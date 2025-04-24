The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, April 23rd ...

Florida’s “hanging chads” ballot controversy riveted the nation during the 2000 presidential contest and later prompted Congress to create an independent commission to help states update their voting equipment. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission has operated in relative anonymity since, but is now central to President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to overhaul elections. One of the commission’s boards will meet Thursday in North Carolina, the first commission-related meeting since the directives were announced. Among other things, Trump directed the agency to update the national voter registration form to add a proof of citizenship requirement. But whether the president can order an independent agency to act and whether the commission has the authority to do what Trump wants will likely be settled in court. – AP News

Our Take: We approached this election as if this was our last chance, and I still think it is.

This is the last opportunity we have to right the ship. If it doesn't get fixed this time around it's GAME OVER...

We don't have time to waste on cheerleading. [more] –

***

Another Take: The EAC is not a “little known” agency, it’s infamous.

and I have covered their cover ups for years. Here is one of my favorites (from

):

“The report goes on to say that the ‘direct cause’ is ‘inconclusive’ → Very important word. It also admits that ‘erroneous code’ was found in the *EAC CERTIFIED* systems. *CERTIFIED* The explanation of a ‘misread of the QR code’ is, according to many experts, ‘absurd.’”

It’s always erroneous code, or a code read error, or glitch, or a database coding mismatch. It’s almost like code-based elections are unreliable.

They are, the EAC knows it and, in my opinion, they exist to cover it up. Very interested to see where this whole “independent agency” thing goes in the courts.

Still chuckling over the “little known federal agency” headline from the AP. If the EAC is not well known to the AP, that explains a lot about the quality of their elections reporting. –

Simple. Effective. Empowering. Frequency Apps puts your wellbeing into your hands by offering a wide array of affordable, easy-to-use homeopathic patches. Give your body and mind the support they need and thrive on your terms. Badlands readers can take 5% off their purchase with code “Badlands” at checkout. *Sponsored*

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 23 he believes a deal between Russia and Ukraine to end Russia's war has been reached. "I think we have a deal with both, I hope they do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. […] "I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelensky," Trump said. [...] Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S. Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused. On April 23, Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire." – The Kyiv Independent

Our Take: As I've been saying for literally three years, the deal Ukraine ends up signing with Russia will be indistinguishable from the one Russia offered at the outset.

Trump isn't coming in to stop an unjust war from continuing.

He's recognizing Russia's victory over the Nazi Regime.

Last year, I wrote a retrospective on the Righteous Russia series, a good explainer for everything from the Sovereign Alliance theory to the international implications of the Devolution Operation.

Most of all, however, it projects the EXACT scenario we currently have in the offing when it comes to the impending peace deal between Russia and Ukraine ... the one that was not only possible to see coming three years ago, but whose structure we were also told in advance, if you were paying attention. [more]

–

***

Another Take: What does it mean that the deal to end the Ukraine war will be the same as the deal that was in place before the war began in 2022, considering the war actually began in 2014? –

***

One More Take: Pure signal from the Commander in Chief.

There were rumors circulating yesterday of a deal between Russia and Ukraine, but those appear to be false. There were also rumors that the US was considering lifting sanctions on Russia as part of a potential deal, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed late last night.

Meanwhile, Mensch Shapiro is desperately trying to help Zelensky maintain his media darling branding. (Quite telling that Ben supports a continued war in both theaters.)

I don't expect Zelensky to make a deal. I expect President Trump and President Putin to meet in Riyadh next month, make amends, then flip over the geopolitical game board in a tag-team WrestleMania style.

—

The Department of Education announced Monday that the FSA will finally restart collections on defaulted student loans beginning May 5, 2025, following a five-year pause that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision affects approximately 5.3 million borrowers who were in default before the pause. For these borrowers, the government can soon begin collecting repayments from tax refunds, withholding Social Security benefits, and even garnishing wages (up to 15% of disposable income). [...] What the end of the pause means for you: This change primarily impacts borrowers who were already in default before pandemic protections began. That amounts to around 5.3 million people, according to the Education Department. In this case, "in default" means a borrower failed to make a loan payment for at least 270 days (about nine months). To determine if you're affected, log into your account at studentaid.gov. – LifeHacker

Our Take: President Trump will begin collecting outstanding/defaulted student loan payments, starting May 5th, 2025.

Really dumb move, Trump – Students in general are being exploited taking out loans for corrupted institutions to find no jobs to pay them back in the first place... Why don't you guys go after the real villains instead of coming after the kids? –

Jordan’s Interior Ministry has announced a sweeping set of measures against the Muslim Brotherhood, formally declaring the group dissolved and illegal. The announcement came during a press conference on Wednesday, where the Interior Minister, Mazen Faraya, outlined the government's decisive steps aimed at safeguarding national security and public stability. The minister confirmed that membership in or affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood is now prohibited by law, and that all of the group’s offices across the Kingdom have been permanently closed. A judicial order was issued to facilitate the closure of headquarters and branches, with security forces deployed to enforce the decision and confiscate the organization’s assets. The Interior Minister described the Muslim Brotherhood’s continued activities as a threat to citizens, a barrier to national development, and a destabilizing force. He revealed that members of the dissolved group had planned to target sensitive sites, stored weapons and explosives in residential neighborhoods, and operated covertly to undermine public security. “The presence of hidden agendas and divisive rhetoric from within the group is incompatible with Jordanian unity,” the minister stated, adding that “we cannot allow division among members of a single society.” – Arab News

AND

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Wednesday during an official visit to Saudi Arabia. King Abdullah arrived in Jeddah, accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein, and was received by the deputy governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Press Agency reported. King Abdullah expressed pride in the historical relations between Riyadh and Amman during his meeting with the crown prince, the Petra news agency reported. He acknowledged the significant role of Saudi Arabia in supporting Arab and Islamic causes. The two leaders discussed recent developments in the region, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, Petra added.

– Arab News

Our Take: The same day that King Abdullah of Jordan meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, the government of Jordan bans MI6– er, I mean the Muslim Brotherhood – from their country.

This is a great sign of things to come. The scourge that is the CIA/MI6 is being kicked out of the Middle East and Africa.

And President Trump is visiting Riyadh in less than three weeks?

–

We had a great GART ticketholder livestream yesterday, and the pairings and panels are shaping up. Get your tickets and join the conversation in the ticketholder telegram chat.

— Badlands Media

Trump Tower in New York City had to be closed to visitors on Wednesday after a man who is believed to be a member of a climate extremist group vandalized part of the lobby. Shortly after noon, a young man walked into the public lobby of the building, strode over to the seal of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, and proceeded to tag it with the letters "USA" in green spray paint, video from Freedom News TV showed. The young man then knelt down beneath his apparent act of vandalism, eyes closed, soaking in the attention from the crowd gathered around with their cell phones in hand. He then pulled out a small banner with the message "Game Over" emblazoned on it and held it up for all to see. Security agents quickly descended upon the individual, placing him in handcuffs and ordering him to leave. As they escorted him out of the building, the man robotically cried out, "This is your country. This is your country. This is our country…This is our planet," he continued. "You cannot ruin it without comment. They are ruining the planet for profit." – The Blaze

AND

Oil and gas companies are facing hundreds of lawsuits around the world testing whether they can be held responsible for their role in causing climate change. Now, two scientists say they’ve built a tool that can calculate how much damage each company’s planet-warming pollution has caused — and how much money they could be forced to pay if they’re successfully sued. Collectively, greenhouse emissions from 111 fossil fuel companies caused the world $28 trillion in damage from extreme heat from 1991 to 2020, according to a paper published Wednesday in Nature. Industry officials have contested this sort of reasoning, and Trump administration officials, along with some congressional Republicans, are working to shield oil and gas companies from legal liability for climate-related damages. The new analysis could fuel an emerging legal fight.

– The Washington Post

Our Take: If you believe that “science” can figure out the earth’s temperature for the last 485 million years, you are beyond help. (Screenshot below from a study put out last fall.) —

Mahmoud Abbas has called Hamas "sons of dogs" in a fiery speech in which he demanded the group release the hostages it is still holding, disarm, and hand over control of Gaza in order to end the war with Israel. The president of the Palestinian Authority told a meeting in the occupied West Bank that Hamas had given Israel "excuses" to continue its attacks on Gaza, and told it to "release the hostages and be done with it". The remarks were the strongest against the group that the president has delivered since the war began 18 months ago. A Hamas official condemned what he called Abbas's "derogatory language" towards "a significant proportion... of his own people". Last week, the group rejected an Israeli proposal for a new ceasefire in Gaza, which included a demand to disarm in return for a six-week pause in hostilities and the release of 10 of the 59 remaining hostages. – BBC

Our Take:

File this one under, "Things that don't surprise Ghost in the least."

Ever since the October 7 attack, I've been writing about President Abbas, and explaining how he has been at odds with Hamas ever since they rose to power in Gaza in 2006 and waged kinetic war on the Palestinian Authority — Abbas's government — kicking them out of Gaza.

In 2017, Abbas negotiated with Hamas for the PA to take over government services in the Gaza Strip; that was thwarted when Hamas attacked the Palestinian Prime Minister's caravan in 2018, in an attempt to kill him.

As Abbas points out in the video, nobody has benefitted more from the October 7 attack and subsequent war than Bibi Netanyahu and the nefarious elements in the Israeli government. –

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a landmark case that could spell the end of California’s Clean Air Act waiver, which created what has been widely referred to as a de facto electric vehicle (EV) mandate in more than a dozen states. While Diamond Alternative Energy v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not directly center on the legality of the waiver, the court’s ruling on whether the petitioners have standing in the case could set a “massive” precedent, creating an opportunity for President Donald Trump’s administration to “balance” the emissions standards set by “extreme climate policy,” energy experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. The elimination of California’s Clean Air Act waiver could lead to greater freedom for consumers and cheaper vehicle prices in the state, the District of Columbia and in the 17 other states that follow aspects of California’s emissions standards, the policy experts said. “The entire future of the auto industry, and what kinds of automobiles people are allowed to buy, what choices they have … All of that is at stake in this ruling, in this court case,” Myron Ebell, former senior fellow and director for the Center for Energy and Environment at the Competitive Enterprise Institute told the DCNF. “Now we finally are at the point where we can win this debate.” – The Daily Caller

Our Take: I listened to most of this yesterday, and the question really comes down to whether California can rig the energy markets.

“The EPA waiver here allows California to limit the number of vehicles that run on liquid fuel. Petitioners make and sell liquid fuel, so vacating the waiver would redress their injuries.,” Jeffrey Wall, counsel for Diamond Alternative Energy, said in his open, continuing, “ as Justice Kavanaugh explained in Energy Future Coalition, part of the injury in a case like this one is the denial even to compete in the marketplace.”

When asked about specificity by Justice Thomas, Wall said, “I'm talking about a market restriction that directly tilts or forecloses the playing field. It says you can't sell your product, your good, your service into a particular market.”

The specific market that California is trying to manipulate, for which SCOTUS is considering the facts, is the market for liquid fuel, in a case brought by “Diamond Alternative Energy.”

California is the fifth largest economy in the world, behind the United States, China, Germany, and Japan. California is also the second-largest total energy consumer among the states, after Texas, but its per capita energy consumption is the fourth-lowest in the nation, according to the California State Energy Profile on US Energy Information Administration (info as of April 17, 2025).

Removing the Cali Commies’ ability to manipulate the liquid (and alternative) fuel market seems notable considering we keep hearing about how we’re standing at the precipice of a brave new energy future. —

BONUS ITEMS

Families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims reached a settlement with the city of Uvalde, Texas, an attorney representing the families said. Josh Koskoff, an attorney representing 19 families who had family injured or killed in the 2022 school shooting, shared that the city approved the settlement in a unanimous vote. “The road to healing is long and painful, but we are hopeful that this agreement enables families who lost so much and the city they call home to continue that process,” Koskoff said in a statement. The Texas mass shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead. – The Hill

The Rev. Jamal Bryant of Georgia is calling for the nationwide boycott of Target to continue, as he says the company has not met his list of demands regarding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Newsweek reached out to Target via email Wednesday for comment. Why It Matters: After President Donald Trump's January inauguration, he has made sweeping change, mainly through executive orders. One of the president's executive orders was his attempt to rid the federal government of DEI initiatives, which he called "wasteful" and "radical." Following Trump's order, Target announced that the company would end certain DEI programs. The store has faced recent backlash in the aftermath of the rescinded programs. – Newsweek

President Trump signed seven executive orders on April 23, 2025, addressing K-12 discipline, higher education accreditation, foreign funding transparency, AI education, HBCU support, and workforce training. The new accreditation rules aim to hold accrediting agencies accountable for performance while curbing the influence of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) standards. Guidance on K-12 school discipline was rescinded, emphasizing decisions based solely on student behavior and eliminating the use of disparate-impact liability in federal enforcement. A task force was established to integrate artificial intelligence into K-12 education, prioritizing AI training for students, teacher development, and research initiatives. The measures include stricter enforcement of foreign gift disclosure laws for universities and the creation of a White House initiative to bolster Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). – Particle News

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.