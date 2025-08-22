The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, August 21st …

A New York appellate court on Thursday struck down the half-billion-dollar civil fraud penalty against President Trump, his two sons, other executives, and their company, ruling the fine “excessive” and in violation of the Eighth Amendment’s ban on excessive fines. The penalty stems from a February 2024 ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron, who had ordered Trump and his co-defendants to pay nearly $364 million in “ill-gotten gains,” plus years of interest, bringing the total to roughly $527 million. Trump was responsible for nearly 98% of the amount.

– Badlands Media

Our Take: Man, it's like the whole thing was fake from the beginning.

Another Take:

So when does this gremlin get held accountable for allowing the excessive fine in the first place? –

Jinchao Wei, who was an active-duty U.S. Navy sailor stationed at Naval Base San Diego when he agreed to sell Navy secrets to a Chinese intelligence officer for $12,000, was convicted by a federal jury today of espionage. Following a five-day trial and one day of deliberation, the jury convicted Wei of six crimes, including conspiracy to commit espionage, espionage, and unlawful export of, and conspiracy to export, technical data related to defense articles in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. He was found not guilty of one count of naturalization fraud. Wei is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1 at 9 a.m. “The defendant’s actions represent an egregious betrayal of the trust placed in him as a member of the U.S. military,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon. “By trading military secrets to the People’s Republic of China for cash, he jeopardized not only the lives of his fellow sailors but also the security of the entire nation and our allies. The jury's verdict serves as a crucial reminder that the Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute traitors.” “Today’s conviction of the defendant for committing espionage—centered on the deliberate targeting and enticement of U.S. military personnel to betray their country—demonstrates the lengths to which the People’s Republic of China will go to undermine our country’s security,” said Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office.

– US Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California

Our Take: This is a strange one.

US Navy sailor Jinchao Wei (alias: Patrick Wei) was not only convicted of espionage on August 20, but openly admitted to the FBI that he was knowingly engaging in espionage during their interview.

Convicted on six out of the seven charges, he is now facing multiple life sentences and a fine of up to $2.5M. But what makes this story even stranger is that the DOJ appears to have deleted the press release from their website. (We have it linked, here, on archive.) But the case, and the conviction, are real (note: the trial transcripts are sealed):

So why delete the press release?

Perhaps it was done in error, and will be restored by the time all of you read this, just a few short hours from now. But as we were putting together the Brief last night, and planning to write a take on this conviction, Ashe noticed it was deleted — and we both find that notable and worth reporting. Seems to be a story that we should track.

What kind of a spy just flippantly admits to being a spy the moment that he is caught? Something about this feels like a psyop. But what kind of psyop? A demoralization campaign? A disclosure? It is very odd.

We will keep an eye on it, and follow up with any updates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his demands clear on what it would take for him to cease military operations in Ukraine when speaking with President Donald Trump in Alaska less than one week ago, reports confirmed Thursday. Moscow’s demands — no NATO membership for Ukraine, no Western troops on its soil, and surrender of the Donbas region — were formally delivered to Washington on Friday, according to sources familiar with the Kremlin’s negotiations, Reuters reported. The report also claimed that Putin would agree to freeze the front lines where it currently stands in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia and relinquish some territory it has captured in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. – Fox News

Our Take: One world leader who remains in power today publicly opposed western intervention in Iraq in 2003.

This leader also claimed that Barack Obama was responsible for funding and forming ISIS before Donald Trump did.

This leader also claimed the US was run by a cabal of Satanists before Q did.

Which begs a few questions ...

When did the good guys really start fighting back?

Who was the first to do so?

Who started the Sovereign Alliance?

Why did the Deep State attempt to poison the well on Trump and Putin and their 'secret relationship' as their initial and most powerful anti-MAGA narrative?

What if Russia Collusion was real ... and what if it was a good thing?

What if the Burden of Peace is being handed from one group to another ... and in plain sight? [...]

Trump and Putin aren’t engaged in negotiations; they’re taking the collective mind along a narrative arc whose endgame is peace. And it comes at the expense of the Globalist Hegemon.

The Sovereign Alliance has already won. [Read More] –

Tulsi Gabbard, the US director of national intelligence, reportedly has barred America’s closest intelligence allies from accessing information about ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations. According to CBS News, a classified memo signed by Gabbard on July 20 directed US intelligence agencies to designate all analysis and reporting on the volatile talks as “NOFORN” - meaning no foreign dissemination. That order effectively cut off the so-called Five Eyes alliance - the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand - from intelligence they have long relied on to coordinate with Washington. The memo, multiple US intelligence officials told CBS News, restricted distribution even within the US intelligence community, limiting access only to the agencies that produced the material. The only exceptions were reports already made public. While the directive did not cover diplomatic reporting or military intelligence unrelated to negotiations, experts told CBS News the order risks undermining decades of trust among allies. – Kyiv Post

Our Take: Well this is a delightful development. Yesterday, the Brief covered the officials that had their security clearances stripped. Today we learn that Tulsi is cutting off the Five Eyes.

If you believe that most of the horrors of the past decades have been directed by the globalist intelligence apparatus, and I do, then it’s hard not to get excited. From the initial report out of CBS:

"In general, the value of the Fives Eyes intelligence partnership is that when we are making and they are making policy decisions, we can both augment each other's intelligence and therefore know more about the plans, intentions, and capabilities of our adversaries," explained Steven Cash, a former intelligence officer at the Central Intelligence Agency and Department of Homeland Security. "Among the reasons for that sort of default is the expectation that we and the other four are all sitting on the same side of the table with some other adversary on the other side," Cash said.

Infiltration instead of invasion. What if your true adversary is sitting on the same side of the table as you, and you’re sharing intelligence with them?

“He said it's important for the allies to have ‘a common intelligence picture’ so policymakers and negotiators ‘can coordinate our positions and get the best deal we can, or fight the best war we can.’"

Oh, I bet it is important to globalists that they have access to all the intelligence of the nations of the world. President George Washington warned of this kind of arrangement in his farewell address:

“In the execution of such a plan nothing is more essential than that permanent, inveterate antipathies against particular nations and passionate attachments for others should be excluded, and that in place of them just and amicable feelings toward all should be cultivated. The nation which indulges toward another an habitual hatred or an habitual fondness is in some degree a slave. It is a slave to its animosity or to its affection, either of which is sufficient to lead it astray from its duty and its interest. Antipathy in one nation against another disposes each more readily to offer insult and injury, to lay hold of slight causes of umbrage, and to be haughty and intractable when accidental or trifling occasions of dispute occur. Hence frequent collisions, obstinate, envenomed, and bloody contests.”

Washington was right.

Tulsi, it appears, is finally taking him seriously. [Clip Link] –

Ukraine is providing weapons, drones, and training for militants to stage coordinated attacks on governments in Africa’s Sahel region, the Russian deputy representative to the UN has said. Dmitry Polyansky made the allegations on Wednesday during a UN Security Council (UNSC) briefing on threats to international peace and security, according to an official statement. “There are concrete facts that clearly demonstrate that the Ukrainian special services, including the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, have been involved in subversive activities in the Sahel countries and other regions of Africa,” Polyansky stated. “What the Kiev regime is doing on the African continent is something that deserves our particular attention,” he added, calling for an investigation into Ukrainian actions. Polyansky commended the work of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate, but criticized the UN Secretary-General’s latest report on threats posed by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Africa. – RT

Our Take: What a wonderful article that encapsulates so much of the research we have explored and analyzed over the past year+ here on the Brief.

They hit on the NATO adventure to take out Gaddafi in 2011, along with the creation of Al Qaeda and ISIS – which is now being funded in Africa by... Ukraine! (Read: Five Eyes)

It seems pretty obvious to me that the M23 group operating in the DRC out of Rwanda is being animated by Israel, while the ISIS affiliates in the Sahel are being animated by "Ukraine." All of this just goes to show that Ukraine and Israel are deeply connected.

What an opportune moment for a major 9/11 revelation to occur, re: "radical Islamic terrorism." If only somebody had a groundbreaking documentary they could launch into the zeitgeist that would explode like a narrative weapon of mass destruction... oh wait, we do have such a film, produced by our own @Brad, which will be premiering this Sunday at 6pET on Badlands Media Rumble. From SitRep last night:

I have seen the film, CODEX 9/11, and it has the potential to fundamentally disrupt the entire information battlespace. I encourage all of you to tune in on Sunday – it’s free to watch – and be prepared to share the link with every person you know. [Clip Link] –

The Trump administration said Thursday it is reviewing more than 55 million people who have valid U.S. visas for any violations that could lead to deportation, part of a growing crackdown on foreigners who are permitted to be in the United States. In a written answer to a question from The Associated Press, the State Department said all U.S. visa holders, which can include tourists from many countries, are subject to “continuous vetting,” with an eye toward any indication they could be ineligible for permission to enter or stay in the United States. Should such information be found, the visa will be revoked, and if the visa holder is in the United States, he or she would be subject to deportation. Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has focused on deporting migrants illegally in the United States as well as holders of student and visitor exchange visas. The State Department’s new language suggests that the continual vetting process, which officials acknowledge is time-consuming, is far more widespread and could mean even those approved to be in the U.S. could abruptly see those permissions revoked. – AP News

Our Take: The Migration Policy Institute estimates that temporary visa holders represent only 5% of total foreign-born US residents.

Either they're way off, or we have 1.1 billion illegals aliens here. –

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak Friday in what will be his final appearance as Fed chair at the high-profile, high-altitude meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo. On April 2, President Trump signed executive order imposing wide-ranging tariffs. After delays and adjustments, they are now starting to take shape. The speech comes as the central bank is under mounting pressure from the White House to lower interest rates. Powell will address the economic outlook, three-and-a-half weeks before the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. He'll also talk about the central bank's longer-term balancing act between fighting inflation and unemployment. [...] Investors will be listening for any clues Powell may offer about a possible rate cut at the next Fed policy meeting in September. But they could be disappointed. "I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for Jay Powell to tip his hand on whether the Fed is going to cut rates," says Joe Brusuelas, U.S. chief economist at the accounting and consulting firm RSM. – NPR

Our Take: Who watches the watchmen?

As the Federal Reserve faces mounting pressure, Jerome Powell gears up for his final Jackson Hole speech as chairman, with the establishment media framing it as a careful balancing act between taming inflation – still above the 2% target – and bolstering a weakening labor market, where July's jobs report showed fewer additions than expected and downward revisions erased gains from prior months.

But this isn't just policy theater; it's the visible sign of Donald Trump's pincer move on the Fed – the central banking system that's long operated as the invisible enemy propping up the fiat regime.

Trump has cornered them on both Actual and Narrative fronts, forcing every decision to accelerate the system's exposure and eventual reset.

On the Actual side, Powell is trapped: raising rates would deepen the jobs slowdown, suppressing stock markets and risking a deflationary slump that highlights the economy's fragility under years of manipulated policy. Lowering them, however, would spark hyperinflation, especially amid concerns over Trump's tariffs pushing up prices, while juicing asset valuations in the short term – delivering a market surge that aligns with Trump's Golden Age promises and energizes Main Street.

In the long term, such cuts prime the system for a full monetary reset, flooding liquidity into a debt-riddled structure until it forces a shift toward sound money, severing the central bankers' control over value creation.

This pincer plays out as Trump escalates, spotlighting the Lisa Cook controversy as a key fracture point.

This isn't isolated drama; it's part of a controlled demolition of the Fed and fiat apparatus, exposing hypocrisy at the top and cultivating public mandate to question Fed independence while revealing how these insiders have gamed the system for personal gain, mirroring their broader manipulation of the economy.

Trump amplifies this Narrative push without intervening in the Actual squeeze, letting market pressures build long enough to trigger capitulations among fiat-dependent players, as rats abandon the sinking ship.

Meanwhile, moves on the edges signal a coming reset: the fast-tracking of Stephen Miran, Trump's chief economist and former CEA chairman to fill a Fed board vacancy could challenge the status quo on independence and policy.

Adding to this, Scott Bessent openly anticipates a "global economic reordering," and has been positioning himself to drive it, defending Trump's trade activism as part of reshaping the world order away from centralized control.

In this Reality War, the convergence of Actual traps and Narrative exposures isn't accidental; it's engineered to invert the false economy into fuel for real sovereignty. The System's maneuvers only hasten its own unraveling, laying the foundation for an emergent system where value serves the people, not the elite.

And it was possible to see it coming. [Read More] –

Another Take:

The Abolish the IRS movement can only succeed when enough of us stop voluntarily participating in outright theft… –

Washington is using the so-called war on drugs as a cover for seeking political and economic domination of Latin America, Bolivian President Luis Arce claimed on Wednesday. He strongly criticized the US military deployment to the southern Caribbean, calling it an attempt to control the region rather than genuinely combat narcotics trafficking. The US sent air and naval forces to the southern Caribbean Sea earlier this month in what the White House called part of a broader campaign against drug trafficking groups operating in Latin America, particularly those linked to Venezuela. “We know that behind this failed international war on drugs lies the real objective to geopolitically control Latin America for its natural resources and to dismantle organized peoples, so that we cannot follow our own sovereign path,” Arce said, speaking via video link at the 13th Extraordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America. The Bolivian leader also called on the US government to address the root causes of drug trafficking at home, urging it to curb domestic demand for narcotics and dismantle the arms industry and the shallow culture that, he argued, sustains the drug trade. – RT

Our Take: The Trump-Maduro kayfabe is starting to make more and more sense.

This is just a preliminary take – and from an armchair analyst, so take it for what it is worth – but this appears to be part of an operation against the cartels. The strange tension between President Trump's camp and Maduro gives Maduro the narrative shielding he needs to avoid being targeted by the cartels. He needs plausible deniability that he is aiding and abetting Trump's efforts to bring down the drug trade, and the State Department putting a $50 million bounty on Maduro's head just one week ago seems pretty convincing.

This is in addition to Maduro being indicted on drug charges by the first Trump administration in 2020. However, my own research has led me to conclude that Maduro and Trump are both targeting the same corrupt corporate executives at the most powerful commodity trading firms in the world, such as Glencore.

Taking down former Glencore CEO Alex Beard is one thing; taking down all of the Central American cartels at the same time is something entirely different. Two weeks ago, it was reported that President Trump was making preparations to use the US military to take action against these gangsters. If they had reason to believe that Maduro was helping him, I doubt Maduro would be safe anywhere in the world, let alone in Venezuela.

Now it looks like Trump is coming after Maduro, as well, giving him the narrative shielding he needs to stay off the cartels' radar…

Though they are probably busy trying to stay alive in the face of US military action. –

President Trump on Thursday re-upped his call for Colorado to free Tina Peters, a state election official who was convicted of multiple felonies after breaching voting equipment in the 2020 election, warning he would take “harsh measures” if she is not released. “FREE TINA PETERS, a brave and innocent Patriot who has been tortured by Crooked Colorado politicians, including the big Mail-In Ballot supporting the governor of the State,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Let Tina Peters out of jail, RIGHT NOW.” He continued, “She did nothing wrong, except catching the Democrats cheat in the Election. She is an old woman, and very sick. If she is not released, I am going to take harsh measures!!!” Trump did not specify what those measures would be but has in the past threatened to withhold funding from other states and jurisdictions if they do not align with his policies. – The Hill

Our Take: The primary lever that President Trump has to free Tina Peters is federal funding. There are novel ideas about declaring her a federal witness, but in my opinion novel theories are a long shot. If it can work, awesome; but eggs and baskets and all that.

Funding cuts are real, now, and existential to the Colorado Commies. According to some reports, as much as 40% of Colorado’s budget is federal subsidies.

POTUS posted his Truth on Thursday, just as the Colorado Legislature kicked off a special session to deal with the budget deficit caused by federal cuts under Trump 2.0 to date. They have a $1.2B bogey, and I hear there was a lot of whining about wolves and migrant benefits in the committee hearing rooms yesterday.

The timing of this post is perfect.

Trump threatening harsh penalties means more cuts. They can’t handle the cuts to date, and Trump is threatening more. You’re watching the art of the deal in action. (Side note: They should cut it all. Colorado is making the rest of the nation subsidize abortions. criminal invaders, and gender surgeries.)

The truth about Tina Peters — what she found and what they did to her because of it — will bring down the whole corrupt temple in Colorado and the nation. (Spoiler: It’s the same temple.)

This feels like a good time to remind people that, at the beginning of this year, Jena’s deputy secretary resigned and was replaced by “former” Perkins Coie attorney Andrew Kline. Kline was in the DOJ focused on human trafficking cases during the George Bush Administration (Aug 2003 – May 2009), then he became a Policy Advisor to Vice President Biden (May 2009 – May 2010), before joining the Executive Office of President under President Obama (May 2010 – July 2011). He wasn’t in government (on paper) during Obama’s second term until the final year when he was installed as special counsel at the FCC, where he stayed for one year and five months (Jan 2016 – May 2017). After that he was out of government again and focused on Cannabis advocacy.

In 2021, Kline joined Perkins Coie full time and remained there until March 2025 when he was secretly appointed to run Jena Griswold’s office. There was no announcement. His name just started showing up on Department of State mastheads.

What else happened in March 2025?

I’m sure it’s unrelated. Kline was probably just the best guy for the job…

What’s the job, though?

Well, he’s now running the office that tried to remove Trump from the ballot “for democracy” … the office that persecuted Trump supporters as a matter of policy … the allegedly injured party in the crucible of Tina Peters.

The whole corrupt temple.

Accelerate. –

Years after the FBI was forced to shut down multiple corruption probes of Bill and Hillary Clinton's charity, the IRS under President Donald Trump began a criminal tax investigation into the Clinton Foundation and its dealings with other players on the global charity stage, but then abruptly stopped working with whistleblowers in spring 2019, according to IRS memos and internal emails reviewed by Just the News. "Can’t talk about the CF," a memo states in recounting how IRS agents suddenly cut off contact with two whistleblowers they had been working with for weeks. One of the whistleblowers was a decorated former federal money laundering analyst who had testified before Congress about issues like terrorism financing. The documents, released under the Freedom of Information Act, add a new body of evidence about the federal government's concerns about the former first family's famous global charity as well as a persistent narrative of federal agents being thwarted in their pursuit of investigations tied to major Democratic Party figures. – Just the News

AND

Federal prosecutors gathered evidence from James Comey's top lieutenants that he authorized the leak of classified information to reporters just before the 2016 election but declined to bring criminal charges, according to recently declassified memos that call into question the former FBI director's testimony to Congress. The bombshell revelations involving ex-FBI general counsel James Baker and ex-Comey chief of staff James Rybicki were memorialized in documents that FBI Director Kash Patel discovered earlier this year, but the passages were originally redacted by the Justice Department in versions sent to Congress earlier this month. Attorney General Pam Bondi intervened and eliminated the redactions, dispatching new versions of the memos this week to the House and Senate Judiciary committees, officials told Just the News. The memos detail evidence and interviews gathered by U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents concerning classified information leaked to The New York Times in October 2016, ahead of the November election in which Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. – Just the News

Our Take: On Wednesday’s Devolution Power Hour, Jon Herold and Burning Bright dig into newly revealed evidence of DOJ corruption, exposing how investigations into the Clinton Foundation were deliberately shut down to protect political elites.

Watch the Devolution Power Hour Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:30pET.

[Full Episode] –

Israel will conquer all of Gaza even if Hamas agrees to a hostage deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. The Israeli leader made the remarks after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the first stage of an operation to seize Gaza City in the northern part of the densely populated Palestinian enclave, which it described as a Hamas stronghold. Speaking to Sky News Australia on Thursday, Netanyahu said the goal of expelling Hamas remains unchanged. “We’re gonna do that anyway. There was never a question that we’re not going to leave Hamas there,” he said. He cited the support of US President Donald Trump, who said earlier this month that Hamas “can’t stay” in Gaza. “I think President Trump put it best, he says Hamas has to disappear from Gaza. It’s like leaving the SS in Germany. You know, you clear out most of Germany, but you leave out Berlin with the SS and the Nazi core there,” Netanyahu said. Netanyahu argued that the war “could end today” if Hamas agreed to release the remaining hostages, disarm, and “demilitarize Gaza.” He dismissed international criticism as a “tsunami of anti-Semitism.” – RT

Our Take: Live look at Bibi announcing his plans to conquer Gaza, no matter what:

It's a strange negotiating tactic, telling your enemies that you plan to kill them even if they surrender and release all of the hostages they have been holding for nearly two years.

Are there actually any hostages? If there ever were, are they still alive?

These are questions President Trump posited last year on the campaign trail, though I wonder if he was suggesting that maybe there were never any [living] hostages to begin with.

In any event, I assume that Netanyahu did this in order to subvert any chance of a peace deal taking root, as Hamas now has little to no reason to cut a deal. Bibi has made it clear that they will be killed, or "arrested," one way or another. (You gotta hand it to Bibi. He is truly a skilled politician.) –

BONUS ITEMS

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday announced that American forces successfully killed a senior ISIS official during a raid in northern Syria earlier this week. The Defense Department did not reveal the name of the ISIS official, but said the raid took place on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The official has been identified as a key financier who helped orchestrate attacks in Syria and Iraq. The service said he posed a threat to American forces and the new Syrian government because he had ISIS contacts in the region. “We will continue to pursue ISIS terrorists with unwavering determination, throughout the region” CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement. “Together with our partners and allies, CENTCOM remains steadfast in our commitment of ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and the protection of the U.S. homeland.” – Just the News

