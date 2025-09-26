The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Virginia on charges he made false statements to Congress when he denied leaking to the media – putting himself in legal jeopardy after having doubled down on his 2017denials during Senate testimony in 2020. Comey’s alleged leaking was already part of the FBI’s prior Tropic Vortex classified leaks inquiry and was reviewed by then-U.S. Attorney John Durham. However, he never faced criminal charges over his alleged leaks – until the grand jury charged him with lying to Congress and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. The DOJ’s new indictment, approved by a federal grand jury, stems from allegations that Comey misled the Senate during his testimony in late September 2020, when he doubled down on his May 2017 denial that he had ever authorized a leak of information to the media about the Trump-Russia investigation or Clinton-related investigations. Comey, fired as FBI director in 2017 by President Trump, oversaw the politicized investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illicit use of a private email server to send classified information and the baseless Trump-Russia collusion inquiry. “No one is above the law,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said minutes after his indictment. – Just the News [READ THE INDICTMENT HERE]

Our Take: In light of today’s indictment, here’s a juicy throwback for ya.

[From August 12]: “Newly declassified documents show that Comey ordered the FBI to ‘assist the New York Times’ in the writing of one of their articles.

‘As part of the FBI’s assistance, FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were interviewed by the New York Times.’” [...]

One down… […]

Wonder if we can get Christopher Wray for lying to Congress next.

Dismantle the FBI already. –

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visited the White House this afternoon for the first time in six years. Meeting with President Trump at a time when the international community is grappling with how to end the war in Gaza and Russia’s war on Ukraine, the two leaders had plenty to speak about. The atmosphere was markedly less tense that Erdogan’s previous visit in 2019 which followed a significant political fallout between the countries over the situation in Syria - now a topic on which the two leaders are more aligned. Today, the US president dominated the conversation with the press - telling reporters the pair will be talking of tariffs, a Ukraine ceasefire and that Erdogan may be “successful” with regards the sale of F-35 and F-16 jets. After a short stint with reporters, Trump and Erdogan left for their private meeting which was later described by Trump with a thumbs-up. “Great,” he said of the two hours the pair spent together. – BBC

AND

Türkiye signed a strategic nuclear deal with the U.S. during President Erdogan’s visit to the White House on September 25. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on X, ‘’We have started a new process that will further deepen the deep-rooted and multidimensional partnership between Türkiye and the United States in the field of nuclear energy. With the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio, in the presence of the leaders after the meeting, we signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation.’‘ The agreement followed another large-scale energy deal concluded by Türkiye during the U.S. visit, under which state-run BOTAS signed contracts for a combined 75.8 billion cubic meters of LNG imports with Swiss-based Mercuria and Australia’s Woodside Energy. Although the Energy Ministry did not provide any further details on the nature of deal signed, both countries were holding talks on the construction of large-scale nuclear power plants and small modular reactors, per Turkish officials. – Türkiye Today

Our Take: “When I was in exile, we were still friends.”

Trump has a lot of those, doesn’t he?

How did all those world leaders remain such good friends with Trump during the fake and illegitimate Biden residency?

How did they all stay totally on board with the program?

Trump: “Rigged election. *points to Erdogan* He knows about rigged elections better than anybody.” [Clip Link] —

***

Another Take: This is a hell of a narrative deployment 24 hours before Netanyahu is set to address the world in what is already expected to be a full blown temper tantrum.

Russia is already in the middle of constructing a nuclear reactor for Turkey, and the company responsible is none other than Rosatom— the same company planning to build a nuclear reactors in Kazakhstan, Burkina Faso, Mali, and a number of other Sovereign Alliance nations. It is also the company that has been accused by EU authorities of funding the populist political party in Italy that has put the current prime minister and deputy prime minister into office. (Based)

Let’s be clear: Erdogan is delivering on a campaign promise he made in 2023 to make Turkey more energy independent.

However, he has also expressed frustration over the fact that Turkey has not been allowed to develop a nuclear weapons program, and considering they are a Muslim-majority nation that has expressed hostility toward Israel, we can all probably guess how this is going to go over with Netanyahu.

But Bibi has bigger problems to worry about at the moment, considering President Trump said yesterday that he will not allow Netanyahu to follow through on the E1 proclamation he recently signed that vowed to annex the West Bank for Israel.

And this all sets the stage for Netanyahu’s much anticipated address that he is scheduled to give to the UN today.

I wonder if Trump will make that major announcement about Syria today before Bibi’s speech, or if he’ll just let it linger? [Clip Link] —

The White House budget office is instructing federal agencies to prepare reduction-in-force plans for mass firings during a possible government shutdown, specifically targeting employees who work for programs that are not legally required to continue. The Office of Management and Budget move to permanently reduce the government workforce if there is a shutdown, outlined in a memo shared with POLITICO ahead of release to agencies tonight, escalates the stakes of a potential shutdown next week. In the memo, OMB told agencies to identify programs, projects and activities where discretionary funding will lapse Oct. 1 and no alternative funding source is available. For those areas, OMB directed agencies to begin drafting RIF plans that would go beyond standard furloughs, permanently eliminating jobs in programs not consistent with President Donald Trump’s priorities in the event of a shutdown. The move marks a significant break from how shutdowns have been handled in recent decades, when most furloughs were temporary and employees were brought back once Congress voted to reopen government and funding was restored. This time, OMB Director Russ Vought is using the threat of permanent job cuts as leverage, upping the ante in the standoff with Democrats in Congress over government spending. “Programs that did not benefit from an infusion of mandatory appropriations will bear the brunt of a shutdown,” OMB wrote in the memo. – Politico

Our Take: Politico reports that the White House is advising federal agencies to prepare for mass firings in the event of a govt. shutdown…

SEND IT. –

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday that it is suing six states for failing to produce their statewide voter registration lists after they were requested. California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania were among the states targeted by the DOJ in identical lawsuits after they did not produce details pertaining to their states’ voter registration lists when the DOJ requested them. “Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections,” US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure — states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court.” Following a request by the DOJ for the statewide voter registration lists, each state only provided the publicly available voter registration information, rather than more detailed voter information that would include driver’s license and social security information of voter registrants. The lawsuits are part of President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order No. 14248 from March 25 that aimed to address federal guidelines, testing, and certification of voting systems in the US. The order required voting systems “provide a voter-verifiable paper record to prevent fraud or mistake” and requested all states help determine whether individuals are eligible to register to vote. The DOJ was charged with taking “appropriate action” against states that failed to comply. – Jurist

Our Take: These lawsuits aren’t the only change and movement we’re seeing on the election front. The defunding is also happening across the bureaucracy.

For example, the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center is no longer able to monitor every local jurisdictions’ cyber security and stuff for free anymore…

They’re now begging the jurisdictions to pay membership fees.

Laughable to us. Existential for them. —

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, focusing on stronger cooperation and preparations for the third Russia-Africa Summit, Moscow has said. The meeting on Wednesday, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, marked the second joint discussions between the foreign ministers of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and Russia, according to an official statement. In his opening remarks, Lavrov said Moscow and the Sahel states share interests that extend beyond trade, defense, and cultural affairs to cooperation at the UN and other international bodies, including Russia-Africa collaboration. “We are now entering the preparatory phase for the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for 2026. We are confident that the countries represented here will exert every effort to ensure its success,” the diplomat stated. Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have sought closer cooperation with Russia under the AES, formed in September 2023. The three military-led governments have cut defense ties with France, accusing their former colonial power of failing to contain the deadly jihadist insurgency devastating the Sahel. – RT

Our Take: Bros will be bros.

The Alliance of Sahel States – led by Captain Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso – sees the Christian nation of Russia as the one earnest and trustworthy actor on the world stage, and who could blame him?

America behaves as a schizophrenic mental patient on its best day, promoting the Christian messaging of Donald Trump one minute, and the next day the perverse sex-crazed transgenderism of the Biden regime. Even under Trump, the Deep State Department continues to tell nations worldwide that they are not entitled to their sovereignty and better capitulate to America’s demands, or they may find themselves with a knife at their throat.

What kind of a Christian nation behaves this way? That sounds more like a gypsy road bandit from the famed fables of ancient Eastern Europe.

We have to stop blaming other countries for our own shitty behavior. We behave like degenerates then blame radical Islam or the Soviet Union for it. That’s not Christian behavior at all. That’s cowardly depravity.

How much longer will we continue to indulge this sociopathy?

—

***

Another Take: Last night, I said that Trump was ‘escalating’ rhetorically against Russia specifically to bait NATO, positioning them at the front of the very narrative that will ultimately undo them.

Today, Vladimir Putin said something interesting ... as did one of his top aides:

Putin: “Sometimes it seems to me that if tomorrow the USA tells the EU ‘we’ve decided to hang all of you’, the EU just ask whether they can use EU ropes.”

Yuri Ushakov, President Putin’s Aide: “There are public statements and there is communication we receive through the secure channels. We take both into consideration.”

Special Envoy Kirill A. Dmitriev, who has been dropping direct comms in favor of both the Q Drops and the Sovereign Alliance theory boosted the latter.

You are watching the total inversion of the Axis and Allies paradigm, and Trump is giving the Western Hegemon just enough rope to hang themselves in full view of the awakening western mind.

As explained in the clip from last night’s show ... this was all possible to see coming, if you’ve been paying attention to the signal in the noise.

President John F. Kennedy and Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev avoided WW3 back in the 1960s using backchannels.

Trump and Putin have done the same, and they’re telling you this directly.

Have been all along.

The public ‘turn’ on Israel has already begun.

The public ‘turn’ on NATO is on deck. [Clip Link] –

US President Donald Trump says he will make a “major announcement” on Thursday concerning Syria, but does not elaborate on what it would be. “I took sanctions off in order to let them breathe because those sanctions were very strong, but I think we should have a major announcement today,” Trump says in response to a question on Syria from a reporter at the White House.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: Trump never ended up making any announcement about Syria. However, we did get some strong signal from him during his Oval Office meeting with Turkish President Erdogan.

This isn’t the first time Trump has told this story. Whenever he tells it I can’t help but feel that he is throwing shade at Netanyahu and his zealots. After all, they do believe that a large part of Syria (including Damascus) was promised to them by God thousands of years ago.

Trump asserting that Syrian President Al-Jolani (whose name means “of the Golan Heights,” referring to the region of Syria that has been occupied by Israel since 1967) and his supporters are Erdogan’s surrogates, when every indication has been that Jolani was likely dispatched by Netanyahu and his NATO partners to overthrow Assad last December. Whatever has happened since then, it appears that Jolani is now in Netanyahu’s crosshairs. (Perhaps that was the plan, all along.)

Whatever the truth may be, we now have a “major announcement” regarding Syria to expect from President Trump, as well as a F35 deal likely to be finalized with Turkey. After some digging I have determined that the F16 deal was actually signed last year, the delivery of the 40 planes has simply been delayed up until now.

The F16’s are intended to update and modernize Turkey’s existing F16 fleet, which is what I would expect is necessary if they are going to go toe-to-toe with the IDF’s F35’s in Syrian airspace.

Now we wait to hear from POTUS on the Syrian announcement.

[Clip Link] —

The American Medical Association and more than 50 other medical societies Thursday asked the Trump administration to exempt physicians from the new $100,000 H-1B visa application fee. The White House this week announced that all new H-1B visa petitions would now carry a $100,000 supplemental fee, which the nation’s largest physician group and 53 other medical societies say should be waved “so that H-1B physicians can continue to be a pipeline that provides health care to U.S. patients,” the groups said in a letter to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Last year alone, 23 percent of licensed physicians in the U.S. were foreign-trained, the AMA said, adding that these H-1B physicians “provide vitally needed health care to U.S. patients, especially in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty and chronic disease.” Such visas are critical to the healthcare industry to recruit international medical graduates and other health professionals trained outside the U.S. There’s already a doctor shortage in the U.S. that is projected at up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, which represents teaching hospitals, academic medical centers and medical schools in the U.S. “The U.S. health care workforce relies upon physicians from other countries to provide high-quality and accessible patient care,” the AMA and the other doctor groups said in their letter. – Forbes

Our Take: For 20 years, foreign companies have been taking US jobs, across industries, to maximize profits through labor arbitrage. From technologists to manufacturers, from data scientists to medical doctors, the expert class claims that “Americans just can’t do those things.”

Forbes is laughably telling us that in this article. We did all those things not that long ago. Then globalists flooded our industries with cheap foreign professionals and offshore talent centers, and Americans trained their own replacements.

Now the globalists tell us the Americans need their replacements because they can’t do those jobs they trained their replacements to do. Is anyone still buying this?

Realigning incentives is the right move to increase American professionals in American jobs. Make American Business American Again (MABAA!)

And with what the administration is also doing in academia and with trade schools tackles this problem not just for right now – but through America First talent pipelines for American businesses in a Golden Age American future.

Promises made, promises kept. –

While visiting a college campus, Megyn Kelly found herself in the middle of a heated debate about President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, and political violence. On Wednesday, the former Fox News anchor took part in a Turning Point USA event at Virginia Tech University, following the death of the organization’s founder, Kirk, who was killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University earlier this month. As Kirk often did under his “Prove Me Wrong” banner, the event invited audience members to engage with speakers about political ideals, promoting a fiery exchange between Kelly and a young attendee. In an ABC News livestream of the event, a man who appears to be a student asked Kelly how she could support a president who “contributes to the rhetoric that got your friend Charlie killed.” He continued, “You saw his rally recently. He said, ‘I hate my enemies.’ [White House Deputy Chief of Staff] Stephen Miller said similar things. How can you support him when he contributed to what got Charlie killed?” Kelly swiftly dismissed his points, stating that they “assume facts not in evidence” and are simply “not true.” – Entertainment Weekly

Our Take: How do you define Toxic Unity, the greatest scourge currently at work in the Info War?

“In Con Inc., you are seeing the refining of a product ... What is the product? Liberalism and Communism. Far Leftoidism is their product that they refine into rage porn and deliver to you.”

“I am on the lookout for the thing pretending to be me.”

“They all say the same thing because they are all collectivists, and statists. They believe the meaning of life is The State.”

“The only unification that will be done is all of the people that wind up in the right place, on their own, together.”

Are your favorite ‘conservatives’ seeking truth, reconciliation and the ‘unity’ they’ve branded the movement with ... or emotional reactions they then monetize?

The distinction matters [Full Episode, Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to approve the deal that puts Chinese social network TikTok’s US operations under the control of American businesses. The document, published by the White House on its website, says that “TikTok’s US application would be operated by a new joint-venture company based in the United States.” The company will be “operated in the US by a board of directors with national security and cybersecurity credentials, and subject to strict rules to protect Americans’ data and our national security.” “It will be majority-owned by US investors,” the White House said, adding that Chinese company ByteDance “will hold less than 20% of the stock.” After signing the executive order, Trump said he had discussed the deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the phone, and received his consent.

– TASS

A woman’s alleged outburst aboard an American Airlines flight led her to being duct-taped to her seat, according to reports. Ketty J. Dilone of Las Vegas was restrained with flex-cuffs and duct tape after she began walking the aisle, yelling and recording other passengers and crew members, according to an FBI affidavit reviewed by the Sacramento Bee. The incident took place on a connecting flight from Charlotte, North Carolina on September 16, after the plane had originally departed from Punta Cana. Dilone’s behavior supposedly escalated after she was told to stop filming. Per the affidavit, the woman then threatened the flight crew, allegedly yelling, ‘I will kill you (expletive)!” and became physically aggressive. The document claimed that she “made aggressive postures towards the flight attendants” before being physically restrained. Even after being restrained, Dilone reportedly kicked a flight attendant twice, causing the crew member to fall. – Complex

