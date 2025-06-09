Badlands Media

🇫🇷 Trumpist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
Some thoughts after reading of your fresh daily takes:

🇺🇲 Regarding "500 Marines are prepared to deploy if needed to help authorities in Los Angeles", I strongly wonder if it isn't some test of loyalty to the Constitution rather than to anything else (race, foreign culture, religion or faith, political party...) ??

"Semper fi!" Isn't that the motto and oath of the Marine Corps ?

🇮🇱 The facts displayed in front of The Knesset are absolutely disgusting and need powerful decisions by their representatives, but are [They] in anyway better than the perverted religious zealots who are accused of committing these horrors ?

I know / hope there are no link between the two writings, but it's very disturbing to read the Israel Knesset Members share the same initials as some infamous Kazarian Mafia or even some distant analogy with the MK Ultra abominations ! 😲🥺

🇺🇲 I hope I'm not the only one who thinks the Colorado trial Mike "My Pillow" Lindell vs Cooler is tending to become a marvelous stage for some very public discovery AND discovery process starting from a B series script, for all to watch in full live ??

What an incredible time to live in !

Jeff S
In CA, the authorities won't use controlled burns to prevent devastating forest fires, but they'll allow illegals to burn L.A. to the ground to prevent immigration enforcement? Yet more proof that too much time in the sun can cook craniums and turn brains, if any, into donkey dust. There's no hope for them.

