Ukraine has launched British-made Storm Shadow missiles at military targets in Russia for the first time, according to four people familiar with the matter. The attack follows Ukraine’s first use of US long-range Atacms missiles on Russian soil on Tuesday, after authorisation from US President Joe Biden. A western official briefed on the strike said that at least one Russian military target had been fired at by multiple missiles. Kyiv has been pleading for months with western allies to use their long-range weapons to hit Russian territory as Ukrainian troops struggle to hold on to land they have occupied in the Kursk region. A Russian pro-war military blog on social media app Telegram posted photos on Wednesday of what it said were fragments from a Storm Shadow missile, including engravings indicating it as such. The blog said the fragments had landed near Marino, a village in the Kursk region. Alexei Smirnov, the local governor, said that Russian air defences had shot down two Ukrainian missiles. — FT

Our Take: Narrative Convergence can be seen long before the reported Actuals collide, and when it comes to the Ukrainian Missile Crisis, which is simply a Cuban Missile Crisis re-run, this week is full of signal.

It's also an opportunity to remind yourself that the ratcheting tension need not touch your layer of the Collective Mind unless you let it.

By analyzing the overall structure of the narrative, one begins to see just how analogous it all is to the last time the Deep State attempted to start a war with Russia under the watch of a sovereign-minded President.

The Kennedy brothers were forced to put together an independent advisory council specifically to find backchannels to communicate with Nikita Khrushchev to avoid the war the MIL complex wanted.

What's the difference today?

Trump already has those backchannels, but the STORY is all about how we get there.

Did you think it was a coincidence that Robert Kennedy's son is one of his wing men?

The War is a Story. The Story is a War. —

Although it wasn't on the agenda at the three-day IISS Prague Defence Summit in the Czech Republic capital from November 8, there was only one topic of discussion: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. His imminent return to the White House has had NATO members quickly reassessing their plans for supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion as well as their spending commitments to the group. Experts say that although Trump is perhaps unlikely to pull the U.S. out of NATO, the coming years will be challenging for the alliance, not least because many countries have failed to prepare for Trump's comeback. "It's a bad surprise for most governments in Europe," former NATO official Edward Hunter Christie told Newsweek. "European policymakers feared—and they never concealed it—they feared the prospect of a second Trump presidency." In February, Trump said he would "encourage" Vladimir Putin's Russia to launch attacks on any NATO countries he said were falling short of financial commitments to the alliance. Then-NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg—succeeded in October by the Netherlands former leader Mark Rutte—said at the time that any suggestion that "allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security." Trump has also repeatedly said that he would put a stop to the more than two-and-a-half years of war in Ukraine "within 24 hours" should he be reinstalled in the White House, although few at the IISS believed that would happen. "I don't think it is realistic, but at the same time I believe that he will make an effort to end this war and to make a deal with President Putin," said Czech President Petr Pavel, a retired general and former chairman of NATO's military committee. "It will most probably not be in our interest and in the interest of Ukraine to have such a deal." — Newsweek

And …

Vladimir Putin is open to discussing a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Donald Trump but rules out making any major territorial concessions and insists Kyiv abandon ambitions to join NATO, five sources with knowledge of Kremlin thinking told Reuters. U.S. President-elect Trump, who has vowed to swiftly end the conflict, is returning to the White House at a time of Russian ascendancy. Moscow controls a chunk of Ukraine about the size of the American state of Virginia and is advancing at the fastest pace since the early days of the 2022 invasion. In the first detailed reporting of what President Putin would accept in any deal brokered by Trump, the five current and former Russian officials said the Kremlin could broadly agree to freeze the conflict along the front lines. There may be room for negotiation over the precise carve-up of the four eastern regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, according to three of the people who all requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. While Moscow claims the four regions as wholly part of Russia, defended by the country's nuclear umbrella, its forces on the ground control 70-80% of the territory with about 26,000 square km still held by Ukrainian troops, open-source data on the front line shows. Russia may also be open to withdrawing from the relatively small patches of territory it holds in the Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions, in the north and south of Ukraine, two of the officials said. Putin said this month that any ceasefire deal should reflect the "realities" on the ground but that he feared a short-lived truce which would only allow the West to rearm Ukraine. — Reuters

Our Take:

"It's a bad surprise for most governments in Europe," former NATO official Edward Hunter Christie told Newsweek. "European policymakers feared—and they never concealed it—they feared the prospect of a second Trump presidency."

The language used in that second headline—"Putin eyes the contours of a Trump peace deal"—was unnecessarily homoerotic, and I took the author's comparison of the size of the area in Ukraine conquered by Russia to the state of Virginia as a direct personal threat. But it is both hilarious and amusing reading these two articles, side by side, as they both allude to the same [increasingly undeniable] truth:

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are bros, and the only players in the game who appear comfy. They are both behaving with complete confidence, as if they know what is going to happen. They are totally calm while facing some of the biggest potential threats their respective countries have ever endured.

And now they are openly flirting with each other in their narrative deployments. —

Tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy said Wednesday that their brand-new government efficiency panel will identify “thousands” of regulations for President-elect Trump to eliminate, which they argue will justify “mass head-count reductions” across government. The pair, who were named co-chairs of the panel last week, laid out their plans for the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. “The two of us will advise DOGE at every step to pursue three major kinds of reform: regulatory rescissions, administrative reductions and cost savings,” they wrote. “We will focus particularly on driving change through executive action based on existing legislation rather than by passing new laws.” Musk and Ramaswamy pointed to several recent Supreme Court decisions that have taken aim at the power of the administrative state, arguing that a “plethora of current federal regulations” exceed agency authority and could be on the chopping block. Slashing regulations should allow for “at least” proportional cuts to the government workforce, they argue. “A drastic reduction in federal regulations provides sound industrial logic for mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy,” the pair wrote in the op-ed. “Not only are fewer employees required to enforce fewer regulations, but the agency would produce fewer regulations once its scope of authority is properly limited,” they added. Musk and Ramaswamy preemptively addressed arguments about civil service protections that could potentially block Trump from firing federal workers. — The Hill

Our Take: On Wednesday, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy dropped an Op Ed in the Wall Street Journal. It should be framed and displayed in government buildings and memorized by school children for the remainder of America’s existence.

“We are entrepreneurs, not politicians. We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees.”

Musk and Ramaswamy are volunteering for their co-lead roles in this ambitious endeavor, and their mandate is not an analysis or a report — it’s to deliver results by July 4, 2026.

Happy Birthday, America.

If you watch Culture of Change, then you can imagine what music this next line was to my ears:

“We will focus particularly on driving change through executive action based on existing legislation rather than by passing new laws.”

They go into detail about what they mean by executive action, and it’s not despotism. It’s smart and surgical but massive reform, as allowable under the law, enabled by the recent SCOTUS decisions that hamstrung the administrative state. Almost like it was planned that way.

This will necessarily lead to a mass reduction in force (RIF) across the federal government. “A drastic reduction in federal regulations provides sound industrial logic for mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy…” and the DOGE will “…identify the minimum number of employees required at an agency for it to perform its constitutionally permissible and statutorily mandated functions.”

We talked about this during the D.O.G.E. panel at GART. If every agency and functional fiefdom gets a haircut, it’s hard to claim retaliation, and with the guidepost of constitutionally permissible functions, much of the demand for headcount will go away. Entire departments should be eliminated — thousands of roles.

Critics will cry about “destroying jobs” and putting people out of work, but government is a cost center not a profit center, a liability rather than an asset. Older government workers can take early retirement, and there are excellent ways to enable a workforce transition for those impacted by the RIF.

“DOGE’s goal is to help support their transition into the private sector.”

It’s possible, maybe even likely, that this effort was completed a long time ago, and we’re just watching the public movie play out now. Regardless, it’s a damn fine show, and we’re going to cover all of it.

For a deeper look at this OpEd and the other recent D.O.G.E. happenings, tune into Culture of Change on Sunday at 6pET.

Finally, “We are prepared for the onslaught from entrenched interests in Washington. We expect to prevail.”

Godspeed. —

US President-elect Donald Trump's future administration might seek to negotiate a wider agreement with Iran, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak suggested in an interview with Politico out Wednesday. "It isn't inconceivable that in spite of the appearance of being very hawkish vis-a-vis Iran, the overall isolationist mindset of this new administration will lead them to look at a much wider deal," Barak said. Barak suggested that the grand deal could include interconnected talks with Russia on Ukraine and Iran. He speculated that Trump might ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to help him "convince Tehran to halt its proxy actions" and "find some formula" for Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel to all live peacefully side by side. — Sputnik

And …

Days after his election victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican President-elect Donald Trump began filling Cabinet positions and other key roles inside his future administration. Donald Trump's foreign policy appointments for his incoming administration show that “he didn’t learn a thing during his first term,” Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik. “He talked one thing during the campaign about ending needless wars. And yet he is staffing himself with really a lot of young people who are locked up with old ideas,” Johnson noted. [..] New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, tapped to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations, “comes in with a very strident pro-Zionist point of view,” the expert remarked. With a foreign policy team like that, Johnson said, Trump is “going to double down on stupid” when it comes to most important international areas, such as Ukraine, the Middle East, and China. “He doesn't understand that the world has changed. They still believe, foolishly, naively, that they can easily split Russia from China, that there's no natural alliance between Russia and China so that we can we can manipulate Russia into joining with us to defeat China. They just don't get it,” the ex-CIA analyst underscored. “They believe that they can boss people around in the Middle East and control what they do. Not recognizing the fact that Saudi Arabia and Iran, who were at odds two years ago, have now reestablished diplomatic relationships, are exchanging defense ministers to visit each other's capital, and are planning joint military exercises. The Organization of Islamic Countries has made it quite clear that there should be no normalizing any relations with Israel until there is a Palestinian state and the Palestinians are secure. The Trump team doesn't get that… And they're going to probably have to get punched in the face to wake up and grasp the new reality,” said Johnson. — Sputnik

Our Take:

They are so close to figuring it out. (Bless their hearts.)

CannCon and I talked about Iran on Tuesday on Badlands Daily:

Isn't it funny that these public comms are coming from a former Israeli Prime Minister? Did you know that Ehud Barack is a lifelong political rival of Bibi Netanyahu and the Zionist movement? It was Barack who defeated Netanyahu in 1999, ending Bibi's first term. (Barack defeated Netanyahu again in 2007.)

Barack is a part of the Labor Party, which we here in MAGA America may describe as "communists"—they call themselves "socialists." But most importantly, they have long supported the Two-State Solution. In fact, Barack began his political career in 1995 when he was appointed as the Minister of the Interior by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was responsible for signing the Oslo Accords in 1993 with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which represented a promise to begin the promise of demilitarizing the West Bank and Gaza. (The very thing that Bibi Netanyahu has publicly bragged about stopping.)

What do you suppose the chances are that Ehud Barack has spoken to President Trump? Do you really think that I don't think that Trump has friends in Israel?

What will the Israeli People do? They must choose, just as we must choose. But each nation of people must choose for themselves, and be prepared to live with the consequences. That is the essence of true sovereignty.

By the way, what do we actually think happened on October 7th? Take a listen to what Colonel Macgregor said yesterday. Does he remind you of Chris Paul? —

An illegal alien Tren de Aragua gang member has been convicted on all counts for murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, Georgia in February of this year. The felon had been released from the southern border into the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s administration and given a work permit. On Wednesday, an Athens judge found Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal alien from Venezuela, guilty of murdering Laken Riley after stalking her on an early morning jog around the University of Georgia (UGA) campus on Feb. 22, 2024. Ibarra faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. President-Elect Donald Trump, who drew attention to the case and met with Riley’s parents, was pleased by the verdict but said it will not make the pain any easier on the Riley family. The day Riley was murdered, she went for a jog on a route that she ran often without any prior incident. Riley was an avid runner and nursing school student at Augusta University. When Riley did not return after her jog, her roommates searched for her and called UGA police. Riley’s body was discovered bludgeoned in a wooded area on the UGA campus. The following day, Ibarra was arrested and charged with Riley’s murder. Ibarra crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas on Sept. 8, 2022. Biden and Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released Ibarra into the U.S. interior with parole, citing a lack of available detention space even as more than 8,000 detention beds were available at the time. That month, Ibarra ended up in the sanctuary city of New York City, New York where he requested a “humanitarian flight” to Georgia. — Breitbart

Our Take: Why is the US federal government protecting monsters inside the interior?

This conviction is just, but the government brought this scumbag here on a free flight at taxpayer expense. The Biden-Harris administration allowed Jose Ibarra entry, flew him into Georgia, and provided him a work permit — but they also expunged a prior arrest for “acting in a manner that could injure a child” so that he could stay.

Why would they do that?

As a result, Ibarra was free to roam inside Georgia communities, to stalk and murder Laken Riley like the viscous predator he is.

It wasn’t an accident. It wasn’t an oversight. It was calculated.

It was the intentional destabilization of American communities at the hands of the most powerful (on paper) people in the country.

I haven’t mustered the courage to listen to Riley’s 911 call. After L’s reaction, I don’t know if I will.

There are tens of millions of “newcomers” in the interior as a result of the criminal cartel running the US government. Every single person that aided and abetted, harbored and enabled these monsters must be swiftly and severely dealt with.

Quick trial.

Every. Single. One. —

Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that "a military government in Gaza is not part of the goals of the war, but a dangerous and irresponsible political act" in a post on Twitter/X on Wednesday, as the IDF also announced that two soldiers had died, crossing the 800 soldier threshold to 801 for the war. Gallant made this statement in response to cabinet discussions about distributing food to Palestinian residents of Gaza by private companies under the IDF's security. "These are empty words for the beginning of a military government," he added. "The price will be paid by the blood of the IDF soldiers, and the State of Israel will pay in its own poor order of priorities that will lead to neglecting more important security tasks. "Everything depends on the preparation ahead of time of an alternative entity that will replace the IDF in Gaza. Otherwise, we are on the way to a military government and will all pay the price," he added. Subsequently, top opposition official and former war cabinet minister and IDF chief Benny Gantz seconded Gallant's comments, “Israeli security control of Gaza - necessary. Israeli rule, with our soldiers handling sewage and trash – a disaster.” — Jerusalem Post

Our Take:

Oh look the two retired generals who defected from Netanyahu’s government— who were encouraged by Trump to run against Bibi, back in 2018— are now publicly opposing Netanyahu’s merry band of psychotic zealots.

There appears to be a growing political resistance metastasizing, when you see a "centrist" (Gantz), a Zionist (Gallant), and a communist (Barack) all targeting the same opponent. I wonder what is organizing it?

Of course President Trump has friends in Israel. If you haven't noticed, he has friends everywhere.

Do you see the value in having two highly respected retired generals in the vanguard of the opposition? Especially when those two generals are not only longtime political rivals, but also both recently served on the formal War Cabinet—one of whom was just recently serving as Defense Minister?

Which side will the soldiers in the IDF choose? The retired generals who want a ceasefire? Or the religious zealots who want lots of land? —

BONUS ITEMS

Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has chosen former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to serve as U.S. ambassador to NATO, the bedrock Western alliance that the president-elect has expressed skepticism about for years. Trump, in a statement, said Whitaker was “a strong warrior and loyal Patriot” who “will ensure the United States’ interests are advanced and defended” and “strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability.” The choice of Whitaker as the nation’s representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an unusual one, given his background is in law enforcement and not in foreign policy. Whitaker had been considered a potential pick for attorney general, a position Trump instead gave to Matt Gaetz, a fierce loyalist seen as divisive even within his own party. The NATO post is a particularly sensitive one given Trump’s regard for the alliance’s value and his complaints that numerous members are not meeting their commitments to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense. Later Wednesday, Trump announced that he’d chosen former Republican Rep. Pete Hoekstra of Michigan, who served as ambassador to the Netherlands during his first term, as his upcoming administration’s ambassador to Canada. — AP News

Comcast on Wednesday announced that it will move forward with plans to spin off its NBCUniversal cable TV networks - including MSNBC, CNBC, USA, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and the Golf Channel. (of course a season 2 Firefly reboot might have saved the whole thing... hint to the new buyer). All together, the assets generated around $7 billion in revenue in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, the WSJ reports. The company will keep Bravo - known for the "Real Housewives," as well as the Peacock streaming service and NBC broadcast network. Executives are betting that their remaining assets - including in broadcast TV, sports, movies and theme parks, will be better positioned for growth. Of course, the decision also comes as a major source of ad revenue - pharmaceutical companies, are about to get the monkey hammer of justice from RFK Jr. — ZeroHedge

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar said he would prioritize locating or rescuing 300,000 unaccounted-for children who entered the United States as illegal immigrants and are at risk of exploitation. “The third rail is we got over 300,000 missing children,” Tom Homan told Fox News on Monday, likely referring to a government report issued earlier this year. “Over half a million children have been trafficked into the United States. This administration released them to unvetted sponsors, and they can’t find 300,000. And based on three-and-a-half decades, some of these children are in forced labor.” Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) inspector general released a report finding that 323,000 illegal immigrant children are unaccounted for inside the United States. As of May 2024, more than 32,000 children who were served notices to appear in court did not appear, while the safety of an additional 291,000 could not be verified because they were not placed into removal proceedings, making monitoring their status challenging, according to the report. Those figures came from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and covered the period from October 2018 to September 2023 “We already found some in forced labor, some of them are in for sex trafficking, some of them are with pedophiles,” Homan said. “We need to save these children. That’s going to be the third rail.” The DHS report noted that ICE, which Homan had overseen under the first Trump administration, should “take immediate action” to ensure those unaccounted-for children are safe. — The Epoch Times

