and pave the way for a settlement of the Ukraine conflict. The negotiations, scheduled to begin on Tuesday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, were proposed during last week’s 90-minute phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. Top negotiators in play: Both Russia and the US have sent their top diplomats and officials to Saudi Arabia. The Russian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yury Ushakov, Putin’s top foreign policy aide. The American side is represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy for the Middle East. Neither Ukrainian or EU diplomats will be present at the meeting. Several Western media outlets have expressed surprise at the absence from the US delegation of Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. – RT

Our Take: Let's check in on the Old Guard.

Lovely.

The sight of a panic-stricken Macron brings joy to my heart, as I watch a video of Sergei Lavrov deplaning in Riyadh.

I also see videos of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his trusty sidekick, Foreign Minister [Prince] Faisal bin Farhan, meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and I see quotes from the court of King Abdullah in Jordan saying that they fully trust MBS to lead Arabia in this negotiation – and, I know that the plan is coming together.

Move over, trannies. The adults are back in charge.

Our Take: Are President Trump and Elon Musk using DOGE as a precursor to the biggest exposure of them all, the 2020 Election (and elections in general)?

So far with everyone people have now seen, it’s becoming more and more apparent how inefficient and bloated our government is. If Trump came into office and went straight for the election fraud jugular, he would have immediately been rebuked by all the fence-sitters.

But by strategically exposing the utter failures of the government, the duo are making the likelihood of election fraud more and more understandable to even the most normie of conservatives and moderates, and maybe even some Democrats.

On Friday, Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis and a witness at the DOGE hearing, testified that we could save $1 trillion per year if we simply verified IDs of recipients. Gee, where have I heard that before?

Then we have Elon posting that there are 400 million Americans eligible for Social Security. Wow… how is that possible when we only have appx 340 million people? Does that sound like the voter rolls to anyone out there?

It’s still early, but keep an eye out for congruent discoveries that correlate with our election fraud claims. I think it’s being set up in a gradual revelation.

In a recent announcement that has sparked significant attention, Călin Georgescu, a prominent political figure in Romania, declared his intention to ban the entire Soros network within the country if elected president. This announcement came during a press event where Georgescu emphasized his commitment to safeguarding Romania from perceived threats posed by foreign influence, particularly that associated with billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Georgescu’s statement, made on February 17, 2025, underscores a growing sentiment among certain political factions in Romania that view the Soros network as a detrimental force undermining national sovereignty. He stated, "We have ways to do this. We know who they are, it’s very clear," indicating a strategic plan to identify and eliminate the influence of organizations linked to Soros. [...] Georgescu’s announcement is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader political narrative within Romania. As the country navigates complex issues related to its identity, European Union membership, and global influences, the rhetoric around foreign entities like the Soros network becomes increasingly pronounced. – Trends Newsline

Our Take:

This has been successful in tiny countries all over the world.

The US is trying to “please” Vladimir Putin as it aims for a “quick win” by rushing towards a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Monday. “The US is now saying things that are very favourable to Putin … because they want to please him. They want to meet quickly and have a quick win. But what they want – just a ceasefire – is not a win,” said Ukraine’s president... “We [Ukraine] will not sign just anything in order to be applauded … the fate of our state for generations to come [is at stake].” Zelenskyy warned that Europe was in a weak position if it could not rely on US security assistance. While “readiness has increased” in recent years, “in terms of troop strength, the number of combat troops, the fleet, the air force, the drones … I honestly think that Europe is weak today”, he said. Zelenskyy said Ukraine had grown more resilient over the past three years and that “Putin wouldn’t be able to occupy us the way he wanted to.” Even so, he warned that “there will definitely not be a Ukrainian victory without US support.” Zelenskyy said he and Trump had spoken about deploying foreign troops to police a future ceasefire. – The Guardian

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has claimed that Ukrainian authorities are planning to hold presidential elections by the end of this year. "Write it down – October 26 this year," Poroshenko said in an interview published by the Ukrainian news site Censor.net on February 16. Poroshenko, who currently heads one of the leading opposition parties in Ukraine, claims that the country's state printing service is now calculating the number of ballots needed to hold the elections. He said he got this information from anonymous insiders in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office who were also quoted by local media outlets. "According to our sources, the [Ukrainian] Election Commission is starting to make changes in the voter register. [...] This is solely for the purpose of preparing for elections," he said. – Radio Free Europe

Our Take: It takes two to make a perfect phone call.

This simple statement—one I’ve been repeating ad nauseum for the better part of three years, now—may have spun out from Donald Trump’s most infamous conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy—a conversation that sparked one of the most immediate and obvious bouts of Narrative Whiplash we’ve seen in the Info War, unless you think ‘Quid Pro Joe’ went well for the Establishment—but it seems it can be applied to an increasing number of conversations as we cross the threshold from Narrative Seeding to Germination and eventually, Harvest on the cusp of a new American and Global Golden Age.

But then, I’m not the only one who thinks so.

"It is hard to overestimate the significance of the recent phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump.”

This was a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, one of the prime signal setters from the Russian theater of the War of Stories, and one I cite often.

And you know what? I think he’s quite hit the mark with it, even if the claim seems rather obvious on its face.

I have long believed that, just like ‘laptops from hell,’ ‘perfect phone calls’ in the context of the Info War represent signals of the underlying and overlaying plans of the theorized Sovereign Alliance I first named in the pages of Righteous Russia in 2022. And the events (read: narrative translations of actuals that have been planned for some time, and that happened long ago, in my estimation) of the last week have done nothing to disabuse me of that conspiratorial notion.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem warned Israel on Sunday that if it does not withdraw its forces from Lebanon by Feb. 18, “we will know how to deal with it.” “Israel must fully withdraw on February 18, it has no excuse,” the Hezbollah chief said in a televised address cited by France 24. “It is the responsibility of the Lebanese state to take a firm stance and force Israel to withdraw,” he added. If Israeli forces remain in Southern Lebanon, he continued, “Everyone understands how [Hezbollah] will deal with the occupation.” This was not the first warning issued by Qassem. On Jan. 4, he announced that his group’s patience “might run out” over alleged Israeli violations of the terms of the truce. “When we decide to act, you will see it immediately,” the leader of the Shi’ite terrorist group said. The Israeli Air Force on Sunday evening carried out strikes on several Hezbollah sites in Lebanon housing rocket launchers and weapons, the IDF said. – Jewish News Syndicate

Our Take: Well, today is the day.

You will recall that per the original ceasefire deal between the IDF and Hezbollah, Israel had until the end of January to withdraw from Lebanon. As that date drew near, Israel said it couldn't comply, so the Trump White House negotiated an extension to February 18.

That would be today.

It should be noted that, according to reports from the likes of Colonel Douglas Macgregor, Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, and others, Hezbollah has dominated the IDF in every meeting between them in South Lebanon.

Israel has been able to leverage its relationships with Europe and the US to get drones and missiles that could strike Hezbollah from the safety of Tel Aviv, and the IDF has used those tools to great effect, assassinating the top 25 Hezbollah leaders in strikes, and burying the underground Hezbollah headquarters with a sequence of bombardments.

Then there was the pager attack, and the subsequent walkie-talkie attack the following day — 12 killed (including children) and over 3,000 wounded.

Israel also succeeded in cutting off Hezbollah's land bridge to Iran by deploying Al Jolani and his ISIS/Al Qaeda brethren to overthrow the Assad government and take control of Syria.

And yet, Hezbollah stands ready to fight — backed into a corner, with no lifelines, their leader of 32-years assassinated, their headquarters turned into a crater, and their homes being regularly bombarded — against an enemy that it has yet to lose against in a gun fight. An enemy that is exhausted, short-handed, and losing morale.

Sun Tzu warned of these conditions. He who seeks to completely annihilate his enemy will end up destroying himself. Especially when that enemy has his back against the wall, his family in danger, and nothing left to lose.

Now that Donald J. Trump has returned to office, his fans and foes alike are bracing for him to fulfill a campaign “promise” he made over 100 times — to investigate, prosecute, put before military tribunals and even execute his perceived political enemies. Skeptics have suggested that Trump’s threats are mostly hot air. They reckon that the U.S. legal system — with its life-tenured judges, juries, constitutional rights, burdens of proof, rules of evidence and appeals — will stop vindictive prosecutions. Unfortunately for those on Trump’s bad side, the law is pretty much stacked against them. That’s because not only is there no meaningful legal mechanism for a target to push back against vindictive or baseless investigations, the law on vengeful prosecutions has little teeth. Both were built on the presumption that prosecutors, with rare exceptions, act in good faith. Trump’s threats have turned that presumption its head. Already, Trump has made clear that he is willing to use the justice system to reward his allies and prosecute his enemies. – Politico

Our Take: This made me laugh:

“Unfortunately for those on Trump’s bad side, the law is pretty much stacked against them. That’s because not only is there no meaningful legal mechanism for a target to push back against vindictive or baseless investigations, the law on vengeful prosecutions has little teeth. Both were built on the presumption that prosecutors, with rare exceptions, act in good faith. Trump’s threats have turned that presumption its head.”

Good faith?! These people touched power & turned into absolute tyrants. Political prosecution is text book bad faith. Reviving statutes, burying evidence, witness tampering, Adam Schiff’s fictional fever dreams. All of that is bad faith.

They get no presumption. Our freedoms must be fortified to ensure such despots can successfully assume power again. That means real consequences, for then and now.

I look forward to seeing this play out, especially in light of the D.C. search trends and real estate market we covered in yesterday’s Brief.

To restore public trust, people must be held accountable. They know it, too.

