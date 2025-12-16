The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer and producer Michele Singer Reiner, was arrested late Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder following the discovery of both his parents’ bodies in their Brentwood home. The couple’s gruesome fate was reportedly discovered by their 28-year-old daughter, Romy. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Monday that Rob and Michele, ages 78 and 68, were found stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell described the incident as tragic during a press conference, noting that investigators from the Robbery-Homicide Division worked overnight to take the suspect into custody. Nick, 32, was taken into custody and booked on a felony charge early on Monday morning following the deaths of his parents. The LAPD told CNN that Nick is not being held on bail, despite a slew of surfacing news reports announcing a $4 million bond. In an interview with PEOPLE, Nick opened up about his long battle with drug addiction, revealing that it eventually left him homeless following numerous rehab stints. Nonetheless, he later emphasized that those experiences later became the foundation for the semi-autobiographical film “Being Charlie,” which he co-wrote alongside his filmmaker father, Rob. – One America News

AND

President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Rob Reiner’s outspoken opposition to the president for the actor-director’s killing, delivering the unsubstantiated claim in a shocking post that seemed intent on decrying his opponents even in the face of a tragedy. The statement, even for Trump, was a shocking comment that came as police were still investigating the deaths of the director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, as an apparent homicide. The couple were found dead at their home Sunday in Los Angeles. Investigators believe they suffered stab wounds and the couple’s son Nick Reiner was in police custody early Monday. Trump has a long track record of inflammatory remarks, but his comments in a social media post were a drastic departure from the role presidents typically play in offering a message of consolation or tribute after the death of a public figure. His message drew criticism even from conservatives and his supporters and laid bare Trump’s unwillingness to rise above political grievance in moments of crisis. Trump, in a post on his social media network, said Reiner and his wife were killed “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” – AP News

Our Take: We’ll never win the midterms now that Trump said mean things about Rob Reiner after he was murdered…

Trump circa 2012:

Being politically incorrect is one of Trump’s love languages.– Jon Herold

***

Another Take: Trump’s post about Rob Reiner utterly destroys the fake kumbaya we’re about to be treated to from MSM TV Characters Candace Owens and Erika Kirk leading into this weekend’s TPUSA Soap Opera Convention.

Ruining the enemy’s script at all times is the only tactic more lethal than ignoring it altogether. This lesson could have been learned a decade ago. Instead, it remains unlearned because too many of us are unable to identify the enemy, having already identified them as allies.

The people virtue signaling about this post are the same ones virtue signaling about how Muslims are the real problem yesterday.

To whom are they virtue signaling?

Are those people our allies, or are they the enemy? – Chris Paul

***

One More Take: [Re: Chris Paul’s Take Above] Co-signed.

The idea that moral people need to unify with career liars and degenerates is absurd.

If you think there’s signal in Trump’s statements, what sort of character dedicates himself to anti-American, pro-Regime propaganda?

Spare us the prayer circles.

“Unity” is an Op.

Consider that the machine is trying to conflate Donald Trump with the Epstein Op.

Consider that the Clintons refuse to testify.

Consider that Donald Trump is being very mean to the memory of Rob Reiner.

Consider that the Clinton Foundation just eulogized the Reiners.

Seeding. – Burning Bright

***

Another Take Still: “Hollywood Royalty” is a designation that used to hold prestige. Maybe it still does, but the #metoo era, for all its faults, introduced the world to the perversions of tinsel town casting couches and removed the public’s inability to question the aristocracy of narrative propaganda.

The Reiners indisputably qualify as Hollywood Royalty. Carl Reiner (1922-2020) was a founding father of modern American comedy. His son Rob (1947-2025) got his start in Hollywood with his father’s contemporary, Normal Lear (1922-2023), on All in the Family as the liberal son of Archie Bunker. He went on to play an outsized role in modern Hollywood storytelling.

Rob’s son Nick went on to murder him. Allegedly.

We don’t know why…

It’s just jokes, right?

Actually, it’s a roast…

“Hollywood Royalty” sounds a lot like regular royalty.

The most entertaining outcome is that Nick Reiner tells all under oath at trial, then Trump pardons him. Wait, no… the most entertaining outcome is jury nullification. [Clip Link] – Ashe in America

West Africa’s main political and economic bloc, ECOWAS, has rejected a proposed transition roadmap put forward by Guinea-Bissau’s military leaders after last month’s coup, demanding a swift return to constitutional rule and warning it could impose sanctions. Guinea-Bissau’s military seized power on November 26, three days after disputed elections in which ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and his main challenger, Fernando Dias da Costa, both claimed outright victory. Soldiers swore in Major-General Horta Inta-a as interim president, under a Military High Command installed to run the country, and later appointed Ilidio Vieira Te, a civil servant and former finance minister, as prime minister. Last week, the military government published a 29-article transitional charter laying out a 12-month framework that would see presidential and legislative polls at the end of the period. Under the charter, a 65-member National Transition Council, including ten senior military officers, would act as a legislative body. The document also proposes sweeping legal and institutional changes, including revisions to the suspended constitution and changes to electoral bodies. – RT

Our Take: The revolt against ECOWAS continues. This time in Guinea-Bissau.

Remember when President Trump recently threatened to go into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing?”

Nigeria is the head of ECOWAS, meaning it is where the power resides that controls the region. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

A mass shooting in which 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach was “a terrorist attack inspired by Islamic State,” Australia’s federal police commissioner Krissy Barrett said Tuesday. The suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24, authorities have said. The older man, whom state officials named as Sajid Akram, was shot dead. His son was being treated at a hospital. A news conference by political and law enforcement leaders on Tuesday was the first time officials confirmed their beliefs about the suspects’ ideologies. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the remarks were based on evidence obtained, including “the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized.” There are 25 people still being treated in hospitals after Sunday’s massacre, 10 of them in critical condition. Three of them are patients in a children’s hospital. Also among them is Ahmed al Ahmed, who was captured on video tackling and disarming one assailant, before pointing the man’s weapon at him and then setting it on the ground. Those killed ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old. They were attending a Hanukkah event at Australia’s most famous beach Sunday when the gunshots rang out. – AP News

AND

Australia is tightening its firearms laws after a shooting during a Jewish festival in Sydney left 15 dead. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a national firearms registry and A$100 million in funding for states. New measures include limits on gun ownership and requiring buyers to be Australian citizens. He stated, “strong, decisive and focused action was needed on gun law reform as an immediate action.” The attackers, a father and son, have been identified, with the older gunman killed by police and the younger in custody. Albanese emphasized the need for national unity against antisemitism, while critics highlighted failures in handling rising antisemitic incidents. – Disclose.TV

Our Take: Would the global Regime, that wants guns banned everywhere, slaughter 15 innocent people to push legislation?

Of course they would.

Considering otherwise is retarded, no matter how much you want it to be about Muslims hating Jews. – Chris Paul

***

Another Take: If you’re not analyzing a sudden rash of trauma events through the lens of predictive programming, you’ve already lost.

So, why does Trump lean into the controlled chaos?

Narrative Disarmament.

“The Captain turned us into the path of the torpedo before it could arm itself ...” [Clip Link] – Burning Bright

A monument to Ivan Osterman, an 18th-century Russian statesman who was the empire’s minister of foreign affairs during the reign of Empress Catherine the Great, was unveiled on Monday at his former Moscow estate. The ceremony followed events held earlier this year by the Foreign Ministry to mark the 300th anniversary of his birth. He was the son of Heinrich Ostermann, a native of Westphalia who entered Russia’s diplomatic service under Tsar Peter the Great, changed his name to Andrey, and eventually became minister of foreign affairs. Ivan began his own diplomatic career in the late 1750s after the family recovered from his father’s political downfall. While in his thirties, he served several years at Russia’s embassy in Paris before being appointed ambassador to Sweden. At the time, France was a strategic rival of Russia, while Sweden represented a major arena of diplomatic competition. – RT

Our Take: Not only was Catherine the Great a great friend of the American Founding Fathers, she also established all of the major cities on the Ukrainian coastline, including Odessa and Mariupol. They called it “New Russia.”

Under Catherine, Russia was also was the first European power to colonize Alaska. A century later, Russia would sell Alaska to America in order to avoid it falling into the hands of the British.

Catherine is included in the list of “enlightened despots,” as Russia experienced a golden age during her 34-year reign. Like Vladimir Putin, Catherine greatly admired Peter the Great— the grandfather to her husband, Peter III, whom Catherine overthrew to claim power. (Peter III was born and raised in Germany, which made him an outsider in the eyes of Russians, who didn’t trust Prussia.)

Both Peter the Great and Catherine the Great were none for modernizing Russia by imbuing it with Western Culture, something Vladimir Putin has sought to do by rejecting modernity and restoring the traditional values.

– GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division has now filed 18 federal lawsuits against states and local governments that have failed to come forward with their voter registration lists when requested to do so. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced Friday that it had filed new lawsuits against four states – Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada– the latest in the Trump administration’s effort to ensure states adhere to federal election laws. “States have the statutory duty to preserve and protect their constituents from vote dilution,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “At this Department of Justice, we will not permit states to jeopardize the integrity and effectiveness of elections by refusing to abide by our federal elections laws. If states will not fulfill their duty to protect the integrity of the ballot, we will.” The four states join 12 others: six states in September – California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania – and six others on December 2 – Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington. Additionally, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division sued one locality – Fulton County, Georgia – “for records related to the 2020 election,” according to the most recent announcement. – Connecticut Centinal

AND

The federal government’s crackdown on commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants has found problems in eight states so far in the wake of several deadly crashes. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has publicly threatened to withhold millions in federal money from California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and now New York after investigations found problems such as licenses that remained valid long after an immigrant’s legal status expired. But the department quietly also sent letters detailing similar concerns to Texas, South Dakota, Colorado and Washington during the government shutdown after briefly mentioning those states in September. Concerns about immigrant truck drivers gained attention after a tractor-trailer driver who was not authorized to be in the U.S. made an illegal U-turn and caused an August crash in Florida that killed three people. A fiery California crash that also killed three people in October and involved a truck driver in the country illegally added to the worries. Duffy proposed new restrictions in September that would severely limit which noncitizens could get a license to drive a semi or a bus, but a court has put the new rules on hold. – ABC News

Our Take: This is beyond parody at this point:

“Investigators discovered a glitch in Colorado’s computer system that will revert to a license valid for four years when a worker has to do multiple searches in a federal immigration database. Unless the worker is vigilant, some of those extended licenses sneak through… Eighteen Mexican citizens who weren’t eligible were also issued commercial licenses.”

Don’t worry, DMV code errors (or, “data coding mismatches”) don’t happen in elections, except when they do, but even when they do, they don’t impact the outcome because our democracy is so important.

If that sentence sounds like nonsense, take heart: It’s true.

Not to take away from the fact that criminal invading migrants are terrible drivers, but consider this excerpt from my trial transcript – where I questioned the Deputy Secretary of State under oath about a “glitch” in DMV systems:

Highly complex public private partnerships mean never having to say you’re sorry… because the complexity of the PPP means plausible deniability when you get caught encouraging illegals to register to vote.

It means plausible deniability for all the government crimin’.

We should do something about that.

Moral of the story: The admission of criminally invading migrants into our systems is, in my opinion, literally killing people and diluting the vote.

– Ashe in America

US President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was looking into whether Israel violated the Gaza ceasefire by killing a Hamas leader on Saturday. The White House sent a scolding message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, expressing Washington’s anger over the assassination of senior Hamas official Sa’ad Ra’ad, which it described as an Israeli violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, two American sources told Axios. Sa’ad, the former deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing and one of the architects of Hamas’s October 7 attacks, was killed in an Israeli strike over the weekend. It was previously confirmed that Jerusalem did not inform Washington of the attack in advance of the strike.Israel denied accusations it violated the ceasefire, instead asserting that Hamas broke the agreement by planning an explosive attack which wounded two soldiers. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: “The White House message to Netanyahu was: ‘If you want to ruin your reputation and show that you don’t abide by agreements be our guest, but we won’t allow you to ruin President Trump’s reputation after he brokered the deal in Gaza,” a senior U.S. official said.

This is the moment we have been anticipating.

Now that President Trump has made friends with all of the players involved in the Middle East, brought them to the table to make peace, and shifted the collective mind toward the future with massive trade deals that signal a Golden Age, Netanyahu’s antics are not just obnoxious distraction, they are an intended subversion.

President Trump has played this masterfully. It is 6D chess, and it is keeping everybody on their toes and guessing. The resulting confusion is a chaos in which Donald Trump always thrives. [Clip Link] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Podcaster Candace Owens met with widow and TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk on Monday after weeks of tension. As a result, Owens said, “tensions were thawed.” The meeting went on for 4.5 hours and Owens reported that she would give “a full rundown” on Tuesday. “Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did,” Owens said. “We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well. Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent,” she continued. “I will of course have a full rundown for you all tomorrow as I am currently exhausted, but I wanted to quickly let you guys know that absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed.”

– Post Millennial

Our Take: Kumbaya ahead of TPUSA’s Soap Opera Convention this weekend.

Will Candace Owens be a last minute invitee?

If it’s not scripted, why is it so easy to state clearly, in advance, exactly what they’re going to do? – Chris Paul

BONUS ITEMS

The U.S. military has identified two Iowa National Guard members killed in a weekend ambush attack in Syria as Sergeant Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown. The attack, attributed to the Islamic State (ISIS) group, also claimed the life of a civilian U.S. interpreter and injured three other Guard members. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-staff in honor of the fallen soldiers, stating, “We are grateful for their service and deeply mourn their loss.” The Pentagon confirmed that two of the injured Guard members are in stable condition, while the third is in good condition. The incident occurred near the historic city of Palmyra, where a gunman, suspected of being part of an ISIS affiliate, opened fire during a meeting between U.S. and Syrian security officials. Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba described the attack as “a major security breach” but emphasized that Syrian security forces have achieved “many more successes than failures” since the fall of Bashar Assad’s former government. Notably, Syria’s new government is headed by a former al-Qaeda terrorist, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa. The assailant, who had recently been reassigned amid suspicions of ISIS affiliation, was killed after clashing with Syrian security officers. – National Pulse

It’s a time of choosing for a band of vulnerable House Republicans who have long warned about the expiration of key Obamacare subsidies. Speaker Mike Johnson is barreling toward a Wednesday vote on a health care bill he and other Republican leaders are presenting as an alternative to the tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the month. They have no plans to allow a vote before then on extending the subsidies. The early signs are that the group of GOP moderates who have voiced concern about their constituents’ health care costs — not to mention their own political futures — is preparing to fall in line this week. “I haven’t seen anything objectionable yet,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said Monday. “For me to vote against it, I’d have to find something objectionable. I wouldn’t vote against it in protest.” While he said it would be “a huge mistake” to not include an extension, Fitzpatrick said he votes “for or against legislation based on the merits of the bill.” – Politico

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (N.Y.) said Monday that President Trump changing marijuana’s classification would be ill-advised. “I think rescheduling marijuana is wrong. The fact is, marijuana is a gateway drug. Most of the people who end up using hard substances start out on marijuana,” Lawler told host Blake Burman on NewsNation’s “The Hill.” The president said Monday that he is “considering” reclassifying cannabis as a less dangerous drug. The Biden administration began efforts to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug last year but did not complete the process before former President Biden left office. – The Hill

