The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, September 15th …

US President Donald Trump will extend federal law enforcement action to the city of Memphis, Tennessee, in a move that will include sending in National Guard troops and setting up a “Memphis State Task Force” to tackle crime, though police say overall criminal offences are at a 25-year low. Trump announced the move in an executive order on Monday to rid Memphis of what he called the “tremendous levels of violent crime that have overwhelmed its local government’s ability to respond effectively”. The executive order did not set out a timeline for when the Memphis task force, which will also include the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Marshals Service, will be deployed. Trump described the task force as a “replica” of his crackdown on Washington, DC, in August, according to the Associated Press news agency, which saw the US president deploy the National Guard on the streets of the US capital. Trump has pushed for a similar military involvement in policing in Baltimore and Chicago, which, like Memphis and Washington, DC, are Democratic strongholds. Trump’s Memphis task force has the backing of Tennessee’s Republican governor, Bill Lee, who joined Trump in the White House for the announcement. “I have been in office for seven years. I’m tired of crime holding the great city of Memphis back,” Lee said during a signing ceremony. – Al Jazeera

Our Take: The Tennessee governor is on board, but the Memphis mayor is pouting:

“Yesterday morning, we learned that the Governor & President have decided to place the National Guard & other resources in Memphis, which they have the authority to do. I want to be clear: I did not ask for the National Guard and I don’t think it is the way to drive down crime,” the mayor posted on X.

Guess what city is the most dangerous – highest overall violent crime per 100,000 residents – large city in the nation…

It’s Memphis.

Why does the mayor want to keep it that way? –

NativePath Collagen is a single-ingredient formula with no fillers, additives, or artificial sweeteners. Made with only type 1 and 3 collagen fibers, it's third-party tested for heavy metals, ensuring purity and safety. Discover NativePath Collagen and start your transformation today at getnativepath.com/badlands! *Sponsored*

President Donald Trump said Monday he’d consider naming far-left anti-fascism group Antifa as domestic terrorists, previewing a plan to crack down on what he’s cast as a widespread network of left-wing radicals inciting violence. “It’s something I would do, yeah,” he said when asked whether he would assign a domestic terrorism label to Antifa, saying he would proceed if he found support from Cabinet officials and the Justice Department. It wasn’t clear who or what exactly Trump would designate; Antifa is a loosely organized movement without a distinct leader, membership lists or structure. His comments come as a host of administration officials have signaled in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination that they’ll be targeting what they claim is a coordinated left-wing effort to incite violence. So far, no evidence has publicly emerged that the alleged assassin was working as part of a larger, coordinated effort. But the president appeared intent on targeting left-wing groups whose activity he claims has led to violence. “Antifa is terrible. There are other groups,” he said in the Oval Office. – CNN

Our Take: Don’t forget the memo Trump issued January 5th, 2021 ordering an assessment of whether to classify Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Yes the day before the J6 false flag. –

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out striking mainland Venezuela, accusing the country of sending gang members and drugs into America. The comments come after weeks of escalating tensions between the two countries. Washington has deployed three warships and about 4,000 troops to the Southern Caribbean, saying the mission targets drug cartels. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro insists his country has already dismantled trafficking networks on its territory. Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday, Trump was asked about the possibility of launching a strike on Venezuela and whether he feared escalation from Maduro. ”We’ll see what happens,” he said. “Look, Venezuela is sending us their gang members, their drug dealers, and drugs. It’s not acceptable.” Maduro insists his government has eliminated all major trafficking networks and vanquished prominent gangs. Speaking to RT on Thursday, the Venezuelan leader said Washington is using the fight against drug traffickers as a pretext for gaining access to the country’s vast natural resources. According to Maduro, these actions fit into a broader “war plan” aimed at subjugating the world to the will of the US. Relations between the two countries have been tense for years. Washington refused to recognize Maduro’s reelection in 2018 and imposed sweeping sanctions while backing the opposition. – RT

Our Take: On Sunday night, I joined @Burning Bright on his show The Narrative to further our previous discussions on the Sovereign Alliance. We spent a significant amount of time discussing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, demonstrating that Maduro has contributed significantly in the international effort to prosecute corrupt executives from the most powerful commodity trading companies in the world. Companies that we have covered, extensively, in this newsletter, such as Glencore.

You can watch that episode here.

We believe that President Trump has been working with President Maduro to bring this transnational corporate cartel to heel, using deception and misdirection to catch them off-guard. Now they appear to be pivoting to take out the drug cartels, whose origins can be traced to a corporation called the United Fruit Company (now known as Chiquita), which funded the construction of the railroads running from the United States to South America.

–

JD Vance has paid tribute to Charlie Kirk while hosting his show and claimed "left-wing extremism" was a factor in his assassination. The vice president hosted The Charlie Kirk Show from the White House in tribute to the right-wing influencer, who was killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. During his opening monologue, Mr Vance said "we have to make sure that the killer is brought to justice," before claiming that left-wing extremism was part of the reason behind Mr Kirk's death. Tyler Robinson, 22, from Washington in Utah, is due to appear in court on Tuesday on suspicion of killing Mr Kirk. The director of the FBI said DNA matching the suspect's was found on evidence at the scene, while US media reports suggest Robinson confessed to the killing shortly before his arrest. According to The Washington Post, he sent a message to friends on Discord saying: "It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this." – Sky News

Our Take: Did you know that the intel community updated their definition of "election interference" to include "assassinations" after the 2022 Midterms?

We have since had three attempts.

It’s almost as if… —

***

Another Take: Just after they told us the suspect wasn’t cooperating, they discovered that he confessed in discord.

What luck for the investigation! Have they found the magic suitcase yet?

What we witnessed last Wednesday was not a lone wolf attack by a deranged kid. It was a sophisticated operation to assassinate a public figure in the way most likely to inflict mass trauma. It was successful.

Charlie Kirk deserves actual justice, not some version of a story they can pass off as justice to the majority. This case is the test for Bondi and Kash and the rest. Solve the case and bring the coordinated and sophisticated network that conspired to assassinate Charlie Kirk to justice.

And take another look at the Utah Governor. He’s acting weird, and it’s not just me saying that.

That’s my uber normie DA. [Clip Link] –

***

One More Take:

We’re being shown that all the TV Characters agree, despite not knowing what happened.

That is not a naturally occurring phenomenon.

We are being coerced into consensus, unifying with the enemy disguised as our friend. [Clip Link] —

Irish Deputy Prime Minister and top diplomat Simon Harris is reaching out to EU foreign ministers to push for sanctions on Israel over the Gaza conflict, Irish public broadcaster RTE has reported. Harris is reportedly asking his “EU counterparts, which are considering unilateral moves on trade measures” to co-sign a letter to the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, urging a swift decision on sanctions, RTE wrote on Monday, citing a copy of the correspondence. “As Member States, we stand ready to work with you immediately to overcome the current obstacles and ensure that sufficient pressure is applied to the Israeli government to change its course and meet its obligations according to international law,” the letter reportedly said. Last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the situation in Gaza “unacceptable,” and called on member states to “step up” and impose sanctions on Israel’s “extremist ministers and on violent settlers.” “First, the Commission will do all that it can on its own. We will put our bilateral support to Israel on hold,” she said in a speech in Strasbourg. She also proposed the EU partially freeze its free trade agreement with Israel. Multiple EU members including Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands have called for the deal to be suspended. Others, led by Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic, have opposed sanctioning Israel. – RT

Our Take: Isn't it interesting how the "Islamization" of Europe— which was largely funded by Jewish billionaires and their NGOs (as even Charlie Kirk acknowledged)— has resulted in Europe turning its back on Israel?

Now they are talking about freezing their free trade agreements with Israel? Along with their [blind] bilateral support?

Didn't see that one coming, did you, Netanyahu?

Ironic. [Clip Link] –

Vice President JD Vance and another top official in President Donald Trump's administration on Monday argued that serving the memory of Charlie Kirk means pursuing left-leaning groups they portray as bent on undermining national unity. Vance, who guest-hosted the slain conservative activist's livestream show, amplified right-wing calls for a broadside against leftist groups after Kirk was assassinated last week as he addressed college students. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Vance's guest on the program, said Kirk's final message to him called for a coordinated effort against unnamed left-wing groups accused of promoting violence, pledging the federal government would use "every available resource" to dismantle them. "With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people," he said. "It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie's name." – Reuters

Our Take: If you're jumping through hoops to defend the rebrand of cancel culture.

If you're blaming the assassination of Charlie Kirk on 'The Left' rather than the Cabal.

If you're not the least bit disturbed by how quickly the narrative has been weaponized.

You might be the problem. –

British fighter jets will conduct air defense missions over Poland as part of a NATO initiative, following recent incursions of Russian drones into Polish airspace. The RAF Typhoons, based in Lincolnshire, will work alongside forces from Denmark, France, and Germany to strengthen NATO's eastern defenses. A Voyager refueling aircraft will support these missions. Sir Keir Starmer emphasized that "Russia's reckless behaviour is a direct threat to European security." The operation, named Eastern Sentry, aims to deter potential aggression from Russia. Defense Secretary John Healey stated that NATO responded with unity to the challenge posed by Moscow. – Disclose TV

Our Take: Very real. They’re not defending Poland as hard as they didn’t defend “Ukraine” against Putin’s Very Brutal Invasion. –

China has condemned US efforts to pressure G7 and NATO countries to impose tariffs on Beijing over its purchases of Russian oil, warning that it will retaliate if its interests are harmed. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for pressure on Russia’s trading partners to stop buying its oil, saying it could help end the Ukraine conflict. The Financial Times reported last week that Washington had asked G7 finance ministers to consider 50-100% secondary tariffs on Chinese and Indian imports tied to Russian oil. Trump has also urged the EU to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from Beijing and New Delhi as part of a joint effort to pressure Moscow. Asked on Monday about US actions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters it was “fully legitimate and lawful” for Beijing to maintain normal economic, trade, and energy cooperation with all countries, including Russia. Lin added that Washington’s request was “a typical move of unilateralism, bullying, and economic coercion.” – RT

Our Take: More Wrestlemania-styled rhetoric among the Big Three, while the reality remains that an economic decoupling is occurring between the East and West that is allowing Asia to become more self-reliant. The end result is the collapse of the globalized supply chain— i.e. globalization.

–

BONUS ITEMS

Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City on Tuesday (Sep 16), witnesses told AFP, after United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new offensive there and its stated goal of eradicating Hamas. Rubio showed no daylight between himself and Netanyahu on a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, saying Israel could "count on our unwavering support" for its military push in the devastated Palestinian territory. Hours later, witnesses told AFP there is "heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City" which levelled homes and left people trapped under the rubble. "We can hear their screams," said 25-year-old resident Ahmed Ghazal. Rubio's trip to Jerusalem came despite US President Donald Trump chiding Israel a week earlier for carrying out air strikes on Hamas leaders in US partner Qatar. – Channel News Asia

President Donald Trump on Monday said companies based in the United States should start reporting every six months instead of every three months per year, adding that the shift will save cash and keep executives focused on their businesses. “This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Did you ever hear the statement that, ‘China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis???’ Not good!!!” Despite Trump’s comments about China, the foreign nation’s companies do file quarterly reports as well as semiannual and annual reports. However, companies on the Hong Kong stock exchange only file semiannual reports. The move would require approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission. In 1970, the agency first required quarterly reporting for U.S. public companies. If mandatory quarterly earnings reports are no longer required, the U.S. would become more in line with the United Kingdom and the European Union. Companies there are required to report twice a year but are allowed to submit quarterly reports. – Washington Examiner

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.