Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
12h

Badlands content that I have consumed since Friday has been excellent; Respectful, but allowing for questions. We shared Sat. DPH to a newbie and she found it to make sense :)

I have prayed about how to respond to my “normal” friends who want to discuss the assassination. I discerned two things I’ve tried to convey:

1. I don’t believe the lone gunman theory

2. Skepticism about any calls that encourage us toward division

So far, these takes have surprised people but in a way that did not turn them away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
🇫🇷 Trumpist de La Fayette 🇺🇸's avatar
🇫🇷 Trumpist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
12h

🇫🇷 The French write to our American friends! 🇺🇲

In France, TV channels broadcast 2 news bulletins every day, one at 1pm and the other at 8pm (each time corresponds to family mealtime for many people!).

For me, every day at 1pm, I'm happy to take part in the private mass at Badlands, with the whole community of active participants at our side...

Thank you all for these warm moments of respectful debate and communion of ideas and ideals that we share together from different corners of this planet that welcome us with such understanding!

💒🕊️💕🙏🏻

May God bless you and all the Badlanders who kindly invite us to share with them!

🇫🇷💒🙏🏻💕🕊️🇺🇲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture