Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
8h

I could hardly wait for your Take, Ashe, on the Tina Peters Pardon and the Colorado officials refusal to comply!!

Thank you 🙏❤️

Now…we keep praying for Tina and wait for the showdown: “The Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Feds and the Colorado Commies appears to be heating up.”

Also waiting for how Griswold deals with the DOJ on being sued for the unredacted voter records…and…what comes of the investigation into CO’s prisons!! Hope that happens quickly

Thank you, Ashe, for your reporting!!! ❤️🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
6hEdited

Concerning China as an enemy versus our competitor, it seems to me the answer is really quite simple. China has no advantage in making an enemy of their best customer. That is just not rational.

If I am seeing this correctly, America is the world’s largest consumer. Our immense wealth makes us customers for all other countries and destroying America is going to hurt them in proportion to the trade deficit we hold with each country. That, by the way, is where tariffs come into the picture. But the bottom line is we cannot be an enemy to a country that is relying on our consumers to support their economies. This situation may piss off the politicians in those countries, and they might even hate us for it, but it doesn’t make us their enemy.

China is just the biggest trading partner. What would they gain by taking over America in a war? They would need to destroy our cities and kill off hundreds of millions of their best customers. And, in the end, they would just be net losers.

China wants to take over Taiwan because it is a much more efficient enterprise than China. For, you see, China is not efficient because they are communist and not free enterprise capitalists. The solution is for China to change their politics.

Now, that plan scares the crap out of me. It would take many years, but China could eat our lunch if they killed off their communism. In the meantime, America absolutely must kill off our communism ASAP. It is killing us with unsustainable debt. The good news is Trump is on the job and doing the killing for us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture