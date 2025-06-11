Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NewWave's avatar
NewWave
1h

The Covid panel was run by life and nation killing lunatic psychopaths. Good riddance. I’ll never look at American medicine the same again. They not only greedy but they’re weak willed, insane monkey clowns who advocate communism in a freedom loving country

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Captain Mike FDNY's avatar
Captain Mike FDNY
2h

The future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed yet. [Read More]

— Burning Bright

BB always makes my day with comments like this [I call them FLIPS]. His observations are profound, and when I "get them", so satisfying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture