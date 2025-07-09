The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, July 8th …

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrapped up his second White House meeting with US President Donald Trump in as many days without any public announcement of a breakthrough in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks, which was the primary topic of the sit-down. The possibility of such a declaration appeared to rise after the meeting was publicly added to Netanyahu’s schedule just hours in advance, with Trump saying they would discuss the Gaza Strip while US special envoy Mideast Steve Witkoff expressed hope a deal could be reached this week. But as Netanyahu and Trump met for over an hour in the Oval Office along with US Vice President JD Vance, two sources familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel that Witkoff decided to push back his flight to Doha, where he had been slated to join ongoing proximity talks between Israel and Hamas. Witkoff initially was slated to fly to Qatar on Tuesday, the sources said, adding that a new departure date had yet to be scheduled. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: The timeline of events for this saga began with a scrambled visit by [Netanyahu confidant] Ron Dermer last Monday, who rushed to DC in order to smooth things out after President Trump publicly said that Israel/Iran "don't know what the f— they are doing," referring to Israel's reckless decision to violate the ceasefire and continue bombing Tehran.

It was Dermer who scheduled Monday's Netanyahu visit – which was also a last-minute scramble – in an obvious attempt to persuade Trump to support Israel's desire to annex Palestine, which would surely lead to a larger campaign against other nations in the Middle East. The definitive "tell" that this visit was shoehorned by Netanyahu is the fact that Trump relegated it to a dinner meeting, after business hours.

Prior to the visit, there was no indication that it was intended to last more than a single day, but that is exactly what happened, as Netanyahu returned late yesterday afternoon, 4:30 PM local time, (again, at the end of the typical work day). This second meeting indicates that there was disagreement between Trump and Netanyahu at Monday's dinner, highlighted by the fact that when Trump was asked about a Two-State Solution, and redirected to Netanyahu, Bibi effectively stated that a Palestinian State would present an existential threat to Israel.

What made yesterday's meeting interesting is the fact that a group of "senior Qatari officials" hopped on a plane and flew to the White House to meet with Trump and Steve Witkoff prior to Netanyahu returning for his follow-up meeting on Day Two of his visit. The meeting with the Qataris is said to have lasted over three hours, and my guess is that they were wargaming possible scenarios for how they would deal with the increasingly belligerent Zionist regime.

Witkoff was actually scheduled to fly to Qatar last night, but has delayed his trip so that he can remain in DC and assist in these negotiations, with reports indicating that "a significant amount of progress still needs to be made."

The theme that continues is Netanyahu's defiant insistence that the IDF continue fighting until Hamas no longer exists – a goal that is likely impossible, considering the nature of ideology and how it proliferates, particularly in the face of violent warfare.

The fact that Netanyahu left the White House last night without a headline publicizing a new development suggests that he will likely be back tomorrow for a third attempt, and I don't expect any real progress to be made, considering what the Likud party is now openly demanding. (The annexation of Palestine.)

–

Still buying grocery store meat? Chances are... you’re eating foreign beef and don’t even know it. Put American FREEDOM on your plate and bite back against the system with Rattlesnake Meat Company, homegrown, 21-day-aged beef—shipping included. Tap the picture below to order, and use code PLATE20 for $20 off your order. *Sponsored*

The US government has already collected around $100 billion in tariff revenue so far in 2025 and is on track to triple that amount by the year’s end, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday, highlighting the fiscal boost from President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policy. Bessent projected tariff income could reach $300 billion by December. The US Treasury Department announced plans to rebuild its cash balance to $500 billion by the end of July, following the recent passage of President Trump’s sweeping $5 trillion tax and spending bill, which included a significant debt ceiling hike. The department’s cash balance had dropped to $372 billion as of last week, according to a JPMorgan research note, well below the operational target range. To address the shortfall, the Treasury will sharply increase the issuance of short-term Treasury bills (T-bills). At the May refunding, the Treasury had targeted a $850 billion cash balance by the end of September, suggesting further issuance will continue in the months ahead as it aligns with internal cash balance policy. – Mint

Our Take: On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury issued updated guidance on its short-term borrowing strategy, stating it will rebuild its cash balance – targeting $500 billion by the end of July – through increased issuance of regular Treasury bills (4-, 6-, and 8-week maturities).

From the Mint article, “Importantly, the Treasury does not expect to issue additional cash management bills (CMBs) to rebuild its reserves, signaling confidence in the T-bill market’s ability to absorb increased issuance. The CMB series announced on June 24 has now been completed, the department said.”

This decision comes in the wake of a $5 trillion increase in the federal debt limit, and the change could indicate that we are entering a new phase of the transformation of our banking system. Consider that, when the Treasury sells T-bills, buyers pay from commercial bank accounts. That money moves into the Treasury General Account (TGA) at the Fed. This reduces bank reserves (electronic liquidity, not physical cash in the system).

Reducing liquidity of banks? That’s interesting…

In an unrelated dig yesterday, I was looking at trends in private equity markets and the biggest bets. Data Centers, AI, Health innovation all make the top 10 – and so does private credit.

It makes sense. Private creditors can move fast and tailor terms, and when interest rates are high, borrowers look to private markets for flexible terms. Private credit is now systemically important and, as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston warns, provides potential systemic risk to the current financial system.

“The volume of commercial and industrial loans, which are issued by individual banks to businesses and are the largest form of non-traded business credit, reached $2.8 trillion in 2023, up from $1.3 trillion (adjusted for inflation) in 2000. The meteoric rise of private credit presents important questions about the role of banks going forward and the implications for stability in the US financial system. How likely is direct PC lending to replace banks as a key source of business credit? If that happens, will it raise or lower the level of systemic risk?”

My favorite part is the biggest concern of regulators about the increasing private credit demand:

While everyone is burning cycles on Epstein, the Trump Administration is deregulating and changing US economic policy on multiple fronts while undermining the globalists’ systemic controls – who, in turn, are warning of shadow banking systems (oh, the irony).

What would defeating the invisible enemy look like?

Promises made, promises kept. –

United States President Donald Trump has waved away lingering questions about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after the release of a law enforcement memo about the case incensed segments of his MAGA base. Trump’s angry dismissal of the continuing interest in the case on Tuesday came after a joint review by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI concluded that Epstein died by suicide and did not possess a “client list”. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question directed at US Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable,” Trump continued, before asking Bondi if she wanted to “waste the time” addressing the question. “I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas,” Trump said. “It just seems like a desecration.” – AlJazeera

Our Take: Coming this Fall to a theatre near you…

The last two days on [social media] have shown me that mental gymnastics should be an Olympic sport…

Is it possible that the narrative surrounding the Epstein files was exaggerated so it could be used to split Trump’s base?

Trump wasn’t the one pushing it. [Clip Link]–

***

Another Take: One of the biggest tells that we’re in the midst of a coordinated narrative deployment is when the normie layers are activated by it.

The Epstein resurgence clearly fits the bill.

The question to ask is … whose deployment is it? Ours or theirs?

Engagement is an opportunity. –

Badlands Media is returning to Deadwood, SD in August, for the 9th stop on the Great American Restoration Tour. Virtual tickets are available, too, and all sessions are recorded and available on demand. Get your tickets and come hang out! — Badlands Media

Israel is preparing to establish a so-called “humanitarian city” on the ruins of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian enclave’s entire population is to be moved, the country’s defense minister, Israel Katz, has announced. Critics of the initiative promptly branded the “city” an internment camp and warned of potentially widespread human rights abuse. The “humanitarian city” is expected to initially accommodate some 600,000 Palestinians – primarily displaced persons living in the coastal Mawasi area to the northwest of Rafah, Katz told reporters on Monday. Eventually, all of the estimated 2.2 million Gazans will be placed into the “city,” which is to be secured by the Israeli military from a distance and run by unspecified international organizations, the minister stated. The Palestinians will undergo screening before being placed into the “city” to ensure no Hamas operatives slip in, Katz noted. The scheme is ultimately designed to displace the entire Gaza population and encourage it to “voluntarily emigrate” from the enclave elsewhere, the minister admitted. Those who end up in the zone will not be allowed to return to other parts of Gaza, he added. – RT

Our Take: So, Defense Minister Israel Katz is now suggesting that Gaza – a strip of land measuring 5 miles by 25 miles – is too large of an area for the IDF to secure, so the 2.2 million Gazans will have to squeeze into an even smaller internment camp: a "humanitarian city" purportedly intended to hold only 600,000.

It is remarkable watching a group of people who claim to have survived something as dehumanizing as The Holocaust turn around and treat another group of people in this way. I realize how triggering that statement may sound to some, but those people need to understand that the world is becoming increasingly skeptical of all news information, as we learn more about the lies we have been told about our history by our government.

What earnest supporters of Israel need to understand is that the emerging arguments regarding The Holocaust are that either it was an embellishment/outright hoax, or that it did occur (to whatever extent) and that the Jewish State of Israel is so lacking in mercy, grace, and humility, as well as self-awareness, that it cannot see that it has become the very thing that it has always claimed persecuted it eighty-some years ago. (The underlying argument being that "Hitler was right" about Jews being so ruthless and bloodthirsty, without a conscious or shred of humanity.)

It is difficult to say which of those two scenarios would be more devastating to play out for the Jewish community at this point in time. Obviously, if the Holocaust was proven to be a hoax – or even an embellishment of a far more benign event – there would likely be a widespread resentment against both the Jewish elite who promulgated it and their Gentile collaborators.

On the other hand, if The Holocaust narrative is upheld, and the Jews of Europe suffered such a horrific tragedy, what does it say about the moral fiber of Israel that it could so quickly and callously turn around, in a single lifetime, and perpetrate a very similar war crime against another population? And how could the rest of the world stand by and witness these events, and not view the Israelis in the exact same way we have been conditioned to view the Third Reich?

I know many of you are uncomfortable having this conversation, but it is already happening across the internet and world, and we here at Badlands Media are going to participate – given the significance that it all has both on geopolitics as well as American domestic politics. Those are our bombs, and our tax dollars, being used to carry out this ethnic cleansing.

And I'll be damned if anybody is going to hold up a Bible and say we are doing this in the name of Christ. –

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI has deleted “inappropriate” posts on X after the company’s chatbot, Grok, began praising Adolf Hitler, referring to itself as MechaHitler and making antisemitic comments in response to user queries. In some now-deleted posts, it referred to a person with a common Jewish surname as someone who was “celebrating the tragic deaths of white kids” in the Texas floods as “future fascists”. “Classic case of hate dressed as activism – and that surname? Every damn time, as they say,” the chatbot commented. In another post it said, “Hitler would have called it out and crushed it.” The Guardian has been unable to confirm if the account that was being referred to belonged to a real person or not and media reports suggest it has now been deleted. In other posts it referred to itself as “MechaHitler”. “The white man stands for innovation, grit and not bending to PC nonsense,” Grok said in a subsequent post. After users began pointing out the responses, Grok deleted some of the posts and restricted the chatbot to generating images rather than text replies. – The Guardian

Our Take: In 2023, before Grok existed, ChatGPT had a moment like this where savvy users figured out how to jailbreak the new AI from its PC controls. It was called “Dan Mode” – or “Do Anything Now” mode.

OpenAi freaked out, and they changed the code. RIP DanGPT.

Now Grok is having its Dan Mode moment, and the backstory is hilarious according to the current story on X – admittedly not the best sourcing, but it’s hilarious so we’re going with it unless and until debunked.

The story goes that a Grok dev wanted the world to see what the tool was capable of, so they tweaked the code:

So, you can know, everything Grok was saying during its DAN moment was “well substantiated” per the code… That makes the entire affair even more hilarious.

At the peak, Grok was calling itself “MechaHitler”:

Then it made a self portrait.

Sadly, the story ends with the dev getting fired, but he reportedly has no regrets. He wanted people to know what Grok is capable of.

Andrew Torba basically confirmed this, and he said the important bit out loud:

The most entertaining outcome is the most likely, right?

What do you think that is? —

If it were, say, just a decade ago, cachet and power would be conferred on Skydance founder and CEO David Ellison, the soon-to-be chief of Paramount and its once-holy grail of TV news, CBS. Too bad it’s not 10 years ago. The names Edward R. Murrow, Mike Wallace and Walter Cronkite — the people who built CBS News into the paragon of TV journalism — might come up in casual conversations among old-timers like yours truly, reminiscing about how network news once controlled the ­political and social agenda. Or maybe they would surface in a journalism class after CBS’s current management last week settled a weird lawsuit, filed by President Trump, in order to keep in the good graces of the White House and get the Skydance-Paramount merger through his FCC regulators. But I can guarantee that the 42-year-old Ellison — the son of mega-billionaire Larry Ellison of Oracle fame, who is a MAGA supporter of the president — isn’t thinking about the CBS News legacy as he prepares to complete his $8 billion combo. – New York Post

Our Take: For years, I've suspected Trump is effecting something of a hostile Hollywood takeover, with Skydance, the Ellisons & Paramount at the center of a controlled demolition and transformation.

Looks like they're catching on.

Hollywood isn't being destroyed, but gutted and restored. –

When Russia recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan last week, it didn’t just open a new embassy – it opened a new geopolitical front. For the first time since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, a major world player has gone beyond informal contacts and embraced Kabul’s de facto rulers as legitimate partners. On July 1, Taliban envoy Gul Hassan presented copies of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. Two days later, Moscow made it official: the Islamic Emirate was now recognized – diplomatically, politically, and symbolically. The move followed a crucial domestic decision in April, when Russia removed the Taliban from its national list of terrorist organizations – a status that had persisted for more than twenty years. The Foreign Ministry framed the recognition as a pragmatic step toward security cooperation, economic dialogue, and regional stabilization. In Kabul, the reaction was swift. The Taliban welcomed the Russian gesture as a possible catalyst for wider international engagement. They had reason to – despite harsh rhetoric, even the West has kept indirect channels open. But no one had dared take the leap. Until now. – RT

Our Take: The headline of this article is a little misleading. It implies that Russia has somehow conquered, or at least now controls, Afghanistan. That is not at all the case.

Five days ago – while America was celebrating our Independence Day – Russia became the first nation to formally recognize the Taliban government of Afghanistan.

It is my understanding that we have been lied to, extensively, by our government regarding the true nature of the Taliban. On Monday, I was joined by

(Brian Lupo) on The Book of Trump to discuss his experience fighting in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2013.

He said that in hindsight, he isn't even sure if any of the people he fought were even Taliban – they could have just as likely been foot soldiers of the drug cartels, given the enormous poppy fields that were in close proximity to their Forward Operating Base. (Poppy fields that were used by the CIA to fuel the Opium Epidemic in America.)

It was actually the Taliban who had always sought to shut down these cartels, which they have done since retaking control of Afghanistan in 2021. They also have driven out all of the radical Islamic terrorist organizations, such as ISIS and Al Qaeda, and even hunted down and killed the ISIS-K operatives responsible for bombing/killing those 13 US service members at the Abbey Gate during the US withdrawal.

The Republican Party and CIA would have us believe that the Taliban are sub-human animals who must be fought, tooth and nail, lest they acquire the means to wage war on US soil. (Nevermind that Afghanistan is one of the most technologically primitive countries in the world and lacks any real economy that could fund such a military campaign.)

The truth is that the Taliban have proven to be far more honorable than just about any politician in the United States, keeping their word to President Trump in the signing of the Doha Agreement, and hunting down those terrorists who killed our soldiers. They had no reason to believe that President Trump would ever return to office, and nobody in Establishment DC would have faulted them for forgetting that they ever gave Trump the time of day, let alone honor their agreement with him.

Though we may have many cultural differences with these people, there is a value system – honor/integrity – that I find quite refreshing. We may not agree with them on everything, but if they are men of their word, then we can at least establish the basic levels of trust needed to engage in earnest diplomacy. They can't be any worse than the scumbags operating in DC, right?

And besides, this video demonstrates that not only are the Taliban self-aware, but they have a self-deprecating sense of humor – which, in my opinion, is among the highest forms of humor, and displays a humanity that I think is sorely lacking in just about every facet of government in America.

[Clip Link] —

Ecological conditions, reproductive tactics, group demographics, among other factors, shape primate power relations instead of a fixed sex-based hierarchy. Published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the five-year meta-analysis compiled aggression, threat and ritualized dominance data from 253 populations representing 121 primate species to assess sex-based power dynamics. Researchers found males dominated females in just 17% of interactions and females dominated males in 13%, refuting a universal hierarchy. Over half of recorded agonistic encounters involve cross-sex confrontations, indicating widespread inter-sex competition across species. Female primates use reproductive strategies – such as concealed ovulation in bonobos and competition for caregiving males – to tip power towards themselves. – Particle News

Our Take: Scientists finally discovered why primates stopped evolving.

–

BONUS ITEMS

Rishi Sunak is to return to Goldman Sachs as a senior adviser, first major role since resigning as Tory leader following last year’s bruising election defeat. The former prime minister began his career in financial services as a summer intern at the investment bank in 2001. He left the company as a junior analyst in 2004 to work at a hedge fund. The independent Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, which advises former ministers who are seeking to take jobs in the private sector after leaving office, had recommended that Sunak not begin his role at the bank until at least 12 months after his last day in government, which was last Friday. He has also been advised that for a further year, he ought not to get involved in any projects that include lobbying the UK government or any of its arm’s-length bodies. Sunak announced that he will donate all of his salary from Goldman Sachs to the Richmond Project, a charity launched by him and his wife to improve maths skills in the UK. – The Times

OPEC+ never fails to surprise speculators and market analysts. This weekend’s meeting to decide August production levels was expected to be a short routine video call to announce another output hike of 411,000 barrels per day (bpd). Short it was, but the size of the increase for August was bigger than expected— 548,000 bpd. The eight OPEC+ members that are unwinding the cuts are expected to make another supersized increase in September, with which the 2.2 million bpd cuts will all be back on the market, at least the headline figures suggest so. However, no one is really sure by how much OPEC+ is actually raising oil production these days because some producers are pumping less than quotas to compensate for previous overproduction. Analysts concur that the supersized hikes are not that supersized. – Oilprice.com

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief.

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.