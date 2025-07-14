The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

US President Donald Trump has defended Pam Bondi, America's highest-ranking prosecutor, amid growing calls from the president's supporters for her to resign. In a lengthy social media post, Trump hit out at complaints from critics who have accused Attorney General Bondi of withholding more information about the death of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his so-called client list. The mounting attacks from critics come after a memo released by Bondi's Justice Department last week failed to deliver what many had hoped would be major revelations in the Epstein case. "Let Pam Bondi do her job," Trump wrote in all caps, encouraging his supporters to "not waste time and energy" on Epstein. — BBC

Our Take:

“I think that's a problem in general that people are willing to lie in service of this plan… We gotta be at least humble enough to say we don't know the full truth and it's obvious that we don't know the full truth or we wouldn't be asking for the files.”

[Full Episode, Clip Link] —

AND

Another Take: Consider this infamous clip in light of the now-infamous clip of Trump getting annoyed about the Epstein Narrative flooding the zone in 2025.

Then consider the fact that the MSM ONLY wants to talk about the latter, and not the former.

Why might that be?

Treason ends the game. [Clip Link] —

Democrats are banking on backlash to Republicans’ Medicaid cuts to boost them in next year’s midterms. There’s just one problem: The cuts haven’t happened yet. Republicans delayed work requirements until 2027 and financing changes until 2028. They also frontloaded their One Big Beautiful Bill Act with tax breaks that voters are likely to see sooner. “If we say ‘they took it from you,’ but it hasn’t happened yet, it just complicates it,” said California-based Democratic strategist Doug Herman. That’s leaving some Democrats concerned that their Medicaid-focused messaging might not hit home before November 2026 […] But Democrats are still forging ahead with making Republicans’ Medicaid reductions a central theme of their midterms messaging. — Politico

Our Take: There are no silver bullets in an information war, and the 2026 midterms are definitely a battle front.

Democrat voters believe Trump is kicking poor people off of Medicaid. Republican voters believe Medicaid cuts are specifically targeted at waste, fraud, and abuse.

Medicaid is a third rail in politics; so the fact that the cuts happened, and that Politico and Democrat strategists are warning that it’s not a silver bullet for the next election, signals a massive shift in public sentiment on the third rail.

We can thank DOGE for that.

The early efforts to expose systemic waste, fraud, and abuse were instrumental in building public support for massively reducing the size of government.

The people are done with the old way.

Accelerate. —

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday that the city would be giving cash to families affected by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, as part of an effort to protect “immigrant” communities. Bass announced the program during a press conference about her new executive order directing all city departments to refuse to work with the federal government to enforce immigration laws or enforcement. The mayor said that the cash assistance would provide “cash assistance” to families whose members, she claimed, could not go to work for fear of being arrested and deported, or who had otherwise lost income. She cited the model used by her predecessor, Mayor Eric Garcetti, who provided “Angelino cards” loaded with cash during the coronavirus pandemic, when the city imposed draconian shutdowns on workplaces. — Breitbart

AND

Federal immigration authorities conducted coordinated enforcement operations at two licensed cannabis cultivation sites in Southern California on Thursday, discovering 10 minors and detaining “about 200 individuals” without papers who are suspected of being illegal aliens. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that “ICE and CBP Law Enforcement” had to “dodge literal bullets from rioters” who were seemingly forewarned about the operation. “Federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. During the operation, at least 10 migrant children were rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking. Federal officers also arrested approximately 200 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo,” the DHS stated. — One America News Network

Our Take: Why aren't the pro-immigrant people considered to be aiding and abetting an invasion of the country?

That is what they're doing.

Now, if we want to say the Constitution was overthrown 160 years ago and Karen Bass is clawing back her city's power from the federal government, and that Gavin Newsom is doing the same for California, then so be it.

But then we're in a different ballgame where all normies will believe that the Constitution is being overthrown and the country as they've always known it is fragmenting. Could be clear soon. […]

You know how it's true that it's in the President's sole discretion to determine whether or not an invasion exists?

Guess whose sole discretion it's in to decide whether or not the government is legitimate and operating with the consent of the governed? —

Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. is escalating his battle against Republican claims that he might not have been in control of high-profile clemency decisions issued under his name at the end of his term and, more generally, that his cognitive state impaired his functioning in office. […] “I made every decision,” Mr. Biden said in a phone interview on Thursday, asserting that he had his staff use an autopen replicating his signature on the clemency warrants because “we’re talking about a whole lot of people.” […] Asked what evidence the White House has that Mr. Biden did not authorize the clemency actions, a spokesman, Harrison Fields, said on Sunday that Mr. Biden “should not be trusted,” adding, “The truth will come out about who was, in fact, running the country.” — The New York Times

AND

Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources tell Daily Mail. Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars - serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges - despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls. Additionally, Epstein's victims alleged they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and billionaire business associates who regularly visited his homes including his private island, Little Saint James. Now a source said: 'Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story. 'No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.' — Daily Mail

Our Take: Why am I combining these two stories into a single take? What do they have in common?

State Capture.

As we discussed last week on OnlyLands, the only thing that matters now is telling the story of how our government was usurped by a transnational cartel. How our government fell into State Capture. All other things — including Election Integrity — are meaningless pursuits if we fail to expose and overthrow these captors, and retake control of our government and of our civilization.

Because even with "free and fair" elections, if the CIA/Mossad are still running illegal psychological warfare operations against our people, then the American public will not make good decisions at the ballot box, and the Deep State will just use the Autopen to implement their will.

The fact that we are now getting disclosure that Biden used the Autopen to pardon all of the Deep State swine seems like signal that something significant is about to happen — especially with all of this Epstein stuff swirling around in the forefront of the Narrative War.

[Full Episode, Clip Link] —

A federal judge ordered CVS Health’s Omnicare unit this week to pay $948.8 million in penalties and damages as part of a lawsuit claiming the company fraudulently billed the government for invalid drug prescriptions. US District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan ordered a $542 million penalty against the company for filing more than 3.3 million false claims over an eight-year period starting in 2010. In August 2015, Woonsocket-based CVS Health purchased Omnicare, a long-term care pharmacy services provider first founded in 1981, in a $12.7 billion deal. — The Boston Globe

Our Take: There should be people going to prison for this.

Defrauding the American people of almost $1B while we were mostly forced out of work and given scraps.

We do not hate these people enough.

You should never shop at a CVS again. Ever. They should be destroyed over this. —

The Pentagon can withdraw from plea agreements that would have ruled out death sentences for three Guantanamo Bay prisoners accused of plotting the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a federal appeals court panel ruled Friday. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that the plea agreements agreed to by a Pentagon official overseeing military commission proceedings against Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, were not binding on the government. Two days after the plea agreements were signed last July by the convening authority for the military commissions, Brigadier General Susan Escallier and then Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin voided the agreements and reinstated the death-penalty prosecutions against the three men. “The Secretary of Defense indisputably had legal authority to withdraw from the agreements,” Judges Patricia Millett, an Obama appointee, and Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, wrote in a joint majority opinion. — Politico

Our Take: It boggles the mind that 9/11 organizers would not have been fully prosecuted by 2025. They say justice is slow, but it shouldn’t be 24 years slow. That’s madness and implies there is something else going on.

It’s interesting that demands for 9/11 truth continue to dominate so many years later, and that more people are open to inside job theories than at any point in history.

Public support is a requirement for change. It might even be a requirement for actual justice (although if this is true then our justice system is a lie… which is easier to accept at this point, honestly).

On September 11, 2001, the world changed. On September 10, 2001, then–Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld gave a speech at the Pentagon. In it, he stated, “According to some estimates, we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions.”

The following month, we got the Patriot Act — which was arguably ready to go and passed without meaningful opposition. It was introduced in the House as H.R. 3162 on October 23, 2001, passed October 24 by the House (357-66), passed October 25 by the Senate (98-1), and signed into law by Bush on October 26, 2001.

The following month (November 2001) we got the TSA, which also passed rapidly. The next year we got DHS (signed into law November 2002).

Then we got 20 years of war in the Middle East, expanded FISA authorities that including surveillance on Americans, and the absolute elimination of privacy rights.

It all happened so fast, while Americans were reeling from the 2,977 Americans murdered on our soil.

What a perfect time for

’s film “Codex 911” to premiere in a few weeks at GART Deadwood, just a few weeks before the 24th anniversary of the day that changed the world.

If you can’t join us in person, the film premiere is justification enough for a virtual ticket. The truth of our shared trauma is critical to our national healing.

And the people may now be ready to evaluate and accept the truth. [Clip Link]

—

We’re exactly one month away from GART 9! Get yours at badlandsmedia.tv/events [Clip Link]— Badlands Media

In April 2024, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly shelved a Gaza truce deal that would have secured the release of at least 30 hostages due to a threat by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to bring down the government. The revelation is one of many contained in a lengthy New York Times report Friday that accused him of deliberately extending the Gaza war to serve his own political goals of rehabilitating his domestic image and staying in power. The extensive look into Netanyahu’s conduct also revealed that three months later, following the objection of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Netanyahu derailed a White House effort to secure Israeli-Saudi normalization conditional on ending the Gaza war. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: This is a very long article, but very much worth the read — primarily because it validates all of the things on which I have speculated over the past 20+ months regarding the political situation in Israel.

One part of the article that I would like to bring to your attention is where it mentions the Haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) Knesset member, Moshe Gafni. The article claims that three days before Israel first attacked Iran (on June 13), on the same day that the Haredi lawmakers had scheduled a vote in the Knesset to dissolve Bibi Netanyahu's government because he had failed to codify into law the exemption for Ultra-Orthodox students that would otherwise require them to serve two years in the IDF. Netanyahu reached out to Gafni and informed him of the planned strike against Iran — asking that he refrain from dissolving the government so that Netanyahu could go to war with Iran.

Moshe Gafni has an interesting history. I assume that he and Netanyahu met in 1990, when both were appointed to serve as deputy ministers in Yitzhak Shamir's cabinet — Bibi being the Deputy Foreign Minister, and Gafni being the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

In March 2023, Gafni, along with another Knesset lawmaker, submitted a bill that would have outlawed the proselytizing of Christianity in Israel, with violators facing 1-2 years in prison.

Don't tell me that these people care about America or our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. They obviously don't — and that is their prerogative — but we have no moral duty to further support their warmongering.

If they want to go fight the Muslims, they can do it alone. We have our own problems to resolve. —

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he intends to deliver a “major statement” about Russia early next week, as the Senate weighs legislation aimed at compelling action on sanctions following months of warnings from the U.S. Commander-in-chief. “I think I’ll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday,” Trump told NBC News during a phone interview on Thursday. “You’ll be seeing things happen,” Trump remarked on Friday morning on the White House lawn when asked about an overnight Russian drone attack that damaged a hospital in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The 47th president has since publicly signaled a willingness to escalate sanctions against Moscow in response to attacks that have continued to injure and kill Ukrainian civilians, including the possibility of targeting buyers of Russian oil, minerals, and other commodities.

— One America News Network

Our Take: The enemy always attacks what they fear the most.

And three men have absorbed the slings and arrows from the Globalist Hegemon more than any others.

Why?

Because the Sovereign Alliance is real. And it's winning.

[Read More] —

When Donald Trump’s megabill passed the Senate, consummating nearly a half-year of aggressively reactionary policymaking by the 47th president, a colleague commented that “it’s like the Biden presidency never happened.” That’s true in the sense that between Trump’s executive orders and the megabill, it’s hard to find a single stone unmoved from where he found it when he took office in January. But on reflection, it might be quite literally true. The country, and even the Democratic Party, would very likely have been in better condition today had Trump been reelected in 2020 over Joe Biden. […] At first blush, the idea that things would be better had Trump been peacefully re-inaugurated on January 20, 2021, seems nuts. But we can all agree it would have been good if there had been no “stop the steal” rally, no gatherings of Christian-right extremists blowing shofars, no Capitol riot, no shattered windows, no dead or injured police officers, and no enduring right-wing myth of a rigged election. A Trump win would have also meant no second Trump impeachment, then no federal criminal prosecution of Trump for his involvement in an attempted insurrection. These developments, while momentarily satisfying to Democrats, did virtually nothing to limit Trump’s political support while doing a lot to intensify polarization. — Intelligencer via MSN

Our Take: They're writing diatribes on how things might have been better if they hadn't stolen the 2020 election and pretended to inaugurate an illegitimate president. —

Right-wing US pundit Tucker Carlson suggested that the late notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had been working for Israeli intelligence services throughout the years in which he was allegedly sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls, adding fuel to the fire that has re-erupted among conspiracy theorists in recent days around the disgraced financier. Carlson, an ex-Fox News host and a conspiracy theorist, was speaking at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit on Friday when he turned to the matter of Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. Epstein’s life and death have made headlines again in recent days after US President Donald Trump’s administration decided to withhold records from the investigation and claimed that Epstein’s much-hyped “client list” had never existed in the first place. That decision by the US Justice Department and FBI angered far-right conservative personalities and influential members of Trump’s base, who have long contended that so-called “deep state” actors were hiding information on Epstein’s elite associates. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well... he did it. Tucker took the stage at Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA conference and accused the Mossad of creating Jeffery Epstein in order to blackmail and control the US government.

And as he said it, "hundreds" of people are said to have gotten up from their seat and left the auditorium — while others cheered enthusiastically for the truth.

During his onstage discussion later with Megyn Kelly, Charlie Kirk deeply lamented the fact that the Epstein Files storyline had taken over his conference, implying that it had ruined the weekend. I would disagree, as most people otherwise had little-to-no reason to tune in. (I certainly wouldn't have.)

I would also argue that the Epstein story got people like Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson fired up, which contributed to their stage-presence and messaging over the weekend.

So cheer up, Charlie! We are taking our country back from this foreign cartel! [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] —

John Durham’s investigation as Special Counsel passed on prosecuting ex-CIA chief John Brennan as well as a host of other key Russiagate figures, but there's a new sheriff in town. Following a criminal referral by CIA Director John Ratcliffe last week, the decision on potentially charging the Obama spy chief will now rest with Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Justice Department that she oversees. Ratcliffe's referral to FBI Director Kash Patel is related to possible criminality by Brennan, sources familiar with Ratcliffe's actions who declined to be named told Just the News this week, following a review by the CIA released last week. That report critiqued the actions taken by Brennan related to the baseless Trump-Russia collusion investigation, and it will likely be up to Bondi to decide if a criminal investigation — and prosecution — is warranted. — Just the News

Our Take: Many have accused the administration this week of distracting from the Epstein drama by amplifying Russia Gate.

I think that misses the forest for the trees. Russia Gate gets you all of it — it’s the same conspirators, it’s black and white treason, and leaked evidence confirms the meeting of the minds to engage in criminal conduct across multiple overt acts in the decade-plus conspiracy.

And it’s the same conspirators. It is literally the deep state.

Are we being asked to stand on another rug? Maybe. But Russia Gate isn’t just any old rug…

Kash Patel wrote a book about government corruption that focused heavily on Russia Gate. Dan Bongino did hundreds of hours of content on Russia Gate.

President Trump has never retracted his comments that they’re all caught — because of Russia Gate:

The idea that the administration is botching anything right now is hilariously reactive and detached from the factual record and disclosures to date.

We’re in an information war. Stories are weapons.

What stories are being weaponized for your emotional attention and outrage right now?

Ten years ago was the 2015 campaign. Russia Gate was in full swing. And, importantly, they were all caught.

Let’s see what happens. [Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2]—

