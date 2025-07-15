Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Foss's avatar
Andrew Foss
10h

Chris Paul - "Sonia Sotomayor is a moron."

THANK YOU! I needed that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
10h

Aspen delegitimized by the rug-pull. Same with those people who really thought that Elon bromance was over… 🤭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture