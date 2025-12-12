The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, December 11th …

For years, Democrats ignored Violent and Vicious Crime of all shapes, sizes, colors, and types. Violent Criminals who should have been locked up were allowed to attack again. Democrats were also far too happy to let in the worst from the worst countries so they could rip off American Taxpayers. Democrats only think there is one crime – Not voting for them! Instead of protecting Americans and their Tax Dollars, Democrats chose instead to prosecute anyone they can find that wanted Safe and Secure Elections. Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest. Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the “crime” of demanding Honest Elections. Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!

– President Donald J. Trump

Our Take: On Tuesday, I reported on the interesting Constitutional question posed by Peter Tickin, Counsel for Tina Peters.

“I like the constitutional question presented here, because I think this Supreme Court could render a decision that moves us closer to originalism. But that would not be a good outcome for Tina Peters, however; her argument (as I understand it) relies on the Reconstruction ideology, and requires the federal government to claim more power than it should have. So, this specific action – pardoning Peters and fighting about authorities in court – could lead to a binding precedent that helps America restore the liberty of her youth – but cuts off opportunities for Tina Peters’ release. ‘What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.’”

The same day, Steve Bannon asked Ticktin what happens after Trump issues pardon, and Ticktin said this:

Governor Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, the Colorado Democrat Party, and all the bots and trolls responded to the news of the pardon Thursday with variations on this statement:

“Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers, prosecuted by a Republican District Attorney, and found guilty of violating Colorado state laws, including criminal impersonation. No President has jurisdiction over state law nor the power to pardon a person for state convictions. This is a matter for the courts to decide, and we will abide by court orders.”

Also on Thursday, Rasmussen posted, “What did The Fed’s tell Colorado officials about Colorado elections that suddenly now has to be kept secret? Enquiring minds want to know ...” citing a newser article referencing that a November 12 transfer order for Peters was “heavily redacted”:

An unredacted version of the document showed a benign looking order…

Kyle Clark from Colorado’s NBC local affiliate “9 News” confirmed that the paragraph in the red box was redacted in the version of the order released to their newsroom by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Interesting — Colorado redacted the part of the request that cites the federal government’s stated authority for the request. I issued open records for the cited authority after not being able to find it publicly available.

Why would they redact that? Makes me think it has a shot.

This play appears separate from the pardon and whistleblower efforts being pushed by Peters’ team. HOWEVER the pardon may be related to a viable path to release – we’d have to see the language in the IGA to know for sure.

In related news, the Justice Department sued Jena Thursday to force her to produce detailed voter information without redactions. This follows the announcement earlier this week that the DOJ is investigating complaints about conditions in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Feds and the Colorado Commies appears to be heating up. It seems that Trump may have a lawful path to move Tina Peters out of Colorado, AND we may strengthen the States’ Rights protections through challenges to pardon powers under the 10th Amendment.

But if the war of stories has taught us anything, it’s that nothing is as it seems.

Accelerate. – Ashe in America

As the main opposition figurehead and rival to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, she’s reportedly been in hiding for many months. María Corina Machado hasn’t appeared in public for nearly a year, after she was briefly detained all the way back on Jan. 9 in Caracas. Fearing another arrest where she could go away to prison for good, Machado has avoided public political or or protest events, even as her star was rising internationally with her being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. But there are reports she was safely whisked out of the country while Caracas authorities were distracted and preoccupied with Wednesday’s US seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker. After this, Machado popped up in Oslo, Norway - where she announced while appearing on a hotel balcony that many people had “risked their lives” to get her there. “I am very grateful to them, and this is a measure of what this recognition means to the Venezuelan people,” she said. The purported details sound straight out of a Hollywood movie. – ZeroHedge

Our Take: So why did her X location say she was in the US just a few weeks ago?

“…she wore a wig and a disguise when she began her journey on Monday. First, she left her hideout in a Caracas suburb where she had been living for nearly a year…” – Jon Herold

***

Another Take: The Globalist Media is parading around a ‘populist’ Nobel-winning puppet for Venezuela whose entire backstory is invented and whose fake campaign was funded by NGOs.

Many so-called Truthers can see this ... without understanding that Maduro might not be what you thought he was. – Burning Bright

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid the US military buildup in the Caribbean. The leaders highlighted the close ties between Moscow and Caracas during a phone call on Thursday. According to the Kremlin, Putin “expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and reaffirmed his support for the Maduro government’s resolve to defend national interests and sovereignty against foreign pressure.” The presidents reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership treaty signed in May. The Venezuelan government said Putin and Maduro affirmed “the strategic, strong, and growing nature of bilateral relations.” It added that the Russian leader backed Maduro’s efforts to “consolidate peace, political stability, and economic development.” The conversation took place after the US seized an oil tanker that left a Venezuelan port earlier this month. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the vessel was previously sanctioned for allegedly transporting oil from Iran. Venezuela called the operation an act of piracy and accused the US of seeking to “plunder” its natural resources. – RT

One More Take: While Maria Corina Machado is engaged in a bizarre and contrived psyop in Oslo — where she pretended to be on the run from Maduro and sneaking around to reach Europe and accept her Nobel Peace Prize — President Trump is allegedly seizing oil tankers from Maduro.

Here is what Maduro is doing in response.

As I understand it, here is the translation of what Maduro is saying and singing in Spanish:

“To American citizens who are against the war, I respond ... Don’t worry, be happy,” he said in Spanish before singing. “Not war, be happy. Not, not crazy war, not, be happy.”

Kek.

And now President Putin is coming out and publicly backing Maduro against Trump and the NeoCons? LOL

This is like WrestleMania.

Because it is. [Clip Link] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The relationship between political leadership and journalism in North America faces mounting challenges as concerns grow about press freedom, media bias, and the evolving nature of news coverage. These tensions reflect broader questions about the role of journalism in democratic societies and the sustainability of traditional reporting standards. Recent developments have raised alarm about potential threats to press freedom, particularly regarding restrictions on media access and legal actions against news organizations. The establishment of mechanisms encouraging public complaints about journalists has drawn criticism for potentially creating hostile environments for reporters. These concerns are amplified by existing challenges journalists face, including online harassment and public attacks on their credibility. The journalism profession finds itself in a vulnerable position, partly due to perceptions of political bias in coverage. Media organizations struggle to maintain public trust when significant portions of the electorate believe their preferred candidates receive unfair treatment. – The Hub

Our Take: To watch a magic show is to have the trick announce itself. In one way or another, the magician signals to us (even in absence of the old trope) that we are about to watch a performance meant to confuse us to the point at which we delight in amazement and disbelief at what we have witnessed. Because there is no question in the realm of magic shows about whether what we will witness is a performance of illusion, we are conditioned to think there exists, at all times, a bright dividing line between that which is performative magic and that which is real but mysterious. But there is no line. It is entirely possible to witness the performance of illusions without suspecting a thing, believing we have witnessed an unexplainable event in reality.

Though we are loath to admit it, this happens all the time. We are gullible to the point that we put ourselves at risk, willfully credulous when we are promised suitable rewards or in hopes of avoiding opprobrium, and we engage in routine self-deception to stave off the terrifying realization of how much we simply do not know. In fact, the domain of reality as we know it is composed, in large part, of deceptions. We cannot deny that the world beyond our direct experience is, in many cases, constructed on foundations of unreliable (if not verifiably false) information. We are well aware of being subjected, daily, to fake news and its byproducts, including the beliefs and actions of those who process the fake news as real. The phenomenon of fake news is not a new one.

We tell ourselves it cannot all be fake, but why can’t it be? The news has been fake for as long as there has been news.

[Read: “The Grand Illusion”] – Chris Paul

President Donald Trump is expected to push the government to dramatically loosen federal restrictions on marijuana, reducing oversight of the plant and its derivatives to the same level as some common prescription painkillers and other drugs, according to six people familiar with the discussions. Trump discussed the plan with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) in a Wednesday phone call from the Oval Office, said four of the people, who, like the others, spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The president is expected to seek to ease access to the drug through an upcoming executive order that directs federal agencies to pursue reclassification, the people said. The move would not legalize or decriminalize marijuana, but it would ease barriers to research and boost the bottom lines of legal businesses.

– The Washington Post

Our Take: Trump is about to reschedule Marijuana from Class 1 to Class 3!

This is going to blow so many left wing AND right wing minds, and I’m here for it. Shall be glorious. – Jordan Sather

Marc Elias has spent years masquerading as a serious legal mind, even though everyone who actually practices law knows the truth: he’s a clown. If it wasn’t for the Clintons, he’d be chasing ambulances in some podunk town. Instead, Elias is a political fixer. A Clinton-world errand boy. The kind of guy who speaks loudly to cover the fact that his arguments collapse the moment any competent person pushes back. Also, remember, this is the same Marc Elias who helped inject the Russia hoax into the bloodstream of American media. The same Marc Elias who turned opposition research into a national mental illness. Cable news loves him because he talks fast, says scary things about Trump, and never has to face cross-examination. So naturally, for reasons known only to the left’s most overconfident strategists, everybody decided that Marc Elias was the guy to take his act to the Supreme Court of The United States. That decision didn’t go well… Instead of friendly fake news anchors nodding along, Elias ran straight into a brick wall called Clarence Thomas. – Revolver

Our Take: Marc Elias appears mentally impaired when he has to operate on the facts, the evidence, and the law. He seems like a tough guy in his MSNBC echo chamber, but he sounded pretty retarded in front of Clarence Thomas this week.

“I still don’t understand what you’re saying.”

Can there be a golden age if Marc Elias is still walking around free?

Solid litmus test for where we are in the process of restoring justice and the rule of law. [Clip Link] – Ashe in America

Russia would be the “best” ally for the US due to the country’s vast landmass, rich natural resources, and formidable military, conservative American host Tucker Carlson has said. Speaking during a podcast on his YouTube channel on Thursday, Carlson suggested that “looking purely through the lens of what’s good for the United States, an America First perspective,” Russia would be the most “obvious” partner for Washington. “Why? Because it’s the biggest country in the world. It’s got enormous mineral deposits, energy deposits... and a formidable military, by far the biggest on that continent,” Carlson said. “If you needed an ally to help you in a conflict... Russia would be, like, the best, of course.” Relations between the US and Russia sank to a major low during Joe Biden’s tenure as president, amid the conflict in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow. However, since returning to the White House in January, Donald Trump has sought to mend ties with Russia and mediate a settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Apart from talks over ending the hostilities, the sides have discussed potential cooperation in the Arctic, investment and business opportunities, as well as building a direct rail tunnel under the Bering Strait connecting the two countries. – Irish Sun

Our Take: Tucker Carlson says Russia would make the best possible ally to the United States.

The thing is, Russia already is the best ally to the United States. It just depends on which version of the United States you’re talking about.

The Sovereign Alliance is real. The choice to recognize it is yours. The Righteous Russia series is evergreen for a reason. [Clip Link] – Burning Bright

The US is secretly planning to create a five-nation power bloc with Russia, China, India and Japan to sideline the Western-dominated G7, several media outlets have reported. The idea was reportedly outlined in a longer unpublished draft of the US National Security Strategy released by the administration of President Donald Trump last week. According to the Defense One news portal, that version circulated before the White House published the unclassified document and reportedly proposed a new group, dubbed the ‘Core 5’, as a forum for dialogue among major powers outside the G7 framework. Under the reported plan, the five-nation format would hold regular summits, similar to the G7, each focused on a specific theme, with Middle East security – and the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia in particular – said to be first on the agenda. The unpublished version reportedly lays out plans to downgrade Washington’s role in Europe’s defense, push NATO toward a tougher “burden-sharing” model and focus instead on bilateral ties with EU governments seen as closer to the US outlook, such as Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland. According to Politico, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly insisted that “no alternative, private, or classified version exists” beyond the official 33-page plan. – RT

AND

Russia has no plans to return to the Western-dominated G7 group, President Vladimir Putin has said, noting that its significance continues to dwindle. In an interview with India Today on Thursday, published ahead of Putin’s visit to the country, the Russian leader noted that many G7 economies now lag behind emerging economies in purchasing-power parity (PPP) terms, and that the group’s share in the global economy has been steadily shrinking. Still, he conceded the G7 – which includes the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan – remains “an important platform.” “People work there, make decisions, discuss things, and God bless them.” – RT

Our Take: So, why do the psyops? Why do the kayfabe? The general public isn’t tracking these storylines the way we political junkies do, so what is the point? What if the target of these psyops isn’t the American public? What if the target(s) of these psyops are the enemies of Donald Trump — both foreign and domestic?

Russian philosopher and Putin ally Alexander Dugin weighs in:

The G7 was once the G8, until Putin and Russia were thrown out by Obama and Hillary Clinton.

But Putin doesn’t want back in, because the G7 is gay and was pushing for a godless, tranny future.

Holding a press conference to explain the evils of the world to the public would do very little to effect change. Those accused of malfeasance would simply circle the wagons and deny everything, while minding their behavior and public commentary.

Instead, President Trump has inflated their hubris and enabled their worst inhibitions, encouraging them to be their authentic selves, believing that with the ostensible backing of Donald Trump, MAGA would follow.

So they now feel emboldened to say the things that you are never suppose to say out loud. They are proudly flaunting their bloodlust, while championing forms of socialism and tyranny as they demand for the censorship of those online who criticize Israel, while drawing up plans to seize the private assets of Russian citizens and use them as collateral to secure loans for Ukraine.

Trump and Putin are tricking them into taking off their mask and showing the world what they truly are. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Congressional Democrats are at loggerheads over attempts to impeach various Trump administration Cabinet members. In the days since impeachment articles were filed against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the party has split over whether the procedure is a worthwhile use of its members’ time. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.J., thought little of the impeachment efforts. “You know what I’m focused on? Making sure that the American people don’t have their health care ripped away from them,” Jeffries told Axios. Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Rep. Katharine Clark, D-Mass., joined Jeffries in a joint statement denouncing the moves. The representatives said that process would require an immense amount of work to succeed. – Salon

Our Take:

I ain’t saying I believe aliens and lizard-people live among us, butttttttttt..........

– CannCon

When the Trump administration unveiled its new national security strategy (NSS) last week, many experts noticed one major shift: how it talks – or more importantly, doesn’t talk – about China. Gone are the sweeping declarations about China being “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge,” as articulated by the Biden administration. Nor does it include much of the stronger language in the NSS of President Donald Trump’s first term, describing China in 2017 as challenging “American power, influence and interests.” Instead, this latest document, one that every president submits to Congress outlining their foreign policy vision, emphasized the US-China economic rivalry above all – barely mentioning the concerns of authoritarianism or human rights abuses that had consistently peppered previous administrations’ reports. “There isn’t a single mention of great power competition with China. China is seen much more as an economic competitor,” said David Sacks, a fellow for Asia studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. – CNN

Our Take: “The Trump Doctrine is a revival of the Monroe Doctrine; the Monroe Doctrine was a response to European Empire, which is the heart of the Deep State.”

Why was Trump’s National Security Strategy update met with abject terror from Collectivists?

Because they know what it means. [Clip Link] – Burning Bright

Fighters from the M23 rebel group have seized a key city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), intensifying their offensive in the mineral-rich east despite a high-profile US-brokered peace agreement signed last week. The rebels entered Uvira shortly before midday on Wednesday and took control without a fight, according to local media. Uvira, located on Lake Tanganyika near the Burundi border, has been an important military and administrative base for Kinshasa in South Kivu following the capture of the provincial capital, Bukavu, earlier this year. In a statement on Wednesday, the Congolese government said more than 100 people have been killed, over 200,000 newly displaced, and thousands more forced to flee in a “generalized offensive” on the Kamanyola-Uvira axis by Rwanda’s Defense Forces and the rebels. “Tactical weapons, notably suicide drones, have been used, causing human casualties among civilians and considerable material damage… and populations trapped by the attacks,” it stated. – RT

Our Take: I covered this development in depth on Tuesday’s edition of Geopolitics with Ghost.

Here is a map to provide a general context for the situation.

Last December, the Rwanda-backed M23 terrorist group (which has operated in this region since the 1990’s) seized the city of Goma. It then took the city of Bukavu in February.

The purpose of taking these cities is to control the facilities where the raw ore of mined rare earth minerals (totaling an estimated $24 trillion from this small region alone) are brought to be refined into metals that are sold to all Fortune 500 companies. The minerals are mined using slave labor (children) and then smuggled into Rwanda after being refined and given forged certificates that mark them as cleanly sourced, meaning they were not mined by slaves or children.

Apple has specifically been singled out for knowingly being involved in this crooked scheme. The company is currently being sued by the government of the DR Congo in a civil action lawsuit, and is also under criminal investigation by European authorities — who have already arrested and jailed a number of corrupt commodity asset executives from companies like Glencore and Trafigura.

It is widely suspected that the capture of the city of Uvira will make the traceability of these rare earth minerals effectively impossible, with the entire North and South Kivu provinces under the control of Rwanda.

Burundi is a rival of Rwanda, and an ally of the DRC. Together, Burundi and the DRC represent an opposition to Paul Kagame’s government in Rwanda, which is a globalist proxy and ardent ally of Netanyahu and the Zionists.

Netanyahu and the Zionists lost their control of the $24 trillion worth of minerals in this eastern DRC region thanks to President Trump’s Executive Order 13818 which was signed in December 2017.

I suspect that the M23 rebels and their allies are acting as agents of the Israeli Diamond Cartel, which is desperate to get back control over these vital and extremely valuable resources. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

BONUS ITEMS

Gregg Phillips has been appointed to lead FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, a top role overseeing federal disaster deployments and long-term recovery efforts, the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed. Phillips, a data consultant with more than four decades of disaster and emergency experience, previously served with the Mississippi GOP, the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Phillips is widely known for his action with True the Vote, the Texas-based nonprofit that elevated him to national attention after the 2016 election. He has been an outspoken critic of FEMA’s performance, traveling to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene and accusing the agency of failing communities. In a recent post, Phillips faulted FEMA’s contracting operations and said outside relief groups had often filled gaps left by the agency. He also cited a “meaningful and productive” call with President Trump and then–acting Administrator David Richardson, saying he was newly optimistic about reforms. Phillips will take on what senior FEMA officials call the agency’s “second most important role,” directing the speed and effectiveness of federal support after disasters. – Badlands Media

A federal grand jury Indictment has been unsealed, charging TASHELLA SHERI AMORE DICKERSON, 52, of Oklahoma City, with wire fraud and money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. According to the Indictment, beginning in at least 2016, Dickerson served as the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter OKC (BLMOKC). As Executive Director, Dickerson had access to BLMOKC’s bank, PayPal, and Cash App accounts. The Indictment alleges that, although BLMOKC was not a registered tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, it accepted charitable donations through its affiliation with the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), based in Arizona. AFGJ served as a fiscal sponsor to BLMOKC and required BLMOKC to use its funds only as permitted by Section 501(c)(3). AFGJ also required BLMOKC to fully account upon request for the disbursement of all funds received and prohibited BLMOKC from using its funds to purchase real estate without AFGJ’s consent. [...] …the Indictment alleges that beginning in June 2020 and continuing through at least October 2025, Dickerson embezzled funds from BLMOKC’s accounts for her personal benefit. – USAO Western District of Oklahoma

