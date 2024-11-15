The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

That’s where we come in.

In the Badlands News Brief, the Badlands Media team hand pick news items of interest from the previous days to give you an overview of the biggest goings-on relevant to the Truth Community with some Badlands flavoring to help wash it down.

The Briefs for the rest of the week are brought to you by … well … US!

And the Great American Restoration Tour, of course.

GART hits Myrtle Beach, SC this Thursday through Sunday, and if you won’t be able to make it in person, consider joining hundreds (maybe thousands) of your fellow Badlands savages with a Virtual Ticket to the festivities.

Virtual tickets allow you to stream the entirety of the event, which includes panels on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Virtual purchases include long-term DVR access to panel replays following the weekend, so if you can’t watch live, don’t worry about missing out.

This ticket also gives you access to an exclusive GART Telegram Chat, where you can hang out with hundreds of your fellow Badlanders and Badlands hosts, see behind-the-scenes photos and videos, and engage in virtual shenanigans galore.

(Click the banner to be taken to the ticket page.)

Now, onto the news from Thursday, November 14 …

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be his next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a choice that would add to Trump’s list of provocative picks whose confirmation processes will test the loyalty of Senate Republicans. Trump on Thursday announced the selection, confirming CNN’s earlier reporting, saying he was thrilled to share the pick. “The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country,” Trump said in a post on X. “Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!” Kennedy, who accepted the offer Thursday, has been one of the nation’s most prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists for years and has frequently spread false conspiracy theories about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has been in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days following the election. — CNN

Our Take: It’s one thing for Trump to float Kennedy as a potential solution to one of the most subversive systems that comprises the Deep State’s power projection apparatus—not to mention its profit sector—but for the headlines to actualize the appointment is something else entirely.

I’ve been saying that the sum total of Trump’s appointments for his second admin should be treated as narative deployments, and that’s not to take away from them whatsoever.

In fact, installing the son of Robert Kennedy and the nephew of JFK has to be one of the most emphatic war-like moves Trump has made on the public stage against the Deep State.

Now, we see what effects it will have. —

ESG is already dead, as we have been noting over the last couple of years. But with Trump taking office, it'll officially take custody of its death certificate. Such was the topic of a new Bloomberg op-ed piece this week by John Authers, claiming that Trump is going to "bury" ESG once and for all. In the U.S., Environmental, Social, and Governance investing has taken a sharp downturn, falling victim to political polarization and failing to deliver on its promises. Initially aimed at promoting sustainable and ethical business practices, ESG became embroiled in culture wars and now faces a retreat as American priorities shift toward a more nationalist, even mercantilist, approach to economics, the piece reminds us. Conservative leaders have demonized the term “ESG” to the point where prominent figures like BlackRock CEO Larry Fink have abandoned it, calling it “weaponized.” BlackRock, once a major advocate for ESG, has become a target for conservatives who associate the company with identity politics. — ZeroHedge

Our Take: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is a subversive globalist control framework that seeks to undermine nation state interests in favor of “the planet.”

It’s global corporate communism, and it’s had a good 10 year run since the UN Millennium Goals of 2015. The Millennium Goals became the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and global communism started showing up in US elementary school classrooms.

The globalists — our invisible governors — want our children raised to be good global citizens. Parents and educators that fought the rising communism for years felt as though they were screaming into the void while the curriculum changed and the money flowed in.

They now have reason to smile. ESG and its SDGs will forever be considered “that failed season” of global communism. Future generations will study this period in history as a cautionary tale of what happens when you outsource national sovereignty to foreign interests because of feelings. They will learn of the time America almost fell — but didn’t.

What a time to be alive.

The next 18-months are going to be wild as the subversive bureaucracy is rapidly ripped out by its roots — for the good of all the nations of the planet. Nothing can stop it. MAGA. —

ALMOST EVERY day in Kyiv, there is a moment when the war makes a loud entrance in town. This is when the funeral processions appear, rolling down main arteries into Khreshchatyk, the capital’s central thoroughfare. Traffic grinds to a halt. A tannoy broadcasts the fallen soldiers’ stories over rousing, patriotic music. The columns then make their way to Independence Square, site of Ukraine’s many past revolutions. Comrades light flares and say their goodbyes. They plant Ukrainian flags into flower beds that have long become fields of fabric, yellow and blue. In recent days, as Russia’s offensive in the Donbas ramps up, the ceremonies have become more frequent. The rest of the day, life in the city reverts to normal. Shops function, the restaurants serve food and the politicians gossip. The talk is now all about Donald Trump and the waiting game. Will his new administration tilt Ukraine’s way or Russia’s? Can he impose a ceasefire? Will elections follow? For now, there are two dates on Kyiv politicos’ lips: January 20th 2025, the date of Mr Trump’s inauguration, the first moment for any possible ceasefire and lifting of military law, and May 25th, the earliest mooted date for an election. The presidential office denies it is preparing for a vote. Most sources remain sceptical that it will happen. It is not the first time the capital has been awash with rumour. There are issues of organisation and legitimacy: how can a splintered nation at war hold elections? The country also has yet to endure what many assume will be a difficult winter. “Engaging in electioneering right now would be suicidal,” says Yaroslav Zhelezhnyak, an opposition MP. Still, some groundwork appears to have begun. Regional election headquarters are mobilising, and work on candidate lists is beginning. The representatives of one likely presidential rival to Volodymyr Zelensky say that Ukraine needs elections; but they worry about making a public statement to this effect, fearing a fierce backlash from the presidential office. — The Economist

Our Take: Secondary to the Our Boy Blue theories I’ve been forwarding for some time in the Info War, I do believe Volodymyr Zelenskyy is marching to the beat of patriot drums, if for no other reason than the fact that he seems to have made every possible mistake en route to laying the groundwork for Putin to get everything he ever wanted out of the situation.

Now, with Donald Trump ascendent and on his way back to the seat of power in the west, we’re beginning to see capitulation on this narrative front in the war of stories, with even some of Zelensky’s staunchest supporters in the media industrial complex prepping to write his political—even his literal—eulogies.

I suspect Trump and Putin already know exactly the sort of deal it wil take to get Zelenskyy to budge. And I suspect he knows they know. —

Pennsylvania’s Senate race moved to a recount as Senator-elect Dave McCormick (R) continues to hold a lead over incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D). Al Schmidt, the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania revealed on Wednesday that the results in the race between Casey and McCormick had “triggered a legally required statewide recount,” according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Department of State. The recount is slated to begin “no later than” November 20, 2024, and counties “must complete the recount by noon” on November 26, 2024, and have the results reported to the Secretary of the Commonwealth by noon the following day. Unofficial returns for Pennsylvania’s Senate race found that McCormick received 3,380,310 votes, or 48.93 percent of the vote, while Casey received 3,350,972 votes, or 48.50 percent of the vote, according to the press release. — Breitbart

Our Take: While we continue to celebrate the Republican sweep of the Presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives, it’s easy to forget that the election is still ongoing.

The Pennsylvania Senate race between McCormick and Casey should have been called on election night, but the loss is so embarrassing for Democrats that they’ve gone full blown election denier and now we have a recount.

I love a recount. Not because it’s meaningful to the results — I’ve covered many recounts over the years and they raise more questions than they answer — but because a recount provides us with additional information as we seek to deconstruct the centralized, complex web of corruption to restore free and fair elections.

The PA recount will give us more data, and data is critical for triangulating truth. I believe it is 47’s plan to restore election integrity by the 2026 midterms. This recount will help in that goal.

Full transparency of secure and accurate elections is critical to the preservation of liberty. It looks like that might be happening. —

BONUS ITEMS

A close aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Donald Trump and Jared Kushner this week that Israel is rushing to advance a cease-fire deal in Lebanon, according to three current and former Israeli officials briefed on the meeting, with the aim of delivering an early foreign policy win to the president-elect. Ron Dermer, Netanyahu’s minister of strategic affairs, made Mar-a-Lago the first stop on his U.S. tour Sunday before traveling to the White House to update Biden administration officials on the state of Lebanon talks, a sign of how swiftly America’s political center of gravity has shifted after Trump’s electoral victory. “There is an understanding that Israel would gift something to Trump … that in January there will be an understanding about Lebanon,” an Israeli official said. Like others in this article, the official spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations. Dermer’s office told The Post that he discussed a wide range of issues during his trip but did not elaborate. Netanyahu’s office and a spokesperson for Trump declined to comment. Kushner’s spokesperson did not reply to a request for comment. — WAPO

Just when you thought the least funny website on the planet, The Onion, had prevailed in the Infowars auction, the judge in the case put the brakes on the sale after it was revealed that the (anti-Jones) bankruptcy trustee did not accept the highest bid, and instead allowed the Sandy Hook families to 'assist' by pledging their massive judgement towards the auction - which Jones says is illegal. According to Jones, there should be some sort of a hearing to discuss this early next week. He believes that the judge is likely to order a new auction for sometime in January, where a Jones-allied group will have the opportunity to buy the company without the trustee picking their own winner regardless of actual bid. — Zerohedge

We hope you enjoyed this brief look back at the major news items you might have missed in this ever-escalating and ever-accelerating news cycle as the Information War continues to rage on around us.

As always, if you have any thoughts on these news items or the MANY others swirling in the digital ether, drop into the comments below to share them with your fellow Badlanders.

Badlands Media will always put out our content for free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative from the MSM. We are the news now.