Now, onto the news from Tuesday, October 22 …

The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, has been arrested on sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jeffries has been arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida. Two other associates, Matthew Smith of West Palm Beach and James Jacobson of Wisconsin, were also arrested in connection with sex trafficking charges. They are expected to appear in federal court in Florida and Wisconsin today, and arraigned on a later date in the eastern District of New York. Jeffries was the CEO of the popular clothing brand from 1992 to 2014. Jeffries, Smith and Jacobson each face a single count of sex trafficking as well as 15 counts of interstate prostitution tied to 15 alleged victims. A federal indictment alleges Jeffries — along with Smith, his romantic partner, and Jacobson, who was described as a recruiter — operated an "international sex trafficking and prostitution business” from 2008 to 2015. It alleges that they organized “sex events” in England, France, Italy, Morocco, St. Barts and New York for Jeffries, Smith and “others.” They “employed coercive, fraudulent and deceptive tactics in connection with the recruitment, hiring, transportation, obtaining, maintaining, solicitation and payment of the men to engage in commercial sex.” — NBC News

Our Take: There were a lot of people claiming that the Diddy storyline was a psyop intended to distract us from more important political events unfolding elsewhere.

Those people clearly didn't read any of the Q drops. If they had, they would know that the child-sex trafficking storyline is the narrative that will tie DC to both Corporate America and Hollywood, and ultimately bring down the whole house of cards.

The Mike Jeffries storyline actually began a year ago, in October 2023, when a civil action lawsuit was filed against him by one of his male victims, David Bradberry. Interestingly enough, both Jeffrey Epstein and Sean Combs ("Diddy") were first sued in civil court, before later being indicted with criminal charges.

What I learned from my brother's murder trial-- from the experience leading up to it-- is that the "discovery" process in a civil lawsuit casts a far wider net than what can be achieved in a criminal case. Therefore, a civil lawsuit—which can be filed by the victim—is often used to gather the evidence of the crime. The criminal investigators then have the necessary material to not only substantiate warrants, but also narrow down their scope. It shows them where the smoke is, so they can find the fire.

Mike Jeffries is connected to Les Wexner—the co-founder of Bath & Body Works, and owner of Victoria Secret. Let's just say that Wexner is a very deep rabbit hole, and he's directly connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

The nodes are becoming a web, and the web will trap all the cockroaches. —

Democrats and their allies are gearing up for a likely lengthy legal battle after Election Day. Republicans and their affiliates have already filed dozens of lawsuits which they say will guarantee that November's election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is fair and accurate. Democrats have described these lawsuits as "political theater" aimed at sowing doubts about the integrity of the 2024 election and lay the groundwork for disputing the results in another potential Trump loss. The 2020 election was marred by false allegations from Trump and his allies that the results were rigged in favor of President Joe Biden due to widespread voter fraud. Alex Floyd, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, said the party was ready to "stand up against MAGA Republicans' attacks on our democracy and efforts to sow chaos in our elections, from the polling place to the courthouse. "We have assembled a robust legal and voter protection team with a proven track record of winning fights to protect voters' ability to make their voices heard. With more than 100 voter protection staff across key states and tens of thousands of volunteers, we're ready to stand up for all eligible voters' access to the ballot box," Floyd told Newsweek. Newsweek has contacted the Republican National Committee for comment via email. Former President Barack Obama recently even took to X to call on lawyers to volunteer with the advocacy group We The Action to safeguard voting rights. "With early voting happening in states across the country,@WeTheAction is looking for lawyers to help safeguard voting rights. If you're a lawyer and want to help protect the vote in your community, I hope you'll sign up," Obama wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on October 16. We The Action works with legal experts to "make sure the election is free, fair, and accessible for every voter, regardless of party." — Newsweek

Our Take: The projection is strong in this deployment from Newsweek:

“The Democratic lawmakers accused their Republican colleagues of attempting to ‘usurp the right to vote from our men and women in uniform, as well as their families.’ They also urged Austin to clarify that the voting rights of troops would be protected in the upcoming election.”

In fact, it is Democrats who have announced efforts to massively increase the number of ex-pat votes, an apparent effort to dilute the military vote. Military voters are a highly controlled and easily verifiable population. But the population of Americans living abroad is ambiguous. Why are these populations combined from an election integrity standpoint?

Democrats have been seeding this narrative — that an increase in expat votes will decide the 2024 election — since August.

and I dug into this on last week’s

Voter registration for expat voters is contracted through “Vote from Abroad,” a progressive NGO, and it appears to occur without eligibility checks. It seems that anyone can register to vote in US elections, through this interface, without verifying eligibility.

Massive increases in turnout among overseas voters will scandalize the electorate, but the institutions will frame any outrage as voter suppression. They’re telling you as much in this Newsweek deployment.

These latest efforts from Democrats seem squarely focused on diluting the military vote — so it’s not surprising that they’re accusing Republicans of doing what Democrats actually intend. It’s their most obvious tell.

After this election, we need to demand that military votes are separated from any other population of voters. Disenfranchising Americans in uniform is just about as low as it gets for the political machine; if true, it means that the same people using our sons and daughters as cannon fodder for imperialism and money laundering are also conspiring to nullify their votes.

The enemy within is both foreign AND domestic.

Tick tock. —

Vladimir Putin, ostracised by the west and labelled a possible war criminal by the international criminal court, has played host to 36 world leaders from nations including China, India and Iran as part of a summit of the Brics group designed to display Moscow as anything but isolated. One of the main aims of the summit will be to speed up ways to reduce the number of dollar transactions, and so mitigate the US ability to use the threat of sanctions to seek to impose its political will. The spokesperson for the UN secretary general confirmed António Guterres would attend the summit as he did last year. His decision infuriated many in the west, including the Ukrainian foreign ministry, since the international criminal court issued warrants for Putin’s arrest in March 2023 over the abduction of children. The UN said Guterres would repeat his view that the invasion of Ukraine is in breach of the UN charter. Moscow said the representatives from 36 countries were attending parts of the three-day meeting, making it the largest international gathering hosted by Putin since he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia is this year’s chair of the group. The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, greeted Putin in Kazan as his dear friend, praising the “profound” friendship between the two countries. He said: “The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the international situation is chaotic and intertwined.” — The Guardian

Our Take:

That headline is laugh-out-loud funny.

Seethe, trannies. Seeeeeeeethe.

The thought of the banking cabal and State Department screaming into their proverbial pillows, as they are left out in the cold—like the smelly kid at school who didn't get invited to the party—is delicious.

I mean, just look at this welcome reception that Putin rolled out for the boys:

Vlad is pure class. Russian babes in traditional garb serving tasty treats. (You won't see that in the West.)

Moscow said the representatives from 36 countries were attending parts of the three-day meeting, making it the largest international gathering hosted by Putin since he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia is this year’s chair of the group.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, greeted Putin in Kazan as his dear friend, praising the “profound” friendship between the two countries. He said: “The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the international situation is chaotic and intertwined.”

Incredible. The Sovereign Alliance is flourishing, while the hegemonic West flounders.

The guest list for this summit is amazing. You have Xi, Modi, Maduro, Ramaphosa, Traore, Abbas, Sisi, and Masoud Pezeshkian—the President of Iran— among others. The fact that UN Secretary General António Guterres is also in attendance is a major signal that the geopolitical tides have shifted toward the multipolar world order.

And on top of it all, Julian Assange's father is also in attendance.

Notably missing is Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but I think that is a strategic move, because Saudi is intentionally holding back from formally accepting their invitation to join BRICS—perhaps waiting until the time is right to officially end the fiat US Dollar.

Instead, MBS hosted the Hashemite King of Jordan.

As a history nerd, seeing the Saudi Crown Prince warmly embrace the Hashemite King, in a genuine moment of triumph, signifies a turn of events that represents an enormous redemption arc that traces back to 1902, when MBS's grandfather founded the original Muslim Brotherhood and began his campaign to conquer Arabia, eventually driving the Hashemites out of their ancestral home in Mecca.

The sins of the past are being healed. New bonds are being forged, and the future has never looked more bright. —

Another Take: To those who've been paying attention, there's nothing new here.

And yet, it's absolutely dripping with signal, and represents rapid narrative progression en route to Trump the Peacemaker.

Putin, Xi & Trump are THE main market-movers in the realm of the real and in the mass psychological theater that is the Info War, where the movement of minds is akin to that of energy.

By putting these signal flares out, calling the western world a "hegemony," and poking at the "New World Order" framing of the Media Industrial Complex, the "New Axis" represented by Putin and Xi, Russia and China allow Info Warriors to have their cake and eat it, too: Alpha Chads of the Sovereign Alliance or necessary villains for the current arc.

As I said way back at the beginning of my journey in this space, Donald Trump will ultimately come to be known as the peacemaker. He won't sue for peace. He'll demand it.

Two legs of the tripod are in place. They're just waiting for the third.

Which way, Western Man? —

Elon Musk has responded to a bombshell report by journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi which reveals that a the UK's Center for Countering Digital Hate - which is advising the Kamala Harris campaign, aims to "kill Musk's Twitter".

Authored by Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi via The Disinformation Chronicle and Racket News (emphasis ours), The British are coming, to meddle in our elections! In an explosive leak with ramifications for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, internal documents from the Center for Countering Digital Hate—whose founder is British political operative Morgan McSweeney, now advising the Kamala Harris campaign—show the group plans in writing to “kill Musk’s Twitter” while strengthening ties with the Biden/Harris administration and Democrats like Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has introduced multiple bills to regulate online “misinformation.” Senator Klobuchar’s office did not respond to request for comment. — ZeroHedge, citing Racket News and The Disinformation Chronicle

Our Take: "This is war."

That statement reads like a declaration to most, but I think it's Bicameral, in that it simultaneously acknowledges the "Info War" isn't a reductive label Anons throw around, but rather an accurate representation of the Fifth-Generation War we're fighting against the machine.

Remember, as

often points out, Donald Trump told you the US Deep State and its media apparatus (which he branded "the enemy of the people") are effectively enemy combatants.

"Don't forget, this persecution is being done by the same weaponized agencies that for seven years have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people, much as if they were trying to destabilize a foreign country." - DJT circa June 2023.

He even named the Ops:

1) The 'Russia Russia Russia!' Hoax

2) The Mueller "No Collusion" Witch Hunt

3) Impeachment Hoax #1

4) Impeachment Hoax #2

5) The 51 Lying Intelligence Officers

To name a few.

So, when do the trials for treason begin? —

Democrats running for the Senate in “blue wall” states that will be critical to determining the outcome of the 2024 election are running away from Vice President Harris, signaling that they are hoping to win over some of former President Trump’s voters to keep their seats. And Democratic candidates in those states have been careful about criticizing Trump during the high-stakes debates. They have focused on policy and their own records without taking many — or any — shots against the Republican nominee. Pennsylvania incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D) has even embraced Trump’s tariff policies. His campaign launched an ad last week that described him as “independent” and touted how he “bucked” the Biden administration to protect fracking and “sided with Trump to end NAFTA.” “There’s no party affiliation in Casey ads. I don’t recall seeing any that say ‘Democrat’ or anything like that. He’s running as an incumbent on his own record,” said Berwood Yost, the director of the Center for Public Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College. “He’s trying to distance himself a little bit from an administration that is viewed negatively by the most part. He doesn’t want to be tied to that either through Biden or Harris,” he said. — The Hill

Our Take: There are two bits of signal in this Hill piece, and both of them reinforce what we’ve been saying for years here at Badlands.

First, “Trump Hate” is a failing platform. This is devastating for Democrats who have made hating 45 their central, or sole, campaign promise. They overplayed their hand, and it’s not appealing to voters outside the small, but loud constituency of the Trump deranged.

As a result, Trump derangement is impacting the down ballot races. The people want policies, and that brings me to the second bit.

Trump’s policies are popular. If Democrat Senators are endorsing Trump policies and distancing from the administration, it’s because those policies are winning votes.

Trump’s policies are anchored around the idea of putting America and Americans first — so, of course, they’re popular with the American people. The shift by down ballot democrats to align with Trump policies, away from their own party platform, is a proof point of the obvious truth:

We are not a 50/50 country.

And it’s becoming increasingly impossible to sell that false narrative to the people.

MAGA. —

Iran and Saudi Arabia are planning to conduct joint military exercises in the Red Sea, according to an Iranian report not confirmed by Riyadh, in what would be a first for the regional heavyweights. The two Middle East rivals, which have long backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the region, severed diplomatic ties in 2016. However, Shiite Muslim-dominated Iran and Sunni-majority Saudi Arabia resumed relations last year under a surprise China-brokered deal. “Saudi Arabia has asked that we organize joint exercises in the Red Sea,” the commander of Iran’s navy, Admiral Shahram Irani, was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency ISNA. “Coordination is underway and delegations from both countries will hold the necessary consultations on how to conduct the exercise,” he added, without providing details including a timeline. — Times of Israel

Our Take:

I'm shocked by this development. Totally shocked. Never saw this coming. Not in a million years.

I'm kidding, of course. But I am highly amused, watching all the large accounts on Arab Twitter scramble to explain this, after they have spent the past year slandering Saudi Crown Prince MBS as a Zionist puppet and traitor to Islam. (I did actually engage with a few of them a while back, and tried to explain my theory. They dismissed it as folly, and called me an idiot.)

The reason I saw this coming was because the gameboard and playbook seemed so obvious. Netanyahu's play was to bait the Arabs into attacking Israel. That is why the optics of the Gaza campaign have been so severe. That is why the IDF has been so brazen in filming their war crimes; filming themselves playing with the lingerie of deceased Palestinian women, or desecrating the classrooms of bombed out Palestinian schools.

That is why, I imagine, they have indiscriminately targeted civilians. Just last week, the IDF firebombed a tent encampment of refugees outside of the Al-Asqa Martyr's Hospital, resulting in a gruesome scene where a number of sleeping people were burned alive. Among them was a young man named Sha’ban al-Dalou, who was studying to become a software engineer, and had been posting regularly on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Some will dismiss this as Hamas propaganda, but it is not. It has been verified by a number of independent journalists, including Max Blumenthal of The Grayzone, who shared the anecdote with Judge Andrew Napolitano last week, in a segment entitled: "How Israel Uses and Abuses the Media."

I know there are those who think that none of the events being reported in the news cycle are actually happening, and in some cases, they are probably right. But in the case of Gaza, the main reason that I do believe these events are actually occurring is because they are designed to elicit a response from the Arabs in the region. It would appear that Netanyahu is doing everything he can to become the monster that Arab propagandists have always painted him as being, so that their more mild-mannered kin will be imbued with enough righteous indignation to take up arms and go to war with Israel. (It had to be real, in order to invoke the intended response from the Muslim world.)

If that were to happen, it would give Bibi Netanyahu everything he has always dreamed of.

The only winning move is not to play, and the young Crown Prince has demonstrated his brilliance to the world. Not only has he succeeded in staying the hand of the entire Muslim world (proxy militias are another story), but he has also changed the perceptions of Arabs, as he has embraced the role of humanitarian, moving heaven and earth to make sure that Israel remains well-provisioned, while the Houthi rebels conduct operations that are disrupting Israel's shipping industry.

The net effect of MBS's actions has been that Netanyahu's plan has backfired on him. He has jumped the shark on conducting a brutal genocide of Gaza, and had the Arabs taken the bait, revisionists would have exonerated Netanyahu's aggressive campaign in the days following October 7th, fully justified in the face of the subsequent Arab response... which never materialized.

So, instead, Netanyahu is left holding the bag. He, alone, is the violent terrorist who has murdered thousands of innocent people. There were no Hamas fighters hiding among that tent encampment outside of the hospital. Just a bunch of scared people who had become homeless, and had nowhere else to go.

Zionism has proven itself to be a cult, where neither the doctrine nor the leadership can ever be questioned or scrutinized. It is allowed to do whatever it wants, including raping prisoners and burning innocent people alive, and if it is criticized for these actions, it lashes out with a venomous bite, seeking to destroy its detractors in any way possible. (All the tell-tale signs of a cult.)

The world is now repulsed by Benjamin Netanyahu, and is organizing against him. And as he openly plots to wage open war against Iran, his chief ally in Arabia now seeks to conduct joint military exercises for the first time in their shared history.

Checkmate, Bibi. —

The FBI has opened an investigation into the leak of top secret U.S. intelligence documents regarding Israel's preparation for an attack against Iran. Why it matters: The leak was one of the most serious security breaches within the U.S. intelligence community in years. It exposed sensitive U.S. spying on one of its closest allies, and potentially risked disrupting Israel's plan to retaliate against Iran for its ballistic missile attack earlier this month. Driving the news: A Telegram channel by the name "Middle East Spectator" claimed on Friday that it had received documents from a source in the U.S. intelligence community about Israel's preparations for an attack on Iran. The Telegram channel routinely publishes pro-Iranian content, and the profile of the X account affiliated with the channel says it is located in Iran. The documents include an alleged Visual Intelligence report by the Department of Defense National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) distributed inside the U.S. intelligence community last week. The report states that according to U.S. signals intelligence, the Israeli Air Force conducted a large exercise involving intelligence planes and likely fighter jets trained for a possible attack against Iran. What they're saying: "The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment," an FBI spokesperson said Tuesday. — Axios

Our Take: Are you paying attention to the seeding?

This grab was taken from the front page of AP.

The two macro stories revolve around Joe Biden being "deeply concerned" about the alleged intel leak of Israeli MIL INT by someone close to the US chain of command ... and Kamala Harris being positioned in the middle of the Narrative Kobayashi Maru (impossible task) that is the Middle East conflict.

As I said yesterday, "Iran" allegedly hacked the Trump campaign this summer for what certainly looks to be political opposition research purposes.

"Iran" then allegedly attempted to assassinate Donald Trump.

"Iran" then received materials on its mortal enemy by "someone" with access.

Quid. Pro. Quo.

The reason you're seeing Kamala and company panic in the current cycle isn't because they're worried about whether or not they can win a fake election; they're worried they're being pushed out to sea on a raft without a paddle as the US Deep State's connections to Iranian terror cells are unveiled ... —

South Korea is considering directly supplying weapons to Ukraine as evidence increases that North Korean soldiers are preparing to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine. South Korea’s spy agency (NIS) said last week that North Korea had shipped 1,500 special forces personnel to Russia’s far east for training and acclimatising at local military bases for future combat alongside Moscow’s troops in Ukraine. Local media, citing the NIS, said Pyongyang had decided to dispatch 12,000 troops, formed into four brigades, to Russia. A senior official at the office of South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, said on Tuesday that Seoul could consider providing defensive and lethal weapons to Ukraine depending on developments. “We would consider supplying weapons for defensive purposes as part of the step-by-step scenarios, and if it seems they are going too far, we might also consider offensive use,” the presidential official told reporters, signalling Seoul’s most proactive position towards arming Ukraine to date. The development underscores the potential for a divided Korean peninsula to become entangled in the conflict. — The Guardian

And …

North Korea dismissed allegations on Monday that it deployed troops to Russia to assist in the war against Ukraine, branding the claims as baseless. "As for the so-called military cooperation with Russia, my delegation does not feel any need for comment on such groundless, stereotype rumors aimed at smearing the image of the DPRK and undermining the legitimate, friendly, and cooperative relations between sovereign states," a North Korean representative said during a United Nations General Assembly committee meeting, using the country's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea. He was responding to reports from South Korean intelligence suggesting that Pyongyang planned to deploy approximately 12,000 troops to aid Russian forces in Ukraine. Citing satellite imagery, Seoul said around 1,500 North Korean special forces have already been transported to Russia's Far East. — Newsweek

Our Take: What an amazing time to be alive. This Korea narrative is reaching peak TrumpaMania levels.

After weeks of rumors that North Korea had secretly sent troops to fight alongside Russians in Ukraine, a video went viral on X this past weekend, showing an alleged Chinese mercenary serving in the Russian armed forces, in a livestreamed interview, explaining that 153 Chinese nationals had been killed, along with many North Koreans.

We then got a video of actual North Korean troops arriving at a base in the FAR EAST of Russia, for a joint military exercise. In the video, the Russians describe the arriving Koreans as "very handsome allies," adding that he hoped this meant a quick end to the war. (Obviously, the soldier was trolling.)

And lastly, a Reddit moderator named "FruitSila" posted a photo of the purported "Special Buryat Brigade"—which, according to Politico, is a 3,000-man battalion of North Koreans serving in Ukraine—posing for a picture in front of a Soviety monument in Russia, while wearing fatigues, carrying weapons, and holding a flag with an image of Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin shaking hands.

It's a troll (by FruitSila) inside of a troll (by the soldiers) wrapped in a psyop. All I can say is that the Russian soldier in that video from the far east Russian base was right. These North Koreans are really handsome. (no homo)

Are yall having fun yet? Because I'm having a blast. TrumpaMania is living up to the hype.

PS - let's take a minute to laugh at Politico for writing this headline. A “coalition of criminals,” is now the Sovereign Alliances' "stable" name for TrumpaMania. Whoo!

Those who watched WWF back in the day know what I'm talking about. The wrestlers would form gangs and give their gangs— called "stables"— names. D-generation X, the nWo, the Wolfpack, the Four Horsemen, etc.

Listen to Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen run their mouths, back in the day, and tell me that this isn't exactly what we are witnessing right now in the news cycle.

"I'm not gonna be the only rooster on the ranch not making hens lay eggs."

(I will be so sad when this is all over. This is peak entertainment.) —

BONUS ITEMS

Former President Trump will record an interview Friday with podcasting giant Joe Rogan, a campaign official tells Fox News Digital. "The Joe Rogan Experience" boasts the largest podcast audience in the United States and gives Trump another chance to court younger, male voters, which makes up the majority of Rogan's audience. Rogan's show has 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 14 million followers on Spotify. According to Politico, which first reported the story, Trump will tape the interview at Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas. Trump and Vice President Harris have made numerous stops at influential podcasts during the campaign season. Harris recently appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which has the largest female American audience, to discuss women's issues. Trump has been a guest on such shows as Barstool Sports' "Bussin with the Boys," "Full Send" and Patrick Bet-David's podcast. — FOX News

In the second year of Donald Trump’s presidency, a young lawyer with crisply shorn blond hair approached the podium at a gathering for Texas members of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group that wields immense power in the US judicial system. As vice-president of the group’s Fort Worth chapter, Matthew Kacsmaryk had the honor of presenting the first speaker. “We are blessed to have Judge Edith Jones,” Kacsmaryk announced. Jones, a longtime judge on the US fifth circuit court of appeals, stepped on stage to introduce the evening’s guest, her friend, the supreme court justice Clarence Thomas. In her introduction, Jones also hailed the four new conservative judges Trump had appointed to join her on the appeals court. “They’ve raised the bar for the fifth circuit since I got on,” she said. “And that’s thanks to the Federalist Society, to Leonard.” Leonard Leo needed no last name in his introduction to this crowd as he took his seat in a black leather chair across from Thomas. The justice was the featured speaker but Leo may have been the most important person in the American legal system in that room – a conservative activist who had built the Federalist Society into a political powerhouse and helped Trump create the supreme court majority that, in 2022, erased federal protections for abortion. His influence continues to be on display now in one of the most consequential cases moving through the American legal system – one that seeks to strike another blow to abortion rights and could possibly bankrupt Planned Parenthood, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare for women. It’s a lawsuit that has been filed by an anti-abortion activist tied to Leo and heard by judges – from the lower courts to the fifth circuit appeals court – who are also linked to Leo. — The Guardian

