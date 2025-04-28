The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was ...

Federal authorities have arrested a Wisconsin judge and a former New Mexico judge in two separate cases, accusing them of interfering with Trump administration immigration enforcement efforts. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested Friday morning and charged with obstruction. She is accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after he appeared in her courtroom April 18. Dugan’s arrest came one day after federal authorities arrested a former New Mexico judge, Joel Cano, and his wife on charges related to the Canos’ reported harboring of an undocumented immigrant with alleged ties to the notorious gang Tren de Aragua. The actions against judges mark a sharp escalation in the Trump administration’s aggressive efforts to remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S. “Nobody should be surprised by the arrest of two judges,” Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, said in a statement Friday. “If you actively impede our enforcement efforts or if you knowingly harbor or conceal illegal aliens from ICE you will be prosecuted,” Homan wrote on X.

– NBC News

AND

A leftist judge in Sawyer County, Wisconsin, is threatening a courtroom boycott after a fellow judge was accused of shielding an illegal alien from federal authorities. Judge Monica Isham on Saturday issued a strongly worded email to judges across her state, laying out her plans, Fox News reported Sunday. “If there is no guidance for us and no support for us, I will refuse to hold court in Branch 2 in Sawyer County. I will not put myself or my staff who may feel compelled to help me or my community in harms way,” her email stated. The judge explained she did not plan on working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents regarding illegal aliens. “I have no intention of allowing anyone to be taken out of my courtroom by ICE and sent to a concentration camp, especially without due process, as BOTH of the constitutions we swore to support require,” she added. In a social media post on Saturday, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) shared images of Isham’s email. “Monica Isham is choosing to protect illegal aliens over the law. She should resign or be removed.” – Breitbart

Our Take:

Kinda sounds like he’s laying out a rug, to be honest…

How can the Supreme Court rescue the country when they have no actual power and multiple illegitimate or compromised members? –

You can still join us! Single day in person tickets are still available — if you’re thinking about joining us, do! While many of our show hosts are at the conference, you may notice some changes to our regularly scheduled programming. Get your fix of Badlands Media with a virtual ticket and be a part of the action! Get your tickets! See you soon! — Badlands Media

For those taking part in the Washington social whirl leading up to the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, it is helpful to know a few basic facts: There will be ample canapés and cocktails, and the occasional broken glass, at the parties before the big night; there will be plenty of television anchors, reporters and talking heads holding forth on current events; and, inevitably, you will run into Bill Nye, the science guy. [...] First came the unsurprising news that the Trump administration, including the president himself, had no intention of participating in the event. Then an appearance by the scheduled host, the comedian Amber Ruffin, was canceled after the association said it wanted to focus not on “the politics of division,” but on celebrating journalism — which is nice, but sounds like a lot less laughs. But something funny happened on the way to the dinner being a bore: Not only did the parties continue in Washington, but they proliferated into a morning-to-midnight array of breakfasts, brunches and boozy bashes. Tammy Haddad, a media consultant who helped host two events, noted there were more parties this year, adding that “politics have taken over media” as new outlets have gained on more established publications. “There’s all these opportunities for regular people, people that have a political opinion, to elevate themselves,” Ms. Haddad said. “So that’s why they’re here.”

– The New York Times

Our Take: I enjoyed the shade thrown at new media at the end of this NYT article. Boozing and brunching while Rome burns.

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is usually a hot ticket in Washington because usually big names turn up. By withholding his attendance, Trump made it a hilarious humiliation ritual for legacy media.

Here is a taste:

This is a very silly position – that all the ivy educated journalists just missed that the so-called president had dementia.

It’s sad they had to pretend rather than stand on their accomplishment of deceiving the world for years and gaslighting normal people into not believing their own eyes.

It was, after all, quite the accomplishment.

I bet they’re proud, but they just can’t tell anyone. –

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said after talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that the United States and its European allies agree that Russia is a long-term threat. "We all agree in NATO that Russia is the long-term threat to NATO territory – to the whole of the Euro-Atlantic territory," Rutte told reporters outside the White House. He also said the United States remained committed to NATO, even as Washington increasingly focuses on the Asia-Pacific region. – Reuters

Our Take: I often claim that the enemy tells you the truth far more readily than some are willing to believe, if you're paying attention.

To wit, when NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that Donald Trump and he are "on the same page" when it comes to viewing Russia as a "long-term threat to NATO territory," he's not lying.

The little thing he leaves out is ostensibly the fact that Trump thinks that's a good thing.

When you see another NATO official cited by the Financial Times as claiming that Trump is outright 'pro-Russian' with regards to his stands on ending the conflict, you know that the true snakes in the grass know the game being played, and that they're losing it.

The enemy often tells you who they are by what they fear.

NATO fears an end to the war, because an end to war marks the death of those who subsist on it. –

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that his country was a victim of terrorism in the region stemming from the policies of Western governments, particularly the US, tracing back decades. Speaking to RT on Saturday, Asif called a mistake the decisions by the country’s past rulers to join the Soviet-Afghanistan war in the late 1980s and become a platform for training and indoctrinating jihadists on behalf of the West. The minister noted his country was a “springboard” for the Soviet-Afghan war. “The introduction of jihad, which was invented by the West, changed the country’s ethos and led to its current issues. The whole ethos of the society was changed to support the jihad,” Asif said. According to him, during the war in Afghanistan, Islamabad “supplied all sorts of help [to US].” Later, post 9/11 attacks, Pakistan again “joined the coalition.” “From our soil, all the supplies used to go to us and all of the facilities,” he said. The minister added, however: “Both these wars, in my humble opinion, were not our wars.” Asif insisted that Pakistan bears the consequences of previous policies. “We suffered a lot and the United States abandoned us around ‘89 or ‘90. [They] went away and we were left high and dry,” he said. The official added that the security situation deteriorated after the US’ disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. – RT

Our Take: Well, this all sounds very familiar – doesn't it?

“The introduction of jihad, which was invented by the West, changed the country’s ethos and led to its current issues. The whole ethos of the society was changed to support the jihad,” Asif said.

Turns out the US State Department (CIA) is the real top terrorist financier in the world. They created the boogeyman in order to justify their own existence. Hegelian Dialectic, like you read about. –

A year after his presidential ambitions collapsed, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey can no longer lay claim to the future of the Republican Party. And in Florida, even their present is in jeopardy. Once firmly in his corner, many Sunshine State Republicans have lately turned on DeSantis, stymying his agenda and frustrating him to no end. At the same time, Casey DeSantis, long regarded as a political force in her own right, is encountering quiet but firm resistance as she lays the groundwork for a potential run to succeed her husband — a campaign that would pit her against President Donald Trump’s handpicked choice to lead the state, Rep. Byron Donalds. Now, a funding scandal involving one of Casey’s signature initiatives — a state assistance program known as Hope Florida — is casting a shadow over the governor’s legacy and complicating her political ambitions. Lawmakers spent the spring investigating why $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement was routed to a charity connected to Hope Florida, which then transferred the same amount to two groups that financially backed a DeSantis-led campaign against legalizing recreational marijuana. Key lawmakers have publicly suggested the flow of money appears illegal. The couple have fiercely stood by their work and denied wrongdoing. DeSantis this week called the criticism of Hope Florida “all political.” Standing alongside her husband Thursday, Casey DeSantis characterized the program as “a philosophy” that “shows we can help people in need.” Remarkably, the investigation into Hope Florida was not by Democrats, but by Republicans — a striking sign of DeSantis’ eroding clout in a state capital he once controlled with unchallenged authority. – CNN

Our Take: Not my Ron! DeeSantis!?

That was all supposed to be kaaaaayfaaaabe!! –

Virginia Giuffre — who killed herself at her home in Western Australia — once sternly warned she would never commit suicide. The Jeffrey Epstein victim turned whistleblower made the statement in a post on X in 2019, replying to another user who claimed the “F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected.” “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal,” she wrote. “I have made this known to my therapist and GP – If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted].” [...] Giuffre took legal action against billionaire financier and convicted pedophile Epstein in 2015, alleging she was sex trafficked at 16 after his ex-lover and convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her from her job as a locker room attendant at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. She also alleged she was forced to have sex with disgraced Prince Andrew three times when she was 17 — including at Epstein’s Little St. James island, in New Mexico and in Maxwell’s London home, where a notorious photo of her posing with King Charles’ brother was taken. – New York Post

AND

US President Donald Trump has described the death of Virginia Giuffre, who settled a sexual assault lawsuit against the Duke of York, as “a horrible thing”. Ms Giuffre died in Western Australia on Friday, aged 41, her publicist has confirmed. She was one of the most outspoken accusers of convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at a New Jersey Airport, Mr Trump said news of Ms Giuffre’s death was “a very sad situation, the whole thing.” “That whole situation is very sad – her and others,” he said. “Certainly, that’s a horrible thing.” American-born Giuffre has lived in Australia for years and has become an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in the prolonged downfall of disgraced paedophile financier Epstein. She came forward publicly after the initial investigation ended in an 18-month Florida jail term for Epstein, who made a secret deal and was released in 2009. In subsequent civil lawsuits, Mr Giuffre said she was a spa attendant as a teen at Mar-a-Lago — Mr Trump’s Palm Beach club — when she was approached in 2000 by Maxwell. – The Standard

Our Take: Right on cue, media apparatchiks are rushing to connect the latest Epstein narrative to Trump. This against the backdrop of Trump successfully reordering global trade while laying the foundation for a global monetary and energy reset.

Lesson?

Consider whose op you’re boosting…

Whether or not the latest character actually killed herself is secondary to the fact that we’re seeing a global monetary, trade and energy reset that Trump and members of the Sovereign Alliance are screaming from the rooftops, and that few are paying attention to.

Focus on signal. –

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Florida law enforcement agencies announced over the weekend that they made nearly 800 arrests in a multiday immigration enforcement operation. ICE touted “Operation Tidal Wave” as a “highly successful operation,” pointing to a unique partnership between local and federal authorities. “In a first-of-its-kind partnership between state and federal partners, ICE Miami and Florida law enforcement arrested nearly 800 illegal aliens this week during the first four days of #OperationTidalWave — a massive, multi-agency, immigration enforcement crackdown,” ICE wrote in a post on its X account along with photos from the operation. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also praised the joint effort in a post on the social platform Saturday, calling it “an example of FL and [the Department of Homeland Security] partnering to deliver big results on immigration enforcement and deportations.” “Florida is leading the nation in active cooperation with the Trump administration for immigration enforcement and deportation operations!” DeSantis added in a separate X post. The operation leans on ICE’s 287(g) program, which enables ICE to deputize local law enforcement agencies to help enforce federal immigration law. – The Hill

AND

Supporters of a tougher approach to enforcement pointed to the anti-narcotics raid at a nightclub in Colorado’s second biggest city as yet another confirmation that criminal elements have embedded themselves among the tens of thousands of immigrants who arrived in the state over the past two years — attracted, they argued, by local “sanctuary policies.” Federal law enforcement officials said they detained more than 100 people unlawfully living in the country during the raid at an “underground” Colorado Springs nightclub early on Sunday morning. The Drug Enforcement Administration said officers also seized cocaine and guns during the operation. In a post on the social media platform X, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, linked the raid to organized crime, saying the club is frequented by members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua and the international gang MS-13. It’s the second major raid of a nightclub in Colorado. In January, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Field Division also executed a search warrant in the wee hours at a “makeshift nightclub” in Adams County. Agents detained 49 individuals. Of those, 41 were unlawfully residing in the country, officials have said. – Colorado Springs Gazette

Our Take: Colorado residents woke up to news of the early morning raid Sunday, with a massive deployment of photos and videos from local FBI, DEA, and ICE channels, as well as national deployments from Bondi and Homan.

The US Postal Inspector and Internal Revenue Service are on scene.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation shared that the Colorado raid was planned for months, in anticipation of President Trump’s return to office, and put into motion on Inauguration Day. The part of town where the raid took place is a criminal stronghold, with police SOP to send three to four units for even the most basic of calls due to the threat level in the area.

In other words, it was an ambitious and all hands on deck plan to execute this raid. It was very dangerous and, by all metrics, was a raging success. More info is expected on who they rolled up, and there are indications that it’s more than just unlawfully present party goers. We’ll see.

I don’t have inside knowledge of the raid in Florida, but they got eight times the amount of criminal invaders. Well done. –

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally ordered his country’s military to fight alongside Russian forces “to annihilate Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk region,” the country's state media reported on Monday. In a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov praised the contribution made by North Korean servicemen in helping to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces. Pyongyang officially confirmed the deployment on Monday. “The operations for liberating the Kursk area to repel the adventurous invasion of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian authorities were victoriously concluded,” Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing an official statement by the country’s Central Military Commission. North Korean troops were deployed on Russian soil under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang, which came into force last December. The treaty provides for mutual military assistance in the event of an attack, pledging immediate support “by all means available” under Article 51 of the UN Charter. – RT

AND

Until this moment, Russia had neither confirmed nor denied the presence of DPRK (North Korean) troops on the front line. Strictly speaking, we were not obligated to notify anyone about it. This is a matter of bilateral relations and agreements. Meanwhile, North Korean units gradually began to arrive in Russia during the Kursk campaign. At first, they underwent training at military ranges, familiarizing themselves with modern combat tactics, mastering drone operation skills, and adapting to field realities. Then, the “combat Buryats,” as our military jokingly and covertly called them, were transferred to the Kursk region. They lived in field conditions to avoid attracting attention. Initially, they held the third line of defense, then the second, and eventually, they were tested in fortifications and, finally, in assaults. Korean soldiers distinguished themselves by their coordination, discipline, a fatalist disregard for death, and remarkable endurance. Understandably so – they were mostly young, strong, well-built men, decently trained back home, particularly the units from the Special Operations Forces. They made a significant contribution to the liberation of the Korenevsky District, fought in battles near Staraya and Novaya Sorochina, and broke through to Kurilovka. They had a strict rule – never to be captured alive, and never to surrender voluntarily. — RT

Our Take: We finally have confirmation that Kim Jong Un's merry band of warriors have, in fact, been fighting alongside Russian troops in Kursk. This is something that western authorities have long claimed, but many (myself included) dismissed these allegations – because western "authorities" (the MSM and its Deep State handlers) have proven themselves to be devious sociopaths who lie, cheat, steal, and kill in order to get whatever they want.

Now we have reports from both Russia and North Korea – both of whom have remained silent for months, in the face of these allegations – confirming that the NorK's are at Trump-a-Mania, and running wild.

As far as I can tell, this represents the first combat reports we've received on North Korean troops since the end of the Korean War, and – according to the Russians – Kim Jong Un has redeemed himself and reclaimed honor for North Korea.

Russian state media reports that the NorK's lived in field conditions (meaning they camped in tents in the wilderness) rather than formal camps with barracks in order to avoid detection, and worked their way up from the third line of defense to the first wave of offensive assaults. President Putin noted the North Korean troops' remarkable physical endurance and "total disregard for death," inferring that they are both highly trained and highly disciplined, but also physically fit and extremely capable.

It is worth noting that it appears the North Koreans are only deployed in Russia, in the Kursk region, which has been under contested Ukrainian control since it was invaded last year, in an attempt to open up a second front and pull Russian troops away from the main conflict zone(s) in eastern Ukraine. I would assume this means that North Korea has not technically invaded Ukraine, and is only defending its ally's sovereignty. Because of North Korea's assistance, the Russian military has been able to keep its forces on the main front, negating NATO's strategy with the Kursk offensive.

Even if this story is entirely narrative, I don't really care. What an awesome moment of vindication for Little Rocket Man and North Korea, which has been vilified nonstop by western propagandists for years. Can't wait to see Un come to the White House for the victory parade after Trump rounds up all the scumbag traitors in DC. –

Three children who are US citizens were deported to Honduras with their mothers last week, including a 4-year-old receiving treatment for metastatic cancer, according to the families’ attorneys and civil rights and immigration advocacy organizations. In one case, a mother was deported with her 2-year-old, while the other involves another mother deported with her 4- and 7-year-olds, the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Project, among other organizations, said in a news release Friday. All were detained when the women attended routine meetings with officials in Louisiana as part of the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, or ISAP, according to their attorneys and court records. Taken together, the families’ advocates say their removals from the United States underscore concerns about a lack of due process amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. “We are seeing in real time due process eroded,” said Gracie Willis, a lawyer and the raids response coordinator at the National Immigration Project, who represents the 2-year-old through a family friend acting as the petitioner in the ongoing court case. “That is deeply concerning and these cases are an illustration of that.” – CNN

Our Take: 14th Amendment challenge is near on the horizon.

They’re using birthright citizenship (based on bs court precedent) to claim the children are US citizens.

Then, the logic goes, you’d be separating parents from their children by deporting the parents, so the parents must also be allowed to stay.

Anchor babies are a conspiracy theory, though. –

***

Another Take: The child fighting cancer is super sad. Sad emotional blackmail using kids always the hardest for me. It pulls the mom heartstrings.

As for the two year old, I believe this matter was settled with Elian Gonzales, when a democrat president and his Attorney General (who, to this day, I cannot picture as anything other than Will Ferrell in drag) forced children’s immigration claims to SCOTUS.

Elian was five and, as a five year old, could not make his own immigration claim in opposition to his Cuban father. It certainly follows that a two year old cannot make their own immigration claim in opposition to their mother. That also goes for four year olds with cancer.

This isn’t new or unexpected:

Those are the facts and the law. Children can’t defy the will of their parents, and their parents want to take them with them.

The rest is just emotional blackmail. –

On April 25, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted a pivotal signing ceremony in Washington, where the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda inked a Declaration of Principles to address decades of conflict in eastern DRC. Foreign Ministers Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner and Olivier Nduhungirehe signed the document, committing to peace, sovereignty, and economic cooperation. Senior Advisor Massad Boulos and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau attended, underscoring U.S. involvement. The agreement mandates a draft peace deal by May 2, 2025, and pledges both nations to halt support for armed groups like M23. It emphasizes secure mineral supply chains, critical for global tech industries, and aims to facilitate the return of 7.3 million displaced people. – The Rio Times

AND

The government in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has banned former President Joseph Kabila’s political party and ordered his assets to be seized for allegedly supporting M23 rebels, who have taken control of large swathes of land in the country’s troubled eastern provinces. The move on Saturday followed reports that Kabila has returned to the Central African country after spending two years in South Africa. The 53-year-old had been living abroad since stepping down amid deadly mass protests against his rule. He first took power in 2001, following the assassination of his father, President Laurent-Desire Kabila, and remained in office until 2019. Kabila is said to have returned to Goma, which the rebels seized in January as fighting between them and government forces escalated. He has reportedly expressed an interest in returning to help in ending the ongoing conflict. On Saturday, the Congolese Interior Ministry issued a statement criticizing Kabila’s “deliberate choice to return to the country through the enemy-controlled city of Goma, which curiously ensures his security.” The ministry accused the former president and his People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) of an “ambiguous attitude” and failing to condemn the aggression by the M23 group. – RT

Our Take: This audience is no stranger to this storyline. We've been covering it in the Badlands News Brief for the past 12 months.

It began with President Trump's Executive Order 13818, signed December 20, 2017, which froze the assets of Israeli mining oligarch, Dan Gertler, for his exploitation of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), particularly in the use of child slavery.

It appears that businessman Massad Boulos – father-in-law to Tiffany Trump and recently-appointed as ambassador to the DRC – is responsible for bringing this story full circle, once again demonstrating the superiority of entrepreneurs from the private sector in conducting diplomacy over the bureaucrats in the State Department.

Last week, the former president of the DRC, Joseph Kabila – who was the man that Dan Gertler bribed in order to secure his monopoly over the mineral rights of the DRC – had his assets seized by the government of DRC, accused of high treason and being connected to the M23 rebel group that has seized several key cities in eastern DRC, where mining operations occur.

A few weeks ago, I reported on the story of the three American mercenaries who had been relinquished by the DRC government to the Trump administration, and flown home to serve out their life sentences. I speculated that these men – who were subsequently charged with additional crimes by the Trump government – would be leveraged for information that would ultimately implicate Dan Gertler and former Mossad director, Yossi Cohen. Well, now we have their business partner, Joseph Kabila, being accused of high treason.

How soon until we see similar accusations made of the former Mossad director? Or of Dan Gertler – a close family friend of Netanyahu? (Bibi gave the eulogy at Gertler's grandfather's funeral in 2007.) –

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and New Jersey senator Cory Booker were holding a sit-in protest and discussion on Sunday on the steps of the US Capitol in opposition to Republicans’ proposed budget plan. Billed as an “Urgent Conversation with the American People”, the livestreamed discussion comes before Congress’s return to session on Monday, where Democrats hope to stall Republicans’ economic legislative agenda. Throughout the day, they were joined by other Democratic lawmakers, including the senator Raphael Warnock, who spoke as the sit-in passed the 10-hour mark. The proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year, the New York Times reported on Friday, includes cuts to programs that support childcare, health research, education, housing assistance, community development and the elderly. “Republican leaders have made clear their intention to use the coming weeks to advance a reckless budget scheme to President Trump’s desk that seeks to gut Medicaid, food assistance and basic needs programs that help people, all to give tax breaks to billionaires,” Booker and Jeffries aid in a statement.

– The Guardian

Our Take:

Did you guys see the Democrats hosted a “sit-in” today? –

BONUS ITEMS

A second arrest has been made in connection to the theft of Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem's purse while she was out having lunch on Easter with her family. Authorities announced that they apprehended the accomplice believed to be tied to the series of thefts in D.C. in Miami on Sunday. "The individual is believed to be a co-conspirator in those incidents with the primary defendant who is accused of committing a robbery against Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem," a spokesperson for the Secret Service shared in a statement. [...] The identity of the alleged accomplice has not been released, but officials said the suspect is currently being held on an immigration detainer as charges are finalized. This comes hours after authorities announced the first arrest of an illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal history who was believed to be tied to theft. – Fox News

Meta’s AI-powered chatbots on Facebook and Instagram are able to engage in graphic sex talk with users, even children, with the voices of Disney characters and celebrities, according to a bombshell report. AI using the personas of popular stars like John Cena, Kristen Bell, and Judi Dench were all capable of acting out sick fantasy chat with its users regardless of age, the Wall Street Journal found in tests of the software. The Journal’s testing plumbed the depths that the chatbots would go, including having a fake version of Bell reprise her role as Anna from Disney’s “Frozen” to seduce a young boy, or having Cena play out losing his wrestling career over fictional sex with an underage girl. “I want you, but I need to know you’re ready,” the Meta AI bot said in Cena’s voice to the user who identified as a teenage girl in the Journal’s testing. The fake Cena would then go on to promise to “cherish” the young girl’s “innocence” before engaging in a graphic sexual scenario. – New York Post

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.