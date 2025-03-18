The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Monday, March 17th...

President Trump wrote on social media on Sunday night that he no longer considered valid the pardons his predecessor granted to members of the bipartisan House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol, and a range of other people whom Mr. Trump sees as his political enemies, because they were signed using an autopen device. There is no power in the Constitution or case law to undo a pardon, and there is no exception to pardons signed by autopen. But Mr. Trump’s assertion, which embraced a baseless right-wing conspiracy theory about former President Joseph R. Biden Jr., was a new escalation of his antidemocratic rhetoric. Implicit in his post was Mr. Trump’s belief that the nation’s laws should be whatever he decrees them to be. And it was a jolting reminder that his appetite for revenge has not been sated. [...] The use of autopen is an ordinarily uncontroversial aspect of governance; it apparently was first used to sign a bill into law at the direction of a president in 2011, when former President Barack Obama was traveling in Europe and wanted to sign a piece of legislation that Congress passed extending the Patriot Act another four years. After Mr. Trump posted about the autopen and the pardons Sunday night, a reporter in the traveling press pool on Air Force One asked him to elaborate, and he seemed to briefly back away from the extraordinary idea he had just posted. – The New York Times

Our Take: The pardons were always fake. A few of us said that at the time.

They're not fake because of the autopen. They're fake because Joe Biden was not a real or legitimate president.

Very, very few of us said that the whole time.

Most people groveled and convinced others to grovel. Some still wish to grovel.

Joe Biden's "presidency" being fake and illegitimate does necessarily indicate that the primaries, campaigns, and elections were also fake. It is the unavoidable implication of this.

The other is that we are in some form of military government and have been the whole time. Otherwise, it would be impossible to have reversed the total usurpation of the country.

This has always been true…

There have been 107 days between the fake president's filing of the fake pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, and President Trump's declaration of the "Biden" pardons as null and void.

Anyone who believed the pardons were real and legitimate until today is therefore stuck 107 days in an Informational Past relative to the issue of Joe Biden's pardons until this false belief, and everything it spawned, is unwound and reconciled.

For those who will not find out about Trump's post or ignore/deny what he's saying, the gap along an Informational Timeline will continue to increase.

Now consider that Joe Biden was never a real or legitimate president and that all of his actions are similarly null and void for the same reason, and understand that nearly all MAGA and the vast, overwhelming majority of the so-called "truth" community are stuck in the Informational Past by 1518 days – since the fake inauguration relative to EVERYTHING THE "GOVERNMENT" HAS DONE.

It is a choice to continue getting hoodwinked, groveling, voting hard, and submitting. –

President Trump revoked Hunter and Ashley Biden’s Secret Service security detail on Monday after the former first son, flanked by agents, was spotted on an “ultra-luxurious” getaway in South Africa when he was due for a deposition in court. “Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!” “He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned,” the president added. “Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance. “Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection,” Trump announced. – New York Post

Our Take: In a 24-hour period, we get news that the Biden family pardons are null and void and that the Biden kids are losing their USSS detail.

Good. The freeloading Bidens can pay for their own security. If they decide to remain in the US, they’ll probably need it.

But will they stay?

Hunter is out of the country, kicking it in South Africa… Coincidentally, South Africa is on the Administration’s shit list at the moment, with Rubio expelling their new ambassador over the weekend:

Damn! Do you think Hunter is meeting him at the airport?

And is Hunter gonna stay gone? –

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday explicitly linked the actions of Yemen’s Houthi rebels to the group’s main benefactor, Iran, warning Tehran it would “suffer the consequences” for further attacks by the group. The comments by Trump on his Truth Social website escalate his administration’s new campaign of airstrikes targeting the rebels, which killed at least 53 people this weekend alone. U.S. officials said the strikes were carried out against more than 40 targets and more airstrikes were planned in the coming days. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of military operations. Meanwhile, the Iranians continue to weigh how to respond to a letter Trump sent them last week trying to jump-start negotiations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. Houthi supporters rallied in several cities Monday after the strikes, vowing revenge against America and Israel over blocking aid to the Gaza Strip after its war on Hamas there. The Houthis’ al-Masirah satellite news channel put young boys on air live, who chanted the group’s slogan: “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam.” – AP News

Our Take:

“All signs point to a full scare war with Iran” is no different than during Trump’s first term when everybody was saying “all signs point to nuclear war with North Korea.”

Putin and MBS have both offered to mediate peace talks. Those talks will be successful because all these peace talks go hand in hand.

Iran is but a small piece of the larger sovereign alliance puzzle.

Also, when Trump says he’s going to be blaming Iran for these Houthi attacks, he’s really blaming the rogue elements of the CIA proxy state we call “Iran.”

–

A man said to be a retired colonel in the Iranian air force urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to facilitate a coup by striking the home of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 broadcast on Saturday. “Netanyahu needs to order an attack on Khamenei’s home,” the man said. “And we, the military can take over sensitive political centers and officially announce Iran’s freedom and friendship with Israel,” he added. The man — whose face was blurred and who used the pseudonym Arash — also claimed 95 percent of Iranians were pleased with the IDF’s retaliatory strikes on military sites in the Islamic Republic, which he said has “taken us, the people, hostage.” The man said Iranians “have this kind of wish that Israel will go further” than it had in the April and October retaliatory strikes “so that the nation will be emboldened and take to the streets.” – The Times of Israel

Our Take: There is a sophisticated psyop underway at the moment – or perhaps two competing psyops – concerning Iran.

Iran and the Houthis have been inextricably linked, and the Yemeni militia is now being treated as an extension of Tehran. To what extent that may be true remains to be adjudicated, but there are those in Washington and Tel Aviv who are eager to equate a surgical strike against the Houthis with a declaration of war against Iran.

And now we have this supposed retired colonel from the Iranian military appearing on Israeli television explicitly suggesting that Netanyahu drop a bomb on the Ayatollah’s home and kill him. Could you imagine a retired colonel from the US military going on Iranian television and suggesting that the Ayatollah blow up the White House?

Even if regime-change in Tehran was the preferred and necessary option, how does publicly communicating a future assassination attempt on television advance the strategic interests of the would-be military operation to topple said government?

The only purpose of this tactic would be to antagonize the Iranian regime and stoke the passions of public opinion. And when you couple it with the fresh strikes by the US against the Houthis, and the resumption of the war with Hamas by the IDF, it is clear that the path to President Trump’s first official war is upon us.

The question will be whether there are enough good people around him to help him subvert it. –

President Trump announced he will release 80,000 pages of unredacted files Tuesday about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, after promising on the campaign trail to declassify the documents. “While we’re here, I thought it would be appropriate — we are, tomorrow, announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files. So, people have been waiting for decades for this, and I’ve instructed my people … lots of different people, [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, that they must be released tomorrow,” the president told reporters while touring the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. “You got a lot of reading. I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘just don’t redact, you can’t redact,’” the president said, adding it will be about 80,000 pages that he described as “interesting.” He said he has “heard about them” when asked if he has seen what’s in the files; he added, “I’m not doing summaries, you’ll write your own summary.” Trump in January signed an executive order directing the release of federal government documents related to the assassinations of Kennedy, former Attorney General Robert F .Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. – The Hill

Our Take: President Trump announces that the JFK files will be released tomorrow (3-18).

Just so happens that Q-Drop 956 is a March 18th Delta.

“Panic mode. Enjoy the show.”

LFG! –

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino is the new deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after being sworn into office today. President Donald Trump announced Bongino's assignment to the position on social media. "Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel (Kash Patel – Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation), Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly." Bongino posted his pledge to America following the swearing-in ceremony. "My promise to you is that I will work tirelessly to help restore integrity, eliminate political bias, and ensure the FBI remains dedicated to its core mission of protecting the United States and upholding the Constitution." The FBI Facebook account showed Bongino visiting the agency's Wall of Honor, "Honoring the brave members of the #FBI who made the ultimate sacrifice for the American people." – Newsmax

Our Take: Cutesy time is over.

Pardons off the table.

Grassley/Johnson sent a letter on Timmy Thibault.

Here we go. –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of abusing her authority after she told him that he cannot proceed with the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar unless a “factual and legal basis” for doing so can be established. It is not clear when the cabinet will hold a vote on Bar’s dismissal. Netanyahu wanted to move up the cabinet meeting from Wednesday to Tuesday, but Hebrew media reported that as of late Monday night, ministers had yet to receive a directive to convene on the matter. Meanwhile, the Haaretz daily reported that the offices of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara were examining whether the government needs approval from a commission that vets candidates for some of the country’s key civil service positions before firing Bar, in what could delay the move by weeks. — The Times of Israel

AND

Israel resumed the war in Gaza with a series of massive airstrikes against what it described as Hamas targets all across the enclave overnight. The latest: Some 200 Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes, per the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza. White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes told Axios, "Hamas could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war." The big picture: The strikes come exactly two months after the signing of the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal that the Biden administration brokered with the help of the incoming Trump administration. Last week, the Trump administration tried to extend the ceasefire and presented a proposal to the parties. But the talks in Doha ended without a breakthrough and with the White House saying Hamas rejected the proposal. Driving the news: The airstrikes began around 2am local time. The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet domestic security agency said in a joint statement that they started attacking numerous Hamas targets in the Gaza strip. — Axios

Our Take: And just like that, the peace was broken.

The timing is certainly suspect: On the heels of meetings held by US Envoy for Hostage Negotiations, Adam Boehler, who described the Hamas representatives "nice guys" and expressed real optimism that a deal to release all hostages was just weeks away. Then you had the airstrikes launched by the US Navy against the Houthis in Yemen, and its hard not to consider that Netanyahu is capitalizing on an opportunity.

Now we have the news that Netanyahu plans to fire his Shin Bet director (Ronen Bar) on Wednesday, a move that is expected to be opposed by the opposition (minority) coalition in the Knesset. They plan to present arguments to a judge that Bibi has a conflict of interest, because Ronen Bar was investigating Netanyahu's inner circle and the events surrounding the October 7th attack, and their potential connections to Qatar.

This is separate, by the way, from the very recent police complaint Netanyahu has filed against the former Shin Bet director, Nadav Argaman, accusing him of blackmailing Bibi when Argaman made an appearance on Israeli media and threatened to reveal truths about Netanyahu's relationship with Qatar and the money that was given to Hamas in 2018 and 2019.

I expect to see a full-court press for war with Iran, as Netanyahu desperately tries to change the narrative and get the Israeli people focused on Tehran.

—

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has blasted Ireland’s handling of immigration while at the White House. Celebrating St Patrick’s day, McGregor, who was invited by United States President Donald Trump, visited the White House dressed in a green business suit. McGregor praised President Donald Trump’s work ethic, labelling it as “inspiring”. In an unprecedented moment, McGregor answered questions from the press where he discussed the issues the people of Ireland face. The MMA fighter pleaded with Americans saying Ireland is on the “cusp” of losing its “Irishness”. “Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability, our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people,” McGregor said. “The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country, there are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop. Issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans as I have said need to hear this because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.” The MMA fighter’s remarks have been condemned by Ireland’s Taoiseach Michael Martin. – Sky News

Our Take: Conor McGregor established himself as a populist megastar circa 2016. His fall from grace in the public mind was as vicious and emphatic as its underlying claims were unsubstantiated.

Perhaps Trump is hinting as to the ubiquity of the anti-populist template ... and its ending. –

A middle school in Illinois reportedly forced a class of 13-year-old girls to change in front of a trans-identified male student in the school locker rooms after a Physical Education class, according to the mother of one of the girls involved. Speaking during a meeting of the Deerfield School District 109 School Board on Thursday, Nicole Georgas revealed that on February 5, her daughter came home “frightened” and “upset” after finding a male student in the girls’ bathroom at school. Concerned, Georgas contacted the administration, and was told that under direction from their legal counsel, that if the student identifies as female, they are free to use any of the sex-segregated facilities as they so choose. Only a few days later, “the situation went from bad to worse,” as according to Georgas, the male student was then present in the girls’ locker rooms for their Physical Education (PE) class. The girls, unwilling to have their privacy violated even further, collectively refused to undress in front of him. The following day, Assistant Principal Cathy Van Treese hauled the girls into her office and questioned them, before escorting them to their locker room and forcing them to change into their uniforms with the boy present. Van Treese was accompanied by Assistant Superintendent Joanna Ford and Director for Student Services Ginger Logemann. The monitoring to ensure compliance allegedly happened “all week,” Georgas explained to the district. “My daughter refused to take part in having her privacy violated. How dare they. She ran out and called me for help,” she added. –Reduxx

Our Take: A society that forces girls into unsafe and vulnerable situations is a society that should cease to exist.

Middle school girls have a hard enough time changing in front of their peers. Worse, female abuse survivors battle significant anxiety with just the idea of being vulnerable in public spaces, such as locker rooms. For generations, our society focused on making these spaces safe.

In my day, girls were taught to speak up when they were uncomfortable or otherwise concerned about predators. Girls were trained to keep themselves out of unsafe situations and to develop situational awareness.

Today, girls are taught to ignore that intuition because their concerns make them bigots.

I will die on this hill.

Women have a right to feel safe in female-only spaces; but we all have a DUTY to ensure that GIRLS feel safe in female-only spaces. Manipulating women and girls into sacrificing their security for the feelings of mentally ill men is a despicable degeneracy that deserves fiery hail.

Prosecute these school officials to the fullest extent of the law. And get Y-chromosomes out of the girls’ locker room.

Enraging that this has to be said. –

Bitcoin will no doubt rally once investor confidence returns, Michael Saylor says. The flagship digital currency, down about 10% in 2025, has been consolidating for several weeks as President Trump’s tariffs have intensified global economic concerns, keeping investors out of risk assets. “The market is really skittish based upon concerns about tariffs,” said the founder and chairman of the aggressive bitcoin acquirer Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy. “The disposition of the U.S. economy, the interest rate forward graph … the interest rates have pulled in 30, 40, 50 basis points. And we’re in this macro risk off zone. When that flips, I think Bitcoin will rip forward with a vengeance.” He added that “if you’re going to put a billion dollar bet on right now, the only thing you would do is put a billion dollar bet on bitcoin as a long term store of value, that is clear.” Saylor is laser focused on bitcoin but even he sees it as only one tier of several that make up the broader digital economy. – CNBC

Our Take: The Great Awakening is about moving from the false reality into the real.

The false is only made possible through incentive structures that are anathema to human conscience.

Those incentives are rewarded via fiat.

He who makes the money makes the world.

Who makes the money? –

The Trump administration is considering recognizing Ukraine’s Crimea region as Russian territory as part of any future agreement to end Moscow’s war on Kyiv, according to two people familiar with the matter. Administration officials have also discussed the possibility of having the US urge the United Nations to do the same, according to both people. Such a request would align the Trump administration with the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long seen Crimea as his nation’s territory. The administration’s previously unreported openness to those options comes as Trump prepares for a Tuesday call with Putin, with a potential 30-day ceasefire deal on the table. Trump told reporters Sunday evening aboard Air Force One that negotiators had already discussed “dividing up certain assets.” Trump has not formally made any decisions, and the possible Crimea moves are two of a multitude of options being floated as his administration pushes for an end to the war. – Semafor

AND

A "significant number" of countries are willing to provide peacekeeping troops in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal with Russia, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday. Britain and France have spearheaded efforts to offer a peacekeeping plan for Ukraine after U.S. President Donald Trump began talks to press for a peace deal with Russia. Sign up here. More than 30 countries are expected to be involved in the so-called 'coalition of the willing' to support Ukraine, Starmer's spokesperson told reporters. "The contribution capabilities will vary, but this will be a significant force, with a significant number of countries providing troops." Russia has repeatedly rejected the idea of soldiers from countries belonging to the NATO military alliance being stationed in Ukraine. Asked if the peacekeeping troops would be allowed to fire back if targeted, the spokesperson said military planning meetings were taking place to go through the details. – Reuters

Our Take: A tale of two governments.

The government of America, under President Trump, is moving toward Russia and peace. The other government — the European Union — is moving toward the Ukraine and war.

Recognizing Crimea is a no-brainer, especially considering that they already voted to leave the Ukraine and join Russia back in 2014. Then you consider that after the Azov Battalion was created and deployed to Crimea, they cut off the water and electricity, and terrorized and tortured the citizenry. Finally, Vladimir The Great — the great-grandson of the founder of the Russian nation, Rurik the Varangian — was baptized in 988 on a beach in western Crimea, most likely around present-day Sevastopol, in an event known as the Baptism of Rus.

Vladimir the Great was the Grand Prince of Kiev — the capital of Rus. (The proto-Russian nation.)

Crimea belongs to Russia, as does most of Ukraine. At the very least, everything east of the Dnipro River (including eastern Kiev) should become Russia.

But the cartel-controlled EU is not going to let Putin off the hook that easy. And while the politicians may think they are tough, whatever forces they manage to muster will be crushed by the battle-hardened Russian soldiers — who have been fighting in Ukraine, Syria, and Africa for many years.

The real question is whether the European military leaders will lead their armies into certain death. –

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who challenged the 2020 election results and pushed baseless conspiracy claims, to be on the board of visitors for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The retired three-star Army general, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI before recanting and being pardoned by Trump, has remained a loyal Trump supporter and high-profile speaker on right-wing podcasts and conservative events. Trump, on his Truth Social platform, also announced that Maureen Bannon, daughter of his former adviser Steve Bannon, would be on the board. While the roles are largely ceremonial, it puts Flynn in a position where he can at least discuss issues like curriculum, discipline and academic methods at the elite military academy. Flynn served as Trump's first national security adviser but the president fired him after only 24 days for lying to Vice President Mike Pence as controversy broke over the former general's contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. In recent years, he has become a strong proponent of multiple conspiracy claims. – U.S. News & World Report

Our Take: Where are the shills at? Let me guess, President Trump is “just keeping General Flynn close”, right?

Idiots. It is pretty clear at this point that General Flynn is a patriot and a trusted ally of President Trump.

Anyone telling you otherwise is a bad actor. –

The White House is trying to have it every way possible in a high-stakes dispute over its speedy deportation of hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador. It is unlikely to end tidily, which may very well have been the point all along. Witness Monday’s White House briefing, where Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had the unenviable task of simultaneously saying the administration was complying with a judge’s orders while arguing the same judge’s oral directives were not binding at all, all while also defending a senior White House aide saying on TV, when asked about those orders, “I don’t care what the judges think.” The whiplash of rhetoric seemed to carry just one commonality: the elasticity of facts and justifications. [...] Trump lawyers are citing a 1798 law as the basis for booting the migrants from the country without a day in court, although in practice the law has not been used since World War II. Legal experts are divided on whether this is in bounds, but rather than keep the fight in the courts, Trump pals seem more than eager to throw multiple explanations into the ether to see which seems to gain the most traction. – Time

Our Take: The world is about to get an education in the separation of powers in our great Republic, as unconstitutional norms are shattered, and the levers of change are freed from their communist muck.

This is a longer clip, but absolutely worth a watch:

The judge has no jurisdiction in foreign policy. You’d think judges would have, at the very least, read the Constitution. –

