Moscow and Washington are continuing their dialogue on resolving the Ukraine conflict in line with the understanding reached during the Alaska meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in August, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov has said. Although the summit failed to yield a breakthrough, Moscow has praised what it called Washington’s willingness to mediate and consider the conflict’s underlying causes. Russian officials also maintain that continued dialogue creates opportunities for trade and economic cooperation despite the US decision to sanction the oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil last month. Russia is receiving “many signals” from the US, with the Anchorage meeting still acting as a basis for the talks, Ushakov told journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday. “We do believe it is a good way forward,” he said. According to the official, the understandings are still relevant since Washington has never explicitly stated that they are no longer valid. — RT

Our Take: “The understanding reached at the Alaska summit is still in force, President Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov has said”

The understanding is still in force. The ball is still in play. The alliance is still at work.

I think we’re heading to Budapest for a bro-fest.

Let’s see whether it happens before Christmas. –

What do thousands of pages of newly released material reveal about the well-documented relationship between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump? Not much of anything, according to some of the right-wing influencers who have long been clamoring for the government to release more information about Epstein and his crimes. “To me, these are nothingburgers. If they’re even real,” pro-Trump podcaster Jon Herold said on his Badlands Media Rumble livestream on Wednesday. Herold gained an audience in the wake of the 2020 election after spreading QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories. His fellow Badlands Media personality, Brian Lupo, took a slightly different view on his own livestream this week. The emails didn’t exactly say nothing, he claimed, but they show that Trump was informing on Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison term for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (Epstein died by suicide while in jail during the first Trump administration.) — NPR

Our Take:

NPR Melts Down Over Badlands Shrugging

“Spending time analyzing this stuff — which I still believe is a nothing-burger — that’s the dumb thing to do.”

“Millions of people online spent days on something that’s probably fake.”

“So NPR did a whole piece on this. I think it’s the first time Badlands has ever been mentioned by NPR.”

“NPR’s headline: ‘Right-wing media shrugs off latest Epstein document release.’ Yeah — because we’re the only ones not taking the bait.”

“They’re mad we didn’t go hook, line, and sinker like literally everybody else on the internet.”

“QAnon-adjacent… cool. Which post is that? Oh right — 6,332. Yeah, that one doesn’t exist.” [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: To many of us, Donald Trump represents the light.

That said, he’s spent much of his adult life navigating shadows we’ll never see.

So, what’s really at the heart of the Epstein Op, which is to say, the Epstein Story?

A Trap.

But for whom? [NEW READ: “The Temple Trap” —

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani plans to deploy social workers for 911 calls instead of police officers, despite a similar initiative that is already failing. The Big Apple launched the Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division (B-HEARD) program in 2021 — it currently only operates in some neighborhoods. The teams responding to 911 calls consisted of two New York City Fire Department (FDNY) officers and EMTs and one social worker. An audit of the pilot program did not bode well for Mamdani’s plans. Per a city controller report, more than 60% of calls received were ineligible for a B-HEARD response, and 35% of calls that were deemed eligible were not serviced by the division. The reasons for calls with no response are unknown because the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health does not track such information. […] “Its mission will be to prevent violence before it happens by taking a public health approach to safety,” the initiative’s proposal reads. — One America News

Our Take: This is going to be so good. And I know that seems cruel to say to those who live in NYC, but I live in Colorado — and our DSA run government idolizes your new mayor.

We need y’all to set a dramatic example with a blast radius that reaches the Rocky Mountains. We’re all in this together.

I know this position is offensive to normie NYers because I found myself arguing with a couple during my Kafkaesque travels last week. A Coast Guard veteran that was active duty in NY on 9/11 was real hot about Mamdani, and took offense when I said his presumably short reign would be excellent for the midterms. It will be, but he couldn’t hear me because he was mentally bracing for impact in his city. I did share CODEX 9/11 with him. I hope he watches.

The only way out is through. Both Trump and Mammany Hall promise power to the people — take it, New York.

And, also, take personal precautions because dialing 911 is likely going to become (even more) unreliable. —

HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER Viktor Orbán’s government launched a continentwide manhunt when a group of European antifascists attacked a neo-Nazi rally three years ago. Orbán, though, showed no such appetite for cracking down on the annual fascist rally, which this February drew attendees sporting SS patches, swastikas, and the “Totenkopf” death’s head symbol — all under the watchful eye of Hungarian police. The aggressive response to antifascist activists, compared to the kid-gloves treatment of neo-Nazi demonstrators, has roiled European politics for years. On Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the fray, inserting the U.S. into the debate by declaring the antifascist group that attacked the 2023 rally a terrorist organization. Though the designation is aimed at foreign groups, Rubio said that he was acting in accordance with President Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-7, or NSPM-7, regarding purported “domestic” terrorists. — The Intercept

Our Take: Eight years of Obama followed by eight years of Hillary was meant to be the Weimar phase.

The ConInc/neocon thing would’ve played their part in the Nazi story before blaming it on nationalists, populists, and Christians.

History repeats because there is only one human nature and only one narrative playbook. —

US President Donald Trump has said he is open to negotiating with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to defuse tensions and the ongoing war scare between the countries. Trump has accused Maduro of operating “narcoterrorist” cartels, an allegation Maduro has denied. “We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we’ll see how that turns out,” Trump said on Sunday in Florida before boarding a flight to Washington. “They would like to talk,” he added. Trump also repeated his claim that the Venezuelan government has helped cartels smuggle drugs into the US and released “hundreds of thousands” of violent criminals across the US border. He argued that the State Department’s designation of Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist organization would allow the US to strike targets on Venezuelan soil. “It allows us to do that, but we haven’t said we’re going to do that,” Trump said. – RT

Our Take:

You don’t say, President Trump?

I went on The Narrative last night with Burning Bright to discuss the state of the Sovereign Alliance and the pincer moves at play. We discussed all of these things, but didn’t see this specific soundbite, though the soundbite seems to affirm what we were speculating: That Nicolas Maduro is cooperating with the Trump administration against the cartels operating in the jungles of South America.

This video of Maduro singing a John Lennon song was both strange but also in line with Trump-a-Mania.

Will Maduro be “arrested”/extracted?

Let’s see what happens. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

Researchers have analyzed a sample of DNA believed to belong to Adolf Hitler, which they say reveals the dictator of Nazi Germany had a genetic marker for a rare disorder that can delay puberty, according to a new documentary. The research, which took more than four years to complete, was led by geneticist Turi King, a professor at the UK’s University of Bath who is known for identifying the remains of King Richard III. King said she verified that a piece of material taken from a couch in the bunker where Hitler shot himself in 1945 was soaked in the dictator’s blood by comparing a DNA sample recovered from the blood with a confirmed relative of Hitler’s. […] The most striking finding from the team’s analysis was that Hitler had a mutation on a gene called PROK2. Variants in this gene are a cause of Kallmann syndrome and congenital hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, King said. In boys, these conditions can delay puberty and cause undescended testicles. “Basically, they are characterized by low testosterone levels. You either don’t go through puberty or you go through a partial puberty … 5% of cases get associated with a micropenis, ” King said, referring to a small but normally structured penis. — CNN

Our Take: Four years of scientific research and the “Prussian Micropenis” is now a matter of trusting the science.

Side Note: There was a lot of weird news invoking Nazis this weekend. There’s another one in the Bonus Items. Not sure why. I guess they need to remind everyone that Nazis are bad; but they usually only do that when they’re about to call someone a Nazi… —

When a respected former prosecutor approached the Justice Department in 2018 with a witness who claimed he had evidence on Hunter Biden’s alleged misdeeds, they discounted his offer and later subpoenaed his private phone records. The incident is regaining new salience after recent revelations that DOJ special counsel Jack Smith cast a net of subpoenas for phone records of several GOP members of Congress and even obtained government phones that had belonged to President Donald Trump and his former vice president. The Trump Justice Department believes these kinds of incidents are interconnected. Officials quietly opened a probe this summer that treats the last decade of political “weaponization” of law enforcement and intelligence agencies as an ongoing criminal conspiracy. The agency is reportedly investigating a decade of Democratic Party and “deep-state” efforts ranging from ginning up the Trump-Russia collusion narrative to examining Smith’s pursuit of Trump. — Just the News

Our Take: This tells you everything.

Ed Martin was qualified for “any other district”. But not D.C. I think we all know why Martin couldn’t be the USA of DC.

Jokes on them. He’s a pitbull and he went from having to take on an elephant as AUSA down to a lapdog as the head of the Weaponization Group. Now, let’s get this man the resources he needs to clean this up! [Clip Link] —

The Palestinian people do not exist, Israel’s hardline security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has said ahead of the UN Security Council vote on implementing the next stage of the US-brokered peace plan for Gaza. The Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution drafted by the US and backed by several Arab and Muslim countries, which they said “offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.” In a lengthy X post on Saturday, Ben-Gvir, who is also the leader of the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, claimed that “there is no such thing as ‘Palestinian people,’” arguing that the nation was “an invention without any historical, archaeological, or factual basis.” “The collection of immigrants from Arab countries to the Land of Israel does not constitute a nation, and they certainly do not deserve a reward for the terrorism, murder, and atrocities they have spread everywhere, especially in Gaza,” he wrote, adding that the only “real” solution to the conflict was “encouraging voluntary emigration.” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a similar appeal, urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “make it clear to the entire world” that a Palestinian state “will never be established.” – RT

Our Take: What’s both funny and sad is that this is the exact position that US Ambassador Mike Huckabee has been espousing for decades. (The fact that President Trump picked this person to be ambassador at this moment in time is very interesting...)

It’s pure projection, being that most Israelis are of Eastern European descent, with a mixture of Turkic (Central Asian) ethnic heritage.

Identity politics are the worst. So why do we tolerate it when it is done by the Zionist Right? –

President Donald Trump’s favorite tunes blared at the White House on Friday, as nothing was on his public schedule except a trip to Mar-a-Lago. Politico correspondent Jake Taylor noted on Friday afternoon that music from “The Phantom of the Opera” was playing so loudly it could be heard outside the White House. The president is said to be a notorious fan of Broadway show tunes and enjoys playing DJ at events. AFP correspondent Danny Kemp later reported hearing “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown outside the White House. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently bragged on Trump’s behalf after a new speaker system was installed. “’The president wanted me to let all of you know that he is testing the speakers for what will be the best event in the history of the White House,” she told reporters. Leavitt said Trump could control the music from an iPad in the Oval Office. — Raw Story

Our Take:

If you don’t think this image Trump posted on TS is a reference to Bruce Wayne moving amongst the League of Shadows gathering intel on them while they think they’re gathering intel on him ... I genuinely don’t think you can be saved.

When Trump said he’s Batman, he was serious.

[A few minutes later…]

A few points to those who rushed in to ‘take down’ this take by saying Trump was referencing Phantom of the Opera and NOT Bruce Wayne and the League of Shadows ... you’re literally making my point stronger.

The 1986 and beyond incarnation of Bruce Wayne/Batman aka. The Dark Knight was DIRECTLY inspired by Phantom of the Opera.

Both stories depict a caped, masked, troubled genius who operates in the shadows ... more specifically, within an intricate lair beneath and behind a grand structure of a once-opulent city.

Both stories involve a Shadowed ‘Elite’ who moves among the Elites beneath their conscious notice, but whose influence they feel, leading to collectivist paranoia.

Both stories involve a bicameral myth wrapped in a man, man wrapped in a myth, one whose true loyalties are impossible for them to know, but impossible for them NOT to guess at.

Yes. Donald Trump was appealing to a story template when he played Phantom of the Opera on Friday.

Yes. We’re in a War of Stories. One informs the next, which informs the next, which inspires the next. Truth is stranger than fiction, but the best truth learns a lot from it. —

***

Another Take: Trump now has an iPad that lets him amplify his playlist all around the White House complex. He doesn’t have to ask anyone to play something or consult advisors.

He just hits play.

I wonder if he’ll take requests from the press pool. That would be a fun press conference.

I bet he’d say no a lot, but the final cut would be fire.

(Oh, also, the Phantom of the Opera’s mask was only on one side of his face. Bruce Wayne’s mask was on both. Just saying.) —

President Donald Trump on Sunday night threw his support behind the congressional effort to release files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “We have nothing to hide,” he declared. Trump made the endorsement — a reversal after months of suggesting there was no reason to focus on the issue — as the House prepared this week for a vote that would authorize the release of Epstein records in the government’s possession. The president said the incessant focus on Epstein was undercutting the Republicans’ ability to tout their successes on economic, security, and diplomatic issues. “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “The Department of Justice has already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on “Epstein,” are looking at various Democrat operatives (Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, Larry Summers, etc.) and their relationship to Epstein, and the House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!” he wrote. — Just the News

Our Take: Every time they try to hurt Trump with these limited leaks, it backfires royally.

They don’t even do their homework.

If they see “Trump”, they’ll automatically assume it’s bad.

And bury more of their own in the process. —

***

Another Take:

Epstein was talking shit about the Sovereign Alliance bros.

—

***

One More Take: Can whoever removed a chromosome from “MAGA” [last] week put it back already? —

BONUS ITEMS

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was wounded in a shooting in New York City early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports. According to the New York City Police Department, shots were fired around 2 a.m. along West 38th street. Responding officers found a 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and listed in critical condition, authorities said. The New York Post first reported that Boyd was the victim. Authorities did not immediately name Boyd as the victim. — Fox News

The Securities and Exchange Commission will be coming out with proposed rules and clarifications for proxy advisers, SEC Chair Paul Atkins told Fox Business Friday (Nov. 14). “About a month or so ago in Delaware, I outlined some steps that we will be taking with respect to corporate governance and shareholder proposals and really the abuse of the corporate governance system and the weaponization of shareholder proposals by politicized shareholder activists,” Atkins said. “These particular advisory companies play a role,” Atkins added. “The charges of conflicts of interest are really legion, the stories of those, and so we have to address this issue overall.” Atkins’ remarks were flagged by Bloomberg, which reported Friday that proxy advisers, who provide guidance to shareholders, have faced greater scrutiny. This scrutiny includes a reported Federal Trade Commission investigation into whether two proxy advisers violated federal antitrust laws by advising shareholders on how to vote on politically charged topics, for their own ideological reasons, according to the report. — PYMNTS

A planned auction in Germany of artefacts from prisoners of Nazi concentration camps has been cancelled following a public outcry, Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister has said. On Sunday, Radoslaw Sikorski thanked his German counterpart Johann Wadephul for agreeing “such a scandal must be prevented”. A Holocaust survivors’ group and politicians had earlier called for German auction house Felzmann to cancel the sale in Neuss, which was reportedly scheduled for Monday. Among more than 600 items for sale was a letter from an Auschwitz prisoner and a medical diagnosis about the forced sterilisation of a prisoner from the Dachau concentration camp, German media reports. “Respect for victims requires the dignity of silence, not the din of commerce,” Sikorski said in post on X. According to reports, the auction listing on the Auktionshaus Felzmann website had been removed by mid-afternoon on Sunday… “Documents or expert reports by Nazi perpetrators that were offered at the auction are not for private collections,” German State Minister for Culture Wolfram Weimer told German news agency DPA. – BBC

