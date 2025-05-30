The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, May 29th ...

“I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House.” – President Trump

Our Take: When DOGE was announced, some of us called it a narrative deployment, and that whatever Actuals would come on the back of it had been figured out a long time ago.

Elon's (at least partly DOD-funded) companies are about to enter their next phase.

"GROWTH" back on the menu, bois. —

Chinese scientists have developed an artificial intelligence system that can distinguish real nuclear warheads from decoys, marking the world’s first AI-driven solution for arms control verification. The technology, disclosed in a peer-reviewed paper published in April by researchers with the China Institute of Atomic Energy (CIAE), could bolster Beijing’s stance in stalled international disarmament talks while fuelling debate on the role of AI in managing weapons of mass destruction. The project, which is built on a protocol jointly proposed by Chinese and American scientists more than a decade ago, faced three monumental hurdles. These were – training and testing the AI using sensitive nuclear data (including real warhead specifications); convincing Chinese military leaders that the system would not leak tech secrets; and persuading sceptical nations, particularly the United States, to abandon Cold War-era verification methods.

– South China Morning Post

Our Take: The same day this article came out from Chinese state run media, the US Department of Energy posted this:

Not to be that guy, but I told you this was coming two years ago.

It was always going to be this way – the power of the “national imperative” narrative is just too strong and has a proven track record. So much potential for fear-driven compliance.

Back in 2023, when the movie Oppenheimer came out, I basically predicted today’s US DOE tweet:

“The primary AI metaphor used by the regime to drive hysteria and push for global governance is the nuclear arms race.

Remember, we just might have saved Hiroshima and Nagasaki and prevented the nuclear arms race, as well as the subsequent Cold War, if only the American authorities had listened to the (global corporate) communists, shared information instead of keeping national secrets, and paused future development efforts to allow the ethics to be thoroughly debated.

This is exactly what AI researchers are pushing for now.

The threat of nuclear winter doesn’t hold the weight it did in the mid 1900s and, while it led to unprecedented societal transformation in the last century, it’s not likely to force Americans to yield their little remaining liberty for security.

Nolan’s film seeks to reduce American apathy about nuclear weapons, but only in an effort to strengthen its use as a metaphor. Oppenheimer refreshes the public memory about the race to develop world-ending capabilities, with an all-star cast and modernized mushroom cloud imagery, at the precise moment the global regime needs the public to remember.

What luck!

The comparison of AI to nukes becomes much more vivid and accessible — and terrifying — to 2023 Americans with the historical refresh of Nolan’s film.”

It’s going to get wild before it gets less crazy and potentially, but maybe not, stabilizes. [Read More] –

They’re calling it the “Making America Greater for Animals” movement. In a continuation of his first term, President Donald Trump has bolstered his reputation as the best friend of animals by canceling grants for experiments on monkeys, dogs, and cats. With several moves, including his targeting of Harvard University research grants, Trump has recently ended several “cruel” research projects long opposed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and the White Coat Waste Project. At Harvard, Trump ended funding for grants supporting testing on baby monkeys taken from their mothers. Some tests looked at the harmful impact on developing brains when the eyes of young monkeys were sewn shut. “PETA applauds the Trump administration’s decision to strip funding from one of the cruelest experiments ever devised and perpetrated on infant monkeys,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said. Meanwhile, the Navy ended testing on dogs and cats after a long campaign by the White Coat Waste Project. The target was a $10 million Navy contract for tests on cats. – Washington Examiner

Our Take: TRUMP CHEERED AS BEST FRIEND OF ANIMALS!

Funniest headline ever. –

The American flag was raised outside the long-dormant U.S. ambassador’s residence in Damascus on Thursday, signaling a significant shift in relations between Washington and Syria’s new leadership. Tom Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Turkey and now appointed special envoy to Syria, arrived in Damascus for the symbolic ceremony, the first time the American flag has been raised there since 2012. Speaking to Al Arabiya, Barrack called the decades-old Syrian-Israeli conflict a “solvable problem” and floated the idea of a “non-aggression agreement” as a step toward regional stability. This diplomatic thaw comes amid reports from Reuters that Israel and Syria have been engaged in direct talks including recent in-person meetings to reduce tensions along the border. Though the U.S. has not officially reopened its embassy, the Trump administration, with backing from key regional allies Saudi Arabia and Turkey, has grown increasingly open to engaging with Damascus in recent weeks. President Trump met with al-Sharaa earlier this month in Riyadh, and the U.S. has begun scaling back longstanding sanctions. – Badlands Media

Our Take: The big news out of Syria is that US Ambassador to Turkey — and recently appointed US Envoy to Syria — Tom Barrack, longtime friend and supporter of President Trump, "met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and attended the signing of an agreement for a consortium of Qatari, Turkish and U.S. companies for development of a 5,000-megawatt energy project to revitalize much of Syria’s war-battered electricity grid."

Barrack is best known in my book as the man who introduced Jared Kushner to Mohammed bin Salmon — at the time, Saudi Defense Minister — in December 2016, after Trump won his first presidential election. Barrack is also most likely responsible for piecing together the Abraham Accords, given his extensive network of contacts in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

(He was prosecuted by the Biden DOJ on nine bogus felony charges related to alleged foreign corruption, and ultimately found "not guilty" on all charges.)

The fact that Turkey is involved in this deal is a major signal that Trump's immediate nod to Turkish President Erdogan in the aftermath of the "collapse" of the Assad regime in December was an attempt to give Turkey an edge over Netanyahu and Israel, who are vying for control of Damascus and southern Syria, as they desire a land-bridge between the Golan Heights and the Euphrates River that is allegedly dubbed "David's Corridor."

I assume this passageway would be used to access the Kurdish-controlled lands northwest of the Euphrates, as the Kurds are longtime allies of Israel and the territory houses a number of US military bases. The Kurds' land would likely be used as a staging ground for a war with Iran, as the Kurdish-controlled territory extends into western Iran, as well as Iraq and Turkey.

But as I have postulated before: I see this Syria narrative as part of the Saudi redemption arc to right the wrongs of the past century, and deliver the vision held by the Hashemites of a sovereign Arabia that extends to Damascus. This vision was communicated by the Hashemite prince, Faisal, in the film Lawrence of Arabia, which Burning Bright and Chris Paul covered on this week's Badlands Story Hour.

Crown Prince MBS signaled this redemption arc back in 2023, when he invited Assad and Syria to return to the Arab League after a 12-year exile at the hands of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Two weeks ago, when President Trump announced during his historic speech in Riyadh that he would be lifting the sanctions on Syria, celebrations were filmed across Damascus showcasing Syrians praising MBS for his leadership.

The legend of Trump of Arabia continues to grow. —

The Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas has become ground zero for cryptocurrency's political coronation, with Vice President JD Vance delivering unprecedented federal backing while prediction markets heat up around Bitcoin's march toward $150,000 by year-end. Kalshi, the federally regulated prediction market, allows users to trade on Bitcoin price outcomes through year-end. The contract “Will Bitcoin hit $150,000 by December 31, 2025?” currently trades at 35 cents, reflecting market confidence in a 35% probability of Bitcoin reaching that milestone. [...] Several industry watchers who spoke to CNBC forecast bitcoin will hit $200,000 in 2025. Meanwhile, Sina Golara, co-founder and COO of 21st Capital, utilizes a quantile regression model to predict that Bitcoin will trade between $136,000 and $285,000 by the end of 2025. Analysts from Bitwise, Standard Chartered, and VanEck see bitcoin rising to the $180,000 to $200,000 levels in 2025. The consensus points to continued institutional adoption and regulatory clarity as primary drivers. – OCNJ Daily

AND

The New York Police Department is investigating two detectives who provided security at a luxurious Manhattan townhouse where two cryptocurrency investors are accused of torturing a man for three weeks, according to two city officials with knowledge of the matter. One of the detectives, Roberto Cordero, who has also served for years on Mayor Eric Adams’s security detail, picked up the victim from the airport on May 6 and brought him back to the townhouse, where he was held captive until his escape last week, the officials said. Detective Cordero and the other detective, Raymond J. Low, who investigates narcotics cases in Manhattan, were placed on modified duty on Wednesday, according to an internal document and the officials, who were not authorized to speak because of the sensitivity of the investigation. It is unclear whether the detectives were employed directly or whether they had been working for a private security company. Officers are not permitted to work for security firms without Police Department approval, according to the department’s patrol guide. It was also unclear whether the men were present during the crime prosecutors say occurred there.

– The New York Times

Our Take: I wanted to spotlight more of G’s reporting on the ground at the Bitcoin conference, and I’m pretty surprised there isn’t more reporting. It’s sparse on the substance and ideas presented at the conference – which we’ve been discussing on Badlands all week.

I expected to hear about new ideas and applications and use cases for building some (somewhat rational and sane) version of Gtopia, but the Bitcoin headlines from legacy media are almost exclusively focused on the torture house in New York.

Fear sells, but this is more than that. It’s almost like they don’t want people to imagine the future and consider the art of the possible. They just want people afraid.

As usual, if you want the substance and not the emotionally-charged propaganda, you can turn to Badlands.

Check out

in the Rumble Studio at the Bitcoin Conference, talking with Ryan Matta about Bitcoin use cases to fund offensive endeavors against child sex traffickers. (Thanks to Francis from G’s chat for the clip.)

More of this. Less torture house fear porn. –

***

Another Take: Our own

is live at the Bitcoin Conference, holding court with the maxis.

With Trump signaling a massive shift into the future of not just finance, but asymmetric and fifth-generation warfighting, WELL worth engaging with the new battlespace.

[Full Episode of G in Rumble Studio in Las Vegas!] –

The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates told President Donald Trump during his visit to the Middle East that they oppose strikes on Iran's nuclear program, reported Axios. They also encouraged him to continue pushing for a nuclear deal. Israel is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities if negotiations between the U.S. and Iran collapse. Trump said on Wednesday he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week not to take actions that could disrupt nuclear talks with Iran. "I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office. "That could change at any moment." – Newsmax

Our Take: On this week's 60 Minutes on CBS, Leslie Stahl said that Israel expects Saudi Arabia to "speak up and pressure the United States, and what [they] would really like to happen is for Israel to sit back and for the United States to [attack] Iran for them..."

Listen for yourself:

There you have it. The expectation is that more American blood and treasure will be sacrificed in the Middle East on behalf of Israel.

This is why Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon has always been the key to unlocking peace in the Middle East; because he was the variable that the Deep State never saw coming.

MBS is the hero of this story — always has been. That's why, I suspect, the Five Eyes intelligence network murdered Jamaal Khashoggi and told the public it was MBS. (Something that President Trump always said he never believed.) Because they wanted to make him a social pariah in the geopolitical realm, perhaps even end his tenure as sovereign leader of the House of Saud.

The brilliance of President Trump's marketing of the Abraham Accords — which were necessary in order to get all of the Arab nations to stop bickering among one another and join forces — was that he pitched it to the Zionists and NeoCons as an opportunity to turn Arabia against Persia. We saw this last summer when Netanyahu held up these images during his speech at the UN.

They never expected that behind the scenes, President Trump's friend, Sheikh Tamim of Qatar (and probably Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping) was establishing a backchannel between Tehran and Riyadh that bore fruit in November 2023 when Iranian President Raisi visited Riyadh for the first time ever.

They never expected the Muslims to put aside their longstanding internal feuds and become allies. They never [expected] the Ummah (Muslim community) to unite behind one man.

It is not an overstatement to say that the young Crown Prince saved the world by preventing World War 3. —

CNN host Jake Tapper had his lowest-rated month in nearly a decade in May despite a whirlwind publicity tour giving him an onslaught of attention. Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson's new book, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," was released in May to much fanfare. The book helped set the recent news cycle with new accusations of the Biden White House hiding the truth about the former president's fitness for office. To promote the project, Tapper has embarked on a wide-ranging book tour that landed him on a variety of podcasts, talk shows and cable news. The book has also been promoted relentlessly across CNN, but the spotlight on Tapper has seemingly failed to give him a boost in viewership. – Fox News

Our Take: Jake’s ratings are failing because Jake is still lying to the American People. They’ll never learn…

Jake continues to attempt to sell the idea that the Biden White House fooled everyone, and that all the fake reporting about (and defense of) Biden’s status isn’t their fault because they were lied to.

“Don’t blame us! We’re too stupid to have gotten the story right.”

Of course, they aren’t stupid. They’re trying to avoid being tried criminally for their complicity.

“Seriously, bro! We were duped by Jill and the autopen.” LOL –

***

Another Take: This Jake Tapper retribution tour is pathetic. Alternative media isn’t letting him off the hook. Regime media is.

Never been easier to spot who is who. –

Activist Laura Loomer is calling for Chinese President Xi Jinping's daughter to be deported in the wake of the Trump administration's edict to revoke visas of some Chinese students, especially those linked to the Chinese Communist Party. President Xi's daughter, Xi Mingze, according to Financial Express, previously attended Harvard University, Loomer said. "DEPORT XI JINPING'S DAUGHTER! She lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard! Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts!" Loomer wrote in post to X on Wednesday. The People's Liberation Army is the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party. Loomer's post came hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the administration would "aggressively" revoke visas for students from China.

– Newsmax

Our Take:

Laura doesn’t appear to know Xi’s origin story; that his parents were persecuted by the communist party — his father sought to open up their markets, a vision that Xi has rectified with the help of Trump, after bad actors created a feudal slave system in collusion with western oligarchs — and that since he’s come into power he has hunted down and imprisoned the worst communist leaders in China.

(Matt Ehret and I covered Xi's origin story, in depth, on a recent episode of The Book of Trump, which can be watched here.)

She probably also doesn’t know that President Trump is genuine friends with Xi and they talk about their kids and grandkids whenever they meet.

—

As the administration continues to remake the federal bureaucracy to President Trump’s liking, the Office of Personnel and Management has developed an intensive new training program for those aspiring to join the Senior Executive Service, the upper echelon of government employees. Per an OPM memo, obtained first by RealClearPolitics, the syllabus includes course work grounded in the U.S. Constitution, “Founding ideals of our government,” and Trump’s own executive orders. The development program requires 80 hours of video-based training and culminates in two days of in-person training in Washington, D.C. It will affect government employees across the administration and disparate agencies and go live this September. The stated goal: “Ensure that SES officials uphold the Constitution and the rule of law and effectively serve the American people.” This is the latest effort in the ongoing campaign to crush what the White House sees as an unaccountable administrative state. – Real Clear Politics

Our Take: Hopefully they're learning about the original Constitution and not the thing we're using now. —

The Trump administration will let energy giant Chevron keep its key infrastructure in Venezuela — but is standing firm on barring the Houston-based company from importing oil extracted from Nicolás Maduro’s left-wing dictatorship, The Post has learned. Chevron previously had until Tuesday to remove all its assets from the South American country after President Trump announced in February he was letting a Biden-era importation license expire. The new arrangement will allow the company to maintain its roughly $7 billion worth of equipment in Venezuela through a narrowly tailored sanctions waiver, a senior White House official told The Post. “It will be renegotiated so that Chevron equipment can remain, but no (money) for Maduro, which was the issue,” the person said. The waiver, first reported over the weekend by Bloomberg, will allow Chevron to perform essential upkeep, but not allow energy exploration, according to multiple sources. — New York Post

Our Take: [Ric Grenell]’s plan, according to multiple sources, is to “wait out” Secretary of State Marco Rubio — a staunch critic of Maduro who advised Trump on the waiver — and push the White House to let the oil flow again once the Floridian is no longer serving in the administration.

Interesting.

So now we get even more signal that there is a growing rift inside the Trump admin between the NeoCon establishment Republicans (Rubio) and the people who came to DC with Donald Trump (Grenell). It would seem that perhaps Nicolas Maduro is seen by everybody as the villain that Fox News and the GOP has breathlessly purported him to be.

I'll remind everybody that it was Maduro who first received a "laptop from hell" from one of his corrupt official's scorned ex-wives in March 2017, and used the material from that laptop to file civil action lawsuits against 40 top-level oil executive in US court. (All of those cases were ultimately dismissed, however, many of the defendants were later arrested for corruption.)

That very cartoonish public spat that Maduro had with Elon Musk last year is looking more and more like kabuki theater. —

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter Thursday to the American Bar Association saying the Justice Department will no longer vet judicial nominees through the group because of its alleged bias. The letter comes after the group rated President Donald Trump's nominees as "unqualified" more than it did for other administrations, though the vast majority were approved by the ABA, according to The Hill newspaper. Bondi accused the group of failing to fix the bias in its ratings and said the administration will no longer treat the ABA differently from other organizations, though it can still comment on judicial nominees. “Unfortunately, the ABA no longer functions as a fair arbiter of nominees’ qualifications, and its ratings invariably and demonstrably favor nominees put forth by Democratic administrations,” Bondi wrote to ABA President William Bay. “While the ABA is free to comment on judicial nominations along with other activist organizations, there is no justification for treating the ABA differently from such other activist organizations and the [DOJ] will not do so," she also said. Bondi said the changes include revoking ABA's access to certain information about nominees that is not publicly available and not allowing nominees to specifically sit for interviews with the association or answer questions provided by it. – Just the News

Our Take: This is cool, and definitely a win.

Throughout my court journey, I learned that there is broad consensus that the Bar incentivizes behavior within the system that is contrary to the ends of justice, and that their rewards and punishments are asymmetrical and often political.

“We need to get rid of the bar!” I have said hundreds of times.

Well, now, the ABA is just another leftist NGO. Just like that. Can we do the ACLU next?

Looking forward to when (all) the NGO tax statuses get stripped for being partisan and their special privileges in court evaporate. Coming soon.

–

BONUS ITEMS

New State Department reorganization plans will cut or consolidate more than 300 of the agency’s offices and bureaus as part of a massive overhaul seeking to streamline the department, according to agency officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio first announced plans in April to restructure the agency because the department was "bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission." The State Department submitted a notice to Congress Thursday disclosing plans for the overhaul — the largest restructuring for the agency since the Cold War, senior State Department officials told Fox News Digital. The agency’s overhaul aims to cut red tape so the department can respond to threats more quickly, place greater emphasis on the agency’s "primary mission" representing the U.S. abroad and eliminate "bureaucratic overgrowth" in Washington, the congressional notice said. "We have too many godd--- offices," a senior State Department official told Fox News Digital. "We’re trying to shrink offices rather than create them."

– Fox News

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has temporarily reinstated tariffs imposed by President Trump, granting a request from his administration to pause a lower court ruling that had attempted to strike them down. The decision puts on hold a Wednesday night order from the U.S. Court of International Trade that had blocked enforcement of most of the contested tariffs. The court said that ruling is “temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers.” The administration had warned it would seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court as soon as Friday if the tariffs were not promptly restored. The underlying legal battle stems from two lawsuits—one from a coalition of companies, including V.O.S. Selections, Inc., and another from states such as Oregon, New York, and Illinois—challenging the legality of the tariffs, arguing they were improperly enacted via executive order. With Thursday’s order, the tariffs will remain in place while the Federal Circuit considers a longer stay. Plaintiffs must respond to the government’s motion by June 5, with a reply due by June 9. Both sides must also keep the court updated on any activity in the lower court regarding related motions.

– Badlands Media

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has disclosed that his agency has been inundated with threats to President Donald J. Trump’s life, which he attributes to a controversial Instagram post by former FBI Director James Comey. Speaking to Bret Baier, Patel explained that the post depicting shells arranged to form the numbers “86 47” has led to a surge in “copycat” incidents. The term “86” is commonly used in hospitality to mean “get rid of” something, but can also be interpreted as a mob reference to a grave eight feet long and six feet deep. The number 47 refers to Trump’s status as the 47th U.S. President. However, Comey claims he was unaware of the violent connotations associated with the numbers, despite his long career in law enforcement. Patel expressed frustration over the situation, emphasizing the strain on FBI resources. “Do you know how many agents I’ve had to take offline from chasing down child sex predators, fentanyl traffickers, terrorists?” he asked. He suggested that the post inspired people across the country to make threats, believing such behavior is permissible because Comey did it. The FBI has not provided specific details about the threats, but the issue arises less than a year after a gunman’s bullet struck Trump’s ear during a campaign event in Pennsylvania. – The National Pulse

