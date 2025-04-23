Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TattooedTeacher's avatar
TattooedTeacher
2h

Another well rounded and insightful Brief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandra Levine's avatar
Sandra Levine
2h

Ashe's comment about her friend mentioning how crazy the home area was regarding school policy, needs to be broad cast far and wide. The local community has control of our education, and it is a quite serious matter what morality we pass to our children. The consequences are grave if we let immorality and immoral people have the power. I live in such a brainwashed area. I am praying that so many young families voting without thinking for the local union-controlled Democrat party will begin to see some truth as the national scene unfolds. They haven't seen it yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture