The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Tuesday, June 10 ...

In a tense 40-minute phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, US President Donald Trump told the premier he must permanently end the war in the Gaza Strip, Israeli television reported Tuesday. Trump reportedly told Netanyahu that the so-called “Witkoff framework,” which would pause the war for some 60 days in exchange for about half of the hostages held by Hamas, will not suffice. Netanyahu has so far refused to negotiate a Gaza truce-hostage deal that would permanently end the fighting in the Strip — a red line for him and his far-right coalition partners. The US president reportedly told Netanyahu that ending the war in Gaza would help with both the administration’s ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran and normalization talks with Saudi Arabia. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well, here comes the rugpull on Netanyahu and all the Christian Zionists who thought that carpet bombing Gaza would be the stairway to heaven.

It really is amazing how many people we’ve seen fall into the deep throes of bloodlust, in the wake of October 7. Like the 9/11 programming that is embedded within us all from decades of consuming regime media just activated for some and it was like 2002 all over again.

I do expect a number of people to defy Trump and continue pushing for war with Iran, but I assume all of those people are either on Mossad’s payroll or would be, had they not been suckered by some savvy katsa to work for Mossad for free.

By the way, have you begun mapping the money generating the LA rioters? I have, and it is looking more and more to be a Mossad-connected operation.

—

Long-time sponsor Luv Litters is offering free shipping on orders to Badlanders, which you can claim by following the linked banner. This is all natural litter that eliminates odors without risking your family’s respiratory health, and as someone who’s been using this type of litter before I even knew these guys, I can tell you it’s a game-changer — Burning Bright *Sponsored*

A curfew is currently in place in part of downtown Los Angeles, with police saying they have begun arresting dozens of protesters Tuesday evening. Scattered demonstrations have also popped up in multiple cities across the US, with Texas deploying the National Guard in response. Here are the latest developments: Curfew in LA: The curfew is in place for pockets of downtown LA where demonstrations in the city have been concentrated. It applies from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Pacific Time, and LA Mayor Karen Bass said it could be in effect for a few days. It only covers an area of about 1 square mile, and will impact fewer than 100,000 of LA’s 4 million residents, according to authorities.

Arrests being made: The Los Angeles Police Department said late Tuesday it had begun making “mass arrests,” with dozens detained for failing to disperse at an unlawful assembly area. At least 378 people have been arrested over the past four days, the LAPD said earlier Tuesday.

Texas National Guard: Members of the Texas National Guard will be deployed to various locations in the state ahead of planned protests this week, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday. Among the demonstrations is a “No Kings” protest in San Antonio this Saturday.

Other cities: Similar protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration have spread to major cities like New York, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Atlanta and more. The protests come as ICE races to meet the White House’s immigration arrest quotas. – CNN

Our Take: For those saying this land use to be Mexico (California)….

Say it again.

“Use to be”

Now it’s America. We are keeping it. You are going to be removed. End of story.

–

While Donald Trump is at Fort Bragg, NC talking tough to Army troops right now and tensions in downtown L.A. between anti-ICE protestors and armed authorities are rising with rubber bullets being fired, POTUS’ lawyers have shut down Gavin Newsom‘s effort to block the federalizing of the National Guard and the deployment of the U.S. Marines – at least for now. “Plaintiffs’ motion is legally meritless,” declares a Tuesday afternoon court filing (read it here) from the Trump adminustration to stop the California Governor’s motion for a temporary restraining order over the nearly 5,000 troops actually on the ground today in L.A. “It seeks an extraordinary, unprecedented, and dangerous court order. If entered, Plaintiffs’ proposed order would jeopardize the safety of Department of Homeland Security personnel and interfere with the Federal Government’s ability to carry out operations.” With that argument on what POTUS’ advocates terms “a subject of grave importance that implicates the separation of powers,” DOJ lawyers representing Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth successfully asked U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer to push Newsom’s deadline of 1 p.m. PT today for a TRO ruling. — Deadline

Our Take: Newsom sued asking for a TRO against Trump, Hegseth, and the DOD

Trump and co. Requested 24hrs to file a response brief.

Judge has granted Trump’s request. —

***

Another Take: “Plaintiffs’ motion is legally meritless… It seeks an extraordinary, unprecedented, and dangerous court order. If entered, Plaintiffs’ proposed order would jeopardize the safety of Department of Homeland Security personnel and interfere with the Federal Government’s ability to carry out operations.”

Gavin was denied his TRO in California and, instead, he’s going to make his arguments in open court on Thursday at 1:30pPT.

Reminder: There are no cameras in federal court.

So, the real question is, who’s in the Northern District of California and going to attend (and live post the hearing? —

Errol Musk has weighed in on the public feud between his son, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and US President Donald Trump, telling reporters in Moscow that the two may yet find common ground. The dispute between Musk and Trump – once close allies – escalated last week over the president’s so-called “Big Beautiful” tax and spending bill. Musk, who recently stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had repeatedly criticized the bill, arguing it undermines his efforts to trim the fat off the federal budget. On Thursday, he accused Trump of “ingratitude,” backed calls for his impeachment, and threatened to halt the US space program by grounding the Dragon spacecraft. Trump fired back, saying Musk had “gone crazy” and blaming the spat on the end of what he called the “EV mandate” – a reference to federal incentives that had benefited Tesla. Musk responded with a now-deleted post linking Trump to deceased financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to journalists in Moscow on Monday, where he was attending a tech forum, Errol Musk suggested that his son’s strong response was rooted in principle, but added there may be room for compromise. “I think Elon might agree to step down a little … because he’s basically standing up for his principles,” the elder Musk said. – RT

Our Take: It’s pretty hilarious that Elon’s dad is now weighing in on this — and giving the signal of the reconciliation that we all already knew was coming.

With that said, I have to say that I agree more with Elon’s arguments this Big Gay Bill than I do with President Trump.

While I can recognize that compromise is a part of governance, it is laugh out loud funny that they are increasing government spending, after everything we have learned over the past few months via DOGE.

With that said, we are $36 TRILLION in debt. We are never paying it down through a conventional budgeting exercise, and it’s silly for anybody to even suggest otherwise. The solution is going to likely require some radical action that will fundamentally change the financial system in the United States forever. So does it matter that the clowns in Congress are going to continue acting like a bunch of monkeys dry-humping a football, spending money like a drug-addled degenerate?

I”m fine arguing with myself about this, and will continue to refrain from investing any more emotional capital into Congress and the buffoons pretending to be legitimately elected officials.

It’s hilarious that these jackals think that we could possibly have any deeper contempt for a foreign government (muh Russia, Iran, etc.) than we do for them. They should be ridiculed as often as possible. —

In an address delivered to nearly 40 million Californians and Americans nationwide tonight, Governor Gavin Newsom condemned President Trump’s unlawful militarization of Los Angeles and warned that the President’s actions mark a dangerous inflection point for the nation. “What we’re witnessing is not law enforcement — it’s authoritarianism,” Governor Newsom said to Californians. “What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty. Your silence. To be complicit in this moment. Do not give in to him.” Governor Newsom recounted recent federal raids in Latino neighborhoods, the unlawful commandeering of 4,000 California National Guard members, and the deployment of over 700 active-duty Marines to the streets of an American city — all done without consultation with state or local officials. “Trump is pulling a military dragnet across Los Angeles,” Newsom said. “It’s weakness masquerading as strength.” Calling this a moment of national reckoning, the Governor urged Americans to take peaceful action. “The most important office in a democracy is not President or Governor — it’s citizen.” [WATCH] – Governor Gavin Newsom

AND

Radical left lunatics are taking to the streets of Los Angeles — attacking law enforcement, hurling projectiles at police cruisers, burning vehicles, and shutting down freeways — because the Trump Administration is removing violent criminal illegal immigrants from their communities. Democrats like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass should be thanking President Trump for stepping up and leading where they refused — and for ridding their streets of criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and gangbangers. Here are some of the sick criminals taken off the streets of Los Angeles in recent days: Cuong Chanh Phan, a Vietnamese national and known gang member with a conviction for second degree murder. He was arrested in 1994 after participating in a gang-affiliated cold-blooded murder of two teenagers at a graduation party. Eswin Uriel Castro, a Mexican national with convictions for child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon and previous arrests for robbery and domestic violence. He has been previously deported. Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a Filipino national with convictions for rape, assault, burglary, and theft. [MORE] – The White House

Our Take: The California Chaos is amusing and entertaining, and it’s obviously part of patriot provocation plans … but it’s also noise.

The real war is taking place below the threshold of kinetic conflict, and it’s already leaped ahead by a decade.

My latest series attempts to track it.

Enter the outer rings of Acceleratia, embrace the true meaning of Operation Warp Speed and learn why the war was already won before the first mass psychological shot was fired.

The future is already here, it’s just not evenly distributed yet. [Read More]

—

The White House will be slashing military funding for Ukraine as the administration of US President Donald Trump seeks a peaceful resolution to the conflict, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said. The Pentagon chief made the statement before the House Appropriations Committee in Congress on Tuesday. “It is a reduction in this budget,” Hegseth said when asked about upcoming military aid funding for Ukraine. “This administration takes a very different view of that conflict,” he added. Trump has worked towards negotiating an end to the Ukraine conflict and has diplomatically re-engaged with Russia. Since he took office in January, Moscow and Kiev have restarted direct talks for the first time since 2022, when Ukraine unilaterally left the first Istanbul negotiations. “A negotiated peaceful settlement is in the best interest of both parties and our nation's interests especially with all the competing interests around the globe,” Hegseth said. The Trump administration has also touted an “America First” pivot and significantly cut foreign assistance, including aid to Ukraine, promising to channel funds towards domestic issues. – RT

Our Take: The rug pulls just keep on comin’.

All of this has been largely anticipated by we here at Badlands, but why didn’t any of the corporate stooges see it coming? How could such voices ever remain relevant in the future information battle space?

Somebody please check on Mark Levin. I’m sure he’s screaming into his pillow right now, and I’m worried he kvetch himself into a coma.

—

Our Take: This video hit by “Next” has courtroom sketches, which are pretty fantastic and why I chose the source. I watched the artist draw them which was also very cool.

Wednesday at trial was fits and starts with an excessive amount of breaks as the defense proffered for video clips. Mike Lindell will return to the stand .

The clips were from “Absolute Proof” and “Kill Chain” and the attorneys made their arguments at the end of the day. The court will rule on the clips individually in the morning. Also in the morning, Mike Lindell is expected to take the stand for the third day in a row.

We’re still waiting for the testimony of J. Alex Halderman, Brannon Howse, and Dennis Montgomery. The charge conference took place Tuesday evening to define the jury instructions. I left at that point, but I will find out what happened in the morning and post it for everyone.

Several people have told me they want to follow along but won’t use X. I am also posting the rolled up thread on Truth Social now, but here are links to the rolled up threads from X – you don’t need X to access any of it.

DAY 1

DAY 2

DAY 3

DAY 4

DAY 5

DAY 6

DAY 7

Whether or not you use X, stay tuned for Day 8! I’ll be in the courtroom again. Follow the latest trial updates (on delay per court order) on X @asheinamerica.

–

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich has said he no longer intends to be involved in professional football or own any club again, according to a new book excerpt cited by the Daily Mail. Abramovich was forced to sell the football club Chelsea to a US-led consortium shortly after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict. The UK government imposed sanctions on him in March 2022 over his alleged Kremlin ties. The tycoon has denied the allegations and acted as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev on several occasions. In an interview with Nick Purewal, the author of a book titled ‘Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC’, Abramovich confirmed he has “no interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role.” “As for ownership or a professional role at a club, I am done with that in this lifetime,” he was cited as saying. He added that he still wishes to attend a Chelsea match in the future “to say a proper goodbye,” but reiterated he has no plans for further involvement in the sport. However, he expressed a willingness to support initiatives for underprivileged youth if a meaningful opportunity arises. – RT

Our Take: Oh cool, the British government is now sanctioning individuals and forcing them to give their assets to Ukraine if their political rhetoric is not in line with the ruling regime?

We already knew that Britain (and Europe) has become a communist shithole; it’s just nice to see them now being somewhat honest about it.

However, I do think the winds of change are upon us, and the opportunity to humiliate these groveling sycophants in the information battle space is being renewed every day, when stories of retarded communism splashes across the headlines. —

A group of YouTubers, journalists and activists who took to the streets in the summer of 2020 have settled their case with the city of Denver over alleged police violence during protests against police violence. Denver City Council unanimously approved the $398,500 in settlements Monday afternoon. The City Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case. “This is not the first time that Denver Police Department officers have retaliated against individuals for filming and criticizing the police,” said attorney Andy McNulty. “The Denver Police Department’s persistent violation of the First Amendment should come as no surprise given Denver’s consistent failure to discipline or fire officers who violate civilians’ constitutional rights.” According to the initial complaint, plaintiffs were injured “after being targeted, shot at, gassed, and/or fired upon” while they were participating in, documenting and observing protests and demonstrations against the police in the summer of 2020. – Denverite

Our Take: What a coincidence and what luck!

New influx of cash in time for riot season. —

BONUS ITEMS

The cliché that dogs and postal workers are sworn enemies has been proven by USPS data showing dog attacks on its employees have reached a seven-year high, with the Midwest leading the way. Last year more than 6,000 dog attacks on mail carriers were reported to the Postal Service, the USPS announced last month, ahead of its National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign. The rate of dog attacks hasn’t been this high since 2017, NBC News reported, citing USPS data. Attacks have increased 5 percent since 2023 and 15 percent from 2022. In 2024, there were an average of about five dog attacks per 100,000 households in the Midwest. The states with the highest rate of dog attacks were Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio. There are bound to be clashes between postal workers and pets, with 49 million American households owning dogs, according to Census Bureau data from 2021. There are more than 326,000 mail carriers in the U.S., according to 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data. – Independent

Former White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, who served under former President Biden, criticized the decision by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to fire all 17 experts on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine panel. Kennedy announced the decision in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal on Monday, saying, “A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.” But in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Jha pushed back against Kennedy’s reasoning. “Look, what he said in his op-ed was a series of nonsense about a group of individuals, experts …who shape what vaccines, if any, are going to be available to the American people,” Jha said in the interview. “So obviously this is very concerning,” he continued. “We’ll have to see who he appoints next. But this is a step in the wrong direction.” Jha said he is concerned about what the move foretells about the secretary’s agenda on vaccines. – The Hill

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.