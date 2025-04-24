Badlands Media

Kelly McCulloch
13hEdited

Something tells me GMoney’s take on student loans may be a tad bit facetious. Students freaking out about paying their “credit card debt” for services that now appear worthless, combined with Ivy League schools being “deprived” of tax payer funding (while holding illiquid endowment resources) might combine for a full-on main stream news expose.

Gary's avatar
Gary
13h

"𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 ..." by schools but we've known that for a very long time, and simply ignoring or forgiving student loans a'la Biden doesn't help solve - and in fact worsens - the problem. Yes, we need to pursue the corrupt institutions, but holding borrowers accountable is the first step toward making future borrowers sensible.

