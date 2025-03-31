The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was...

Patriots, rejoice: USAID, that all-purpose piggy bank for far-left ideologues and jihad terrorists the world over, is now in its final days, and not a moment too soon. USAID has rightly been Exhibit A in DOGE’s contention that the federal government has been wasting staggering amounts of money for years, and it is a massive victory for the Trump administration that this sinister agency, which has also been actively funding America’s enemies, is on its way to the dustbin of history. The New York Post reported that Trump’s State Department “formally announced Friday it is closing the US Agency for International Development (USAID) after the Trump administration prevailed in a federal court case challenging the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) cost-cutting actions.” At last, some sanity from the courts; we can all be grateful that the Trump-hating Judge Boasberg didn’t get assigned this one on top of all the other stop-Trump cases he has “randomly” been given. Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained: “Foreign assistance done right can advance our national interests, protect our borders, and strengthen our partnerships with key allies. Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago. As a result, the gains were too few and the costs were too high.” You can say that again, Marco. – PJ Media

Our Take: This is a major milestone, but only a stepping stone on the path to salvation.

While USAID has become a memetic representation of the grifting thievery that is the US government, it was only a small fraction of the money that shifted through the State Department – let alone, other agencies and ratholes.

We will have to trace every rathole and hunt down every thieving bandit that has ransacked our Treasury and preyed upon our people. We will take this scalp – the USAID – and place it in our trophy case, but this is only the beginning. We need to fill the trophy case.

P.S. - I suppose it is a total coincidence that with USAID shutting down, reports that The Daily Wire is facing financial peril? –

***

Regarding Ghost’s Postscript: Trump 1.0 was about triggering an immune response from the System of Systems.

Biden was about crashing through cognitive dissonance walls and cultivating mandate.

Trump 2.0 is leading to the Golden Age, but it starts by doing a little house cleaning.

That starts with Con Inc. –

Almost no part of government is immune from President Donald Trump’s thirst for power and control. Last week he signed executive orders aimed at the Smithsonian Institution, the District of Columbia and the administration of elections. No president has sought more change in more institutions more rapidly, through executive orders than Trump. The order on elections is more than 2,500 words and at times densely written. It may have received less attention than warranted as it was issued amid the controversy over how sensitive military operational details were shared in a Signal chat group that accidentally included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of the Atlantic. The order is illustrative of how the president is attempting to govern, largely through dictates rather than legislation. It is rooted in Trump’s long-standing, though false, claims that the election system is rife with fraud. Its legal foundations are questionable. But like other executive orders the president has signed, it could produce chaos and change before it is fully litigated.

– The Washington Post

Our Take: The Executive Order we’ve been waiting for…

Our fraudulent election system is the elephant in the room that both sides of the aisle tell you not to look at or talk about.

Trump is putting a magnifying glass on it. –

***

Another Take: This story from WaPo is proof that the regime is wigging. They should be – the truth about elections is coming out and nothing can stop it. Too many people already know. It’s all happening!

and I broke down the election EO on

Friday. Colonel Shawn Smith (USAF, Ret.) joined us to review how no states are currently compliant and how, when we examine the common election systems against the EO, compliance isn’t actually possible.

This week, we have to correct the record – it’s actually worse than we said. We also have David Becker’s review of the EO, which we will critically examine, possibly with friends.

Teaser: David Becker also says compliance isn’t possible. Be sure to tune in on Friday at 7:30pET. –

More than 200 coordinated protests erupted across the US on Saturday as part of a global movement opposing Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration and his leadership of Tesla Inc. Divesting from Tesla: Branded the #TeslaTakedown, the campaign has urged supporters to divest from Tesla and reject Musk’s influence over federal government policy through his leadership of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Demonstrations were held at Tesla locations in major cities including Washington DC, Chicago, Boston and Rockville, Maryland, with organisers reporting thousands of participants nationwide. The protesters voiced strong opposition to sweeping budget cuts and federal workforce reductions spearheaded by DOGE under Musk’s direction. There were also concerns raised about the impact on public health, scientific research and foreign aid, following attempts by DOGE to dismantle agencies such as the United States Institute of Peace and cut staffing at the Internal Revenue Service by 20%. – Proactive Investors

Our Take: The brilliance of the Tesla Takedown storyline can’t be overstated from a narrative seeding perspective.

It’s memetic because it’s a mix of strange, scary … and humorous. The perfect combo for mass awareness.

And now it’s leading to the exposure of a Marxist dark money matrix.

–

The death toll from the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck central Myanmar could surpass 10,000, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated on Friday. The USGS issued a red alert for the estimated fatalities of the quake, indicating “high casualties and extensive damage.” The country’s military government has reported the deaths of at least 144 people so far, but the number is likely to increase as more rubble is removed and bodies are recovered. – CNN

Our Take: According to the global Regime’s State media, the earthquake disaster will be compounded by the fact that the Regime was kicked out of Myanmar in 2021.

And, oh yeah, the earthquake caused a building in Bangkok to collapse despite being over 600 miles from the epicenter.

“Myanmar, one of Asia’s poorest nations, is reeling from a civil war sparked by a 2021 military coup. Weak infrastructure makes it ill-equipped to deal with major natural disasters. Swathes of the country are run by a patchwork of militias, making it extremely difficult to gather reliable information. The military also regularly cuts communications in conflict zones.” (CNN) –

A newly issued internal Pentagon document setting priorities for the US armed forces reportedly calls for focusing on preparing for a potential conflict with China and leaving all other potential “threats,” such as Russia and Iran to America’s allies, the Washington Post has claimed. The nine-page paper, dubbed the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance, effectively narrowed down the US defense strategy in the Indo-Pacific region to a single scenario that would require the American military to prevent Beijing from establishing full control over Taiwan through military means, according to WaPo. “China is the Department’s sole pacing threat, and denial of a Chinese fait accompli seizure of Taiwan — while simultaneously defending the U.S. homeland is the Department’s sole pacing scenario,” the “secret” document obtained by the media outlet said. According to WaPo, Beijing was named as the only potential enemy in a “major power war” that Washington needs to plan contingencies for. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously described China as the main defense priority for the US. – RT

Our Take: This is where the NeoCons who have infiltrated the Trump administration will need to be addressed. First it was Ukraine. Then Israel. Now Taiwan.

These sociopaths will shamelessly look you in the eye and insist that your children dying for these places somehow serves the national interest of our country. As somebody who has spent a great deal of time studying at least some of these issues, I can assure you that is a despicable lie.

Your children do not need to be sacrificed on the altar of the MIC in order to preserve the American experiment. In fact, their blood is the grease that lubricates the wheels of their war machine.

There is nothing of significance on the island of Taiwan that is worth American lives and American treasure. The manufacturing base that was exported there decades ago needs to be returned home, anyway. Whatever political conflict the inhabitants of that island are involved in with Beijing cannot be resolved with overwhelming military force. And dedicating American lives to a futile military conflict is a senseless act of depravity. (Hence, why you don’t see US boots on the ground in the other two major conflicts.)

These facts do not change because a man we admire is in the Oval Office. And while I don’t think President Trump is planning to get involved, kinetically, it is never too early for our people to begin conditioning ourselves to take responsibility for our government and exercise our influence over it through the public mandate.

Because that’s what I think President Trump’s ultimate vision is: to return power to We The People. And while we may have a constitutional – as well as God-given – right to claim it, we must ensure that we are worthy.

–

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy continues to generate controversy with new claims and revelations. Glenn Beck has hosted a discussion on an alleged tape suggesting Lyndon B. Johnson’s involvement in the assassination. Meanwhile, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has called for the release of a purported NBC tape that could challenge the official narrative of Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman. These developments have reignited public interest in the events surrounding JFK’s death and the potential for new evidence to emerge. The Guardian highlighted the need for more rigorous analysis of the tape’s authenticity, while The Washington Post expressed skepticism about the tape providing conclusive evidence. RFK Jr. is reportedly involved in a complex scandal involving allegations of sexual misconduct and political intrigue. The situation has drawn attention to his political alliances and potential vulnerabilities. Candace Owens has criticized RFK Jr.’s focus on antisemitism, suggesting it distracts from other issues, including his alleged affair and the influence of blackmail on his political decisions.

Our Take: We see how hard the mainstream media is coming out with fake scandals to try and break Trump's White House.

Why wouldn't 'individuals' be activated across social media to run the same kind of PSYOPs against cabinet members? –

***

Another Take: They’re going after RFK Jr hard. How has that worked put for them so far?

Take down of Hegseth failed. Take down of Bondi failed. Take down of Kash failed.

This will fail too. Because movie. –

It is noon in Washington on Saturday, January 20, 2029. Inauguration Day. A bearded man steps forward in front of the US Capitol and raises his right hand, placing his left on the Bible. 'I, James David Vance, do solemnly swear...' Moments later, with a knowing smile, the new President of the United States declares: 'I resign.' His running mate embraces him in a bear hug. The crowd of hundreds of thousands on the National Mall erupts in cheers of 'Trump, Trump, Trump' and 'Four More Years.' Donald Trump has become President for a third time. This sounds like a conspiracy theory, or a MAGA flight of fancy. After all, as everyone with a passing knowledge of the Constitution knows, the 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms. But could a scenario where Trump remains in the White House beyond that really happen? The surprising answer from experts is - yes. – The Daily Mail

Our Take: The most glaring loophole in the Constitution is that we’re not operating under the Constitution, but if this is how they want to sell it to the public, I’m game.

It’s also worth noting that Trump has been “elected” in three fake and unconstitutional elections, so his clock hasn’t even started. –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said ministers voted overnight to increase military pressure on Hamas, asserting that the methods were “working” to bring about a deal to free hostages held in the Gaza Strip. “It works because it acts simultaneously,” he said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. “On the one hand, it crushes Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities, and on the other hand, it creates the conditions for the release of our hostages.” The security cabinet last night voted to increase pressure on Hamas, the premier said. The vote was held as massive nationwide protests continued against his government’s policies on the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Elaborating on what he said were three Hamas “false claims” about Israel’s negotiating posture, Netanyahu said, first, that in contrast to Hamas assertions, Israel is continuing to negotiate, but that it this being done “under fire,” which he claimed makes it more effective. “We see that there are suddenly cracks,” he said, though Hamas has yet to agree to Israel’s demands for a new, extended ceasefire. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Now we will watch Netanyahu make his move.

When President Trump talked about the “Gaza Riviera,” he never provided explicit guidance on Israel’s role in the matter, moving forward. But what he effectively achieved was elbowing out Netanyahu from the negotiating table, as Trump was narratively giving Bibi everything he and the Zionists ever wanted. Though I have little doubt that Netanyahu understood what Trump was doing, which is why he went back and laid plans on how to revive the war.

Bibi couldn’t afford to voice any of these opinions, publicly, given Trump’s popularity in Israel and what he was ostensibly offering as a resolution for the Gaza conflict.

I still think that Trump is playing a high-stakes chess match with Netanyahu, biding his time geopolitically while the domestic politics turn on Bibi in Tel Aviv. That would certainly explain why he is now threatening military action against Iran if they walk away from the negotiating table regarding the Nuclear Deal.

An unprovoked attack against Iran seems to me like a temptation that is rather easy to resist, if we maintain clear heads. And putting a gun to somebody’s head and demanding to negotiate is no negotiation at all. (Which is why I see it more as a WWE-style soliloquy.)

To me, it feels that the real “deal” being negotiated right now isn’t how to prevent Iran from getting a weapon of mass death; the crux of the negotiation is how the region is going to implement a peace that will bring all parties to heel, once and for all.

To complete that negotiation, President Trump is going to need President Putin on his side, narratively and otherwise.

Fortunately, they also just announced that Trump will be visiting Riyadh in May to meet Putin. –

The entrance to the Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque was destroyed in an alleged arson attack and vandalism attempt, according to the organization. The alleged incident happened early Sunday morning after the organization shared images showing the damage to the entryway of the building. The Albuquerque Fire Department also confirmed the alleged attack, saying they were dispatched to the call right before 6 a.m. and said the fire was brought under control within five minutes of fire crews' arrival, the department said in a post on their Facebook page. The structure suffered damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building, the department said, and added that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. The fire department, along with the Albuquerque Police Department, said this is an active and ongoing joint FBI/ATF investigation. Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela shared the images in a post on X, claiming the alleged vandalism was "a deliberate act of arson which also included spray-painting the words 'ICE=KKK.' – Fox News

Our Take: There are good odds that we have another “summer of love” coming. The domestic terrorists were largely kept on a leash under scrotus, and their itching to get physical and set things on fire.

On Friday, they threw themselves on cars and claimed Republicans hit them with their cars here in Colorado. In New Mexico, they set a GOP HQ on fire.

Today on Alphas Make Sandwiches, I’ll be recapping the protests outside of Steve Bannon’s speech in Colorado, as well as his remarks. Tattooed Teacher is joining Abbey and I as well, to discuss the latest with the Department of Education.

One thing is for certain: These radicals are going to get worse before they get better. –

Disney's live-action Snow White remake has been a box office and critical failure, but I'm convinced that the studio's next live-action remake will be a hit despite this. Disney has had a string of live-action stinkers, with remakes like The Lion King, Mulan, The Little Mermaid, and now Snow White failing to live up to their original animated versions. While the trend started out strong with movies like Cinderella and The Jungle Book, audiences have begun to sour on the live-action remakes. Snow White is a representation of the trend's failure, although Disney could course correct with their next outing. [...] Lilo & Stitch is Disney's next live-action remake, with the adaptation of the beloved 2002 film releasing on May 23, 2025. While the original Lilo & Stitch is beloved, it is unique in Disney's filmmography of live-action remakes. Most of the live-action remakes that Disney has done have been of their fairy tale films or movies from the Disney Renaissance. Lilo & Stitch's comparative recency and more comedic story makes it a unique pick for a live-action remake, especially following Snow White. However, Lilo & Stitch's live-action remake looks fantastic. Most of the marketing has focused on Stitch, and he has hilariously been adapted into live-action. – MSN

Our Take: Movie execs know exactly what people want to see, but don't make these movies because Hollywood isn't about making hits.

It's about social reform. –

BONUS ITEMS

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has signed a controversial bill to eliminate the state’s income tax, positioning Mississippi as the first state to phase out an existing tax entirely. While Reeves hailed the move as a “generational change” to attract businesses and workers, concerns are mounting over the economic trade-offs, according be Associated Press. The law gradually reduces the current 4% tax rate, reaching 3% by 2031. Originally, further reductions were conditioned on revenue growth, but a typo in the bill nullified these safeguards, accelerating the tax phase-out. Some lawmakers only realized the mistake after voting for it. Fiscal Impact: Who Wins and Who Loses? Critics argue the loss of income tax revenue, an estimated $2.6 billion from a $7 billion budget, could devastate essential public services. Mississippi, the poorest state in the U.S., heavily relies on federal funds, and potential federal cuts could worsen the financial strain. Economist Neva Butkus warns that the wealthiest residents will benefit most, while lower-income households will bear the burden through higher gas taxes (up 9 cents per gallon) and other regressive measures. – MSN

A top Senate Republican on Thursday accused President Trump of illegally refusing to spend $2.9 billion approved by Congress, teaming with Democrats in an early salvo in the simmering struggle between Congress and the White House over which has the ultimate power over federal spending. Senator Susan Collins, Republican of Maine and the chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, initiated a letter to the White House, signed by Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the panel’s senior Democrat, asserting that the administration had violated the six-month spending law approved by Congress earlier this month. They pointed to a memo Mr. Trump had sent to Congress on Monday that declared that only a portion of the $12.4 billion designated as emergency funding in the legislation would actually be spent, “because I do not concur that the added spending is truly for emergency needs.” The appropriators vigorously contested that assertion, arguing that the law requires the administration to spend all emergency money or none of it, and does not allow the president to decide for himself what money to spend and what not to. – The New York Times

I caught a Jackson Hewitt employee coaching illegals on how they could get up to $14,000 in tax refunds whether they’re “working or not.” Perhaps figuring out who is receiving tax refunds is the next thing Elon Musk should look into. – Savannah Hernandez

Tickets for GART Plymouth are selling fast! If you’re thinking of coming to GART Plymouth, get your tickets today! — Badlands Media

