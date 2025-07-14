Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cgg's avatar
cgg
9h

I am sure LA residents are super thrilled about cash cards - the following up question to Karen should be 'so how is it you have money for this, but didn't have it for the reservoir that would have helped mitigate the fire so that maybe it wouldn't have burned down 12K buildings? I believe six have been rebuilt so far?'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
10h

I first read this take: "I think that's a problem in general that people are willing to lie in service of this plan… We gotta be at least humble enough to say we don't know the full truth and it's obvious that we don't know the full truth or we wouldn't be asking for the files.” Every other take and article brought me back to this absolute!

If I cannot trust that the "good guys" are not lying (though they don't need to say everything they know) then, by principle the morality becomes relative - a matter of which lies are acceptable.

If we are counting on the Truth to set us free - we must believe that God IS and that He is a rewarder! Or as Wesley put it "We are men of action; lies do not become us!" (h/t "Princess Bride")

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture