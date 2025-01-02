The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, December 31st and Wednesday, January 1st …

Donald Trump supporters on social media speculated over whether a divine message was being sent after lightning strikes reportedly hit the U.S. Capitol Building and Washington Monument in Washington D.C., and the One World Trade Center and Empire State Building in New York City, on New Year's Eve. Footage and images shared online purportedly showed all four buildings being struck as revelers gathered across the United States to see in the New Year, with thousands gathering in New York's Times Square for the iconic ball drop despite heavy rain being forecast. Why It Matters: The speculation takes place against the backdrop of a febrile political mood in the United States, with President-elect Donald Trump due to be inaugurated for the second time on January 20 in Washington D.C.

– Newsweek

Our Take: Happy New Year, Badlands! I don’t know if the triple lightning strike is God’s message or not, but it was very cool. What a way to ring in 2025!

Over on X, @in2thinair put the lightning strikes side by side. Check it out below.

If the thunder doesn’t get you, the lightning will. Welcome to 2025!

—

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) issued a State of Emergency hours after a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, early Wednesday morning. In a press release from Landry’s office, it was explained that the State of Emergency would “allow for the utilization of all available state resources ahead of the Sugar Bowl, Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras.” “From day one, my commitment to the people of this state has been that we will not look the other way,” Landry said in a statement. “We will not allow heinous acts of crime such as the one this morning to dampen the Louisiana spirit and ruin our way of life.” Landry added that his administration would “not tolerate one of the jewel cities” in Louisiana “to remain with these conditions.” “This state of emergency is a necessity in order to ensure that every single person, place, and street across the city of New Orleans is the most safe and secure in the world.” – Breitbart

AND

Investigators who briefed President Biden told him that the suspect had posted videos indicating that he had a “desire to kill.” At least 15 people in a crowd of New Year’s revelers were killed. The Army veteran who rammed a pickup into New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street was “inspired by” the Islamic State terrorist organization, President Biden said Wednesday night in a short address from Camp David. In videos posted to social media shortly before the attack in New Orleans, the man indicated that he had a “desire to kill,” the president said. […] The president said he had been briefed on the New Orleans attacker’s posts by federal investigators, who were looking into his possible ties to the Islamic State. The driver, a 42-year-old from Texas, killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more before dying in a shootout with the police. – The New York Times

Our Take: Days like these are why many believe the ONLY road to mass catharsis comes on the back of an exhaustive and transparent justice campaign against the most subversive and expansive criminal network in history.

Friends must respect us. Enemies must fear us.

Foreign AND Domestic. —

Government officials told ABC News that the Tesla Cybertruck explosion on Wednesday outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel in Nevada is being investigated as a "possible act of terror. "The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken," Elon Musk wrote on X. What are the odds? – ZeroHedge

AND

At least seven people were injured, the authorities said. They said they believed it to be “an isolated incident,” but had not ruled out a connection to the attack in New Orleans. One person was killed and at least seven were injured after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, the authorities said, and officials were investigating any possible links to an earlier attack on a crowd in New Orleans. Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said during a news conference that the authorities “believe this to be an isolated incident,” but have not yet ruled out a connection to the Wednesday morning attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15 people. “There is no further threat to the community,” Sheriff McMahill said. As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no indication that the explosion was connected to ISIS, which President Biden said had inspired the New Orleans attack, but the investigation remains ongoing, he said. – The New York Times

Our Take: As of press time, one person is dead and seven are injured from the New Year’s Day Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas.

Apparently, the Cybertruck contained the explosion, minimizing damage such that the hotel windows didn’t even break. Elon boasted about this on X, but Tesla’s stock still fell during after hours trading on Wednesday.

As

stated on the

last night, the only reason to use a Cybertruck in a terrorist attack is to send a message to Donald Trump and Elon Musk; as

said, we will likely see more terrors before Inauguration Day.

Who has the 2025 bingo cards? –

Now France is getting in on the Syria action in the wake of President Bashar al-Assad's overthrow on December 8. Currently the hardline Islamist movement Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) holds Damascus and major cities across southern, central, and coastal Syria. The Turks hold parts of the north near the border (and Turkey's proxies, particularly the Syrian National Army, or SNA), while the United States still occupies the northeast (also through its proxy the Kurkish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF). The Israeli military holds an expanse out of the Golan Heights in the south. France's defense ministry announced Tuesday that its warplanes launched airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS) over the weekend. This marks the first such French strikes in Syria since HTS took over Damascus: “On Sunday, French air assets carried out targeted strikes against Daesh sites on Syrian soil,” the minister said in a statement on social platform X, using an Arab acronym for ISIS. He also published a video showing the military operation. “Our armies remain engaged in the fight against terrorism” in the region, Lecornu said. French Rafale fighter jets and American Reaper drones "dropped a total of seven bombs on two military targets belonging to Daesh in central Syria," the statement specified. The 'ISIS threat' has also been cited by the Pentagon as ongoing justification for keeping some 2,000 or more American troops in Syria. – ZeroHedge

Our Take: But we should note the fact that ISIS has been relatively quiet since the HTS Jolani takeover of the country. Where are the big ISIS terror bombings of prior years when Assad held the country?

The reality is that ISIS terrorists are actually embedded with HTS and its foreign fighter affiliates, as recent American television footage has demonstrated.

Oh wait, ISIS is embedded with al-Jolani and the HTS? You don't say?

"Hey bro, take off that ISIS patch, we're filming." (morons)

I can't be sure, but I'm getting the feeling that the Deep State is going to burn al-Jolani, and use his connections to ISIS as an excuse to allow the IDF to move north and take Damascus — especially if the Turkish forces move south from Aleppo and try to take it first.

Let me remind everybody that Turkey is part of NATO and, under Article 5, if Turkey is attacked by the IDF, then the United States would be required to attack the IDF in retaliation. Now there may be some grey area, with these being "proxy forces," but I think it has been firmly established, narratively, that they are effectively extensions of the Turkish military/government. President Trump certainly has said as much.

Hold on to your hats, kids. Things are about to get hairy. –

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts slammed what he described as “dangerous” talk by some officials about ignoring federal court rulings, using an annual report weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office to stress the importance of an independent judiciary. Officials “from across the political spectrum have raised the specter of open disregard for federal court rulings,” Roberts wrote in the report, released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. “These dangerous suggestions, however sporadic, must be soundly rejected.” The chief justice didn’t detail which officials he had in mind – and both Republicans and Democrats have hinted at ignoring court rulings in recent years. Still, Roberts’ year-end message landed days before the January 20 inauguration of a president who has repeatedly decried the federal judiciary as rigged. Trump’s agenda – particularly on immigration – could put the incoming president on a collision course next year with a Supreme Court he has helped to build by naming three conservative justices during his first term. – CNN

Our Take: We're in an era of mass change, and change comes on the back of conflict.

This might seem obvious, but on the doorstep of what we've been told will be an American Golden Age to rival anything that's come before, I think it would behoove us to remember it. The collectivist enemy certainly will.

Donald Trump didn't come down that golden escalator as a unifier ... at least, not at first. He came as a disruptor, which is to say, a change agent.

Along the way, he cut a path of systemic destruction that took the form of mass psychological unification around the recognition of our mutual enemies, from the Media Industrial Complex to the Democratic Party, and eventually, to the revelation (to those who weren't aware) of the Uniparty.

Now that Trump has won the latest in a long chain of fake elections, a positive outcome from a narrative perspective that has yet to address the underlying lack of trust in the very system that codifies and lends the illusion of mandate to the macro system it serves, many within MAGA seem to believe the war is won.

Nothing could be further from the truth, and yet, this take isn't meant to serve as an appeal to cynicism or nihilism, which are pits, traps we've each fallen into in the past, and that it took hope to crawl out.

So, as the machine gears up to themselves disrupt the disruptors (that's us, by the way,) I say this:

Give thanks for the battles behind, AND for the wars to come.

They'll come to define an age, and your place in it. —

Russian gas stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine, closing off a route that’s operated for five decades after Kyiv refused to allow any transit that funds Moscow’s war machine. Both sides confirmed the halt Wednesday after a key transit deal expired. The stoppage means central European countries that have relied on the flows will be forced to source more expensive gas elsewhere, compounding pressure on supplies just as the region depletes winter storage at the fastest pace in years. While the route accounts for just 5% of Europe’s needs, nations are still reeling from the aftershocks of an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of its neighbor. Gas prices are up 50% year-on-year, getting a boost in recent weeks from the looming cutoff in supply. The continent is now increasingly exposed to market volatility as it becomes more reliant on global liquefied natural gas. – Bloomberg

Our Take:

Donald Trump explicitly warned Europe that this was going to happen.

In fact, here is a picture of him right after he made this exact point to former German Prime Minister Angela Merkel: that Germany had become reliant on Russian natural gas, and therefore asking the United States to fund NATO — a military defense alliance purportedly assembled to guard against Russian aggression — was preposterous.

President Trump is always right when it comes to just about everything geopolitics. (Politics, in general, really.) He's a pretty smart guy; seems to know a great deal about history, among other things, and all of his predictions keep coming true. Weird, right?

Europe is about to plunge into a deep hole that will be very difficult to climb out from, and they have nobody to blame for it but themselves and their ridiculous self-destructive policies. (Yes, I realize that they are controlled by pedophile elites, just like the United States.)

Good luck, Euros. Y’all are gonna need it.

P.S. I love these guys. Bad boys 4 life. –

The US Treasury Department was hacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor through a third-party software service provider, according to a letter the agency sent to Congress on Monday. Treasury described the intrusion as a “major cybersecurity incident,” since it was attributed to a state-sponsored actor, according to the letter, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News. Treasury was notified on Dec. 8 by a third-party software provider, BeyondTrust Inc., that a hacker had gained access “to a key used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices (DO) end users,” according to the letter. The department is being assisted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, the intelligence community and third-party forensic investigators. Based on available information, advanced hackers tied to China were behind the incident, according to the letter. – Bloomberg

Our Take: For their part, China denies that they hacked the US Treasury Department.

“The Chinese embassy in Washington opposes US ‘smear attacks against China without any factual basis,’ it said in an emailed statement. ‘The US needs to stop using cybersecurity to smear and slander China, and stop spreading all kinds of disinformation about the so-called Chinese hacking threat,’ it said.”

I wonder how they got caught?

In all seriousness, it is most likely our own government that hacked the US Treasury Department. –

Hundreds of Ukrainians marched through the center of Lviv bearing torches, flares and red and black neo-Nazi flags on New Year’s Day. The event was organized to honor WWII-era nationalist leader and Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera’s birthday. Videos circulating on social media on Wednesday showed a square in the Western Ukrainian city lit up with red flares, as men in camouflage marched and shouted the “Slava Ukraini” (‘Glory to Ukraine’) slogan. In one video, a group of marchers could be seen carrying Ukrainian flags, the red and black flags of Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) as well as a battle standard with Bandera’s face emblazoned on the red and black. – RT

Our Take: So who was Stepan Bandera?

Bandera was a Ukrainian-Cossack born in the region of Galicia, a large geographic area that straddles the modern-day border between western Ukraine and south-eastern Poland, in 1909. A hardcore Ukrainian nationalist — seeking statehood for Ukraine from a young age — Bandera formed the hyper-violent militant wing of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, better known as the OUN-B.

Bandera and the OUN-B were implicated in a number of genocides throughout the 20th century, including being recruited by the Germans in 1939 to conduct terrorism campaigns against Polish civilians in preparation for the Nazi invasion.

Ukraine was a very grim place in the 1930's. A mass starvation event in 1932-1933 known as the Holodomor — Ukrainian for "killing by starvation" — led to the deaths of millions of people. Some researchers say three million, others say five million; it's difficult to determine due to a lack of records and suppression of information.

Tens of thousands of people resorted to cannibalism to survive — likely murder, as well. Thousands were formally prosecuted, when caught in the act, but surely the number of practitioners was far higher. Unfortunately, it was the decent people who perished — those who refused to resort to crime and cannibalism in order to survive. (If you study Russian history, you will learn that it is by far the most tragic story in all of humanity, going back thousands of years.)

Here is a map showing the percentage of the population that perished between 1929-1933, during the famine.

While there is consensus that the famine was manmade, there lacks evidence that Stalin ordered the forced starvation of any region of the USSR — it could have simply been bad luck and poor management.

In any event, Bandera and the OUN used the crisis to fuel their propaganda machine for Ukrainian independence, and when the Nazi's showed up a few years later, he was eager to work for them to kill Poles and Russians.

You could only imagine the type of people such conditions as the Holodomor could breed, and despite Galicia being mostly spared in the famine, Bandera found all the ruthless men he would ever need picking over the corpse of Ukraine. Bandera's capacity for violence and brutality were beyond legend. So much so that even after arresting and jailing him in 1941 for declaring an independent Ukrainian state over the Third Reich, the Nazis released him in 1944 to kill Russians when the Soviets were advancing on Germany. If any of this sounds familiar, remember that this same region once belonged to the Russian Pale of Settlement, the deeply impoverished region that spawned the Bolsheviks.

the Ukrainian government honored Bandera for his "valor" by awarding him the Ukrainian equivalent of the Medal of Honor in 2010. Today, there are museums and monuments dedicated to him found across the country. Here is just one:

After the war, Bandera was contacted by British Intelligence and recruited to work for the Gehlen Organization — an intelligence agency established in June 1946 by US and British authorities to operate in post-war Germany, run by former Nazi intelligence officer Reinhard Gehlen, under the supervision of the CIA. (This was actually a common practice. Half of the founding members of the CIA were former Nazi intelligence officers. Same with NATO, NASA, the UN, and many other globalist institutions.)

Reinhard Gehlen and the CIA employed many former Nazis and other war criminals, like Bandera, and used them for Operation Gladio missions for many years. Stepan Bandera is very much credited as a founding father of modern Ukraine, and the red/black Banderite flag is flown by many Ukrainian militias today, including the infamous Azov Battalion.

Here you can see a member of the Azov Battalion — identified by the unmistakable Wolfsangel ("Z" with a line through it) insignia patch on — embracing a Jewish worshipper in the city of Uman during Rosh Hashanah.

Note the red and black Bandera flag with the Star of David — an insignia known as "Zhidobandera," (Judeo-Banderites) a term popularized by Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky in 2014, during the CIA's Maiden Coup against the Ukrainian government. Kolomoisky is the man responsible for creating both the Azov Battalion and President Zelensky, but is also tied to Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca, and those 40+ bioweapon labs that the recently-assassinated Russian General Igor Kirillov exposed to the world.

Here is a picture of Natan Khazin, a rabbi and former IDF officer who was recruited by Kolomoisky to form the "Jewish 100" militia to fight against Russia.

So Jewish-Ukrainian Nazis celebrating a former Third Reich Nazi who worked for the CIA as a Gladio operative in post-war Germany?

You betcha. –

A Georgia state judge has taken his own life inside his courtroom. The body of Judge Stephen Yekel was discovered inside Effingham County State Court on Tuesday morning. He is believed to have shot himself dead. Yekel, 74, had recently lost a bid for re-election and was found by a deputy on what would have been his last day on the bench, WSAV reports. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now probing the horrific incident. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie said Yekel was discovered around 10am, but it appeared he had shot himself late Monday night or early Tuesday. Yekel was appointed to the state court in 2022. He had tried to resign from his position, but was prevented from doing so by Governor Brian Kemp. McDuffie said he understood Yekel had sent a note to the Governor's office regarding the resignation, but did not disclose its contents. – The Daily Mail

The CIA and other intelligence agencies have continually downplayed or outright denied the causes and effects of “Anomalous Health Incidents” (AHIs), commonly known as “Havana Syndrome,” according to a whistleblower. During an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, a former CIA officer going by the pseudonym “Alice,” detailed how she and many other intelligence agents and government officials were targeted by energy weapons that caused serious neurological harm. Of particular interest is how the CIA denied suggestions that at least some of the AHI attacks were carried out by Russia. [...] The National Intelligence Council released a report in March 2023 claiming it was “very unlikely” that foreign adversaries caused these incidents. – Town Hall

Abortion was the leading cause of death globally in 2024, with a record 45 million unborn babies killed in the womb, according to data provided by Worldometer. As of noon on December 31, 2024, there were 45.1 million abortions performed in the course of the year, Worldometer revealed, while 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking, 1.7 million of HIV/AIDS, 1.35 million from traffic fatalities, and 1.1 million from suicide. Totaling all the deaths in the world from causes other than abortion reveals a figure of 62.5 million, meaning that abortions accounted for just over 42 percent of all human deaths in 2024… more deaths from abortion in 2024 than all deaths from cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, smoking, alcohol, and traffic accidents combined... – Breitbart

Knife-wielding Tren de Aragua gang members are mobbing border crossings at El Paso, Texas, in an attempt to break into the US — and have said they will attack border guards who try to stop them, according to a shocking Texas law enforcement memo leaked to The Post. Last week, 20 of the Venezuelan gangbangers — armed with blades, tire irons and broken liquor bottles — tried to force their way into the US at a border gate, the missive from the Texas Department of Public Safety read. Another attempt to break through is expected for New Year’s Day, the memo warned. The brutal prison gang is becoming increasingly more desperate to seed more members into the US before President-elect Donald Trump takes over, said Victor Avila, a retired agent for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). “You’re seeing that violence at the border because they know that it’s going to change in 27 days. It’s going to change. It’s going to be different, and they’re going to be sought after,” he told The Post. – New York Post

The New York Police Department released information Tuesday about the woman who died in a subway car in December after reportedly being set on fire, further debunking false information and political narratives that spread online about the victim. Police officials say that on Dec. 22, a man set fire to a sleeping woman, now identified as Debrina Kawam, in a stopped subway car, leading to Kawam’s death and the subsequent arrest and charging of undocumented immigrant Sebastian Zapeta-Calil for murder and arson. Little was shared about the victim, although multiple reports referred to her as a homeless woman, until Tuesday… Mayor Eric Adams called Kawam’s death a “horrific incident” in a news conference on Tuesday, saying she spent a “brief stint in our homeless shelter system” and nothing else is known about her besides these few details.

– Forbes

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.