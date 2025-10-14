The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, October 13th …

US President Donald Trump declared “the historic dawn of the new Middle East” in a triumphant address before the Knesset on Monday, as the final 20 living hostages were released from Gaza under a US-brokered ceasefire deal. Trump said it marked “not only the end of war, but the end of an age of terror and death and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God.” He told the lawmakers that Israel had no more to achieve on the battlefield and must work toward peace in the Middle East, and said he would deliver a similar message to regional leaders in Egypt later in the day. The president pressed Israel to look past the war, saying it had achieved all it could “by force of arms.” “You’ve won. I mean, you’ve won,” he said. “Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: President Trump just exerted himself onto the situation, and in doing so, completely rewrote the direction of the story.

Has Israel actually “won” anything? Not really. The Israeli economy is in shambles, decimated by the IDF’s mandated reservist program, and Israel’s public relations with the world is in poor shape, to say the least. Nobody in Netanyahu’s circle can really articulate what they plan to do with Gaza or the West Bank, other than to assert that it already belongs to them as a gift from God. But it seems clear that at least some people in the Israeli government intend to engage in an ethnic cleansing of Palestine.

So President Trump is now rewriting the story to give the Israeli political class a sense of accomplishment, much like he did the attack on Iran. In that situation, he ended the conflict and named it, as if in doing so he is codifying the engagement into the histories.

In reality, Trump just issued an ultimatum to the Israeli Knesset. He is telling them to stop warmongering and pursue peace. If they refuse and instead remain defiant, then President Trump has even reason to turn around and walk away.

What would happen next, I wonder? —

***

Another Take: Remember how all the neocons and ConInc Twitter simps spent 2021-2024 making sure President Trump wouldn’t be in this position?

Notice how they’re all Israel First GOPe normies?

It’s like they didn’t want Trump to be successful in ending the “Israel constantly under threat” narrative. —

Antony Blinken, secretary of state under former President Joe Biden, suggested that at least one part of the peace deal President Donald Trump brokered between Israel and Hamas had been “developed” by the Biden administration — much to the amusement and scorn of Trump and other conservatives online. Halfway through a twelve-tweet thread about the deal, Blinken remarked that “It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed after months of discussion with Arab partners, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.” Few — and least of all Trump –were convinced by his attempt at credit-claiming. “Everybody knows that’s a joke. Look, they didn’t do-, they did such a bad job,” remarked Trump after being asked about Blinken’s comments. “That was weak leadership.” […] But wait there’s more: [From @derekvanorden]: “Not Breaking911 / Antony Blinken is a lying tool.” — Mediaite

Our Take: “It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed.”

While agree that Antony Blinken is a lying tool, my reaction to this quote hit a little different:

“Are we gonna be considered three term or two term? You tell me.”

Whose Middle East peace plan was developed during “the Biden Administration”?

You guys remember the Biden administration, right? That was the one where the regime told us that a dementia-ridden serial liar got the most votes in history and was President, then a group of communists, ostensibly including Antony Blinken, ran the country into the ground by playing along and using an autopen.

While all that treason was going on, who was negotiating with Arab partners in the region?

Was it the guy who sat to the side and was refused the honor and recognition of our flag?

Also, off topic, but remember that time the Chinese Foreign Minister publicly humiliated Blinken and called him two-faced?

Also no flags. Strange, right? Regardless, no matter what happens, we’ll always have scrotus. [Clip Link] —

That we are living in unprecedented times was borne out by events in the last couple of days again. Indeed, it is probably hard to keep up, even by experienced folks. The London silver market saw the spot price of silver pushing above $51 per troy ounce on Friday (and higher again this morning) due to a short squeeze and shortage of silver in London vaults. Some say the situation now, in particular the lack of liquidity, is comparable or even worse than in the early 1980s when the famous Hunt brothers tried to corner the market (after which silver crashed). Meanwhile, crypto markets saw on Friday what data tracker Coinglass dubbed the “largest liquidation in history”, leading to hefty declines in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. […] But before the market really had had time to start worrying in earnest about the political situation in Japan, the attention shifted back to the US. After waking up (that is, assuming the man sleeps) on Friday, President Trump said he saw “no reason” to meet President Xi of China in October, whilst threatening a restriction on certain US software exports and warning that he would add tariffs of 100% on Chinese goods beginning on Nov 1. The main reason behind the strongly worded response by Trump – which followed several months in which the US and China had constructive talks and in which it even appeared as if the US administration was trying to stabilize its relation with China – was the renewed tightening of export controls on critical raw materials, particularly rare earth materials, by China. — Zero Hedge

Our Take: The “experienced folks” include establishment media and financial “professionals” and “analysts” who have made careers out of being wrong about everything forever.

They can’t keep up because their premise is inverted.

If you don’t see the Sovereign Alliance, you can’t track it. —

US President Donald Trump tells reporters that he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he did not plan in advance to call for him to be pardoned while addressing the Knesset, amid the premier’s yearslong trial on corruption charges. “I told him I didn’t want to break up the pardon, but it was just a perfect spot. It was good timing, wouldn’t you say?” Trump says, according to an audio recording from a press gaggle aboard Air Force One. “He was getting a very good hand [round of applause], and when they stopped I said, ‘why don’t you give this guy a pardon?’ If he didn’t get a good hand, I wouldn’t have done that.” — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Net-and-Yoohoo remains our boy.

Trump made it abundantly clear that Netanyahu is his guy, while also allowing a number of humiliating moments to be visited upon Bibi.

I don’t know how Israeli pardons work, but President Trump saying, “I didn’t want to do this, but...” certainly feels like signal. Crediting the overwhelming applause is a peak Trump move, as well, bringing more public attention to the situation and what is happening with Netanyahu.

I expect to see more humiliating moments for Bibi, while President Trump continues to ostensibly prop him up. —

Dozens of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were notified late Friday night that they were being terminated, as part of a wider reduction in force across the Department of Health and Human Services. The layoffs shuttered the CDC’s Washington office and affected staff in the Global Health Center and the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, according to a current CDC official and a former administration official. “Entire offices are being eliminated, including people in senior leadership roles,” one official said. Among those dismissed were officers in the agency’s Epidemic Intelligence Service, known as “disease detectives,” as well as fellows in the Laboratory Leadership Service and leaders within the Public Health Infrastructure Center and Office of Science. According to a court filing, HHS began laying off between 1,100 and 1,200 employees on Friday, with staff across multiple divisions receiving reduction-in-force notices. An HHS spokesperson declined to specify which divisions were affected. — Badlands Media

Our Take: Many Truthers are familiar with the concept of loosh, which describes life energy released during intense emotional experiences, which is then harvested by parasites.

Agencies, by definition, are parasitic.

As they’re excised, resist the urge to farm loosh.

Cold stoicism works. —

***

Another Take:

Our Take: Since pandemics are now normalized and sickness is everywhere, how was the CDC protecting us from diseases?

Seems like diseases were winning.

Diseases winning is, of course, very profitable for the governing class and their donors and their portfolios. Is that coincidental to their positions or the foundation of them?

Also, it’s not the role of the federal government to “protect” us from scary stories about novel diseases, especially when those novel diseases were designed and created by the resources and funding of the federal government.

Finally, I’m disappointed in Liz Warren for giving her constituents narrative small pox blankets on indigenous people’s day. —

Ukraine could cease to exist as a state if there is no diplomatic settlement to the conflict with Russia and Moscow’s forces continue to advance, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that the country’s military forces have been moving forward almost everywhere along the front line. Since the start of the year, they have liberated almost 5,000 sq km of land, taking control of more than 210 settlements previously held by Ukrainian troops. Speaking to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin on Sunday, Lukashenko said meaningful negotiations on settling the conflict must begin “urgently.” “Russia is moving forward on the front line… and this could result in the disappearance of Ukraine as a state,” he said. — RT

Our Take: Historically, Ukraine has hardly ever been a country. Different portions of it have belonged to a number of other nations and empires. It has experienced moments of sovereignty (maybe) and moments of subjugation.

Anything remaining of Ukraine at the end of this war should henceforth be referred to as “The Ukraine.” —

Steve Bannon has likened the Republican-controlled Congress to the Duma – Russia’s largely ceremonial parliamentary assembly – while senior administration advisers have joked about ruling Capitol Hill with an “iron fist,” according to a report. Explaining the failure of Republican representatives and senators to stand up to President Donald Trump in his second term, his former White House chief strategist told The Wall Street Journal that he believed the president’s four years “in the wilderness” between 2021 and 2025, when Joe Biden was in power, had hardened his resolve to realize his aims. “He’s doing things now he wouldn’t have ever considered the first time,” Bannon said. “He’s jackhammering away on levels you haven’t seen before.” The WSJ offered the example of House Speaker Mike Johnson turning up at the 40th birthday party of Trump’s Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller at Ned’s Club in Washington, D.C., on August 23 to pay tribute to the official as an example of congressional Republicans bending to the president’s will. — The Independent

Our Take:

The Congress and Senate are not even ceremonial. They are totally illegitimate.

In other nations, the Regime props up similarly illegitimate congressional or parliamentary bodies to oppose anti-Regime leaders. They portray their puppet governments and illegitimate institutions as the true and legitimate governing forces in nation. It’s a standard part of the playbook.

“Congress is so pathetic that the White House jokes about it in private”

—

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic front-runner for mayor of New York City, and Letitia James, the New York attorney general, presented themselves as a united front against President Trump at a major campaign rally on Monday, assailing his agenda and arguing that he was seeking political retribution. The rally in Manhattan was billed as Mr. Mamdani’s closing argument in the mayoral race, and it captured his improbable journey from unknown state lawmaker to Democratic nominee — buoyed by a grass-roots army of volunteers, and, eventually, by unions and more mainstream Democratic politicians like Ms. James. “My friends,” he concluded, “our time is now.” Mr. Mamdani nonetheless chose to share the spotlight with Ms. James, who was indicted last week on federal charges of bank fraud and making a false statement after warring with Mr. Trump. Her support of Mr. Mamdani — and the platform she commanded on Monday night — took on extra significance. In her first public appearance since the indictment, Ms. James spoke defiantly against the charges, raising her fist in the air before vowing to fight them. “You come for me, you’ve got to come for all of us, all of us, every single one of us,” she said, her voice rising. “We’re all in this together.”

— The New York Times

Our Take: Bold move to double down on insurrectionist behavior when you’re indicted for fraud and a known insurrectionist.

And she’s teaming up with an overt communist.

Abolition of private property as a government policy would violate existing constitutional protections, particularly under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Mamdani and James know this. But they hate the Constitution and the Republic it guarantees. This is evident by their words and deeds. Yet, they swear oaths to protect and defend the Constitution. Not some ideal utopian society they imagine turning America into, but the Constitution itself — the supreme law of the land.

This is a bigger deal than it’s credited. Willful, repeated violations of the oath moves the oath breakers into sedition and treason territory.

Mamdani hasn’t sworn one yet, but Tish has. And her record is thick on the violations. [Clip Link] —

The US could attempt to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after declaring him a drug lord and a terrorist, Politico has reported, citing informed sources. Over the past several weeks, Washington has conducted strikes off the Venezuelan coast against what it called “drug boats,”killing more than two-dozen people and expanding its military presence in the region. US officials have accused Maduro of having links to narcotics networks – a claim he has rejected. Caracas has accused Washington of trying to topple Maduro’s government, which US officials have denied. Despite not speaking publicly about regime change in the oil-rich Latin American nation, US President Donald Trump does want to force the Venezuelan leader out of power and plans to use his war on drug cartels as a pretext to do so, Politico claimed in an article on Sunday. “Would everyone like Maduro to go? Yes,” an unnamed official from the Trump administration told the outlet. — RT

Our Take: The State Department (CIA) must be getting desperate to so brazenly publish a story like this one. This obviously isn’t coming from Trump or his people — he always said he would never telegraph military plans. Though I suppose you could argue that President Trump could be seeding this idea in order to foster a controlled opposition in his newly emerged dialectic.

The more Wrestlemania the story becomes, the more I convince myself that the opposite is true and that Maduro is working with President Trump against the globalist cabal. —

BONUS ITEMS

Recent reports highlight that some individuals, including those with criminal connections, have come to Ukraine to gain experience with drones, learning advanced tactics and hoping to take that knowledge back to their criminal bosses. It has been well documented that many foreigners, including Latin Americans, have gone to fight in Ukraine. Some go for the paycheck, others for the cause — Ukrainian independence. Some apparently were not prepared for all-out war. “There have been instances where, after facing intense combat, some Colombians decided to leave,” reads a CEPA article from October 2024. That same article does note one Colombian who told CEPA “he has heard from home that the cartels in Colombia have already taken lessons from the war in Ukraine, and are using First Person View (FPV) drones to strike at the army and police.” — ReMix News

SpaceX launched another of its mammoth Starship rockets on a test flight Monday, successfully making it halfway around the world while releasing mock satellites like last time. Starship — the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built — thundered into the evening sky from the southern tip of Texas. The booster peeled away and made a controlled entry into the Gulf of Mexico as planned, with the spacecraft skimming space before descending into the Indian Ocean. Nothing was recovered. “Hey, welcome back to Earth, Starship,” SpaceX’s Dan Huot announced as employees cheered. “What a day.” It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars. NASA’s need is more immediate. The space agency cannot land astronauts on the moon by decade’s end without the 403-foot (123-meter) Starship, the reusable vehicle meant to get them from lunar orbit down to the surface and back up. — NPR

