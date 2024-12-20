That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, December 19 …

President-elect Donald Trump has long supported House Speaker Mike Johnson — hosting him on election night, bringing him to the Army-Navy college football game last weekend and backing him privately despite conservative complaints about the House’s actions. That’s why it stunned many Republicans when Elon Musk — with Trump’s go-ahead — helped tank Johnson’s short-term government funding deal Wednesday afternoon by unleashing a barrage of social media posts starting early in the morning and calling the deal “criminal.” Trump followed up with threats to oppose any Republican who voted for it in a 2026 primary. And he injected another complication, calling for the debt ceiling — a tool Republicans have used for years to pressure Democrats into spending cuts — to be lifted or eliminated entirely before he takes office. With funding expiring at the end of the night on Friday, Trump’s last-minute demands pushed the government perilously close to a shutdown. The broadsides from Mar-a-Lago left Republican lawmakers wondering — given how much the president-elect and the House speaker communicate — why it took until the final moment for the dramatic schism between Trump and Johnson to burst into view, and for the deal to fall apart. “It’s all very strange,” one GOP lawmaker told CNN. “This was completely avoidable.” By Thursday evening, Trump was backing Johnson again as he tried to advance a different plan that sought to appease the GOP standard bearer’s demands. The 24-hour whiplash both underscored Johnson’s weakness and Musk’s opening with Trump. The bill — which would have extended government funding for three months, lifted the debt ceiling until 2027, extended the farm bill and included $110 billion for disaster relief — failed, with 38 Republicans voting against it. The chaotic series of events has left House leadership scrambling, and the episode has raised questions about how Republicans on Capitol Hill, with a narrow majority and competing factions, will function once Trump takes office. And now Democrats, who helped Johnson save his job last spring, say they are through helping the Louisiana Republican manage his unruly conference. — CNN

Our Take: What a difference 24 hours makes.

As discussed yesterday, the disastrous continuing resolution bill is dead, but it didn’t die before the People rediscovered some of their power.

“Today's ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.” President Donald Trump, January 20, 2017

Promises made, promises kept.

On Thursday, the legislators came back with a 116 page bill that removed much of the objectionable spending. Republicans and two democrats in the House are on board. Minority Leader Jeffries is now leading entirely partisan opposition.

I don’t love the idea of raising the debt ceiling, but if the boss needs the room for his intended negotiations and actions in 2025 and beyond, I’m willing to give him the benefit of the doubt on raising it this, hopefully final, time.

If the transformational change program is successful, and the FedGov is put back in its constitutional box, then we should be lowering the debt ceiling in years to come, as we return to sound monetary policy and launch the golden age.

The fact is, I trust Trump’s instincts and leadership. He’s earned the benefit of the doubt, and I’m not willing to bet against him — and certainly not before he’s even taken his seat.

I’m already bought in. I’m a change champion for the transformation of modern America, for making America constitutional again.

I don’t need convincing but, if I did, the CR outrage cycle would have moved the needle of my support. That’s the point. —

Tis the season for revenge! For President Joe Biden is spending the remaining weeks of his presidency settling scores. Between organizing this year's White House Christmas decorations, staff holiday parties and a string of final goodbyes, the president and First Lady Jill Biden have been quietly sharpening the metaphorical carving knives, with their sights set firmly on the one-time allies they perceive as having wronged them. Biden infuriated many senior members of the Democratic Party with his shocking U-turn and pardon of his son Hunter a fortnight ago, after months of publicly vowing he wouldn't make such a move. The pardon came alongside the quiet commuting of around 1,500 sentences, including for the relative of a member of the Chinese Communist Party who had been caught with child porn on his computer. Now, sources say, the first lady has been egging her husband on to further inflame fury among his colleagues. 'Jill views Democrats on Capitol Hill, the [wider] party, the Obamas, staff inside and outside the White House, the media, and all of Washington DC with such misguided resentment that I can't imagine she [isn't] encouraging [Joe] to burn the whole thing down, despite his better judgment,' an insider said. A particular target for the First Couple is said to be former house speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort to push Biden out of the 2024 election race – personally calling him and demanding he quit in the hours before he withdrew on June 21. The pair had been friends for some 50 years, but a wounded Biden has since been giving her the silent treatment. Any repair in relations is thought to be unlikely. — The Daily Mail

Our Take: They say that hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

As a married man and father of three, who has spent the past 5+ years living with a pregnant woman, I've gained the wisdom necessary to say that I totally disavow that adage, and have learned that women are reasonable and measured creatures who always remain in total control of their emotions.

Instead, I will defer to one of the great shield-maidens of modern feminism, author JK Rowling, who in recent years has turned from heel to hero in the Woke/DEI soap opera.

Credit to Ms Rowling for being simultaneously terrifying, endearing, and hilarious. Well done.

For the record, I completely subscribe to Burning Bright's theory of #OurBoyBlue, despite my assertion that I view the TrumpaMania pageant as an active battle space with opposing forces in actual narrative conflict. It makes perfect sense that in order to follow the guidance of Sun Tzu, and control the conditions of the battlefield, you would want to control key figures in the pageant while allowing other earnest actors in their proximity to respond to evolving storylines that you either directly control or indirectly manipulate through game theory models.

I like the idea that Jill Biden has been left in the dark on the reality of the situation, and was merely told that she would get to be First Lady as long as she could keep her husband's [feigned] dementia a secret. I also see the challenges inherent in such a dynamic, and could see Jill being part of the op. I'm just not sure whether she could be trusted with that kind of knowledge, which is why I lean toward her being told a halfbaked lie that she gets to be "First Lady" as part of a fake black hat presidency.

This story really fuels my theory, because it is predicated on Jill being an earnest actor who feels betrayed by her "friends." The idea of Jill Biden fuming in her head as she descends into the depths of irrational rage that is about to boiling into groundless hysteria is too delicious of a plot point to let go, and to have all of that ire directed toward her husband's lifelong accomplices on the world stage is better than anything Hollywood has produced in years.

One Democratic mega-donor, Floridian attorney John Morgan, is now wondering aloud whether Biden deliberately forced Kamala Harris onto the ticket – throwing his endorsement behind her within minutes of pulling out – to spite Pelosi and Barack Obama, who had also worked behind the scenes to push Biden out, and who both held serious reservations about Harris's capabilities.

'[Biden] basically had the palace coup from all directions, from George Clooney to Pelosi. I think he got pissed off [and] said, "F*** you", and gave us Harris,' said Morgan, who has known Biden for decades and attended a 'thank you' dinner for donors at the White House last month.

'Pelosi had told her delegation that there would be a convention and a nominating process. And Barack Obama did not endorse [Harris] for five days,' Morgan pointed out.

Kek.

While this does feel too good to not be scripted, it also seems rather obvious that most of the central figures involved—Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi—seem rather ignorant of the evolving storyline. The chance to script a scene where Jill confronts these harpies in a public setting and unleashes her genuine wrath seems like the opportunity of a lifetime for any aspiring writer.

'It's almost Shakespearean that Biden didn't just kill his own campaign, he killed hers, too,' a Harris campaign adviser rather dramatically told the Washington Post on Monday.

I love the idea that Kamala was also on the outside of this operation, believing that she was actually going to be allowed to become POTUS. What a dummy.

I'm not really one to fret over which of these noble pedophiles are automatons and which are serious actors who have successfully convinced themselves that they can beat the odds and remain the rulers of America. I was among the first to recognize that this is TrumpaMania, brother, and I'm content to simply focus on the pageantry and enjoy the ride. —

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was ready to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on ending the war and had no conditions for starting talks with the Ukrainian authorities. Trump, a self-styled master of brokering agreements and author of the 1987 book "Trump: the Art of the Deal", has vowed to swiftly end the conflict, but has not yet given any details on how he might achieve that. Putin, fielding questions on state TV during his annual question and answer session with Russians, told a reporter for a U.S. news channel that he was ready to meet Trump, whom he said he had not spoken to for years. Asked what he might be able to offer Trump, Putin dismissed an assertion that Russia was in a weak position, saying that Russia had got much stronger since he ordered troops into Ukraine in 2022. "We have always said that we are ready for negotiations and compromises," Putin said, after saying that Russian forces, advancing across the entire front, were moving towards achieving their primary goals in Ukraine. "Soon, those Ukrainians who want to fight will run out, in my opinion, soon there will be no one left who wants to fight. We are ready, but the other side needs to be ready for both negotiations and compromises." Reuters reported last month that Putin was open to discussing a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Trump, but ruled out making any major territorial concessions and insisted Kyiv abandon its ambitions to join NATO. Putin said on Thursday that Russia had no conditions to start talks with Ukraine and was ready to negotiate with anyone, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. — Reuters

Our Take: Man. I mean, who could have seen this coming?

Besides everyone who was paying attention.

Some were ahead of the game before Russia went into the Donbas in February 2022, because we'd been tracking the CIA's accelerated regime-change ops that seemed to revert to 1960s levels during the Obama era.

From the Arab Spring that saw five attempted coups in the Middle East and North Africa (four of which were successful,) to the Maidan Coup that ousted a Russian loyalist from his duly elected position as leader of Ukraine, the CIA essentially poured gasoline over the 'gray zone' between the globalist western hegemon and the Russian Federation from 2010-16.

Of course, the 'plan' was for the powder keg of the Obama era to give way to the lit match that was the incoming Hillary Clinton administration; remember, she was confidently seeding the idea of open conflict with Russia on the 2016 campaign trail, going so far as to suggest the US might place no-fly zones over Kazakhstan, which would be akin to the US doing so over Canada.

But they were all of them deceived, for another plan was made.

Now, you're allowed to observe the Info War as if Trump and Putin are negotiating through the media in a desperate bid to circumvent the western intel industrial complex through a 1960s Cuban Missile Crisis rerun.

OR, you can accept that we're watching a narrative translation of the story of the Peacemakers en route to mass catharsis and awakening.

The deals are already done. Act accordingly. —

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly admitted that over the past two decades Washington has conducted experiments seeking regime change in Iran. Efforts to topple the Islamic Republic's leadership, however, have failed, he admitted. Blinken was speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Wednesday when he was asked if the US should adopt a policy of regime change in Iran. “I think if we look at the last 20 years, our experiments in regime change have not exactly been resounding successes,” Blinken said, to laughter from the audience. He attributed the failure to instigate regime change to the absence of diplomatic relations between Washington and Tehran since April 1980, when President Jimmy Carter severed ties with Iran following the 1979 hostage crisis. Blinken stressed “complicated” dynamics in Iran, noting that the US in many ways is “not the best source of a clear view on that” because the two countries have been disengaged. He claimed that the narrative of opposition to the Islamic Republic is “reflective of at least half the population” but “not as clear-cut as that.” He did admit that there is a “very conservative element in Iran that’s significant in number that probably remains beholden to the regime.” He also acknowledged that Washington had tried to stir up Iranian society, noting, however, that “it’s really hard to do from the outside.” — RT

Our Take: CFR, huh? That is just about the most wicked group of conniving pit vipers to ever slither out from Satan's outhouse. You would be hard-pressed to find a more accomplished group of bloodthirsty sociopaths.

And now this impudent nepo baby is purporting that our failed diplomacy with Persia started in 1980?

Here's a little history lesson for that pillow-biter, Blinken: The first oil discovery in the Middle East wasn't Iraq, it was Iran, in 1908.

In the 1890's, reports began to circulate speculating that there was an enormous oil belt underneath the Persian Gulf, running north into Iran. That speculation fueled an already intense rivalry between Britain and Russia, who both saw Persia as critical to their imperial economic interests.

Geographically, Russia's geographic adjacency made its interest self-evident. For Britain, Persia represented the land bridge to India, where the storied East India Company (which had recently transformed into British Intelligence) had established an empire that had fallen under increasing threat by the rising tide of nationalism across the world.

In 1901, William Knox D'Arcy negotiated a petroleum concession with Mozzafar Al-Din, the Shah of Persia. The D'Arcy Concession gave D'Arcy the exclusive right to prospect for oil, which was finally discovered at the Masjed Soleiman oil field in 1908. D'Arcy formed the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (APOC) to begin extraction, marking the first enterprise of its kind in the Middle East. In 1914, the British government purchased 51% of the company, effectively nationalizing it.

In 1950, Mohammad Mosaddegh won the presidential election in Iran on the promise that he would nationalize its oil industry, reclaiming the country's natural resources from the British. AIOC (by then APOC had changed to the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company) was then displaced by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), as Britain withdrew its personnel and attempted to sue Iran in international court.

The case was dismissed.

A worldwide embargo was launched against Iran, and in 1953, President Eisenhower authorized the CIA to orchestrate a coup to overthrow Mosaddegh and install Mohammad Reza Shah as the new ruler in Iran. The Shah ratified The Consortium Agreement of 1954, which agreed to restore Britain's ownership over the oil fields, in exchange for lifting of sanctions that were crippling the Iranian people. The AIOC was renamed British Petroleum, better known today as BP.

The Consortium Agreement expired in 1979, and due to the events of that decade—namely, the Yom Kippur War between Arabs and Israel in 1973, which resulted in the Oil Crisis of the west, culminating in the negotiated settlement in 1974 by Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with Saudi King Faisal that created the petrodollar.

This deal put Aramco—the Saudi national oil company—firmly at the top of the food chain in the industry, while Iran was forced to remain subservient to the British. (Kissinger immediately resigned from Nixon's cabinet to focus on building the globalist network through the Trilateral Commission and World Economic Forum, and King Faisal was assassinated a year later by his young, brainwashed nephew.)

The Shah had grown disillusioned with the western imperialists, and when it became clear that he intended to refuse to renew the Consortium Agreement, the CIA declassified their own documents in 1978, revealing to the world (specifically, the Iranian people) that the Iranian government was a puppet state that had been created and managed by the Anglosphere, and all it took was sending some operatives to the 500-person Rex Theater during a show dressed as The Shah's secret police force, chaining the doors shut, and using jet fuel to burn all of the occupants inside alive.

That event became the catalyst that ignited the Iranian Revolution of 1979, leading to the creation of the radical Islamic state, which then led to an ideological arms race between with Saudi Arabia to determine which Islamic sect (Sunni or Shia) could become more the more orthodox society—fueled, of course, by madrassas (Islamic schools) built throughout the Middle East by Jimmy Carter's National Security Advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski, as a gesture of "good will" for his operative, Osama bin Laden, who was spearheading the mujahedeen movement against the Soviets under Operation Cyclone.

(And what was Brzezinski doing in the years leading up to the Carter administration? Organizing the Trilateral Commission for his mentor, Henry Kissinger. And to bring everything full circle, Brzezinski was a high profile member of the CFR.)

And that, my friends, is how you radicalize a region for profit, over the course of a century.

Regime change, Blinken? Please. Don't make me laugh. —

A Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday disqualified Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting the case against President-elect Donald Trump and his alleged co-conspirators over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The long-awaited decision, in a state criminal case against Trump that was already on hold, raises questions about whether the case can move forward in court. The appeals court found that Willis’ office can’t prosecute the case, so a new special prosecutor would need to be appointed for the case to continue. The appeals court found that a “significant appearance of impropriety” was enough to potentially taint the case in the public eye. The appellate court decided, however, it wouldn’t dismiss the sprawling racketeering conspiracy case entirely. “While we recognize that an appearance of impropriety generally is not enough to support disqualification, this is the rare case in which disqualification is mandated and no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings,” the court wrote in Thursday’s opinion. The court added: “We cannot conclude that the record also supports the imposition of the extreme sanction of dismissal of the indictment.” Willis will continue to fight to stay on the case, as her team has asked the state’s Supreme Court to review the appeals court’s decision. CNN has reached out to her office for comment. Trump and some of his co-defendants have been trying to get Willis, a Democrat, disqualified from the case because of a romantic relationship she had with Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired to help handle the case. The defendants argued that Willis financially benefited from the relationship with Wade, who defense attorneys say covered several vacations for the pair. — CNN

Our Take: Take a load off, Fani. Your services are no longer needed in the lawfare against President Trump and the 18 other defendants in your office’s ill-fated RICO.

It’s over.

“The appeals court found that Willis’ office can’t prosecute the case, so a new special prosecutor would need to be appointed for the case to continue.”

It’s not just Fani, it’s her office.

A key plot point of the original disqualification hearing — which we covered from the edge of our seats here on Badlands — was the extraordinary cost of the litigation. Willis and Wade were making it rain hundreds of thousands of dollars, and now Fulton County taxpayers must start over with a new prosecutorial team.

Not so fast, though, because “Willis will continue to fight to stay on the case, as her team has asked the state’s Supreme Court to review the appeals court’s decision.”

Is this what the People of Fulton County want? Did all the crime in Atlanta get solved, making this a priority pursuit in the interests of the People?

Every move she makes in pursuit of these frivolous charges is a waste of public resources, a fraud upon the court, and an abuse of her statutory power.

When she goes before the GA Supreme Court, Fani needs a spanking. —

The main beneficiary of the crisis unfolding in Syria is Israel, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, commenting on the incursion by the Israeli army into the neighboring country after the fall of Bashar Assad’s government. Speaking at his annual end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday, Putin stressed that while Israel’s national security concerns are understandable, Russia strongly condemns any capture of Syrian territories, referring to Israel’s recent advance into the Golan Heights and beyond. “One can have any attitude towards what Israel is doing,” but “Russia condemns the seizure of any Syrian territories.” Putin said. “This is obvious. Our position here is firm,” he added. At the same time, Putin acknowledged that Israel is resolving issues related to its national security, and expressed hope that West Jerusalem would eventually withdraw its forces from Syrian territory. However, Putin noted that so far, Israel is only sending more troops across the border and raised concerns that they not only don’t intend to leave the area, but are apparently planning to occupy the Golan Heights. “The local population has even recently submitted a request to be annexed to the Jewish State,” Putin said, pointing out that this creates a whole other issue, and that the question of the disintegration of Syria would have to be solved in accordance to the UN charter, which gives nations the right to self-determination. — RT

Our Take: The hubbub is that the Wagner Group Africa Corp is moving their operations from the two bases in western Syria to Libya, though I remain skeptical that Putin and Lavrov will be so quick to exit the Middle East. I see this moment as more of a recalibrating of the chessboard, to borrow a metaphor from Mika's father.

This geopolitical tête-à-tête that has long been forming between Putin and Netanyahu has also been metastasizing between President Trump and Netanyahu.

From the article:

Following the collapse of the Assad government, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Syrian ports, airfields, and arms depots, and advanced its troops past the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights.

Syrian ports and airfields, huh? Would that mean the Russian naval port at Tartus? Or the Russia airfield in Latakia? (Which Assad claims was being attacked by drones in the moments leading up to his departure.)

More from the article:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has explained that the Jewish State cannot allow jihadi groups to fill the vacuum that was created on the Syrian border and threaten Israeli communities on the Golan Heights.

Since then, the Israeli government has also approved a plan to double the Jewish population of Golan Heights and strengthen the region. “We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom, and settle in it,” read a statement from the Israeli head of government.

So Netanyahu is openly broadcasting his intent to establish new Israeli settlements in Syria, and Putin is saying that Russia firmly opposes this move?

And what is President Trump's position on these settlements?

Interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid in December 2021:

So it would seem, then, that President Trump and President Putin share the same position on this issue.

If Netanyahu refuses to back down, and Putin is forced to conduct a special military operation against him to stop this aggressive expansion, is it reasonable to believe that President Trump would stand with Putin? —

BONUS ITEMS

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested Elon Musk serve as Speaker in a Thursday morning post on X following contentious debates over the continuing resolution (CR). “The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress . . . ,” Paul wrote. “Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds).” Later Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she would be open to supporting Musk to replace Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) in a post quoting Paul. “I’d be open to supporting @elonmusk for Speaker of the House. DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency,” Greene wrote on X. “The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way,” she added. Musk is the co-leader of President-elect Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), an advisory panel focused on cutting spending and the size of the federal government. He and fellow DOGE co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy helped drive a wave of opposition to a bipartisan spending deal Wednesday, ultimately ending in Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance urging Republicans to oppose the measure. Several Democrats criticized Musk and claimed he, not Trump, was driving the president-elect’s position. — The Hill

Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his Cabinet Friday. The prime minister’s office confirmed late Thursday that Trudeau will participate in the swearing-in ceremony and chair a meeting with his new Cabinet later Friday. Trudeau is facing rising discontent over his leadership, and the abrupt departure of his finance minister on Monday could be something he can’t recover from. A rising number of Liberal lawmakers are calling on Trudeau to resign but new Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Thursday Trudeau has the “full support of his Cabinet.” LeBlanc said he respects the views of Liberal lawmakers who want Trudeau to resign. “That’s a view they are expressing. The prime minister listened carefully when that view was expressed to him,” LeBlanc said. “He listened, in some cases responded to specific things that were raised, and he said he would reflect carefully.” LeBlanc said the government will remain focused on work and addressing the threat by President-elect Donald Trump to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian products when he is inaugurated next month. — AP News

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter.