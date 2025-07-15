The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, July 14th …

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Trump administration’s request to temporarily pause an order by a federal judge in Massachusetts that would require the Department of Education to reinstate nearly 1,400 employees who were fired earlier this year as part of the department’s efforts to reduce the size of its workforce. In a brief unsigned ruling, the justices blocked the order issued in May by U.S. District Judge Myong Joun, who had concluded that the Trump administration’s “true intention is to effectively dismantle the Department” even though in his view it lacked the power to do so. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, in a 19-page opinion that was joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. Sotomayor called the court’s decision “indefensible,” writing that it “hands the Executive the power to repeal statutes by firing all those necessary to carry them out. The majority,” she said, “is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naïve, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave.” The court’s order came in a dispute that began shortly after the department’s March 11 announcement of a reduction in force involving 1,378 employees.

— @SCOTUSBlog

Our Take: Sonia Sotomayor is a moron.

She's arguing that the Congress' role in creating law and the President's duty to faithfully execute the law mean that the Congress is allowed to force the President to run whatever Executive Branch agencies had ever been created, regardless of whether they're operating in opposition to the President's agenda and the people's interest.

But the real usurpation is the President using his plenary authority of the Executive Branch to fire subordinate employees of the same Executive Branch who are working against his administration's goals. —

The FBI has quietly launched an investigation into a decade of Democratic party and deep-state antics from Russia collusion to Jack Smith, opening the door for the appointment of a special prosecutor to examine whether the well-documented episodes amount to a criminal conspiracy to meddle in three U.S. elections to the benefit of Democrats and the detriment of President Donald Trump, Just the News has learned. The “grand conspiracy” case was opened several weeks ago after new FBI Director Kash Patel took over, and it could get a significant boost if Trump were to declassify two secret tranches of evidence that identify a potential ignition point to the alleged conspiracy in the summer of 2016… The first piece of evidence is a classified annex to a years-old inspector general probe of Hillary Clinton’s improper email server sought by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. That annex is believed to show that credible information about possible wrongdoing was intentionally ignored by the FBI. The second tranche of evidence was identified by former Russiagate Special Counsel John Durham in his final report. [...] Both pieces of evidence have remained sealed from public view for nearly a decade and are highly classified because they reveal sensitive intelligence-gathering methods, officials said. – Just the News

Our Take:

and I recently did

. That’s helpful for discerning what is happening right now. This investigation was opened after Kash took over the FBI.

The administration was always prioritizing Russia Gate. It is, in fact, a grand conspiracy, and they’ve been building the record for years. Kash was the lead Russia Gate investigator as part of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI). Kash said, in Government Gangsters that they couldn’t talk about what was in their report because it was classified instead of released.

Those plot lines were left hanging in Kash’s book. Devin Nunes – the former head of the HPSCI – is now reviving them.

It makes sense that the Department of Justice would prioritize Russia Gate. From before the escalator to Hunter Biden laptop to the autopen, Russia Gate seems to get you everything except why.

Why was the unprecedented opposition against Trump required by the regime? Why did they have to deploy all assets & fight on every front?

Why is 9/11 coming back into focus now with the plea deals? Why is Benghazi on an off-cycle rerun? Why is everyone talking about our history with Iran again?

What was the motive behind the whole-of-institution opposition to an outsider, to President Trump?

She was never supposed to lose.

Russia Gate gets you everything.

Especially why. [Clip Link] —

Washington’s plans to funnel more military aid to Ukraine through NATO may run up against a lack of funds and hardware, retired French Brigadier General Francois Chauvancy has warned. Chauvancy made the remarks to Le Figaro over the weekend, raising questions about US President Donald Trump’s plans. ”I don’t see how NATO can purchase weapons for a third country. It doesn’t have the financial means and can’t empty its stockpiles in the areas it controls, as they are few in number. Finally, it can’t deliver weapons overnight without approval from NATO structures,” Chauvancy stated. The US president has been “primarily aiming for publicity,” the ex-general suggested, adding that Trump’s actions with regard to the Ukraine conflict had been primarily aimed at the US public. “As always, domestic politics govern his foreign policy,” Chauvancy suggested. The scheme was officially unveiled by Trump on Monday while he was hosting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House. The military aid for Ukraine will be bankrolled by European NATO members and coordinated by Washington’s envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, according to the US president. “We’ve made a deal today where we are going to be sending them weapons, and they’re going to be paying for them,” Trump stated. – RT

Our Take: ”I don’t see how NATO can purchase weapons for a third country. It doesn’t have the financial means and can’t empty its stockpiles in the areas it controls, as they are few in number..."

-Former NATO Chief Francois Chauvancy

Do you see what President Trump is doing? He is bankrupting NATO.

I am recognizing the same pattern in all of the conflicts in which he faces. In all cases, he is taking the regime and pushing them, face-first, into the table saw.

The former NATO Chief just said that NATO doesn't have many stockpiles of weapons, nor does it have any money available to spend on new weapons. Yet, all of Europe has been screaming about going to war with Russia — the expectation being that the US taxpayer would foot the bill. (Same with Israel.)

You want war, Guiseppe? We'll give you all the war you can stomach. So much war that you'll choke on your ambition. Open wide, here comes the airplane...

—

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told Russia to resolve its war on Ukraine within 50 days or face massive new economic sanctions as he laid out plans for new infusions of weaponry for Kyiv. "We're very, very unhappy" with Russia, Trump told reporters as he met with NATO chief Mark Rutte in the White House. "We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days, tariffs at about 100%," said Trump, adding that they would be "secondary tariffs" that target Russia's remaining trade partners — thereby seeking to cripple Moscow's ability to survive already sweeping Western sanctions. Trump and Rutte also unveiled a deal under which the NATO military alliance would buy arms from the United States — including Patriot anti-missile batteries — and then distribute them to Ukraine to help it battle Russia's invasion. "This is billions of dollars worth of military equipment is going to be purchased from the United States, going to NATO... and that's going to be quickly distributed to the battlefield," Trump said. – The Moscow Times

Our Take: What if Russia Collusion was real, and what if it was a good thing?

I often say that you can learn a lot, watching things lie, and I also say that the enemy often tells you the truth far more readily than some believe.

So, if they kicked off their Narrative War against Donald Trump by attempting to merge him in the public mind with Vladimir Putin, a man they had been engineering as the true endgame villain to their Western Globalist Hegemon, what if they were actually telling the truth, in a manner of speaking?

Keep in mind, the enemy rarely uses the term 'interference' when discussing the Russiagate Hoax. They use 'influence.'

So, what if the Russians absolutely DID 'influence' the results of the 2016 election by exposing the Clinton fraud for what it was, allowing both the Trump campaign and the American people to operate in a battlespace freed from a good deal of its would-be obfuscation?

What if Trump and Putin have been coordinating for a long time, on everything from the Denuclearization Narrative to the OTHER 'N' word, that being the 'Nazi Problem' Putin hasn't been able to keep out of his deployments since the Special Military Operation in Ukraine kicked off in 2022?

After all, I have long argued that Trump implemented Devolution at least partly to allow Putin to make that move. And I believe that goes both ways.

The enemy fears the Sovereign Alliance because they know it's real.

And it's winning. [Read More] —

The Department of Defense (DOD) is set to begin using Elon Musk's controversial chatbot Grok, according to a Monday announcement by the tech billionaire's startup xAI. The statement came as xAI unveiled its new "Grok for Government" model, described as a "suite of products that make our frontier models available to United States Government customers." Why It Matters: The Pentagon's decision comes amid increased scrutiny of Grok's behavior after recent antisemitic and pro-Hitler responses generated by the chatbot on Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter. Last week, Grok posted several messages invoking Adolf Hitler in response to user prompts, including referring to itself as "MechaHitler," and making references to Jewish surnames in the context of left-wing activism. xAI responded by removing the posts, banning hate speech before Grok publishes to X, and issuing a statement that it was "actively working to remove the inappropriate posts" and improving its training models. Linda Yaccarino, then CEO of X, resigned shortly after the controversy. The incidents have raised broader concerns over the risks of deploying powerful, fast-evolving commercial AI within sensitive government and military contexts. – Newsweek

Our Take: MAN. I cannot believe Donald Trump's DOD is giving Elon and company a series of NEW contracts after their totally real and very serious and definitely not fake and coordinated public feud that nobody could have seen coming. Stay frosty in the Mind War. —

***

Another Take: Chuck Schumer is just giving the game away. Amazing.

Why was Grok turned into MechaHitler for one night? To frame this deal.

He's saying, hey everybody, these are connected! —

Republicans could lose 40 US House seats and the presidency if the backlash over the Jeffrey Epstein case continues to divide the MAGA base, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has warned. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised to declassify files related to the case of late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that a list of Epstein’s clients was “sitting on my desk.” Last week, however, the Justice Department released a memo claiming that no client list exists, and that no evidence has been found to justify the investigation of uncharged third parties. The memo has triggered outrage among Trump supporters, with accusations that the administration has failed to deliver transparency. Bannon warned during a podcast last week that the fallout could erode 10% of MAGA’s support. “If we lose 10% of the MAGA movement right now, we’re going to lose 40 seats in ‘26, we’re going to lose the presidency,” he said. – RT

Our Take: Do you see what Trump is doing? He is destroying the Uniparty Right.

More accurately, he is tricking the Uniparty Right into destroying itself.

"But Ghost! The Republicans are on our side!"

False. The Republicans hate you and laughed at you in 2020 when you lost your job/home/business because of COVID. They also were complicit in the 2020 Stolen Election. They are TRAITORS to the Republic.

"But Ghost! Without a Republican majority, we won't get Trump's agenda pushed through Congress!"

The 2025 Republican majority Congress has accomplished exactly ZERO on your behalf. Nancy Mace showed us her nudes and Una Panoona Banca led a field trip to Dallas to see where Mossad shot JFK. That's about it.

"BUT GHOST! If the Democrats win the 2026 election..."

Elections are fake and gay, until proven otherwise. I would direct your attention to Brian Lupo, Ashe Epp, and Chris Paul for more information.

As I have been saying for the past year+, Israel was saved for last because it is the scandal that will destroy the Republican establishment. The Jeffery Epstein narrative represents the story of State Capture, and State Capture is THE STORY that must be told if America is going to be saved.

He is pushing them head-first into the table saw. Enjoy the show.

–

The Pentagon pulled senior Defense Department officials from the Aspen Security Forum on Monday, a day before the four-day summit in Colorado was set to begin. Why it matters: The bipartisan national security forum has attracted Republican and Democratic administration officials for years. But Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson said the event "promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country, and hatred for the President of the United States," per Just the News, which first reported on the move. The Aspen Institute's forum is among the most high-profile and exclusive events on the national security and foreign policy circuits. – Axios

Our Take: This is an example of the administration putting its money where the campaign’s mouth was. Hegseth posted a screenshot on X of Just the News' headline, saying just, "Correct."

Also quoted in the article is Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell who “said in an emailed statement Monday evening that senior Defense Department officials ‘will no longer be participating at the Aspen Security Forum because their values do not align with the values of the DoD.’”

Obviously.

The globalist boondoggles are part of the incentive package in the global corporate communist regime. These events are for entities that want to buy people and people that want to be bought.

It’s really for the best that America stop sending our officials to such forums. It would be even better if such forums were investigated. Given the grand RICO, maybe they will be. –

Are We Already Living Through Societal Collapse? Eric Weinstein sounds the alarm on AI threats, corrupt science, drone warfare, nuclear war, and deep-state secrets like Epstein. A world-renowned thinker, he asks: Are Elon Musk and the laws of physics our only escape route? Eric Weinstein is a mathematician, former Managing Director of Thiel Capital, and one of today’s most provocative intellectuals. He is also the host of the popular podcast ‘The Portal’, where he tackles controversial topics - from the failures of academia to the rise of AI, the limits of physics, and the urgent breakthroughs we need. – Black Country Radio

Our Take: Eric Weinstein's comments on Jeffrey Epstein sure are interesting and insightful.

Eric Weinstein was Peter Thiel's Managing Director at Thiel Capital.

Thiel is a defendant in the $8 billion Facebook trial set to begin.

Just sayin. —

***

Another Take:

Still waiting for somebody to show me one example of Trump deliberately pushing the Epstein narrative since he became President in 2017.

[Clip Link] —

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged “unconditional support” for Russia’s war in Ukraine and its preferred outcome during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s three-day visit to Pyongyang, where both sides reaffirmed plans to expand military ties under a defense pact signed by Kim and President Vladimir Putin last year. Kim told Lavrov that North Korea “is ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis,” according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Russia has maintained that the “root cause” lies in anti-Russian sentiment in Ukraine, with demands that Kyiv demilitarize, remove President Volodymyr Zelensky, and abandon its NATO ambitions. Ukraine has rejected those demands, accusing Moscow of seeking to destabilize the country for future aggression. Lavrov praised the growing military alliance and thanked Kim for deploying over 12,000 North Korean troops to support Russian forces, according to Russian outlets. Those troops reportedly played a role in helping Moscow reclaim the Kursk region after a surprise Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer. South Korean intelligence estimates that Pyongyang has also sent millions of artillery shells and is preparing to dispatch another 30,000 soldiers.

– Badlands Media

Our Take: This is officially my new favorite picture.

So gangster.

There's a lot one can deduce from these smiles. These two have the expression of snickering school children trying to suppress mischievous laughter. And they have plenty to laugh about.

We know that Kim Jong Un and President Trump are homies. We know that Trump cut the strings of control (likely CIA) and convinced Un to disarm North Korea and convert its missile testing site into a beach resort.

We now have confirmation of Un doing all of these things. He told former South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he wants to dismantle their nuclear weapons program, and we know that he has been giving all of the munitions that his father stockpiled to Putin for the Ukraine War.

We also have this gem recently released by the North Korean government. And it has amazing production value.

Did you notice that Un is wearing a western suit and tie in the video? That's signal, baby. Something he never did prior to meeting President Trump at the Singapore Summit in 2018.

And now Un is palling around with Putin in Russia. I mean, at this rate, it seems like there is a strong chance that the Russian city of Kursk is going to erect statues of Kim Jong Un — the Savior of Kursk. I just hope that when they do, they capture his fun side.

(I'll just go ahead and admit it: Kim Jong Un is my spirit animal. Guilty, as charged.) [Clip Link] —

A Florida college student allegedly killed her newborn baby in a dorm bathroom and then threw the body in the trash — months after texting about her birth-control preference being a “plan C” in killing it, according to authorities. Brianna Moore, 19, allegedly suffocated her baby girl soon after giving birth in April last year in a University of Tampa dorm bathroom, according to Hillsborough County prosecutors. She had sent texts eight months earlier suggesting that killing a baby was her preferred method of birth control while discussing abortion and pills, according to newly released court records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. “Hey man, sometimes you need a plan C,” Moore texted an unidentified man — who allegedly replied: “Plan A was condoms. Plan B was the pill. Plan C was to kill (the) kid.” “Plan C is my favorite,” Moore replied, according to the texts found by investigators in her phone. – New York Post

Our Take: This is a horror show, and it’s easy to call this woman a demon and try to forget the story. I know that would be my preference. She committed, apparently pre-meditated, murder against the most innocent among us: A new born child.

I wonder, though, is there any blame for the feminists, the eugenicists, and the propagandists that targeted this woman, and all like her, to believe that their child was not human? Does the comprehensive propaganda machine deserve any scrutiny for convincing generations of women to ignore their biology and treat their offspring as disposable trash?

I am not defending this person. She deserves to be sterilized and institutionalized – at a minimum – and removed from free society.

But how many more like her are out there? How many women feel justified in murdering their offspring after they’re born?

In the age of shouting your abortion, it’s programming. That means it’s probably more than any of us would be comfortable with. –

BONUS ITEMS

Judicial Watch has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Justice Department for records related to Joe Biden’s only hand-signed pardon, a sweeping December 2024 order granting full clemency to his son, Hunter Biden. The lawsuit, filed after the DOJ failed to comply with a December 2, 2024 FOIA request, demands all communications from the Offices of the Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General, and Associate Attorney General concerning the pardon. The officials named include then–Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer. On December 1, 2024, during his final weeks in office, Biden issued a full and unconditional pardon shielding Hunter Biden from any federal charges “committed or taken part in” between January 1, 2014 and December 1, 2024. The sweeping order included the period when Hunter served on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings. Hunter’s pardon was the only one among more than 1,500 issued during Biden’s final days that was personally signed by the president rather than processed via autopen. – Badlands Media

As the multi-state worker strike approaches the two-week mark, the garbage collection company involved in the unrest is being urged by state leaders across the country to finalize a contract and restore services. Republic Services told Fox News Digital that they are "working to resume regular trash collection as quickly as possible." "A work stoppage does not benefit our employees or the communities we serve. We empathize with customers who have been impacted by the Teamsters’ decision to stop work," a spokesperson for the company shared in a statement. The company added that its customers will be notified via text, phone and email with any updates. – Fox News

