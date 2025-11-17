Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
19h

#Ashe - not sure why you would be aware of this - unless you had time to watch Tucker's podcast from Wednesday - but the repeated use of the "N"(azi) word has proliferated from, among others, Mark Levin.

#GBPH - as I know you are aware - not only is Mike's appointment a grand mystery (we have kids who worked for his show and they attest to it coming from out of nowhere) it was President Trumps' very first announced appointment. I maintain it was strategic...we will see soon enough I believe.

#Chris - your reminder that there is just the "one playbook" is helpful; that it can be traced back through nearly 6,000 years of historical documentation AND that it is often perceived as a playbook for "the advancement of humanity" is also helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Steven Paul's avatar
Steven Paul
18h

So satisfying to see Ghost throw the real origin of the modern Israelis (Ashkenazim) on the table - especially since DNA testing has outed them. And good catch on the mask, Ashe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture