Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
6h

@GBPH "Why is it that the people who desire to control the behavior of others through censorship and legislation almost always claim to be pious men of God? Why is it that the people who demand that we capitulate to the whims of the Israeli government almost always decry free speech and free will as “nasty things?”"

SO here's my position - not that that makes it anything other than...my position (which I am comfortable saying comes straight from a man trained in the Jewish faith and who early in his life was a rabid proponent of "the Jewish state"). God does have standards - but the idea is that we need to conform to His, not insist that He conform to ours! Also - He has no favorites!

This man, writing to a group of Christians in Rome, and quoting from the sacred writings of Israel, says: "For Moses writes that the man who practices the righteousness which is out from law shall live by that righteousness (Lev.18:5). But the righteousness out from faith speaks as follows: “Do not say in your heart, ‘who will ascend into heaven?’ (that is, to bring Christ down), or ‘Who will descend into the abyss?’ (that is, to bring Christ up from the dead).” But what does it say? “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart”(Deut.30:14)—that is, the word of faith which we are preaching, that if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved; for with the heart a person [Jew or Gentile] believes, to righteousness, and with the mouth he confesses, to salvation. For the Scripture says, “whoever believes in him will not be put to shame.” (Isaiah.28:16) For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; for the same Lord is Lord of all, abounding in riches for all who call on Him; for “whoever will call on the name of the Lord will be saved.” (Joel 2:32)"

Also: (Excerpted and paraphrased from a text exchange regarding "evangelicals") "There are many who believe they are not subject to the rules, who talk constantly (but without any real substance, in the hope to deceive people) especially those of Jewish heritage and/or who support Jewish causes; who must not be listened to because they are destroying entire families, teaching things that they should not be teaching - and doing so solely for the sake of shameful profits." (Taken from Paul's letter to Titus)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
6h

—-Indeed the kitchen table hasn’t been ours for a very long time. It’s an opportunity to reduce the unconstitutional aspects of the bureaucracies and why don’t we impose term limits while we’re at it.

—-Trump and Carney….kind of hinting at a coming clown show….. It’s definitely building up to some kind of event. I wonder if these people are as oblivious to Trump’s dogs as they appear?

—-Comey leads to …👀 hint: many, many more and much higher in the pecking order….

—-Just watching and listening to the Israeli-Gaza ‘news’ with no firm conclusion, not enough hard evidence. Still….there’s the Mossad-Hamas connections at the beginning.🤔👀

—-Putin at a GART? 👏👏👏

—-They are pulling out all the stops to get us into a civil war. Not happening. Do they think this effort wasn’t known and factored into the ops plan?

—-Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Time will reveal the truth. Until then. 👀

—-Oh, Ashe, ‘Oh, I forgot. We don’t care about carbon footprints anymore.’🤣🤣

—-Nobel for quantum mechanics….timely!!

Thank you, Badlands’ truth diggers. You are wonderfully gifted by God and very much appreciated!!

—-

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture