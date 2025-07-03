Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Buddy Brown's avatar
Buddy Brown
3hEdited

I think everyone knows that the federal reserve banking system is corrupt and a drag on the American economy. It needs to be done away with completely. Once the elections are fixed I think getting rid of the federal reserve banking systems should become the number one priority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
2h

Bravo CP!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

I will not bore this group with the historical basis for understanding the building of a tower that reaches to heaven and that "unites mankind" is the same clarion call that CP is warning of here - however, that is my belief.

In that case (and in that Age of God's dealings) He directly intervened. I expect (in this Age of God's dealings) that He will allow us to choose to whom we bow the knee.

I pray we have the wisdom and discernment to choose wisely!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture