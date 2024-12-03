The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Monday, December 2 …

Absolute chaos has broken out on the left following Joe Biden's blanket pardon of his son Hunter - which spans the period right before Hunter joined the board of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma (for $1M/year), through yesterday evening. It was also revealed that months of denying this would happen were pure lies, as the pardon had been in the works for months. In short, it couldn't be any more obvious that Hunter was simply the Biden family bag-man. As X user @therealZNO notes: In 2013-2014, the United States orchestrated a violent coup that toppled Ukraine’s democratically elected government, which led to the ousting of President Yanukovych. Events that followed: > April 16, 2014: VP Biden meets with Devon Archer at the White House.

> April 21, 2014: VP Biden visits Ukraine and becomes U.S. policy face.

> April 22, 2014: Archer joins Burisma’s board.

> April 28, 2014: British officials seized $23M from Burisma’s owner.

> May 12, 2014: Hunter Biden joins Burisma’s board, and both were paid millions. In 2019, an investigation revealed that the Obama administration knew Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was problematic and interfered with U.S. policy in Ukraine. The investigation also uncovered approved transactions involving the Obama administration which allowed a Chinese government-owned company and an investment firm with Chinese ties to acquire Henniges, a U.S. military technology firm—Bohai Harvest RST (BHR)—linked to Hunter Biden and Chris Heinz. This is barely the tip of the iceberg. And while the right is saying 'I told you so, assholes...', the left, and never-Trump 'conservatives' alike, are having an internal meltdown over Hunter's pardon. Many are opining that this sets a devastating precedent in that Trump can essentially pardon anyone he wants. Others are defending the pardon - suggesting that the incoming Trump administration would go after Hunter (You mean, for the obvious family corruption?). — ZeroHedge

Our Take: Yesterday, I recalled the Our Boy Blue refrain where it concerns the Hunter Biden Pardon, and I think it stands.

That said, this particular deployment is rich and deep with a mix of hindsight schadenfreude and revenge tour prescience, if you’ve been operating on the more ‘plan’-oriented layers of the Info War.

In other words, if you do believe we’re watching the public rollout of a covert operation that mixes military, clandestine, political and legal tactics and entire operations together into the biggest and most seismic anti-corruption purge perhaps in world history, wouldn’t it stand to reason that the seeding for said campaign would be possible to see in advance?

It’s not hopium to suggest Joe Biden’s pardon of his son in full view of the awakening American Mind is GOOD for this long, inevitable march to justice, it’s a feature of patriot plans, no matter how far into patriot control you personally like to delve.

The actuals are going to have to wait to have their day in the sun, likely during the reign of justice (for us,) and terror [for them] of Trump 2.0, but where it concerns the narrative, the establishment apparatchiks are in full ideological and logical retreat.

That’s not mass psychological ground they’re likely to take back anytime soon, which is why now is not the time to let up, but rather to push forward with renewed vigor.

Drive them to the sea, and let the waves do the rest. —

Incoming California Senator Rep. Adam Schiff (D) demanded Sunday that the Senate reject the nomination of Kash Patel to be director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), continuing a long personal vendetta against Patel.

Schiff has been trying to destroy Patel ever since 2017, when Patel helped expose the fact that members of the outgoing Obama administration abused their power to “unmask” the names of Americans caught on foreign wiretaps, a practice that was thought to have led to the unjust firing and prosecution of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn over false allegations of collusion with Russia. — Breitbart

Our Take: Adam Schiff has been quiet for most of the Biden administration, after being one of Trump’s biggest critics during 45’s term. When Trump returns as 47, Schiff will return to Washington as a freshman Senator, having “won” Diane Feinstein’s California Senate seat in November.

He was lying low, ostensibly hoping people would forget his sinister and subversive shenanigans. But the Presidential election didn’t go the way he wanted, so now he’s trying to revive his former persona as a super serious public servant.

Spoiler, Schiff: Sorry, but no one has forgotten.

Schiff’s reaction to Kash Patel reeks of panic. Patel was one of Schiff’s primary targets during his years-long efforts to subvert Trump’s first term. Now the tables have turned, and Patel has repeatedly promised extreme declas were he selected to head the FBI.

Schiff most definitely has skeletons in DC and California closets and, knowing the IC/FBI track record of handling-via-blackmail, the Schiff declas potential is clearly terrifying to ol’ pencil neck.

As for the threats to not confirm Patel, I’m not worried.

Mike Davis, former Chief Counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee, has damn near guaranteed it:

For certain, I don’t fancy the idea of listening to Schiff drone on about “threats to democracy” for the next four years, so I hope Patel drops the Schiff files early upon assuming office. Bonus points for trolling him with one or many unnamable whistleblowers. —

The Israeli military said Monday that Omer Maxim Neutra, an American-Israeli citizen who was previously believed to be alive and held hostage in Gaza, was killed during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. Neutra, 21, served as a tank platoon commander in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the time of the attack, the IDF said, adding that Neutra’s body is still being held hostage in Gaza. It is unclear what caused the IDF to make the announcement. In previous cases when a hostage was declared dead, the finding was based on new intelligence and evidence. “Omer loved sports, playing soccer, basketball, and volleyball, and served as the captain of his school’s sports teams,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. “Family and friends described him as a warm, optimistic, and caring individual who ‘lights up the room the moment he enters.’” Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Neutra “fell in a heroic battle near Nir Oz on October 7.” Nir Oz, a small kibbutz near Gaza in southern Israel, was one of the communities worst impacted by the terror attacks of October 7, with one in four residents murdered or kidnapped. Neutra’s parents Ronen and Orna Neutra spoke to CNN last week, describing the pain of having to celebrate their second Thanksgiving without their son at the table. Believing Omer to be alive, they said they were hoping the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon could serve as a “time to refocus” on securing his release. “We have seen that attention both in Israel and around the world was taken from the war in Gaza to the war in Lebanon in the last four or five months, and that was a concern to us,” Ronen Neutra said. “But at the same time, we are disappointed that it was not combined with a hostage deal, which is really the most urgent element right now. We consider it a missed opportunity.” Neutra was one of seven American citizens held in Gaza. Four, including Neutra, have been pronounced dead. — CNN

Our Take: This story keeps getting stranger and stranger; but at the same time, it's becoming more and more predictable.

Take a look at the bizarre statement from the Biden White House concerning this story:

Just so we are clear, the sociopaths in the West Wing had led this poor family to believe for the past 13 months that their son is still alive, and that there was hope that he could return home. They trotted them out like show dogs just a month ago, as part of an elaborate and deeply disturbing psyop against the public.

"...the IDF said that Neutra’s body is still being held hostage in Gaza. It is unclear what caused the IDF to make the announcement. In previous cases when a hostage was declared dead, the finding was based on new intelligence and evidence."

So these sociopaths are now claiming that Hamas took this guy's dead body with them as they fled from Israel on October 7th—like Grendel from Beowulf retreating back to his lair—and that they have somehow kept his rotting body with them in Gaza throughout the entirety of the intense carpet bombing campaign that the IDF has engaged in over the past year+.

Context is really important, so I want to show you what Gaza has endured during this time:

Gaza has been completely annihilated. By Israel's own admission, their intent has been to bomb it with such intense force that it would collapse underground tunnels. And they want us to believe that Hamas would prioritize maintaining a rotting cadaver of a 21-year-old soldier in their possession? Even as they engaged in existential combat against an enemy that sought to literally exterminate them? And these claims aren't even being supported by unverified intelligence reports? They are just going with, ‘trust me bro?’

These people are absolute monsters, and I suspect that President Trump knows this all too well. That is likely why he has said, on multiple occasions, that he didn't think there were any living hostages remaining. Given this bizarre development, I'm left wondering whether there were ever any hostages to begin with? Was the whole thing just one giant lie? Are all of these families gathering in Tel Aviv to protest and pray for the safe return of their kin being deceived? Were these "hostages" all actually killed on October 7th?

I will remind you all that it has been widely reported and verified that the IDF implemented what is known as the "Hannibal Directive" on October 7th, which states that Israeli citizens and soldiers being taken captive should be targeted and killed in order to preserve national security, lest they be used as a bargaining chip or even divulge sensitive intelligence regarding the IDF and other infrastructure.

With all of that considered, now look at President Trump's post from yesterday regarding this matter:

Methinks that Trump is playing a game here. Perhaps he knows that there are no hostages—even if there once were—and the ruse is being perpetuated in order to justify the expansion of the war, which now has spread to the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as Iran.

What will happen if this lie is exposed? How will that change the world? Will it ever be the same again? —

President-elect Trump suggested to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week that if a tariff for failing to address trade and immigration issues would kill the neighbor to the north’s economy, maybe it should become the 51st state, sources told Fox News. Last Friday, Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago unannounced after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. Specifically, Trump is threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their failures to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the U.S. Now, new details are beginning to emerge about the meeting between the two men, which Trump called "very productive." Before nibbling on crab cocktail and slurping down oysters, the issues of tariffs, border security and trade deficits were front and center. According to two people at the table who heard the discussion, Trump, while cordial and welcoming, was very direct when it came to what he wants from his counterpart to the North. Paraphrasing the discussion, Trump told Trudeau that Canada has failed the U.S. border by allowing large amounts of drugs and people across the border, including illegal immigrants from over 70 different countries. Sources say Trump became more animated when it came to the U.S. trade deficit with Canada, which he estimated to be more than $100 billion. The president-elect told the prime minister if Canada cannot fix the border issues and trade deficit, he will levy a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods on day one when he returns to office. Trudeau told Trump he cannot levy the tariff because it would kill the Canadian economy completely. Trump replied – asking, so your country can't survive unless it's ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion? Trump then suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, which caused the prime minister and others to laugh nervously, sources told Fox News. — FOX News

And …

Mexican immigration authorities have broken up two small migrant caravans headed to the U.S. border, activists said Saturday. Some migrants were bused to cities in southern Mexico, and others were offered transit papers. The action comes a week after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to slap 25% tariffs on Mexican products unless the country does more to stem the flow of migrants to the U.S. border. On Wednesday, Trump wrote that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had agreed to stop unauthorized migration across the border into the United States. Sheinbaum wrote on her social media accounts the same day that “migrants and caravans are taken care of before they reach the border.” Migrant rights activist Luis García Villagrán said the breaking-up of the two caravans appeared to be part of “an agreement between the president of Mexico and the president of the United States.” The first of the caravans started out from the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, near the border with Guatemala, on Nov. 5, the day Trump was elected. At its height it had about 2,500 people. In almost four weeks of walking, it had gone about 270 miles (430 kilometers) to Tehuantepec in the state of Oaxaca. — AP News

Our Take: Wherever the truth lies when it comes to the reported conversation between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau, the fact that the STORY dominating the international zeitgeist in the wake of their meeting features Trump holding firm on his tariff threat while Castro Jr. prostrates himself at the foot of the throne is paradigm-shattering.

Trudeau is now saying the quiet part out loud, and that is that Canada is nothing more than a vassal state of the US Empire, and yet, the US gains virtually nothing by the association, as we have the capability of producing our own energy & steel and agricultural surplus.

The real victims in this engineered Canadian serfdom are those Trudeau purports to rule, and Trump knows that if he puts the screws to Trudeau, he's really putting the screws to the Canadian people.

They're not going to blame the US ... for long; they're going to blame the corrupt beaurocrats who sold them out, and they're going to demand change.

Every word of the above also holds for Mexico & Mexicans.

Oh … and would you look at that, after all that tough talk, it seems Claudia Sheinbaum de Mexico (VIVA!) is getting in line, albeit in slightly more subtle fashion than Justin.

Either way, the Awakening is spreading worldwide. —

NATO's new secretary-general is trying to talk tough ahead of Donald Trump taking office. Surely he knows Brussels is in for a rough ride, given that during the first Trump administration the president (rightly) ripped NATO member states for not paying their fair share in defense spending, while relying on Washington to shoulder the burden. Mark Rutte has warned Trump in a Financial Times interview that if Ukraine is pressured into a 'bad' peace deal which is favorable to Moscow, then the United States and Europe would face a "dire threat" from Iran, China, and North Korea. All of these 'rogue' states (in the lexicon of some Western leaders) have deepened their relations with Russia throughout the course of the nearly three-year long war in Ukraine. North Korea and Russia in particular even signed a defense pact last summer, resulting in some 10,000 North Korean soldiers being deployed to support the Russian side. All are also coordinating on circumventing US-led sanctions. — ZeroHedge

And …

James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, said he believes the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement was successful in part because of President-elect Trump’s impending return to power. “Iran [is] very vulnerable. What that means is that in the fight that Israel continues to have with Hezbollah … you’re seeing Hezbollah willing to go to a ceasefire,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis in a Sunday interview on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM. “I think that’s a direct result of the presence of a new Trump administration coming on.” The truce, which started Wednesday, was seen as the first step toward resolving conflict in the region following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel. However, both Hezbollah and Israel have accused each other of violating the agreement. Stavridis says foreign leaders are waiting for Trump to take office before making any permanent decisions. “In many capitals around the world, the leaders are holding their breath. [They’re] just unsure of what’s coming,” he said. “If that is used as a negotiating ploy, as a way to keep an opponent off balance, it works out pretty well. When it’s used with our allies and partners and friends, like the NATO alliance, it can have consequences that are less good.” — The Hill

Our Take: What I can surmise from all of today's headlines is that the fog of war is thick and the chaos that it creates is, for some, an opportunity, and for others, a downfall.

Mark Rutte is similar to Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in that he is a career globalist bureaucrat who has ostensibly served the ruthless oligarchy that has long controlled the world. Though unlike Erdogan, who emits a subdued cunning with his quiet glare, Rutte proudly wears a more daft disposition, promoting himself as a "man without vision," infamously stating, "“vision is an elephant that obstructs the view.”

I am a fan of story-telling, and to me, Mark Rutte embodies a perfect caricature of the modern European man. There is something unnaturally nonthreatening about him—I don't mean that as a compliment—yet he also doesn't seem particularly trustworthy. He has that slimy vibe that only a politician can properly exude, while also not seeming particularly imposing. (Unlike Erdogan, who does seem like a cunning operator.)

Simply put, Mark Rutte seems like the typical bureaucrat that Nigel Farage is always describing whenever he talks about the useless tyranny of the European Union. Like a chronic disease of which there is no cure.

Rutte's father was an importer in the Dutch East Indies, which was once a colony formed from a trading post of the Dutch East India Company—the one European-based East India Company (there were probably a dozen, at least) that managed to exceed the notorious British East India Company in total profit generated. (Mainly because the British EIC dropped its commercial trading license in 1833 and spent the next 40 years focusing exclusively on raising private armies and infiltrating/over-throwing governments in southeast Asia, before transforming—in my opinion—into British Intelligence around the year 1873.)

Whether Izaak Rutte had any familial ties to the Dutch East India Company, or any East India Company for that matter, is anybody's guess. But the connections certainly stood out in my mind when I came upon that factoid. But what cannot be denied is that Rutte's son, Mark, went from studying to become a concert pianist in college to running a youth NGO to working in the human resources department for the British multinational consumer goods company, Unilever, which was basically a soap company that expanded into other household goods. And after all of that strange success, Rutte fell into politics and ended up being the longest serving Prime Minister in the history of the Netherlands.

A totally nonthreatening guy. (Those are the ones you really have to watch out for.)

Rutte has certainly had to kiss some rears to get the Secretary General job at NATO, including giving narrative shielding to Netanyahu and the IDF in the aftermath of October 7th. Back when he was first appointed earlier this year, I speculated over what role Netanyahu may have played in facilitating that situation. What I mean by that is I have been waiting to see how NATO may assist Israel in their long-term goals.

Rutte seems eager to fight Russia, so the question is whether he feels the same about Iran, and more appropriately, Syria.

Rutte has played the milquetoast bureaucrat-politician to perfection, saying the right things at the right times to keep the room temperature down and emotions placated, meeting with both sides of the Middle East conflict, and simultaneously expressing support for the Two-State Solution and for the right for Israel to defend itself from the phantom menace that haunts it.

From his interview with the Financial Times:

Like some pundits at hawkish US think tanks, Rutte tried to frame to outcome of the Ukraine war as of dire importance for Taiwan's freedom.

Rutte noted the risks from Russia supplying missile technology to North Korea and cash to Iran. In an apparent reference to Taiwan, he said that Chinese President Xi Jinping "might get thoughts about something else in the future if there is not a good deal [for Ukraine]".

"We cannot have a situation where we have [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un and the Russian leader and Xi Jinping and Iran high-fiving because we came to a deal which is not good for Ukraine, because long-term that will be a dire security threat not only to Europe but also to the US," Rutte told the FT in his first interview as head of the western military alliance.

And look at that; he even is able to loop in Taiwan. What a good little globalist shill.

These threats of a widening world war with the figures listed may have been somewhat plausible 10 years ago, but this is 2024; the year of TrumpaMania. And those names you just listed, Mark, are actually our homies. So there won't be a widening world war—not this time. There will only be the encircling and ensnarement of a gravely wounded, yet very dangerous animal. —

When the will of the public starts to work against the designs of the progressive establishment, they lie and they cheat, and they believe they are justified in this behavior because to cheat is a "lesser evil" compared to the rise of right wing movements. Conservatives, in their minds, are the ultimate evil. This is how we get fabricated scandals like Russiagate and the Steele Dossier; an accusation driven circus designed to prove Russian interference led to the surprise win by Donald Trump in the 2016 elections. It's perhaps not surprising that the same cabal would use similar tactics in other key elections around the world as a means to thwart any voting majority that goes against them. This seems to be the case in Romania where Calin Georgescu recently scored a surprise win in the first round of the presidential elections. The 62-year-old, referred to as an 'obscure far-right populist' by the establishment media, shook the country’s political landscape by clinching the most votes and advancing to the second round to face off against reformist Elena Lasconi of the progressive Save Romania Union party. He also beat the incumbent Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of the Social Democratic Party, leaving the ruling party for the first time in Romania’s 35-year post-communist history without a candidate in the runoff, set for Dec. 8. However, according to a report by Expert Forum, a Bucharest-based think tank, Georgescu’s TikTok account before last week’s vote saw an explosion of engagement, which it said appeared “sudden and artificial, similar to his polling results”. Expert Forum is a leftist organization which works in collaboration with the European Commission, Council of Europe, World Bank and United Nations Development Programme, along with a multitude of NGOs. Romanian officials have seized on the Expert Forum report, arguing that Georgescu “benefited from massive exposure due to preferential treatment” granted by TikTok. They say Russian interference is behind Georgescu's win. In other words, they want the public to believe that an artificial TikTok following devised by the Kremlin somehow translated into a massive shift in votes against the political left in Romania. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: In the latest installment of fake elections, the Romanian establishment is crying “Russian Interference!” after the ruling party lost in the first round and did not advance to the run off.

A little known detail about Romania is that the country is a key US offshoring location, a destination for transferring US back office jobs — think finance, human resource, document management, and other essential but non-revenue generating processes — as their moderate to high skill levels and low rates per hour deliver significant cost savings to US businesses.

In other words, Romania has been a globalist chess piece for a while, but the people have rejected the status quo according to their recent election results. That’s encouraging, and foots with election results globally during 2024, which I recapped in this Brief prior to the November 5 election.

MAGA is a global movement, and the people are rising to the moment to defeat the entrenched globalist power in their nations. Accelerate to Warp Speed. IYKYK. —

Ankara is committed to the territorial integrity of Syria and wants the conflict there to be resolved in accordance with the “legitimate wishes” of the Syrian people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. Speaking at a joint press conference with Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic, Erdogan commented on last week’s recent resumption of fighting in Syria. The Islamist militants of Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) and other groups launched a large-scale offensive from Idlib province towards Aleppo, Hama and Homs. “Our greatest wish is for Syria's territorial integrity and national unity to be preserved and for [the conflict] to end with consensus in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people,” Erdogan said on Monday, according to Turkish media. Recent events have “confirmed and certified” that Türkiye was correct, Erdogan said. Türkiye’s foreign minister and head of national intelligence are in “continuous consultations” with their colleagues, Erdogan added, noting that Ankara is “constantly monitoring the process on the ground.” Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan appeared to blame the government in Damascus for the jihadist onslaught that began last week. — RT

Our Take: So when I say that President Erdogan is an enigma, this is the kind of stuff to which I am referring.

He has played both sides of nearly every conflict since coming into power roughly 25 years ago, most notably when he overtly supported the Muslim Brotherhood's attempted overthrow of every Arab government in both the Middle East and North Africa during the Arab Spring of 2011.

As I have detailed before, Turkey has been a key component of NATO since 1952 due to its geography in relation to Russia and the Black Sea. Colonel Towner-Watkins has explained, in detail, that Turkey has served as a major hub for Operation Gladio, and it would appear that these "rebels" are yet another iteration of that long-running op.

"Türkiye, Iran and Russia signed an agreement in 2017 to support Syria’s territorial integrity and bring about the end to the war started by anti-government rebels in 2011."

What's important to understand is that these "rebels" that Erdogan is now supporting are fighting Putin's military, despite Erdogan courting both BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for membership over the past several years. (Yet another example of Erdogan's duplicitous nature.)

Now, this all may be part of an elaborate ruse being run by the Sovereign Alliance. (Frankly, I think that is now a universal disclaimer that is in constant effect.) But I think it's also worth considering how deeply entrenched NATO and the CIA (+ British Intelligence) are in Turkey, and the likelihood that they still hold some influence over Erdogan, even if it is through a coercive threat of force—which would be a brittle control mechanism, and very likely to fail.

It was through Turkey that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton first shipped weapons out of Benghazi in 2012 and into Syria in order to create ISIS. That effort was most certainly done in coordination with Erdogan. All signs now point to the Middle East pivoting away from CIA/GCHQ control.

This move may be a simple hedge on Erdogan's part, but if it is, I can't imagine it being well received in Moscow and Tehran. I also recall a failed assassination attempt on Erdogan being reported back in May.

Like I said: Erdogan is an enigma; even more-so than the Ayatollah in Iran—who was most certainly installed by the CIA in 1979.

Time will tell how this all plays out. But no matter what happens, I think that Syria is a giant exposure operation that will end up not only dethroning the Zionist regime in Tel Aviv, but also the Republican establishment in DC; Because those guys are most definitely supporting ISIS, and when that truth comes out into the sunlight, it will forever change American politics.

Accelerate. —

BONUS ITEMS

Hunter Biden’s pardon looks a lot like Richard Nixon’s. President Joe Biden’s grant of clemency on Sunday night — an extraordinary political act with extraordinary legal breadth — insulates his son from ever facing federal charges over any crimes he possibly could have committed over the past decade. Experts on pardons said they could think of only one other person who has received a presidential pardon so sweeping in generations: Nixon, who was given a blanket pardon by Gerald Ford in 1974. “I have never seen language like this in a pardon document that purports to pardon offenses that have not apparently even been charged, with the exception of the Nixon pardon,” said Margaret Love, who served from 1990 to 1997 as the U.S. pardon attorney, a Justice Department position devoted to assisting the president on clemency issues. “Even the broadest Trump pardons were specific as to what was being pardoned,” Love added. Joe Biden’s “full and unconditional pardon” of his son is deliberately vague. Donald Trump and his allies have long fixated on the president’s son, and Trump has repeatedly pledged to use his second term to investigate and prosecute members of the Biden family. Conservative commentators have engaged in parlor-game speculation that Hunter Biden could be charged with bribery, illegal lobbying or other crimes stemming from his foreign business activities and drug addiction. — Politico

Special counsel David Weiss rejected suggestions that he selectively prosecuted Hunter Biden in court filings where he also objected to dismissing charges following a sweeping pardon. President Biden granted his son a “full and unconditional pardon” Sunday evening, making a stark about-face on previous vows to let his son’s convictions on federal gun and tax crimes stand. In announcing the pardon, President Biden in a statement claimed “raw politics … infected” his son’s case. “There was none and never has been any evidence of vindictive or selective prosecution in this case,” Weiss wrote in court filings. Weiss’s remarks come in response to Hunter Biden’s notification to a federal court in California of his pardon, where the younger Biden is seeking the dismissal of his tax case there. Hunter Biden made a similar request in Delaware, where he was convicted on federal gun charges over the summer. In the filing, the special counsel argued the charges should not be automatically dismissed with prejudice; instead, the court should end all proceedings and close the case by merely reflecting a pardon as the final disposition. The difference appears largely procedural. But in furthering the government’s argument, Weiss contended that the pardon does not absolve Hunter Biden of his guilt nor point to any defect in his indictment. He also noted the government has yet to see the official pardon. “If media reports are accurate, the Government does not challenge that the defendant has been the recipient of an act of mercy. But that does not mean the grand jury’s decision to charge him, based on a finding of probable cause, should be wiped away as if it never occurred,” Weiss wrote. “It also does not mean that his charges should be wiped away because the defendant falsely claimed that the charges were the result of some improper motive,” he continued. “No court has agreed with the defendant on these baseless claims, and his request to dismiss the indictment finds no support in the law or the practice of this district.” — The Hill

