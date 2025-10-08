The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, October 7th …

Most Americans have hardly noticed, let alone grown agitated, as the partial government shutdown heads into an eighth day, with no clear path out. That is the natural consequence of a process designed to make life as painless as possible when elected officials fail to do their jobs as appropriators. Efforts to limit the pain of shutdowns have made them an all-too-common autumnal tradition, since the fiscal year expires every Sept. 30. Limited downside breeds brinkmanship. What’s the real harm of a shutdown if it mainly inconveniences some federal contractors who won’t get paid? In contrast, even though both parties have played chicken with raising the debt ceiling, the United States has never defaulted on its credit because enough lawmakers in both parties understand the dire consequences of doing so. The government is too big. There is plenty of fat to cut. If the last week has shown anything, it’s that the federal bureaucracy performs too many “nonessential” tasks that do not have a direct bearing on the lives of most citizens. – The Washington Post

Our Take: An Unprecedented Opportunity: Just Say No to the State.

“This is an unprecedented opportunity because the country can actually wake up to how incompetent and wasteful and illegitimate and corrupt the government is.”

“Those are the lessons we can learn from this. Not that we’re gonna defeat the Democrats and make sure we can’t be paying for transgender surgeries.”

“If the government takes your money at gunpoint at the threat of state violence and uses it to pay for transgender surgeries, that government’s not legitimate anymore.”

“A government that doesn’t serve the people at all and can’t even prove the people ever gave their consent — that’s not your government.” [Clip Link, Full Episode] –

***

Another Take: Whose Kitchen Table is it, anyway?

“The idea of an operating budget is not only silly for the federal government, but it’s directly against the American people.”

“Won’t it be something if we are all sitting at a kitchen table, debating whether or not WE are going to fund THEM?” [Clip Link] –

Are you tired of meat that’s imported, factory-raised, and pumped full of antibiotics and growth hormones? At Parker Pastures, we do things differently. Every box is filled with American-raised, 100% grass-fed & finished beef, bison, lamb, and pasture-raised chicken—nutrient-dense, clean, and shipped straight to your door. This Special Offer for Badlands Media viewers includes FREE Shipping, FREE Chicken or Ground Beef, and FOUR POUNDS of Ground Beef FREE with your first order. Order your Parker Pastures Box today! *Sponsored*

Donald Trump said there is “mutual love” but “natural conflict” between the US and Canada as he hailed progress towards a trade deal but offered few concrete concessions on steep US tariffs during a visit by the Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney. Carney’s second visit to the US comes as one of the world’s most durable and amicable alliances has been fractured by Trump’s trade war and annexation threats. Among the topics up for discussion are trade and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is critical to Canada’s economy and is up for review next year. Trump said he was willing to revisit the free trade agreement, which was enacted during his first term, or seek “different deals”. “We could renegotiate it, and that would be good, or we can just do different deals,” he said. “We’re allowed to do different deals.” Trump exhibited a fondness for Carney, something he did not display toward Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau. – The Guardian

Our Take: That’s my President. Very based.

Matt Ehret and I have detail Mark Carney’s background, and how he is basically the king of all central bankers, and therefore represents one of the major obstacles in the road to the Sovereign World.

President Trump did what he does best: He buttered up Carney like a dinner roll, while taking subtle digs at him that are only noted by those paying attention.

One of those digs can be seen in this clip, when Trump trashes the trans movement. One of Mark Carney’s children is reported as transgender.

One way or another, Canada will capitulate and Mark Carney will kneel to President Trump. But we can’t fight all of our enemies at the same time, so we must keep some in a holding pattern while more pressing issues are addressed. But I suspect that we will see a major showdown between Carney and Trump in the future, which has been teased at all of their meetings.

[Clip Link] –

Former FBI Director James Comey will be arraigned in a Virginia court on Wednesday morning, weeks after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on an obstruction of justice charge and for allegedly making a false statement. Comey will be arraigned at a court in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Alexandria, Virginia. He is expected to plead not guilty after he maintained his innocence in a video message shortly after the indictment came down last month. The case centers on allegations that Comey misled the Senate during testimony in late September 2020, when he reiterated his May 2017 denial that he authorized an FBI leak of information to the media about the Trump-Russia investigation or Clinton-related investigations. The indictment also alleged that Comey had obstructed Congress by lying to the Senate. Although the arraignment is highly anticipated, top Justice Department officials on Tuesday denied reports that law enforcement would be theatrical by arresting Comey and escorting him to the Virginia court. “Mr. Comey has been directed to appear, and I expect that he will,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News. “The noise from MSNBC and from retired agents or unnamed anonymous sources about perp walks is just that. It’s just noise.” – Just the News

Our Take: This will likely be anticlimactic. It sounds like Comey is expected to turn himself in – so no perp walk – and arraignments are quick affairs. But it will be a media circus regardless. And the media is invested in the story:

Why would journalists cry about a former FBI director being prosecuted for criminal conduct? What would cause that kind of reaction in professional journalists? Seems more like the expected conduct of co-conspirators realizing the jig is up. –

In June 2024, I visited Israel for the first time since the 7th October Hamas attack and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assault on Gaza that followed. Since then—at the earliest—I have been appalled, but also intrigued, by the extraordinary ability of so many Israelis to simultaneously justify, deny, ignore or deliberately avoid speaking and thinking about the ongoing systematic obliteration of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinians who live there. This is not a unique response. And it’s certainly not surprising for a population that perceives itself as a victim even as it is collectively complicit in a genocidal undertaking carried out in its name (and by soldiers who are sons and daughters, grandchildren, spouses and parents of a vast proportion of its citizenry). But because I was raised in Israel, served in the IDF and have family and friends in the country, my sense of shock and dismay is painfully intimate. Having spent most of my career studying collective denial, I am able to see how such Israeli responses are part of a historical pattern. During the 1980s, my research confronted the last remaining major denial of postwar Germany: the myth of the purity of the Wehrmacht, or Nazi military. Forty years after the Second World War, Germans had gradually “come to terms” with their responsibility for the Holocaust—after initially perceiving themselves as Hitler’s main victims. But they still bought into the argument that, unlike the Gestapo and the SS, regular German soldiers had conducted a decent war, if not a necessary and justifiable one, against the Red Army on the Eastern Front, in order to protect Europe from a “Bolshevik-Asiatic flood”. According to this thinking, the German military had little to do with terrible crimes, which were perpetrated behind the soldiers’ backs. – Prospect Magazine

Our Take: Is Mark Levin saying it’s possible to fake a genocide? Well, that certainly opens new territory for exploration, doesn’t it?

Mark Levin: “It’s not possible Israel killed so many women and children in Gaza. During the Holocaust, we had film after film—you don’t have that in Gaza.”

[Clip Link] –

Our exclusive GART livestreams for Cocoa Beach begin this Thursday, at 2:30pET! Come hang out and help us plan the panels and the shenanigans! Get your in-person or virtual tickets and join us Thursday! — Badlands Media

Nations need to rely on their own historical and spiritual experiences as well as a “sovereign worldview” as they build their futures, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in a written address to the participants of the II International Symposium ‘Inventing the Future’ in Moscow. The event on October 7-8 brings together more than 7,000 participants from nearly 80 countries. Open and creative discussions on the future of humanity help governments to adequately respond to emerging challenges, the Russian president said. “Conclusions and results of such a profound and substantive conversation are of great value,” Putin added. “I am confident that we must create our own future based on a sovereign worldview.” Organized at the Russian president’s initiative, the symposium includes about 50 events, divided into three tracks: society, technology, and global cooperation. The forum will feature more than 200 speakers from Russia, China, the US, and Italy, as well as countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. They will discuss a wide range of topics from demographic challenges to artificial intelligence (AI) and space exploration. The first day of the symposium involved a panel discussion on the future of the AI technologies and their potential to become not just a narrow professional tool but a basis for global infrastructure and a new “language of reality” for both governments and private companies. – RT

Our Take: Putin is out here hosting an extended GART panel in Moscow, and I’m FOMO because I’m stuck here in America with a shutdown government, a looming financial crisis, and a million bots on X demanding that I support Israel and stop complaining about their disturbing behavior.

We definitely need to name one of the panels in Cocoa Beach “Inventing The Future” in honor of President Putin. We should also extend an invitation to him and the boys (+ Maria Zakharova) to come to GART. I bet Kirill Dmitriev would do it, if we agreed to let him be on the Q panel. –

Texas National Guard troops arrived in Illinois on Tuesday to protect federal personnel and property amid anti-immigration protests, the Pentagon confirmed. A Pentagon official said 200 guardsmen were mobilized for an initial 60-day period. Troops arrived in Illinois “in support of the Federal Protection Mission to protect federal functions, personnel, and property,” according to a Pentagon statement. About a dozen people have been arrested near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, where anti-immigration crowds have been gathering for days. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Saturday that additional special operations personnel would be deployed to Illinois after federal agents were rammed and boxed in by 10 cars. – Fox News

Our Take: “Mayor” Brandon Johnson says the quiet part out loud:

“Civil War.”

Trump has never said those words. Never. He is simply enforcing the law as ordered by Article IV Sect. 4, “shall protect each of [the States] against invasion.”

This violent rhetoric from the Commie “Mayor” as the Texas Guard is en route to reinforce federal law enforcement and should arrive “by Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Coincidentally, the Illinois National Guard was just ordered to conduct “training” today.

Also, who tf are the “farmers in urban cities”? Is this code for drug dealers? [...]

Texas National Guard headed to Illinois.

Illinois National Guard ordered to a “training” evolution.

Shits about to get spicy. [Clip Link] –

After commentator Candace Owens revealed chilling text messages of Charlie Kirk two days before he was assassinated in Utah, Kirk’s organization Turning Point confirmed that those messages were genuine. Candace has been consistently suggesting Israel lobby’s role in Kirk’s death. In her latest show, she revealed group chats in which Charlie Kirk said he lost a huge Jewish donor. “Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won’t cancer Tucker,” Charlie wrote in his message. “Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause,” Kirk wrote. Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet reacted to the viral screenshot and confirmed that the chats indeed took place. He said he did not publish that because they were private chats, but he informed the government officials about that. He also said it was not fair for people to suggest that Turning Point does not care about why Charlie Kirk was killed -- as Candace has been suggesting. They also confirmed that Kirk wrote a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him he was losing the public battle in the US. Andrew Kolvet added that Charlie Kirk was not someone who could be controlled.

– The Times of India

Our Take: [From Timcast:] “Andrew Kolvet, Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, has confirmed that the text messages shared by Candace Owens about Charlie Kirk’s evolving views on Israel are indeed authentic.”

A Regime operator says that another Regime operator says that another Regime operator read the authentic texts of another Regime operator.

A game of telephone featuring gossip from and about TV Characters. Amazing. It’s like a Russian doll of retardation. Every layer, a new psyop purveyor purveying a different version of the psyop. [Clip Link] –

***

Another Take:

These text messages change everything.

I mean, it’s right there, in writing.

According to Charlie’s executive producer, Andrew Kolvet, this was a group text that included both Jewish and non-Jewish donors to Turning Point USA. You can see one of them respond to Charlie’s threat to invite Candace Owens to speak at the next conference, “That nasty free will thing that God bestowed upon us makes life frustrating sometimes...”

Why is it that the people who desire to control the behavior of others through censorship and legislation almost always claim to be pious men of God? Why is it that the people who demand that we capitulate to the whims of the Israeli government almost always decry free speech and free will as “nasty things?”

Those thoughts aside, this new evidence is very damning. These messages from Charlie informing some of his donors that he was “leaving the pro-Israel cause” were reportedly sent just 48 hours before he was assassinated.

Making the rounds on the internet now is this image, which shows conservative [Jewish] pundit Josh Hammer – who was part of the intervention team that met with Charlie in the Hamptons to address his public alignment with Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon – quote-posting a 13-year old post from President Trump about the need for public executions in order to send a message.

The next day, Charlie Kirk was publicly executed.

Some context on Josh Hammer:

I’m not accusing Josh Hammer of anything, but considering that he had just personally met with Charlie Kirk a month before in an allegedly hostile setting to address Charlie’s public position on Israel, and then Charlie sent these messages to TPUSA donors on September 8, there are some very real concerns and questions that need to be asked by law enforcement to anybody and everybody who expressed hostility toward Charlie Kirk over his evolving position on Israel.

But, once again, I just need to repost this image and say…

Accelerate. –

The Israeli military has once again intercepted other boats and ships headed to Gaza as part of the aid flotilla movement. As per the official statement from the Global Sumud Flotilla, the boats of the The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, including Thousand Madleens to Gaza and Conscience, were intercepted and boarded by the military. “At roughly 120nms away from Gaza, Israel has attacked our flotilla. Currently at least two boats have been boarded and most livestreams have been disconnected. The military is trying to divert their route,” the organisation posted on X. This interception comes days after Israel deported around 170 activists, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, after they were detained from the boats part of the Global Sumud Flotilla were stopped by Israel. During their detention, activists alleged that they were mistreated, especually Greta Thunberg, who was “paraded like a trophy wrapped in an Israeli flag”. Fellow acivists also alleged that she was dragged by hair and forced to kiss an Israeli flag while in detention. – Hindustan Times

Our Take: I’ve lost count of how many times Greta has been bombed or detained on her way to Gaza. At least three. Maybe more.

What’s the carbon footprint of deported flotilla activists?

Oh, I forgot. We don’t care about carbon footprints anymore. –

US President Donald Trump has ordered his diplomats to stop making overtures to Caracas, paving the way for a “potential military escalation” or an attempt to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power, the New York Times reported Monday, citing sources. Bilateral tensions have flared up amid what the US claims is a campaign against drug cartels. Trump reportedly conveyed the instruction to his special presidential envoy Richard Grenell, who had been in charge of negotiations with Maduro and his government, during a meeting with senior military leaders last week, the NYT reported. The NYT said the US president had “grown frustrated” that Maduro would not voluntarily relinquish power and that Venezuelan officials continued to deny involvement in drug trafficking. The paper reported that officials have described multiple military options for escalation, which “could also include plans designed to force Maduro from power.” According to the NYT, before diplomatic channels were severed, Grenell was trying to make a deal that would avoid a larger conflict and give American companies access to Venezuelan oil. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio found the efforts “unhelpful and creating confusion.” – RT

Our Take: Oh boy. Here we go. Accelerate!

(Keep an eye on Maduro. Let’s see if he gets extracted via an arrest while the cartels are being wiped out.) –

BONUS ITEMS

Three scientists from the US have been conferred the 2025 #NobelPrize in Physics for their experiments on a chip that revealed quantum physics in action. The prestigious prize has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors. Two scientists are from the University of California, Berkeley and Santa Barbara — John Clarke and John M. Martinis. Michel H. Devoret is from Yale University, New Haven, and the University of California, Santa Barbara. The trio will share the prize money of 11 million Swedish kronor. “The 2025 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John M. Martinis for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said. Quantum mechanics allows a particle to move straight through a barrier, using a process called tunnelling. As soon as large numbers of particles are involved, quantum mechanical effects usually become insignificant.

– The Sentinel

Newly-declassified revelations related to the FBI’s “Arctic Frost” investigation chronicle the 2022 lawfare assault against then-former President Donald Trump and MAGA world, as criminal inquiries — which would lead to criminal charges — spun into high gear as Trump leaned toward running for president again. The new revelation that the FBI snooped on the phone records of Republican members of Congress during its January 6 investigation is bringing greater scrutiny to then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, during whose tenure the bureau effort occurred, and to then-Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was leading the Biden Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump. These revelations are also putting the spotlight on former key FBI official Timothy Thibault, whom Republicans argue showed extreme anti-Trump bias, demonstrated a willingness to target Trump early in his first term, attempted to slow walk or block the FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden, and in April 2022 helped spark the investigation dubbed “Arctic Frost” — later carried on by Smith — which led to criminal charges against Trump related to the Capitol riot. – Just the News

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.