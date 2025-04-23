The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, April 22nd ...

Ukrainian and European officials meeting in London on Wednesday will be faced with a fast-moving U.S. proposal to recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and freeze the war’s front lines as part of a peace agreement, according to several people familiar with internal deliberations. Ukraine’s allies are hoping to win security guarantees and reconstruction programs for the embattled country in exchange for any such territorial concessions. The U.S. proposals, presented to Ukraine in Paris last week, include having Washington formally recognize annexed Crimea as Russian territory and eventually lifting sanctions against Russia under a future accord, according to three people familiar with the matter. In exchange, Moscow would end hostilities in Ukraine at a time when Russia’s military enjoys battlefield momentum and sizable advantages in troop strength and weaponry. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters Tuesday that Ukraine would not recognize Crimea as Russian, noting that it would violate the country’s constitution to do so. Discussing Crimea and other Ukrainian territory aids Russia, he said, by allowing Moscow to continue the war, because “it will not be possible to agree on everything quickly.”

— The Washington Post

Our Take: Putin had three demands ahead of the Ukrainian SMO:

The Donbas shall be recognized as Russian. Ukraine will NOT join NATO. Crimea will NOT be returned to Ukraine.

Trump has already publicly recognized two of three.

The third is coming, because the deals are already done. —

***

Another Take: My best guess is that neither Ukraine nor Gaza/Israel will be resolved when President Trump and President Putin meet in Riyadh in a few weeks. The world will be burning, at least narratively, and chaos will dominate the zeitgeist.

Both regimes (Zelensky/Netanyahu) have their backs up against the wall, fighting wars that have lost public support, yet neither leader can afford to stop.

Bringing the chaos to heel will require the strongest wills and the most capable of leaders. Putin and Trump have the opportunity to do something special, something that will forever change US-Russia relations — and with that, forever change world history. —

Two U.S. judges on Tuesday extended temporary blocks on some deportations of Venezuelan migrants and signaled that President Donald Trump's invocation of a 1798 law historically used in wartime to speed up their removal from the United States may not survive judicial review. Denver-based U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney wrote in a ruling that Trump's administration must give Venezuelan migrants detained in Colorado notice 21 days in advance before any deportations under the Alien Enemies Act and must inform them of their right to challenge their removal. And at a court hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein appeared inclined to require the administration to notify Venezuelans at least 10 days in advance before deporting them under that 18th century law. Hellerstein said he understands Trump's desire to move quickly on deportations but that the administration must afford migrants due process. "This is not a secret court, an inquisition in medieval times. This is the United States of America," Hellerstein said. — Reuters

Our Take: If the rules apply to anyone they must apply to everyone. That’s equal justice under the law.

According to Julie Kelly, the ACLU appears to have violated the rules and abused the legal process, repeatedly. They must be held accountable.

This isn’t surprising.

Too often, NGOs like ACLU and NAACP violate the rules and hide behind their “solemn civil rights mission” — and get let off the hook.

I know, because this happened to me. The plaintiffs in my case violated the rules and codes of conduct — fabricated claims and coerced witnesses and violated discovery rules — and because the plaintiffs are supposedly fighting for civil rights (as they’re making a mockery of the legal process), they get a pass.

In contrast, the rules and codes of conduct (which they all violate) are super sacred and matter very much when it comes to people like Jeff Clark and John Eastman.

That’s not justice. It’s politics.

This cannot continue and must be remedied. It’s the height of politicization and weaponization — in what should be a sacred institution that resolves disputes based on the facts and the evidence, with equal application under the law.

Not whatever this is. Asymmetrical presumptions and exploited loopholes.

It happens a lot. And everyone involved in the process knows it.

By the way, the judge from Colorado in the article above, Charlotte Sweeney, is the judge that I argued before (in trial last July). —

Unless you make a habit of closely reading nutrition labels—or watching Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s YouTube channel—you might not realize just how much tartrazine you’re ingesting. Kennedy, the U.S. health secretary, is fixated on the chemical, otherwise known as Yellow 5. Many Americans are unknowingly eating this and other “poisons,” he warned in a YouTube video posted last fall. The lemon-yellow hue tints junk food such as Skittles and Mountain Dew; it’s also in chicken bouillon, pancake mix, and pickles. In Europe, products containing Yellow 5 are branded with a label warning that it “may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.” But for two decades, the FDA has declined to ban the dye, citing inconclusive evidence. Today, the FDA announced that it will move to rid the food supply of Yellow 5 and several other synthetic food dyes, such as Red 40, Blue 1, and Green 3, by the end of next year. It’s not a ban: Kennedy, who oversees the FDA, said in a press conference that he has reached an “understanding” with the food companies to phase out these dyes, although he provided scant details on the specifics. — The Atlantic

Our Take: RFK Jr. has gone after fluoride, vaccines, and food dyes so far.

All fantastic.

But there's one big toxic elephant in the room still to battle: Genetically Engineered Food, namely corn, soy, canola, and alfalfa.

Will be interesting to see how RFK and Trump navigate that seeing as BigAg (Monsanto, Syngenta, DuPont, Dow Agro) dominates the crop market and many conservative leaning farmers depend on products from these BigAg companies for their living (unfortunately). —

President Donald Trump on Monday met with chief executives from three of the nation's top retailers, who came to the White House to discuss how his sweeping tariff plans could impact their import-heavy business models. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Target chief executive Brian Cornell both attended, as did Home Depot CEO Ted Decker. A White House official told CNBC earlier Monday that a representative from Lowe's would also be at the meeting. After the meeting concluded, an official told NBC News that no one from Lowe's attended. After the meeting wrapped, the three companies issued nearly identical statements. "We had a productive meeting with President Trump and his team and appreciated the opportunity to share our insights.” — CNBC

Our Take: Sunday night on The Narrative, I said major corporations such as Apple, WalMart and Amazon should be thought of as nation states more so than companies.

When you observe the net effects of the Trade War, you understand who the real targets are.

Capitulation comes in many forms. —

Pro-Palestinian protesters dispersed after erecting eight tents on Beinecke Plaza to protest an upcoming talk near Yale’s campus by far-right Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. A crowd of around 100 protesters started to form a circle on Beinecke Plaza at around 8 p.m. By 9:30 p.m., protesters had erected eight tents, and the crowd had grown to around 200. “We’re here, and we’re staying the night,” a protest organizer announced via megaphone. Organizers later announced just before 11:30 p.m. that the encampment would disband, citing threats of “retribution” from administrators and encouraging students to rally at another protest on Wednesday. According to a University spokesperson, the protest was not affiliated with any recognized student organizations, and administrators issued final warnings for the group to disperse at 11:00 p.m. — Yale Daily News

Our Take: News of possible endowment adjustment and confirmation of federal funding cuts at the Skull & Bones headquarters is now accompanied by protests.

The most privileged offspring of the most privileged people in the world, at one of the most privileged institutions that even exists, are showing the strength of their resistance. Their “overnight” encampment ended at 11pm.

Consider the headline of this YDN article. It’s basically, “We made some demands and they said no. Then they gave us a bedtime and we left. It was promising.”

It’s almost like the resistance does as they’re told. —

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke via phone on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump, the American leader said, declaring that the pair “are on the same side of every issue.” The call covered “numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc.,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, adding that the conversation went “very well.” Notably, Trump did not include Gaza or the 59 hostages being held there in his list of topics discussed amid the ongoing impasse in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. — The Times of Israel

AND

US President Donald Trump will visit the Middle East next month on a three-country tour, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday. It will be his second foreign trip since returning to office, following his planned attendance at the Vatican for Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday. Trump “will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates from May 13 until May 16,” Leavitt told a White House press briefing, without elaborating. — Arab News

AND

Iran on Monday accused Israel of seeking to “undermine” the ongoing talks with the United States on its nuclear program, a key point of tension with the West. “A kind of coalition is forming… to undermine and disrupt the diplomatic process,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told reporters, saying Israel was behind the effort. “Alongside it are a series of warmongering currents in the United States and figures from different factions,” the spokesman added. The New York Times reported on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had dissuaded Israel from striking Iran’s nuclear sites in the near term, instead pushing for a diplomatic approach to deal with the issue. Iran and the US have held two rounds of talks, the first in Oman two weeks ago and the second in Rome last Saturday. A third round is set for this coming Saturday. — The Times of Israel

Our Take:

They will move forward with or without Trump.

The stage is set for Trump and Putin to strike a deal in Riyadh on May 13, then turn and take on the Diaspora together.

President Trump — a master of narrative warfare — has baited the truth out into the open. The most tempered voices in the Zionist movement are now openly calling for kinetic war against Iran, due to its perceived nuclear ambitions. The worst are fantasizing about genocide, and more specifically, a mass child-sacrifice.

Anyone who signs off on this is flippantly defying Christ. All should refrain from invoking the name of Jesus in pursuit of a political agenda. The pursuit of a secular kingdom at the expense of God’s creation is the underlying premise of Satanism.

A lot of soul searching is needed in the West. We have been led astray by demons — who identify as both Jew and Gentile. —

***

Another Take:

“I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue.”

The consistent optics indicate that Yoo-hoo is on Trump’s side of these issues, not the other way around. —

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he was "surprised" Tuesday during oral arguments for a case involving a school district and LGBTQ+ books in his lifelong home of Montgomery County, Maryland. Why It Matters: Kavanaugh, his wife, Ashley, and their two daughters live in Chevy Chase Section Five, a small village within Montgomery County. The justice and former U.S. Court of Appeals judge was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2018 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. […] Plaintiffs, which include Christian, Jewish and Muslim parents, have argued that their right to religious expression and in turn their First Amendment rights have been violated after the school district took away an "opt-out" option for parents uncomfortable with the reading selections in their children's classrooms. […] Kavanaugh, during Tuesday's proceedings, said that Montgomery County has long been a "beacon" for religious freedom. "I guess I'm surprised that this is the hill we're going to die on, in terms of not respecting religious liberty," Kavanaugh said. — Newsweek

Our Take: There’s important nuance in Kavanaugh’s use of “we.” He’s deciding a case that involves a local policy from his hometown.

He’s not surprised that the people of America are trying to die on the parent rights. He’s surprised that his personal community is there.

"I guess I am a bit mystified, as a lifelong resident of the county, how it came to this," he said. This nicely punctuates who has the power in this dynamic.

I was catching up with an old friend yesterday, who said she was concerned about shutting down the Dept of Education because Colorado’s educational leaders are “batshit crazy” — her words, not mine.

She went on to tell me two disturbing and distinct accounts of predatory teachers cutting children as their playthings. These were new stories. The record of predatory teachers is thick in Colorado.

My friend understood the implications of “giving it back to you the people.” She understood that it means we have to accept the grave powers of governance.

Change happens when we demand it. —

US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday warned that the US-China trade war was “not sustainable” and that the countries would have to de-escalate their dispute, in comments that buoyed financial markets hoping for a trade deal. Bessent told investors at a private conference hosted by JPMorgan in Washington that he expected Washington and Beijing would reach a deal in the “very near future”, according to several people familiar with his comments. But several people familiar with the remarks said the markets had reacted too optimistically, noting that the Treasury secretary had made clear that there were no trade talks under way between Washington and Beijing. Bessent also admitted that any negotiations with China would “be a slog”.

— Financial Times

Our Take: When you pass everything through the War of Stories refrain, you can front-run the story by mapping its trajectory.

From peace deals to trade deals, economic decoupling to the good reset, the right answers are being allowed to emerge because the wrong ones are being eliminated. —

Burkina Faso's military government has said it foiled a "major plot" to overthrow junta leader Capt Ibrahim Traoré, with the army alleging the plotters were based in neighbouring Ivory Coast. Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said the coup attempt was led by current and former soldiers working with "terrorist leaders". The intention was to attack the presidential palace last week, he added. The aim of the plan was to "sow total chaos, and place the country under the supervision of an international organisation", Sana said on state television on Monday. It is the latest of several claims of attempts to remove the junta leader who seized power in 2022 amid increasing militant attacks. Burkina Faso, like its Sahel neighbours, has been battling armed jihadist groups, with an estimated 40% of the country under their control. — BBC

Our Take: The Deep State is doing everything it can to rid the world of strong, capable men who pose the greatest threat to the globalist world order. That means killing the youngest world leader, 36-year-old Ibrahim Traore, who has shown the world that Africa can liberate itself and become self-reliant.

The Burkinabe government is accusing the neighboring country of Ivory Coast for housing these coup plotters, but I think most of us understand who benefits most from the death of Captain Traoré; that would be Langley.

Pray for the safety of Captain Traoré and all members of the Sovereign Alliance. —

Former Vice President Al Gore on Monday compared President Donald Trump’s administration to Nazi Germany and issued a dire warning about Trump’s use of power in a speech devoted to climate change. Speaking at an event at the start of San Francisco’s Climate Week, Gore said the Trump administration was “trying to create their own preferred version of reality” to achieve their sweeping objectives similar to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party in the 1930s and ‘40s. “I understand very well why it is wrong to compare Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich to any other movement,” Gore said to an audience of roughly 150 climate advocates and policymakers gathered at a science museum on San Francisco’s waterfront. “It was uniquely evil, full stop. I get it. But there are important lessons from the history of that emergent evil.” Gore’s remarks follow sharp attacks on the Trump administration by a throng of party luminaries and former leaders in recent weeks. — Politico

Our Take: Climate change guy is suggesting that the Trump side has created the False Reality. —

BONUS ITEMS

South Korea’s top diplomat on Wednesday told a forum on security and foreign affairs Wednesday that engaging China aligned with US interests by contributing to regional stability. Former US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, meanwhile, warned that confronting the China challenge single-handedly was "a recipe for failure," describing Washington's ability to work with allies and partners as its "most significant ticket to the big game." South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul underscored that “we will continue to work toward a healthy and balanced relationship with China on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity, and shared interests." “In areas where we see things differently, for example, in the South China Sea and the Yellow Sea, we will certainly continue to speak with candor and disagree,” Cho said. — The Korea Herald

