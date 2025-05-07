The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the May 6th ...

President Donald Trump tells Meet the Press exclusively about ongoing peace deal negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and how long he plans to give both countries before walking away from an agreement. – NBC News

Our Take: In order to make peace, you must first have the threat of war.

Donald Trump will be known as the Peacemaker of our time when the current chapter in the War of Stories reaches its end, and he won't be alone.

Next up?

The total inversion of the post-WW2 Axis and Allies paradigm. –

Be the Beef Boss this summer with Rattlesnake Meats. Host a Meat Meet-Up, fire up a 21 day-aged brisket, and bring folks together over real beef. Use code BADBOSS20 for $20 off this and other select orders. Hurry—code expires May 12, and this offer ends May 16. Don’t miss your shot to lead the grill! *Sponsored*

Prominent figures from within President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" or "MAGA" movement came out against the bipartisan IGO Anti-Boycott Act, House Resolution 867— saying it would criminalize boycotts and free speech against Israel. After the backlash, a pending vote slated for Monday was canceled. "It's beyond outrageous and offensive that House leadership bowed to extreme-right forces and pulled this commonsense, bipartisan bill that makes antisemitic and hate-driven boycotts illegal," a spokesperson for Representative Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, who introduced the legislation told Newsweek Monday morning. Newsweek also reached out to Representative Mike Lawler, a New York Republican, who introduced the legislation with Gottheimer, for comment. Why It Matters: Critics of the H.R. 867 say the legislation goes against the right to free speech established in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Its supporters say it targets antisemitic actions, including boycotts of Israel. The bill has bipartisan support but also faces bipartisan opposition. – Newsweek

Our Take: So, Mike Lawler filed this bill way back on January 31. The bill is an expansion of an existing law that was passed by the Republican-controlled Congress in 2018, making it illegal to participate in boycotts against Israel. (Up to 20 years in prison, and up to a million dollars in fines.)

Lawler's bill would expand the existing law to include international governmental organizations (IGOs) and permit the prosecution of those who publicly shared information intending to connect individuals working for these IGOs with the Israeli or American governments.

The bill was only pulled from consideration on Monday morning due to intense pushback from people online – who are accusing Mike Lawler of engaging in treason for endorsing this bill. I happen to agree with those people, and would like to see the entire Congress investigated for any potential foreign influence.

–

A newly released intelligence assessment has found that some Venezuelan government officials “facilitated” the illegal migration of members of the brutal Venezuelan criminal gang Tren De Aragua into the United States “to advance what they see as the Maduro regime’s goal of destabilizing governments and undermining public safety.” However, while Venezuela’s “permissive environment enables TDA to operate… the Maduro regime probably is not systematically directing Venezuelan outflows, such as to sow chaos in receiving countries,” says the April memo from the National Intelligence Council, released Monday by the ODNI. The memo waters down an earlier FBI assessment that the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is specifically directing TdA activities in the U.S. – New York Post

Our Take: From the report — Maduro was clearing out the prison but some of the leaders escaped. According to Maduro, they were assisted by the Uniparty's FBI and DEA. The report is clear that Maduro is not the problem. If the rampant Normieism continues, we will be stuck here forever.

The entire premise for the assertion that the Maduro regime is assisting Tren de Aragua is based on unverifiable sources according to [the] National Intelligence Council. The people looking to pin this on Maduro are supporters of the global Regime that has been hell-bent on removing Maduro for many years.

—

Hallucinations have always been an issue for generative AI models: The same structure that enables them to be creative and produce text and images also makes them prone to making stuff up. And the hallucination problem isn't getting better as AI models progress—in fact, it's getting worse. In a new technical report from OpenAI (via The New York Times), the company details how its latest o3 and o4-mini models hallucinate 51 percent and 79 percent, respectively, on an AI benchmark known as SimpleQA. For the earlier o1 model, the SimpleQA hallucination rate stands at 44 percent. Those are surprisingly high figures, and heading in the wrong direction. These models are known as reasoning models because they think through their answers and deliver them more slowly. Clearly, based on OpenAI's own testing, this mulling over of responses is leaving more room for mistakes and inaccuracies to be introduced. False facts are by no means limited to OpenAI and ChatGPT. – Lifehacker

AND

Amazon-owned robotaxi maker Zoox initiated a recall to update software in 270 driverless vehicles after a crash in Las Vegas. Zoox announced the software recall Monday, saying the update addresses the "root cause" of the recent collision and has already been deployed in potentially affected vehicles. The crash involving an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi and passenger car in Las Vegas occurred April 8, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall report from the company. Nobody was hurt in the accident. The accident happened after a passenger car was "quickly approaching the lane where our purpose-built robotaxi was traveling," Zoox said Monday on its website. "Anticipating that the passenger car would proceed forward, the Zoox robotaxi slowed down and steered to the right. Instead, the car came to a full stop, fully yielding to the Zoox robotaxi and remaining in the shoulder lane," the robotaxi maker continued. "The Zoox robotaxi braked hard, but contact was unavoidable." – Fox Business

Our Take: As people become increasingly dependent on generative AI as their “new Google,” we learn that these tools are hallucinating up to 79% of the time.

Just making stuff up. There are real world consequences for this:

I wonder what Mike paid this guy per hour for a brief filled with nonexistent citations and faulty legal reasoning. The lawyer should lose his license for defrauding his client; but he’ll probably just have to take a class and pay a fine or something equally stupid and ineffective.

In the second story, driverless robo-taxis are being recalled because their software contains a flaw that ends in crashes. They found this out after a crash.

Don’t worry, if we just get humans off the road and apply the right software update, we can eradicate car crashes.

Tech-enabled utopia, here we come! –

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis said Tuesday he has told the White House he will oppose Ed Martin’s nomination to be the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia, a potentially fatal blow to his already dicey confirmation chances. Tillis spoke to reporters after meeting with Martin on Monday night. The North Carolinian, who is seeking reelection next year, had previously signaled he had concerns with Martin’s nomination as U.S. attorney because of his previous comments related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and his work defending those who took part in the riot. “I have no tolerance for anybody that entered the building on Jan. 6, and that’s probably where most of the friction was,” Tillis said Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters after Tillis’ comments that Martin is now unlikely to emerge from the Senate Judiciary Committee. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the panel, said “in practical terms” Martin’s nomination is dead. – Politico

Our Take:

Start making calls and applying political pressure.

Let them know you know what they are doing! —

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told lawmakers Tuesday that a fresh estimate of when the United States will run out of cash to pay its bills is “forthcoming,” adding that the debt ceiling is already “on the warning track.” He explained that the Treasury is still counting the flood of annual tax payments that arrived around the April 15 filing deadline. Those receipts will shape the so-called X-date—the day the government runs out of cash and extraordinary accounting moves to keep paying its bills. On Capitol Hill, that deadline is more than a bookkeeping entry. Republican leaders have tied their sweeping bill covering tax cuts, border measures, and energy policy to a debt-limit increase, planning to push it through the House on GOP votes alone before the X-date arrives. Bessent had pledged to update Congress during the first half of May. Appearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday, he declined to give a hard figure but assured lawmakers the forecast would land soon. “Just as an outfielder running for a fly ball, we are on the warning track,” he said. “And when you’re on the warning track, it means the wall’s not far away.” – Cryptopolitan

Our Take: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says US will never default on debt, we will raise the debt ceiling.

The BIG PRINT is coming.

JUST IN: US Treasury Secretary Bessent says a central bank digital currency is a sign of weakness and he would not support the Fed issuing one. BASED.

—

Israel was not informed in advance about US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the Houthis, an informed source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. Trump said on Tuesday that the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after claiming that the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East. The comments came during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, when Trump announced that the Houthis have said that they no longer want to fight, but did not elaborate on the message. "They said please don't bomb us anymore and we're not going to attack your ships," Trump said. There was no immediate response from the Houthis.

– The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: Yesterday, during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Trump mentioned that the Houthis had "capitulated," and that an agreement had been reached to cease military action between them and the United States.

What's interesting is that President Trump was asked about the conflict between the Houthis and Israel, and Trump seemed to treat it as a separate and independent situation.

"I don’t know anything about that, but they want nothing to do with us."

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid seemed to have a similar read on the situation, reporting on his X account that Trump didn't seem phased by the idea that Israel and the Houthis may continue to fight one another.

During his Oval Office meeting with Carney, while discussing his upcoming trip to the Middle East next week, Trump mentioned that he has a major announcement forthcoming. I can't help but wonder whether this announcement will be that Iran will join the Abraham Accords – something Trump teased during an interview with Hugh Hewitt on October 7th – and that the United States will move to begin normalizing relations with them.

Given Israel's very recent announcement that it intends to restart a major offensive campaign in Gaza, it would be quite the rugpull for President Trump to suddenly make peace with all of Netanyahu's enemies, leaving him on an island fighting all by himself. –

A pro-Trump legal group founded by White House aide Stephen Miller is suing Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts — a long-shot move as Trump allies fight court rulings blocking key actions from the Oval Office. The lawsuit was filed by the America First Legal Foundation against Roberts in his capacity as the official head of the U.S. Judicial Conference and Robert J. Conrad, who serves as the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. The complaint accuses both the U.S. Judicial Conference and the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts of performing certain regulatory actions that go beyond the scope of resolving cases or controversies, or administratively supporting those actions, which they argue are the "core functions" of the judiciary. It also argues that records held by the Roberts-led U.S. Judicial Conference should therefore be subject to the Freedom of Information Act requests, or FOIA requests, as a result. – Fox News

Our Take: On Badlands Daily yesterday,

and I went off on a bit of a tangent while reading the story about Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Chief Justice Roberts over administrative entities created under the judiciary.

These agencies, all the three and four-letter ones we’ve come to hate, are literally operating almost entirely free from any constitutionally-mandated oversight.

–

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to enforce a ban on transgender people in the military, while legal challenges proceed. The court acted in the dispute over a policy that presumptively disqualifies transgender people from military service and could lead to the expulsion of experienced, decorated officers. The court’s three liberal justices said they would have kept the policy on hold. Neither the justices in the majority or dissent explained their votes, which is not uncommon in emergency appeals. Just after beginning his second term in January, Trump moved aggressively to roll back the rights of transgender people. Among the Republican president’s actions was an executive order that claims the sexual identity of transgender service members “conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life” and is harmful to military readiness. – AP News

Our Take: One of the transformers described in the piece as a decorated military veteran "became a woman" after Trump's ban on transformers. —

Drones have struck the airport and targeted an army base in Port Sudan, officials said, the third straight day the seat of power of the government, which is aligned with the Sudanese army, has come under attack. The country’s main fuel depot was hit on Monday, causing a massive blaze just south of the eastern city that had until Sunday been considered a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced people fleeing a two-year war. An Agence France-Presse correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn on Tuesday and plumes of smoke over the coastal city, one coming from the direction of the port and another from a fuel depot just south. One drone struck the civilian section of the Port Sudan airport, an airport official told Agence France-Press, two days after the facility’s military base was first attacked in drone strikes the army blamed on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). All flights were grounded at the wartorn country’s main international port of entry, the source added. – The Guardian

Our Take: I've been tracking this story for a few years now.

Surely, Port Sudan is being attacked because in January the Sudanese government finalized a deal with Putin to allow Russia to establish a naval base there – the first Russian military base on the African continent.

The preliminary deal was first announced as "accepted," in concept, back in February 2023 – despite threats from the Biden State Department against the Sudanese government. Just two months later, Sudan was plunged into a civil war from which it has yet to escape.

Here is an article from a few weeks ago where the State Department again threatens the Sudanese government with more pain and punishment for daring to cut a deal with President Putin.

How fitting that the anonymous State Department official told all of this to Fox News. This kind of behavior is exactly why the world despises the US government. –

Day two of Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex crimes trial continued with jury selection on Tuesday, May 6, where one potential juror was excused after revealing his smoking habits. “I smoke marijuana personally for recreational use,” the prospective juror told the court during proceedings. While he assured it wouldn't make him biased, he did admit it could affect his judgment. When asked if he could stop smoking during the trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, he said yes; however, he revealed he smoked marijuana every night, including "last night." He said quitting would be difficult before he was dismissed. – People

Our Take: Jury selection is underway in the Diddy trial, and I thought this story was hilarious. Homie just gave everyone an excuse to get out of jury duty: “Sorry judge, I just can’t be sober that long.”

Combs' federal trial began with jury selection on Monday, May 5, in Manhattan. The music mogul is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs was indicted in the Southern District of New York in September and pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege that Combs organized alleged “freak offs,” which they say were "elaborate and produced sex performances."

This is federal court so, unfortunately, the trial won’t be televised. We really need to change that rule. –

BONUS ITEMS

The infamous hacker group Anonymous has targeted the Trump administration once again – this time defacing the website of GlobalX, the US airline hired by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to deport dozens of alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador. Referring to Trump as a “fascist,” Anonymous left a lengthy message on the landing page of a GlobalX subdomain on Monday protesting the removal of “alleged members of a Venezuelan gang.” GlobalX was the airline carrier hired by the US government to transport about 130 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador on March 15th, 2025. “You lose again Donnie,” the hacktivists wrote, referring to a May 1st ruling by a US federal judge declaring the reasoning behind the deportations illegal.

– CyberNews

The first major meeting between US and Chinese officials since President Trump slapped massive tariffs on China will take place in Switzerland this weekend, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expects “de-escalation” will be the primary topic of discussion. “We’ve agreed to talk – then on Saturday and Sunday, we will agree on what we’re going to talk about,” Bessent told Fox News host Laura Ingraham about the upcoming high-stakes meeting. “My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal,” the treasury secretary continued. “We’ve got to de-escalate before we can move forward.” – New York Post

In 2013, when he was running to unseat a Conservative government, Justin Trudeau said there were a "few very big things the prime minister of Canada needs to get right," one of which was "building a constructive working relationship with the president of the United States." That of course was long before the president of the United States was Donald Trump — long before even the idea of a president like Trump was remotely fathomable. (Trudeau's criticism at the time was that Stephen Harper had bungled the relationship with Barack Obama, to the detriment of the Keystone XL pipeline.) In 2025, amid the reality of Trump's second term, the question for the new prime minister is what that "constructive working relationship" should look like now — or even how constructive any relationship can possibly be. Two days before Mark Carney went to the White House, Trump was asked by the host of Meet the Press whether he would consider using military force against this country. He did not say the idea was unthinkable or preposterous or abhorrent. He merely said he thought it was "highly unlikely." – CBC

CEO Jensen Huang said on Tuesday that China’s artificial intelligence market will likely reach about $50 billion in the next two to three years, and that missing out on it would be a “tremendous loss.” Huang said being able to sell into China would bring back revenue, taxes, and “create lots of jobs here in the United States.” “We just have to stay agile,” Huang told CNBC’s Jon Fortt, in an interview alongside ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. The tech execs were in Las Vegas for ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2025 conference. “Whatever the policies are of the government, whatever is in the best interest of our country, we’ll support,” Huang said. Nvidia is the leading provider of graphics processing units (GPUs), which have powered the AI boom and lifted the company’s market cap to almost $3 trillion. – CNBC

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.