Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
3h

You, who contribute to the comments, are a group of very knowledgeable and caring people - thank you for taking time to do so!

PS - I remember watching, live, as a teen, an act wherein a "juggler" would spin plates on wooden rods of varying heights. He would first spin them on a tool and then transfer them to a rod. As he continued to add plates he would need to move around the stage to spin the plates, that were beginning to wobble, back to optimum speed - while adding "just one more" spinning plate to the collage. In theory there was a maximum number of plates that could be spun - the entertainment value (at least to me - sorry) was expecting that number to be exceeded and a cascading toppling of plates to shatter all around the juggler's feet (though the entertainer knew not to exceed the limit).

My point: it seems to me that the moment we become "comfortable" with our own attempt to juggle or spin the "plates" set before us - one more is added and we are stretched just that much more. And it seems that "their" (whomever you consider the real enemy to be) real point is to exceed the maximum and cause the cascading crash - while the real issue(s) remains masked.

My encouragement to us all: don't let "them" set the stage! Our brains work best when they are challenged but not threatened. Determine your own limit and refuse to be distracted by plates you have not chosen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Linda Rasmussen's avatar
Linda Rasmussen
4hEdited

I will neither celebrate nor mourn Rob Reiner’s death in the conventional sense— though I condemn any celebration of violence, even in light of recent political assassinations like that of Charlie Kirk. This is a heartbreaking family tragedy rooted in years of Nick’s severe addiction, which began at age 15 with multiple rehab stays and periods of homelessness. While I believe Rob failed profoundly as a father by not intervening more actively early on and ensuring effective oversight during treatment — rather than relying solely on facilities that repeatedly released Nick prematurely — the pain of addiction destroys everyone involved.

In a horrific reversal, the son has now taken his parents’ lives. No one escapes unharmed.

Proverbs 22:6 (KJV):

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

This verse is a warning that neglecting proper guidance in youth can lead to lasting negative outcomes in adulthood.

And as far as Trump’s true feelings expressed in a post, he has endured relentless, personal attacks from Rob Reiner and many in the Democratic establishment for years. In light of that history — and the profound tragedy now unfolding for all involved — he has every right to express his frustrations as he sees fit, 👉 without apology.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture