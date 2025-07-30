The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

One of the world’s strongest earthquakes struck Russia’s Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude temblor that caused tsunami waves in Japan and Alaska and prompted warnings for Hawaii, North and Central America and Pacific islands south toward New Zealand. Ports on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia near the quake’s epicenter flooded as residents fled inland. Cars jammed streets and highways in Honolulu hours before tsunami waves were expected, with standstill traffic even in areas away from the shoreline. People were advised to move to higher ground around much of the Pacific coast and warned that the potential tsunami danger may last for more than a day. Most places where tsunami waves have already washed ashore have reported no significant damage so far. – AP News

Our Take: As of late Tuesday night,

and

appear to be in the clear in Alaska. Hawaii and Japan are still under Tsunami, and

is reporting:

“A tsunami has hit the coastal areas of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s large northern island of Hokkaido, according to news agency AP, moments after a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake hit Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula… The earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula was the strongest since 1952…”

The expected impacts of the earthquake are far-reaching. According to NTDV, the aftershocks “set off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and prompted warnings for coastal areas of Alaska, Hawaii, Chile, the Solomon Islands and south toward New Zealand. Waves of more than 3 meters (yards) were possible along some coastal areas of Ecuador.”

The catastrophe just happened, and the news is chaotic and fast moving. Tune into Badlands Daily at 10aET for the latest updates. –

More files may link failed 2016 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to the origins of the Russia collusion hoax that targeted President Donald Trump. During an interview Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe explained the situation to host Maria Bartiromo, per the New York Post. “Part of what came out last week was about how John Brennan, Clapper, Comey, they all pushed the known fake Steele dossier into intelligence community assessments, and that’s the basis for Crossfire Hurricane and all that,” he continued: But what hasn’t come out yet and what’s going to come out is the underlying intelligence that I have spent the last few months making recommendations about final declassification and sent that to the Department of Justice, that will come out in the John Durham report classified annex. And what that intelligence shows, Maria, is that part of this was a Hillary Clinton plan, but part of it was an FBI plan to be an accelerant to that fake Steele dossier, to those fake Russia collusion claims by pouring oil on the fire, by amplifying the lie and burying the truth of what Hillary Clinton was up to. Ratcliffe said Clinton testified before Durham under oath in 2022 and “Much of that testimony is frankly completely inconsistent with what our underlying intelligence that is about to be declassified in the Durham annex, what that reflects.” – Breitbart

Our Take: John Solomon went on Fox News Tuesday evening and declared that the much anticipated Durham Annex – which is reported to include foreign intelligence basically “calling” Russiagate before it happened – may be released as early as tomorrow.

We already have the Tsunami and the Blackstone shooting, but I wonder what they’re going to try and distract us with. We can multitask through the horrors, so it isn’t going to work, but will they go for a hat trick?

Probably. [Clip Link] –

***

Another Take: It started with Clinton and Obama. It may well end with them.

Clinton, then, the archetypal villain from Benghazi to Soros, emerges once more as the prime cognitive ANTI-cypher, her scandals boomeranging under the weight of continued disclosure, all of which Trump began seeding – nay, carpet bombing – into the Collective Mind in earnest circa 2016.

What’s more, Senator Chuck Grassley's recent declassification of the Clinton Annex further peels back the FBI's veil, revealing THUMB DRIVES of Obama-era secrets and shields erected by the DNC to protect the System, with Comey's Bureau prioritizing cover-ups over justice.

These revelations aren't isolated; they're synchronized, forcing the original scandals to circle back, inverting roles where Clinton, once the accuser painting Trump as the chaos agent, now stands exposed as the core antagonist, her arrogance and guilt making her the perfect foil in this Reverse Hegelian Dialectic – one that hints at larger forces at play, where the accusations of foreign meddling mask the true meddlers, and the real collusion emerges as salvation.

These narratives – Obama's Russiagate orchestration and Clinton's hidden frailties – are truths this community has taken for granted for a decade, dissected through leaks, drops, and patriot deployments. We've understood the betrayals, the weaponized lies, the KNOWING deceptions that mark deliberate treason, from Watergate whispers to the Wikileaks deluge that laid bare Clinton's email empire. But they've never been directly translated to the Collective American Mind outside our prime cognitive cypher.

Donald Trump descended that escalator in 2015 not just to campaign, but to ignite the public theater of the Shadow War, positioning Clinton and Obama as foils – heroes in the normie hivemind standing against his "chaos," while we saw them for the antagonists they are, embodying the Deep State's systemic collectivism against Trump's First Principles individualism.

Now, Trump acts as the narrative engine, inverting their stories and forcing an accelerated sifting, where their desperation to conceal only hastens their ongoing exposure, and the consequences that will arrive on the back of it.

The Deep State's Ouroboros pattern is ultimately being baited into consuming itself, their hubris leading to a Biblical fall – and there isn’t a hint of hyperbole in that, you’ll agree – a Greek Tragedy scripted by their own hands, with the original figures – characters – Trump highlighted to the Collective American Mind serving as prime signals to retroactive awakening, their associations only amplifying and stretching the bounds of allowable cognitive dissonance – shatterings that pave the way for a reevaluation of alliances, where enemies become partners in the grander scheme.

The thematic throughline is unmistakable – the original villains recognized by this audience are circling back, while the public was originally programmed to view them as guardians against Trump's rise. [Read More] –

While Republicans have traditionally been more supportive of Israel than their Democratic counterparts, members of the House GOP have become more critical of the country in recent months, especially since reports are emerging about the recent starvation of civilians in Gaza. [...] More than 30 other countries issued a joint statement last week, calling for an immediate end to the war and the release of all remaining hostages. In recent days, there have been reports of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza with many innocent civilians, including children, starving. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied there was starvation taking place in Gaza, contradicting President Donald Trump's take on the matter. Accurate information is difficult to come by, because many legacy media platforms rely on "official" information from the Gazan Health Ministry, which is an arm of Hamas. Nonetheless, members of various NGOs appear to confirm – to one degree or another – the size and scope of human suffering. "Based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry," Trump said Monday, later adding, "There is real starvation in Gaza – you can't fake that." – Just the News

AND

The American public's consciousness that Israel has a stranglehold on its politicians, effectively determining not just policymaking but elections and political appointments, is approaching the Rubicon. With that pervasive influence impossible to ignore, dissatisfaction with Israel's practical control over the American political system has become increasingly vocal. From bombing Iranian nuclear sites at the behest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prolonged support for the war in Gaza to the botched handling of the Epstein Files amid speculation about the disgraced pedophile's connection to the Mossad, the fingerprints of Israel have been imprinted all over the second Trump administration. This apparent subservience is a direct contradiction to the America First platform Trump ran upon, leading to disenfranchisement from even his most devoted supporters. As it becomes increasingly at odds with the American public, the Israel lobby finds itself at a crossroads where it must balance maintaining its hegemony with distancing itself from issues provoking the mounting public perception that threatens it. This calculus has led to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the foremost pro-Israel lobbying group in the US, to sever its ties with a man who is perhaps Congress' most overt Zionist – Representative Randy Fine. Since being elected to Congress in 2025, Fine has used his position as a platform to perpetuate the US' seemingly unconditional support for Israel… Fine, who has repeatedly tweeted about his joy for the suffering of Palestinians, has become so transgressive with his Zionist zealotry that AIPAC has apparently dropped their support for the Florida congressman. AIPAC decided to remove Fine's name from its list of candidates it has endorsed after his calls to starve the population in Gaza. – ZeroHedge

AND

We, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem, express our profound concern and unwavering condemnation following yet another violent assault that targeted the West Bank Christian town of Taybeh. Several vehicles were set ablaze, and hateful graffiti was sprayed – an unambiguous act of intimidation directed at a peaceful and faithful community rooted in the land of Christ. This grievous incident is not an isolated occurrence. It forms part of an alarming pattern of settler violence against West Bank communities, including their homes, sacred spaces, and ways of life. Only days ago, settlers forcibly entered Taybeh, herding livestock into the heart of the town. Masked individuals – some armed, others on horseback – roamed the streets, spreading terror and threatening the sanctity of daily life. Fire reached the very walls of the ancient church, a living testament to the Christian faith’s enduring presence in the Holy Land. [...] We are gravely troubled by the prevailing climate of impunity, which undermines the rule of law and jeopardizes peaceful coexistence in the land of the Resurrection. The lack of accountability not only threatens Christian communities but also weakens the moral and legal foundations that uphold peace and justice for all. We demand the Israeli government to act with moral clarity and commitment: To hold accountable those responsible for these crimes without delay;

To ensure effective and consistent protection for the people of Taybeh and all vulnerable communities;

To uphold its obligations under international law and guarantee equality before the law – Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Our Take: Boy, are things developing fast.

MGT has come out and [accurately] called the Gaza campaign a "genocide," while Israel-darling Randy Fine has been excommunicated by AIPAC for continuously posting "starve them" on X. What's crazy about that latter story is that the American Jewish Committee came out on July 23 – a week ago – and publicly condemned Fine's comments, as he cheered for the starvation strategy. And he STILL continued to post it.

And Charlie Kirk still had the nerve on Monday to post that all of this was Hamas propaganda. Seems like he has sold his soul for 30 pieces of silver.

Meanwhile, the Patriarch and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem are openly accusing masked Jewish terrorists (Israeli settlers) of terrorizing Christian towns in the West Bank on horseback, while the Israeli police and Israeli government downplay and cover up the incidents. They are now calling on the Israeli government to rectify the situation and act with "moral clarity."

With all of that said: ACCELERATE. –

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday launched an investigation into whether the EU and Biden administration pressured Spotify to censor free speech, The Post has learned. Censorship has been a point of tension for Spotify, which has faced heated backlash for flagging COVID-19 information from podcaster Joe Rogan and banning Steve Bannon from the platform. “More relevantly, it’s the pressure we are seeing the EU put on companies to censor more,” a source familiar with the probe told The Post. In a letter sent to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) slammed recent laws from the EU and UK that require social media platforms – even those based in the US – to censor “disinformation” and “harmful content” or face massive fines. – New York Post

Our Take: The entire site is controlled by algorithms. The play counts are generated by algorithms. All of it is part of the same propaganda and censorship apparatus. –

The EU effectively “bent at the knee” before US President Donald Trump, White House official Sebastian Gorka has claimed after Brussels accepted a sweeping new trade deal that includes steep tariffs and major investment commitments to the US. The deal, finalized on Sunday during a meeting between Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, imposes a 15% tariff on most EU exports to the US. In addition, Brussels pledged to invest $600 billion in the US economy and purchase $750 billion worth of American energy over three years. No reciprocal tariffs were imposed on US goods. Gorka, who serves as senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council, said the agreement marks a geopolitical victory for Washington. “Even for somebody like me who has known the president for a decade now, it is hard to believe that the whole European Union bent at the knee of America First and said: ‘You got us, President Trump, and we are going to surrender to a 15% tariff,’” Gorka told Newsmax on Monday. – RT

Our Take: Our friend, Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, said it best: "President Trump wiped the floor with the EU."

Honestly, he's not wrong. As I said on Badlands Daily yesterday, I think this trade agreement will be looked back, in retrospect, as the moment that continental Europe became an economic vassal of the United States.

Not only do we not have to pay tariffs to bring goods to European markets, but Europe has to pay a 15% tariff to bring goods to our market. On top of that, as part of the agreement, the EU has pledged to invest $600 Billion into the US economy, while pledging to purchase over $750 Billion worth of energy from the US over the next several years – as there also are reported restrictions that will prevent Europe from developing its own energy sector in the immediate future.

The French Prime Minister described the deal as "submission," while EU President Ursula Von der Leyen said, "it was the best we could get," in order to stave off the 30% tariff Trump has been threatening for months.

The Art of the Deal, mf. –

A gunman who killed four people at a Manhattan office building before killing himself was trying to target the headquarters of the NFL but took the wrong elevator, officials said Tuesday. Investigators said they believed Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old Las Vegas casino worker, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people Monday in the building's lobby but entered the wrong set of elevator banks, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in interviews. Four people, including off-duty New York City police officer Didarul Islam, were killed. Tamura, who played high school football in California roughly a decade ago but never in the NFL, had a history of mental illness, police said. A three-page note found in Tamura's wallet suggested he had a grievance against the NFL over a claim that he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The degenerative brain disease has been linked to concussions and other repeated head trauma common in contact sports such as football, but it can be diagnosed only after someone has died. In the note, Tamura repeatedly said he was sorry and asked that his brain be studied for CTE, according to the police department. – ESPN

Our Take: I used to work in NYC pretty often, about four blocks away from where this shooting took place.

When I would arrive at my office building, which housed the same kinds of high profile, financial services tenants that were at 345 Park, I showed my badge to a security guard the moment I walked in the door. This was required to ascend the escalator into the lobby. At the top of the escalator was another security guard. Past him (they were always male, always armed) was the reception desk. Several security guards stood behind the receptionists at the desk, where you had to obtain credentials to pass through the turnstiles and access the elevators. There were security guards at the turnstiles, several of them. Once on the elevators, your badge had to have the appropriate access by floor.

Now I worked in a different building than 345 Park. But I also went to client sites in the city – and the building security was more or less the same. It’s more or less the same here in Denver, too, and certainly for buildings that house professional services, financial services, and other high profile clients.

All that to say, I am very skeptical of this story. We should get access to the lobby security footage to see how this guy not only made it through the lobby, but actually up the elevator. Multiple layers of physical security – intended to protect the wealthy and powerful people from harm – failed.

That’s pretty unbelievable. –

Arab countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have signed onto a statement calling for Hamas to disarm and end its rule of Gaza, in a bid to end the devastating war in the Palestinian territory. Seventeen countries, plus the European Union and Arab League, are throwing their weight behind a seven-page text – obtained by The Times of Israel – agreed at a United Nations conference on reviving the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians. “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State,” says the declaration. The text also condemns the deadly Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023, which launched the war. France, which is co-chairing the conference with Saudi Arabia, calls the declaration “both historic and unprecedented.” – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Well, it looks like the Two-State Solution Confab, organized by Saudi Arabia and France back in December, has paid dividends.

The really shameful part of this story is the gross behavior of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, who both became hysterical when the conference began on Monday, rejecting it as a "publicity stunt" designed to help Hamas.

Listen to what Tammy Bruce said yesterday during the State Department press briefing, just minutes before this declaration was announced:

"The UN is serving as host to an unproductive and ill-timed conference on the so-called ‘Two-State Solution’ in New York City. This is a publicity stunt that comes in the middle of delicate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Gaza. Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, will embolden Hamas and reward its obstruction, and undermine real world efforts to achieve real peace."

Minutes after she made this public statement, the Saudis and their Arab partners announced that they had signed a joint declaration demanding that Hamas surrender to the Palestinian Authority, turn over all of their weapons, and for the leadership to leave Gaza forever, so that it could be governed by the PA. Nothing like this has ever happened before, and it marks a significant and historic change in Arab politics.

The really sad part is that the United States was not present at the conference – which was being held at the UN building in New York City – and therefore did not sign the declaration alongside France and other European countries. (Probably because most of our government is totally compromised and controlled by Israeli special interests.)

The fact that Tammy Bruce and Marco Rubio chose not to attend this conference, out of some misplaced sense of loyalty to Netanyahu, is a complete and total disgrace. Tammy Bruce should resign immediately, and allow somebody who is less biased and, frankly, more congenial, take over at the State Department.

The fact that President Trump scheduled his trip to Scotland for this week leaves me wondering if this whole thing was a setup or a test to see how Tammy and Marco would handle the situation. The fact that they didn't recognize that the conference had been organized by the Saudis – Trump's beloved Arab partner – demonstrates just how blinded they are by their loyalty to the Zionist cause. They have deeply disrespected the Saudis, to the extent that one of President Trump's billionaire friends (Tom Barrack, probably) will need to step in and, once again, do the job of the State Department and mend diplomatic relations with Arabia.

What a nightmare. Our State Department is such a dumpster fire.

[Clip Link] –

Donald Trump's administration urged two judges on Tuesday night to release testimony heard by the grand juries that indicted the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges as the president seeks to calm an uproar over his administration's handling of the matter. The Justice Department first sought court permission on July 18 to make public transcripts of the confidential testimony given by witnesses years ago in the two cases, but Manhattan-based U.S. District Judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer asked the government to flesh out the legal bases for the requests. In a pair of court filings just before midnight, prosecutors said unsealing the materials would be appropriate given the "abundant public interest" in the Epstein case and persistent scrutiny of how it was handled by federal law enforcement. – Reuters

Our Take:

Remember when everyone repeated the television about how these normie podcasters were helping Trump “win” the fake election? [Clip Link] –

***

Another Take:

Rather than sweat about what Maxwell may or may not testify to, perhaps [Senate Democrats] should sign an amicus brief in the DOJ's attempt to unseal the grand jury transcripts for the "historical public interest," an exemption from Rule 6(e) that was upheld by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in Rosenberg.

–

It is not up to Washington to dictate when Moscow should negotiate a peace deal with Kiev, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has told US Senator Lindsey Graham, urging him to focus on domestic issues instead. Medvedev’s comments follow US President Donald Trump’s decision on Monday to shorten his 50-day deadline for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to just 10-12 days. Trump has threatened to impose additional sanctions on Moscow and 100% tariffs on its trading partners if no deal is reached. Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, had cautioned Trump against issuing ultimatums. “Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran,” he wrote on X, warning that each threat marks “a step towards war” between the US and Russia. Graham, a senior Republican and longtime war hawk, responded by claiming that Russia and its “customers” would “soon be sadly mistaken” and ordered Moscow to “get to the peace table.” Medvedev hit back on Tuesday, stating, “It’s not for you or Trump to dictate when to ‘get at the peace table.’” He added that negotiations would only end “when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved.” “Work on America first, gramps!” Medvedev wrote. – RT

Our Take:

Like. A. Boss.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has no chill, and has been the turd in the Globalist punchbowl for the past several years. (Remember when he threatened to nuke London, Paris, and DC if Joe Biden sent those long-range missiles to Zelensky?)

The hard truth is that nobody respects US government officials anymore. It's a very sad reality that is a reflection of how woefully corrupt and compromised our government has become. If we don't address the corruption, as well as the compromise by foreign actors, then the US government will never again be respected by world powers after Donald Trump leaves office.

Retribution in the form of real justice is absolutely necessary in order for America to survive. –

BONUS ITEMS

Additional charges of child sex abuse were filed against a Delta Airlines pilot who was pulled off a Minneapolis-to-San Francisco flight upon arrival over the weekend, and authorities said a second suspect was arrested. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said it filed a 24-count felony complaint in Superior Court Tuesday against Florida resident Rustom Bhagwagar, which includes charges of engaging in a sexual act with a child 10 years old or younger, aggravated sexual assault of a child, forceable lewd acts, and other sexual abuse charges. The DA's Office said the crimes against the child happened between 2018 and 2023 in Contra Costa County. In addition, authorities charged a 45-year-old woman in a related complaint with the same 24 felony counts. She was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, according to jail records. The charges against both the woman and Bhagwagar carry terms of 15 years to life in state prison, the DA's Office said. – CBS News

Apple has filed its formal answer to the sweeping antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, calling the case wrong on the facts and the law and a threat to the core principles that define the iPhone. The filing argues that the government's complaint, if successful, would empower regulators to take a "heavy hand in designing people's technology" and ultimately harm consumers. In an introductory statement, Apple positions the lawsuit as an attack on its customer-centric philosophy, which it says balances third-party access with an "uncompromising approach to the privacy and security of users' data." The company claims the DOJ's complaint is a "misguided plea for a judicial redesign of one of the most popular and innovative consumer products of all time," driven not by consumer harm but by complaints from a "small number of third-party developers—including some of Apple's largest and best-funded competitors." The filing directly refutes the five key areas of conduct that the Justice Department first outlined in its March complaint. In response to the DOJ's claim that Apple stifles "super apps," the company asserts that its rules "allow and support such apps," and that many already exist on the App Store.

– iClarified

