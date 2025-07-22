The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, July 21st …

The FBI under former President Barack Obama failed to examine fully several thumb drives containing hacked State Department data, including messages linked to Obama, during its 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, according to a newly declassified watchdog report released Monday. “This document shows an extreme lack of effort and due diligence in the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s email usage and mishandling of highly classified information,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told the Washington Examiner. The thumb drives, supplied by a confidential source, were deemed too sensitive to be reviewed fully at the time due to concerns about the privileged victim data they could contain. But a draft memo from within the FBI recommended analyzing the material to “assess the national security risks” tied to Clinton’s private server, a step the bureau ultimately declined to take.

— Washington Examiner

Our Take: WUT?

… This is incredible!

Our intel community intercepted Russian intelligence which showed "purported communications between Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz... and two different individuals who worked for the Open Society Foundations."

Schultz apparently stated that the FBI had no hard evidence against Hillary because "data was removed from the mail servers just in time."

This would imply that Debbie Wasserman Schultz knew there was hard evidence against Clinton but the FBI didn't have the evidence because it was no longer on the servers...implying she was also aware of the coverup.

The Russian intelligence also stated that Obama was using Loretta Lynch to pressure Comey to essentially bury the email scandal. —

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Monday revealed new findings from a long-sought document known as the “Clinton annex,” showing major investigative failures by the FBI during its probe of Hillary Clinton’s private email server and mishandling of highly classified information. The annex, newly declassified at Grassley’s request by Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, is an appendix to the Justice Department Office of Inspector General’s 2018 report on the Clinton email investigation. Grassley had pressed for the document’s release since 2018, including requests to former Attorneys General Bill Barr and President Trump. He reiterated the request earlier this year and credited Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for honoring it. — Badlands Media

Our Take: In the grand theater of the Info War, where Story reigns supreme, we've always known that the Collective Mind IS the battlefield.

In this clash of narratives, characters serve as cognitive cyphers, encoding deeper truths and motifs that awaken the audience to the Macro forces at play. And now, as the central narrative arcs toward convergence, we're witnessing a masterful reversal: the original villains, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, are being dragged back into the spotlight, their weaponized scandals turning inward by patriots engineering the ultimate shatterpoint.

Recall the genesis.

When Donald Trump descended that golden escalator in 2015, he didn't just launch a campaign; he ignited the public theater of the Shadow War. Hillary Clinton emerged as the perfect foil, the archetypal villain codifying Deep State corruption — from Watergate whispers to Benghazi bloodstains and the Wikileaks deluge that exposed her email empire. She was the cypher for collectivist rot, the embodiment of sovereignty's antithesis, allowing Trump to shine that much brighter in opposition, albeit on a delay.

In the normie hivemind, she painted Trump as the chaos agent, weaponizing Russiagate and email probes as PsyOps to undermine his ascent.

But stories have a way of circling back, don't they?

Fast-forward to our present timeline, and the convergence is undeniable. Senator Chuck Grassley's declassification of the "Clinton Annex" peels back the FBI's veil of incompetence — or complicity — in her email saga, with thumb drives brimming with Obama-era secrets, intelligence hinting at shields erected by the DNC and Soros affiliates to protect the System.

The threads are unraveling, exposing how the Bureau under Comey prioritized protection over justice. Meanwhile, DNI Tulsi Gabbard unleashes Russiagate files that lay bare Obama's groundwork for the Trump-Russia hoax — a "years-long coup" Mueller and Durham somehow "missed," or ignored.

These revelations aren't random; they're synchronized shatterings, forcing the original scandals to boomerang, biting the hands that launched them.

In the War of Stories, convergence inverts roles in the hivemind.

Trump, once the accused, is now primed as the vindicated hero. Clinton and Obama, the erstwhile accusers, now morph into exposed antagonists, their cyphers cracking under the weight of disclosure after years of exposure. And there is a difference.

Whether those long ensnared in the Deep State's narrative begin to question in earnest or not, it seems clear that we're primed for rapid acceleration as the original stories come back around, a Reverse Hegelian Dialectic where the enemy's own desperation to conceal accelerates their exposure.

He who wins the story wins the war, and as these arcs collide, the shatterings will cascade.

Patriots, no longer the hunted party, now project clarity and strength under seeming duress, with the Epstein scandal already having been largely defanged.

We were told the end at the beginning. —

Fox News’ Mark Levin urged Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) to move on from the controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case during a Sunday evening interview in which the conservative commentator deemed it a “waste of time.” Levin’s comments came after Johnson stressed the importance of Republicans holding on to Congress in the 2026 midterms. “I mean, everything is on the line in the midterm election in 2026,” said Johnson. “Because if the Democrats — the radical, woke, progressive, Marxist Democrats — were able to take the majority in the House of Representatives, they would impeach President Trump on the first day of that Congress. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. Early January of 2027, and it would descend again into chaos. They abused their power, as they did in the last time. We will resort again to lawfare, and all the abuses. It will be a disaster for the country.” — Mediaite

Our Take: Elections are fake. Anyone using "the midterms" as leverage for pushing their agenda is too stupid or dishonest to take seriously. —

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin will leave her post early due to a new appointment, Russian media reported on Monday, citing embassy representatives. Her stay is expected to end this autumn. In a statement on X earlier on Monday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Halperin’s appointment as deputy director-general for Europe. The ministry did not specify whether she would be recalled from Russia immediately, but Israeli Embassy staff in Moscow told TASS she would remain until at least October. “The ambassador will end her mission early, due to the fact that she received the position of head of the European Department at the Israeli Foreign Ministry… It is expected that Madam Ambassador will leave in October,” the representative said, adding that a replacement has not yet been named. - RT

Our Take: Looks like Netanyahu is going with a change of batter.

I've done a little digging on Simona Halperin. Shortly after her post in Russia began, she was slapped down by the Kremlin for publicly accusing Sergei Lavrov of downplaying the Holocaust and being too friendly with Hamas.

They summoned her and said it was "an extremely unsuccessful start" to her diplomatic posting.

Halperin was also implicated in a duplicitous scheme against Russia: While working as an envoy in Ukraine, she was directly asked by Ukraine for Israel to share any intelligence it had on the drones that Iran was sending Russia to use against Ukraine.

My guess is that Halperin was not at all respected by the Russians, so Netanyahu needs a replacement envoy. Will he dispatch a war hawk? Or a soothsayer?

With Turkey posturing in Syria, the relationship between Russia and Israel should be the top priority for Netanyahu's Foreign Ministry, though perhaps that ship has already sailed.

Netanyahu had to know exactly what attacking Iran [unprovoked] meant for his relationship with Putin, and now Russia's strategic military interests are being threatened along Syria's coast.

It seems like Jolani would sooner turn to Erdogan than Putin for help, given that Putin is harboring his predecessor, Bashar al-Assad. However, Saudi Crown Prince MBS appears to be another Jolani handler, and Putin shares MBS's enthusiasm for developing the countries of the so-called "Global South."

Peace in the Middle East is the most necessary ingredient to make it all work: The Golden Age. —

It was a morning like any other when Sal rushed into my room, “Brad wake up!” I groggily opened my eyes “a bomb just went off in one of the Towers…” as I leaned over to turn on the news, I had no idea the significance this event would have on the rest of my life. It was awe inspiring… one of the twin towers with a gaping hole, spewing out smoke and fire. Surely people had died. Eyewitnesses on the news were saying it was a plane. Others had no idea… It was captivating, yet immensely sad. A lot of people worked in those buildings. At the moment Sal and I walked in the kitchen, United Flight 175 exploded into tower 2. Everything changed. This was an act of war! TERRORISM! The core foundation of our entire planet was rocked with the impact of Flight 175. It was the moment Flight 11 became no accident, and crisis became King. – Brad Zerbo

Our Take: Everyone should read

’s feature (at the linked headline). It is the filmmaker’s back story and sheds light on his personal inspiration for CODEX 911, premiering at GART Deadwood.

You can take part in the premiere with a virtual ticket. Get yours here. [Clip Link]

–

Staffers at local NPR and PBS stations around the country were devastated by the news that Congress approved $1.1 billion in federal funding cuts to public media last week, a move that could jeopardize the futures of dozens of stations. Small, as well as rural, public media stations that heavily rely on federal funding to operate are now bracing for possible staff cuts after Congress approved a package on Thursday that will claw back Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding. Some stations say they’re being punished over a fight between President Donald Trump and the national public broadcasting organizations that have little relationship to the service smaller outlets offer their communities. — Politico

Our Take: The problem is most definitely not with just the national organizations, and this article is little more than emotional blackmail.

Think of the children! (Or whatever.)

Local public radio stations and sites are progressive propaganda. The Colorado Public Radio apparatus published false reporting about us during our case proceedings — which claimed to identify two witnesses against us in the plaintiffs’ frivolous case.

Those two “witnesses” were mentioned in the CPR reporting — which was picked up by NPR and repeated by other outlets, citing the CPR reporting — then their names were used in the plaintiffs response to our motion for summary judgement. The judge cited the two witnesses as reason for denying our motion. The case continued for a year and a half.

The witnesses never materialized. They practically don’t exist outside the reporting of local Colorado Public Radio and the court filings that reporting was ostensibly manufactured to bolster.

Defund it all. This is exactly what I voted for. —

Iran said it will hold talks with Russia and China on Tuesday in an attempt to circumvent U.N. snapback sanctions as the deadline for a nuclear agreement looms. "We are in constant consultation with these two countries to prevent activation of the snapback or to mitigate its consequences," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said during a Monday press briefing, reported Iran International. "We have aligned positions and good relations." Both China and Russia are signatories of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement that seemingly failed to end Iran's nuclear ambitions following the U.S. withdrawal from the deal under the first Trump presidency in 2018 and the subsequent nuclear advances Tehran made.

— Fox News

Our Take: With the latest reports on Iran, we're witnessing yet another convergence that's priming the way for narrative inversion, pulling the veil from the Sovereign Alliance and exposing the true contours of a war waged not for domination, but for peace.

Iran is reportedly courting Russia and China to stall looming UN snapback sanctions ahead of nuclear parleys with the EU — a move that, on the surface, reeks of adversarial maneuvering, but which actually reveals the synchronized dance of sovereign powers aligning against the invisible enemy.

This isn't mere desperation; it's proof positive of the Sovereign Alliance in action, where Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing coordinate not to escalate global tensions, but to defuse the engineered chaos of the globalist regime, forcing a reevaluation of alliances.

In my estimation, the Axis & Allies framework, born from the ashes of World War II, is the inversion in play. Where once the narrative cast Russia, China, and Iran as the modern Axis — rogue states bent on upending the Western order — the reality unfolding is a mirror image, with these nations emerging as bulwarks of multipolarity, collaborating to dismantle proxy states and psyops that have propped up the Deep State's endless wars. This latest overture from Iran to its eastern allies is detonating the illusion of isolationism, seeding the collective mind with the idea that the chaos countries can be reformed, and always could be.

And threading through this tapestry?

Donald Trump, the ultimate cypher of contradiction. Publicly, he's the antagonist — railing against China's trade imbalances, Russia's incursions and Iran's nuclear ambitions — yet behind the kayfabe, his actions hint at normalization.

From "perfect phone calls" with Putin that de-escalate rather than inflame to backchannel nods that saw U.S. strikes on Iranian sites met with restraint rather than retaliation, Trump has been paving pathways to détente all along. The central narrative screams opposition, but the inversions tell the tale: his withdrawal from the JCPOA wasn't sabotage, but a shatterpoint exposing the deal's flaws, priming the board for genuine accords forged in sovereignty, not submission.

This all paves the way toward the furtherance of a war for peace — a paradoxical clash where escalatory headlines mask de-escalatory maneuvers, where nuclear fears give way to energy dialogues, and where the Sovereign Alliance's unity disarms the psychological battlespace.

As Iran leans on Russia and China to navigate these sanctions, it's not fortifying, but accelerating the exposure of the globalist script, eventually forcing many to question the villains they've been fed.

In the end, we're heading toward a world where engineered foes become allies in the truest sense, not through conquest, but through the reclamation of peace. These inversions will cascade, and the invisible enemy will find their narratives turned inward.

The Sovereign Alliance is real.

And it's winning. —

The Israeli Foreign Ministry is funding a tour of Israel for U.S. social media influencers tied to the MAGA and America First conservative movements, seeking to improve Israel’s image among young American conservatives by encouraging influencers to share messaging aligned with Israeli government policy. The tour will bring 16 U.S.-based influencers under 30 years old, each with hundreds of thousands to millions of followers, aiming to reverse a decline in pro-Israel sentiment among younger Americans. Officials noted that while older conservatives remain pro-Israel, “positive perspectives towards Israel are falling across all younger age groups.” — Badlands Media

Our Take: Israel used to do this with Hollywood actors. The comedian Bobby Lee has discussed his trip on Rogan.

They are giving propagandists the star treatment in hopes they will further propagandize their followings. They will be taking money to act in pro-Zionist commercials "as themselves." —

Russia is ready to discuss holding talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump should the latter attend commemorative events in Beijing in September, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday. The Chinese capital will host a military parade on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two. Putin has already accepted an invitation to attend. Speculation has grown over a possible meeting involving Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the celebrations. Japan’s Kyodo News reported that the Chinese government has decided to invite Trump, while The Times suggested that Beijing is positioning itself to host a trilateral summit. Chinese officials have not confirmed the reports. — RT

Our Take: In the span of exactly two days, Dmitry Peskov went from full denial of any meeting occurring to all but announcing that they are going to meet with President Trump in Beijing. A Xi/Putin/Trump meeting would feel very natural, yeah? —

Hunter Biden is back in the spotlight thanks to a media blitz in which he aggressively defended his father, former President Biden, and reignited a long-simmering feud between the Biden family and members of the Democratic Party who pushed for the former president to drop out of the 2024 race. Hunter Biden took aim at actor George Clooney, Obama White House officials and President Trump in a pair of fiery and profanity-laced interviews that were released on the anniversary of the former president’s decision to end his candidacy. The former president’s son, a major target for personal and political attacks from Republicans in recent years, appeared on YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan’s show and also sat down for a lengthy interview with former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jamie Harrison to unpack the 2024 campaign and the state of the party. — The Hill

Our Take: We’re all thinking it, so I’m going to say it: Hunter Biden appears to be using again.

The body language, the erratic speech and outbursts. I sure could be wrong, but the obvious answer is usually the correct one.

You can’t blame the guy, not really. He’s coming to grips with the fact that his pardon is likely invalid, and he’s dead to rights on being one of the bagmen for an alleged treasonous conspiracy.

Add that he can’t talk to Pop about it — because Pop has dementia — and that his powerful protectors are all lawyering up and probably not returning his calls, and Hunter’s having a bad week.

Thoughts and prayers. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2]—

In mid-July, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited China for the first time in nearly six years, underlining a tentative yet important reset in relations between Asia’s two major powers. Jaishankar met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Vice-President Han Zheng in Beijing. Although the visit did not bring about a radical breakthrough, it did mark a significant step toward restoring top-level engagement and inching toward normalization. This effort comes at a symbolic moment – the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations – and reflects a broader duality: a blend of gradual rapprochement alongside enduring strategic competition. Jaishankar, who since 2019 has represented the moderate and pragmatic wing within India’s foreign policy establishment, continues to advocate for cooperation with China and broader engagement in multilateral institutions such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS. His presence in Beijing was emblematic of India’s effort to rebalance its approach to its complex relationship with its northern neighbor. — RT

Our Take: I remember in 2022 when there were skirmishes along the Indo-China border, and I remember the talk of India and China fighting on opposite sides if/when WW3 ever started.

This part of the article points to a specific moment when the relationship between China and India changed: October 2024 when Putin hosted President Xi and Prime Minister Modi at the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

You have to love that Putin is literally in the middle of this outbreak of peace. The photo says it all. —

BONUS ITEMS

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) has resigned from the House amid a tight margin between parties in the lower chamber. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say farewell. To my constituents across Tennessee’s 7th District—thank you. The trust you put in me is humbling. I will look back fondly on my years of serving as your voice in Washington,” Green, who started in the House in 2019, said in a post on the social platform X earlier this month. There are now 219 Republicans and 212 Democrats in the lower chamber, only a seven-seat difference amid already high tensions between the two parties and the 2026 midterm races in which Democrats seek to take back the House, beginning to heat up. — The Hill

The organ transplant system in the United States is getting a major overhaul, health officials announced Monday. The Department of Health and Human Services promised to reform the nation's organ transplant procedures in the aftermath of an investigation by the Health Resources and Services Administration that found disturbing practices, including instances of organ procurement from donors who were still alive. "Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement. "The organ procurement organizations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable. The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor's life is treated with the sanctity it deserves." — Newsweek

