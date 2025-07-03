The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, July 2nd ...

Today, [CIA Director] Ratcliffe released a lessons-learned review of the procedures and tradecraft employed in the preparation of an IC Assessment conducted shortly after the 2016 election. [READ REPORT] – The US Central Intelligence Agency

Our Take: Would love to see [CIA Director] Ratcliffe release the classified report mentioned here.

The one Brennan "collected in July" and kept highly classified throughout. July 26 is when Hillary approved the plan to vilify Trump.

July 28 is when Brennan first met with Obama to discuss "Russian malign influence" and create the inter-agency Fusion Cell.

This report would be enlightening. –

Bill Pulte, who leads the Federal Housing Finance Agency, called on Congress to investigate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, alleging that his recent testimony to the Senate about the central bank’s planned renovations to its headquarters was “deceptive.” “I am asking Congress to investigate Chairman Jerome Powell, his political bias, and his deceptive Senate testimony, which is enough to be removed ‘for cause,’” Pulte said Wednesday in a post on social media platform X, alleging that Powell made inaccurate statements without providing evidence. Pulte has been ramping up his criticisms of Powell, urging him to resign in a separate X post. As head of a major housing regulatory agency, Pulte has also pushed Powell to lower rates, saying that people are being hurt by high borrowing costs. President Donald Trump, who has long complained about Powell’s refusal to cut rates quicker, on Wednesday evening amplified the FHFA chief’s call for the Fed chair’s resignation. – Bloomberg

Our Take: On social media Wednesday, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director went hard at Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Apparently, The Fed was planning on spending $2.5B to renovate their building, and Pulte (rightly – that’s ridiculous) called BS.

As The Hill put it, “Pulte has waged an unprecedented campaign from the helm of one independent financial regulatory agency to oust the head of another. As head of the FHFA, Pulte is responsible for overseeing the financial stability of mortgage organizations Fannie and Freddie and working with fellow regulators, such as Powell, to protect Americans from major financial shocks.”

Good. Pulte also shared this post showing how, “For the first time since 2006, purchasing an entry-level home costs more than twice as much per month as renting.”

It’s past time to end The Fed. Step one is ending the reign of Jerome Powell.

Make America Affordable Again. –

A group of tech billionaires led by Palmer Luckey, co-founder of military contractor Anduril, is preparing to launch a US bank intended to fill the gap left by Silicon Valley Bank serving start-ups, including cryptocurrency businesses. To be named Erebor, the bank would be backed by high-profile tech investors including Joe Lonsdale, the founder of venture capital firm 8VC and a co-founder of Peter Thiel’s defence group Palantir, according to people familiar with the matter. Thiel’s venture capital fund, Founders Fund, would also be among the investors, according to two people close to the matter. — Financial Times

Our Take: NEW — PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and Anduril founder Palmer Luckey are launching Erebor, a digital bank built for crypto and tech startups.

BOOOOOM! —

***

Another Take: Peter Thiel seems obsessed with the worldly and only ever makes his case based on worldly concerns. He thinks our world’s great evil is the phenomenon of slowed technological advancement, what he calls stagnation. He is progressive in this, not conservative. He argues in favor of FDR and the New Deal because turning the United States into a socialist nation was good for the Science while saying he is against centralization. He is a libertarian whose definition of freedom seems to be the ability to do whatever one wants.

True freedom is the ability to make moral choices unobstructed throughout life. To be prevented from making moral choices is to negate one’s freedom in a soul-crushing fashion. Freedom is meant to be constrained by morality. Where it is not, it must be constrained by the State. The State cares nothing for morality.

Thiel argues for free speech and free thought while creating the tools that can deter, if not directly limit, speech and thought, based on a worldview formed within a perspective created by censorship and propaganda.

Thiel longs for a whole new world and, in it, the ability to transform oneself into anything or nothing, a worldly usurpation of God’s order. He prattles on about Scientific advancements, but the historical examples of advancements he cites in illustrating this point, if they are not total fictions—concoctions of addled minds like Thiel’s own, bent on mass manipulation—are so thoroughly inextricable from the psychological operations layered onto them that they cannot serve as models. The stories, as told, are false at least in part and must therefore be discarded as models in full. His notable examples each represent a different aspect of the Scientific Materialist inversion of God’s order. [READ MORE] –

A government minister’s threat for Israel to apply full sovereignty over the occupied West Bank was strongly condemned by Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom “condemned and denunciated” the statement made by the Israeli official calling for the imposition of sovereignty over the Palestinian territory. Such action would be a violation of international law, the statement said. Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to expand settlements on Palestinian land, the ministry added, while reiterating the Kingdom’s position on the importance of Israel abiding by international resolutions. The statement followed comments from Israel’s Justice Minister Yariv Levin saying “the time has come” for Israel to apply sovereignty across the West Bank. – Arab News

LOL, remember last week when Israel Hayom reported the “leaked details” of the expanded Abraham Accords that Steve Witkoff teased on CNBC? They claimed that Saudi Arabia had agreed to cede parts of the West Bank to Israel.

FAKE NEWS! –

House Republicans began taking a key procedural vote on President Trump's massive domestic policy bill late Wednesday evening, but it remains unclear if they have enough support to get the bill over the finish line. Republican leadership and Mr. Trump spent much of the day Wednesday scrambling to shore up support from skeptical members, ahead of a self-imposed July 4 deadline to get the bill — which squeaked through the Senate on Tuesday — to the president's desk. Before voting on final passage, the House needs to pass a resolution setting the rules of debate for the bill. After hours of delay, that crucial procedural vote began Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m. As of 1 o'clock Thursday morning, five House Republicans had voted no, which is theoretically enough for the rule vote to fail — but the vote is still open, and lawmakers can change from no to yes. Eight Republicans have not yet voted. Republicans can only afford three defections if all members are present and voting. — CBS News

AND

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said during a recent interview that Medicaid cuts in the Senate-passed “big, beautiful bill” are a “bit better” than what he expected, but he added that he still has “concerns.” “I will note that I have now gotten a little bit more information on some of the Medicaid stuff that I feel like it’s a little bit better than I originally anticipated, but I still have concerns,” Roy said during his Wednesday appearance on Fox News’s “The Will Cain Show.” “I voted against the rule in the committee because I wasn’t at a place where I felt like we should advance the product last night,” the Texas Republican told host Will Cain. “I’m still in that place, right? I’m still looking through the bill. We got it yesterday.” — The Hill

Our Take: There is not a single member of Congress who has the obvious and overwhelming mandate to govern that Trump enjoys.

Is there a single member of Congress who has a mandate to govern in any way? Most of them are unknown, even in their own districts. None of them can prove their legitimacy in office because our elections are fake and they're the beneficiaries of fake elections.

All 435 should be supporting Trump in passing the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Trump's mandate is, "we will side with him over you every day until he dies."

What's Chip Roy's mandate? –

***

Another Take:

"If we're trying to move into an actually changed battlespace, constitutionally where it concerns the President, you would genuinely NEED challenges in order to get lasting change."

Donald Trump isn't weathering attacks on his agenda.

He's provoking and then transforming them. —

One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former collaborators has revealed where he stands after the embattled music mogul’s bombshell sex trafficking trial concluded this week. Tony Dofat, who worked alongside Diddy on several projects from the early ’90s to the late aughts, exclusively told The Post that he would “definitely” collaborate with the rapper again following the surprising verdict. The 55-year-old record exec was acquitted on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges on Wednesday, July 2. However, he was found guilty on two lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. He also still faces 66 civil lawsuits, according to Vulture, connected to a slew of sexual impropriety allegations against him. “I would definitely work together with him again,” Dofat told The Post shortly after the verdict was announced. – New York Post

Our Take: I didn’t pay attention to any of this trial, but I am surprised to hear the press billing this as a loss for Maureen Comey. The daughter of the infamous former FBI Director, many speculated that she was landed the plane for Diddy (and, more importantly, his network).

Seems to me she did her job perfectly.

Towards the end of the trial, prosecutors made the decision to downgrade (and, in some cases, abandon) certain claims, specifically those related to attempted kidnapping and attempted arson in the context of the racketeering charge. They also chose not to proceed with the theory of aiding and abetting sex trafficking as a predicate act for the racketeering charge.

According to reports, this move was reportedly made to "streamline" the jury instructions as deliberations approached, allowing the jury to focus on other aspects of the racketeering conspiracy charge, such as sex trafficking and forced labor – of which Diddy was acquitted.

Sure, Maureen Comey lost. LOL. –

BONUS ITEMS

Most supernovae are fiery finales for giant stars. But one powerful type, the Type Ia supernova, comes from a quiet leftover: a white dwarf, the burnt-out core of a sun-like star. When this tiny relic explodes, it leaves a huge cosmic impact. It helps astronomers measure how the universe is expanding. Also, it’s the reason we have iron on Earth, even the iron in your blood. But here’s the twist: scientists still don’t know exactly what triggers these explosions, making white dwarfs one of space’s most mysterious spark plugs. Usually, Type Ia supernovae happen when a white dwarf star slowly steals material from a nearby companion until it gets too heavy and explodes. But scientists have long suspected that some of these stars might explode twice, a smaller blast first, followed by a bigger one. – Tech Explorist

Chinese manufacturers in Vietnam breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday, after Washington and Hanoi agreed a “better than expected” trade deal that will reduce US tariffs to 20 per cent and bring an end to three months of uncertainty. Most Chinese exporters are likely to continue operating in the Southeast Asian nation in the wake of the agreement, with firms viewing the final tariff rate as manageable, analysts and businesspeople in the country told the Post. US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday via a social post that the United States would impose a 20 per cent tariff on imports from Vietnam – plus a 40 per cent duty on goods deemed to be transshipped – under a new trade agreement, calling it “a great deal of cooperation between our two countries”. The new rate is significantly lower than the 46 per cent so-called “reciprocal” tariff on Vietnamese goods that Trump announced in early April, before subsequently pausing for 90 days. – South China Morning Post

