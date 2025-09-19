The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, September 18th …

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism against former President Joe Biden and his administration over the use of an autopen to sign off on important orders — including pardons — during Biden’s tenure in the White House. Trump has railed against Biden’s use of the autopen for months, claiming thousands of pardons Biden signed were void and that the former president did not know what documents he was signing through the automated device. "It was illegally used. He never gave the orders," Trump told reporters Thursday during a trip to the U.K. "He never told them what to do. And I guess the only one he signed, or one of the few he signed, was the pardon for his son." A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. – Fox News

Our Take:

Trump says that Joe Biden didn’t actually support open borders, and claims that he didn’t really know what was being done in his name. That it was a group of people operating behind the scenes.

#OurBoyBlue [Clip Link] —

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today at getnativepath.com/badlands! *Sponsored*

The Dutch parliament has adopted a motion from opposition leader Geert Wilders calling on the government to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, following President Donald Trump’s decision to do the same in the United States. In the motion adopted on Thursday, Wilders stated that Antifa cells are active in the Netherlands, accusing them of threatening politicians, disrupting public events, and intimidating students and journalists. The motion called on the government to take action similar to the U.S., where Trump announced on Wednesday that Antifa would be designated a “major terrorist organization” after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. With the motion now adopted, the Dutch government must formally respond and decide whether to implement the request. If carried out, the designation could broaden law enforcement powers related to surveillance, monitoring, and prosecution of suspected Antifa activity in the country. – BNO News

Our Take: As Jon pointed out on DPH last night, Donald Trump first signaled that he would be designating Antifa a terrorist organization in 2020.

Trump isn't reacting to the Kirk Assassination with this push.

He's cultivating mandate on the back of it.

Mapping began long ago. —

An autopsy by the office of Mississippi's state medical examiner concluded that a Black student found hanging from a tree at Delta State University died by suicide, police said Thursday. The police department in Cleveland, where the campus is located, announced the findings in a news release. It said the autopsy results were consistent with a preliminary examination of the body by the Bolivar County coroner, which found no evidence of foul play. The 21-year-old student's death, discovered early Monday, immediately ignited strong emotions in a Southern state with a history of racist violence. Even before the autopsy results were announced, the student's family and their lawyers had called for an independent autopsy and implored police to show them any security camera recordings and other video gathered as evidence. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has said he will lead an independent investigation.

Our Take: Trey Reed, a black college student, and Cory Zukatis, a white homeless man, were found hanging in different locations in Mississippi on Monday. The internet freaked out and reported that two black people were lynched, but the early details of a story are often wrong. Reed’s death has been ruled a suicide; Zukatis’ cause of death has not been reported, but authorities have not reported signs of foul play.

Reed’s family is going to conduct an independent investigation, and black lives matter protestors marched in NYC, “demanding justice for the hangings” according to the news…

…but all the videos of the protest suggest they had something else on their min.

[Clip Link] —

Israel needs to create an "independent weapons industry" that can "withstand international constraints", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said as pressure mounts on his country over the war in Gaza. Israel's military exploits have been largely facilitated by supplies of equipment from the US, with Washington supplying more than two-thirds of its major conventional arms in 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. But European countries, particularly Germany, have also traditionally supplied weapons and they have been increasingly critical of Israel's actions in Gaza. Berlin in August said it would not approve weapons exports to Israel for use in the enclave "until further notice". It was a major change of direction for Germany, which has been one of Israel's staunchest international allies. – The National

Our Take:

Israel has no real manufacturing base, so this will take years to develop. Their biggest industries are software (27% of GDP), pharmaceutical [chemical] products (16%), and Electrical Components (12%).

They don't make Steel. or Aluminum. or Plastics. or Concrete. or Rubber. (etc.) They import all of those things.

These, among other things, are the basic materials you need to build the factories and equipment needed to make weapons. They are also the materials you need to make the weapons.

And, unfortunately for them, the world is going to isolate their economy long before they have time to acquire these materials and hire the foreign contractors to come build those factories. [Clip Link] —

Since 2016, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF), now run with his son Alexander, has poured over $80 million into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence. The evidence is stark: Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in “direct actions” that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism. These groups include the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, and the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments. At the same time, Open Society awarded $18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas’s October 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption. Nor is the danger confined to America’s streets. Open Society has funneled more than $2.3 million into Al-Haq, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) based in the West Bank and long accused of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the European Union and the United States designate as a foreign terrorist organization. – Capital Research

Our Take: The Capital Research Center has published a report tying George Soros to the funding of terror organizations. One of its board members, Edwin Meese III was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump in 2019 for his "contributions to conservative principles and public service."

This report was published the day Trump announced that he was in the process of designating Antifa a domestic terror organization. It could be used as a predicate for doing so, as well as a key fulcrum on which to help build the very RICO charges against Soros (and others like him) Trump has been signaling all summer, even before the Charlie Kirk assassination sent public mandate for doing just that into hyperdrive.

As I said earlier this week, in no way does this make me believe Kirk's assassination was 'part of the plan.' It does, however, demonstrate that Trump will absolutely seize on public sentiment (aka. mandate) during peaks, while letting it simmer in troughs.

Now does it make sense why Bill Gates recently divested from Arabella Advisors?

We were told "mapping began long ago."

When coincidences and convergences like this pile up, it's close to impossible to believe Trump is reacting to the current battlespace so much as cultivating it.

The Meese connection also lends credence to the idea that the Civilian-Military Alliance has been active behind the scenes for far longer than many believed ... and that said alliance has been doing real work, with the net effects being visited upon the realm of the real on a delay.

This is going to be a fun saga to watch develop and, given how much patriots obviously already have, the end game may be a lot closer than we might think.

—

The Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes on Thursday evening targeting areas south and north of the Litani River, after issuing urgent warnings for residents to stay away from six designated locations. This tactic mirrors the approach followed during the Israeli war on Hezbollah that began in October 2023 and which ended with a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Nov. 27, 2024. The airstrikes hit sites around the town of Dibbin and three locations in Mays Al-Jabal, with initial reports indicating that a Syrian national was injured in the raids. A house in Kfar Tibnit was also targeted. A second wave of raids struck areas in the Tyre district, specifically Burj Qalaya and Al-Shahabiya. “The timing of the attacks is striking, as it coincides with Hezbollah’s preparations to commemorate the first anniversary of the assassinations of its two Secretary-Generals Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine,” a Lebanese security source told Arab News. “This is an attempt to remind the party that Israel continues to pursue it.” The source expected Israeli attacks to escalate until the first anniversary of Nasrallah’s death on Sept. 27. – Arab News

Our Take: As Israel begins its largest operation of the post-October-7 Gaza War in Gaza City, it is also launching air strikes in Lebanon against Hezbollah, a strong signal that it intends to continue to fight its multi-front war against the entire Middle East. A war that now also ostensibly includes Qatar.

Now Saudi Arabia is being accused of potentially organizing a NATO-styled defense alliance across the Middle East, after it signed a security agreement with Pakistan. It’s clear that the “Russia” of this Muslim-NATO would be Israel, as the attack on Qatar last week demonstrated that nobody is truly safe from Zionist aggression. —

Senate Republicans rammed through dozens of President Donald Trump’s nominees on Thursday in their first flex of the Senate’s new rules for confirmations. Lawmakers voted along party lines to confirm 48 of Trump’s nominees, many being for undersecretary or assistant secretary positions in a variety of agencies throughout the federal government and ambassadorships. Senate Republicans went "nuclear" last week to make the change after a last-minute deal with Democrats fell apart. The change ushered in by the "nuclear option" allows lawmakers to confirm an unlimited number of nominees in batches, also known as en bloc, with a simple majority vote in the upper chamber. However, the process is time-consuming, given that lawmakers must jump through procedural hoops and allow for 30 hours of debate. "Why has not a single nominee been confirmed by voice vote or by unanimous consent? We know why," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on the Senate floor. "It’s Democrat obstruction. – Fox News

Our Take: Oh, no! The n-word!

It’s always silly to me that they say things like “the Senate is using the nuclear option!” Like they’re doing something tough…something important… It’s so sensational and self-important. They should be embarrassed for being the most impotent body in the federal government, but it turns out that was all an act...

President Trump has been in office for exactly eight months today. Now ask yourself why they spent eight months pretending like they needed to negotiate with democrats to confirm his appointments. –

Pentagon leaders are considering a new recruiting campaign that would encourage young people to honor the legacy of assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk by joining the military, according to two officials familiar with the planning. The idea would be to frame the recruiting campaign as a national call to service, the officials said. Possible slogans that Pentagon leaders have discussed include “Charlie has awakened a generation of warriors,” according to the officials. Anthony Tata, who serves as undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, is leading the effort, the officials said. As part of the potential new campaign, Pentagon leaders are considering using chapters of Kirk’s political organization, Turning Point USA, at schools across the U.S. as military recruitment centers, the officials said. – NBC News

Our Take: If it wasn't clear to you before that Charlie Kirk's death is being weaponized by people who do not have your best interests in mind ... perhaps you need to take a trip down memory lane to reacquaint yourselves with the Con Inc. Doom Brigade.

Trump remains untouched.

Have you? [Read More] —

The US on Thursday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as the lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid deliveries to the enclave. The draft resolution, tabled by the 10 elected members of the 15-member council, received 14 votes in favor. It was the sixth time since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas nearly two years ago that the US has used the power of veto it holds as one of the five permanent members of the council. The veto was delivered by US representative Morgan Ortagus and the resolution therefore failed despite the near-unanimous support. Washington has consistently argued that UN ceasefire resolutions risk undermining peace negotiations on the ground, as well as Israel’s ability to take action against Hamas and its “right to self-defense.” Critics accuse US authorities of shielding Israel from international accountability. – Arab News

Our Take: The humiliation ritual of the United States and United Nations continues, as the the US delegation— led by Morgan Ortagus— vetoes an otherwise near-unanimous effort by the Security Council to force a permanent ceasefire on the Israel-Gaza War.

The message is simple: the rules don’t apply to the US and Israel. They only apply to warlords and “dictators” (which can also be legitimately elected leaders who fall out of favor with the regime) in third world counties.

The UN is losing its authority, and that’s probably a good thing. The chances of a one-world government emerging out of the existing UN framework seems very remote. President Trump is letting Netanyahu show the world the true face of Zionism. And boy is it ugly. —

The Valkyrje carried a great Viking Warrior from the battlefield to his place in Valhalla today. Sealed in eternity, with his brothers forever. We haven’t lost Boone, he has returned to his Creator. We celebrate a proud, loyal, honest and humble warrior who fulfilled his destiny with reverence and honor. His battles marked down in history, he ascends in great joy and in victory. VALHALLA CALLS MY BROTHERS AND MY SISTERS. LO, THERE DO I SEE THE LINE OF MY PEOPLE BACK TO THE BEGINNING. LO, THEY DO CALL TO ME. THEY BID ME TAKE MY PLACE AMONG THEM IN THE HALLS OF VALHALLA WHERE THINE ENEMIES HAVE BEEN VANQUISHED. WHERE THE BRAVE SHALL LIVE FOREVER. NOR SHALL WE MOURN BUT REJOICE FOR THOSE THAT HAVE DIED THE GLORIOUS DEATH. – Team BC

Our Take: RIP Boone Cutler, he was a true fighter and one of the good ones. Boone was smart, cunning, incredibly gracious and not only a wealth of knowledge but also decency. You will be missed brother. —

BONUS ITEMS

A man who ambushed five Pennsylvania police officers this week, killing three of them, is a suspected stalker who opened fire with an assault-style rifle, according to a local prosecutor. Officers from the North York County Regional Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Matthew Ruth when he opened fire, county District Attorney Tim Barker said on Thursday. Ruth was killed in the ensuing gunfight with police, which unfolded at a farmhouse that belonged to his ex-girlfriend and her mother in North Codorus Township, about 185km (115 miles) west of Philadelphia. Barker said five police detectives and a deputy sheriff sought to arrest Ruth on suspicion of stalking his ex-partner, as well as prowling and trespassing. Ruth’s former partner, who has not been named, told police she believed he had set fire to her pick-up truck in August. She then reported to police on Tuesday that he was lurking outside her home in camouflage clothing and peering in through a window with binoculars. – Al Jazeera

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio today announced the unsealing of 17 federal indictments charging more than 30 people allegedly involved in connection with firearms offenses and illegal drug violations. Ten additional defendants will face state charges. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from numerous federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, led the investigation and apprehension of defendants in a series of coordinated arrests that concluded this morning. One federal defendant remains at large. The law enforcement initiative was conducted over a 60-day period and focused on Akron’s most violent areas. During the investigation, law enforcement seized 32 pistols, one revolver, six rifles, two suppressors, and one machinegun conversion device. Illegal substances seized included 417.6 grams of powdered cocaine, 376 grams of cocaine base (crack), 94 grams of heroin, 4663.4 grams of methamphetamine, 443.5 grams of marijuana, and 134.6 grams of fentanyl. [...] The charges filed today coincide with the ATF announcement of a new Akron Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC). The CGIC will serve as an intelligence hub and coordination center for local, state and federal response to crimes involving firearms. CGICs use cutting-edge forensic science and evidence to support the investigation and prosecution of violent criminals.

– US Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio

Former Vice President Mike Pence will teach politics at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government in the spring. The former vice president will teach students studying political science, law, public administration, and related fields at the university located in Virginia outside the nation's capital. Vice president to President Donald Trump from 2017-2021, Pence will teach seminars that "explore the intersection of politics, leadership, and national governance," according to George Mason University. – ABC News

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.