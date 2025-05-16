The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, May 15th ...

Crypto will become more deeply integrated into traditional finance (TradFi) through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and corporate holdings this year, according to crypto-trading firm Wintermute. In addition, a large corporate event such as an acquisition or merger will be settled in stablecoins, the market maker and liquidity provider said in an annual review and outlook. Among its other forecasts: The U.S. will begin consultations to create a strategic bitcoin reserve, with China, the UAE and Europe following suit.

A publicly listed company will sell debt or shares to buy ether (ETH), mimicking MicroStrategy's (MSTR) bitcoin acquisition policy.

A systemically important bank will offer spot cryptocurrency trading to clients. The predictions follow substantial demand growth last year, which saw over-the-counter (OTC) trading institutional trading volumes more than triple following the approval last January of bitcoin (BTC) ETFs and later arrival of ether (ETH) ETFs. The report attributed the interest to improved regulatory clarity and demand for capital-efficient trading. The average OTC trade size increased 17% and total volume 313%, it said. – Coindesk

Our Take: You heard it here first!

, as usual, spot on with his Middle East sovereign alliance takes...

From May 9, 2025. [Full Episode] –

US President Donald Trump will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to help Russia and Ukraine finalize a peace agreement, a deputy assistant to Trump, Sebastian Gorka, has said. The meeting between the two leaders is “imminent” he told a security summit organized by Politico. “Deals are all about timing. When the time is right, that’s when the president is in the room with Putin,” he stated, while maintaining that the right moment is “imminent.” He did not elaborate and did not provide any further details about a possible meeting between Putin and Trump. Trump is currently on a tour through Middle East, and has mulled going to Türkiye on Friday “if something happened.” Moscow’s and Kiev’s delegations were expected to hold discussions there after Putin suggested resuming the Istanbul talks which were broken off three years ago. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky responded to Putin’s call by declaring that he would personally fly to Türkiye and demanded that the Russian president do the same. The Kremlin answered by saying that the Russian president had no plan to travel to the country. Trump then said on Thursday that Putin had no reason to go, since the US leader himself had not committed to going. – RT

Our Take: It feels like we are getting closer and closer to the Trump-Putin reconciliation scene, despite both sides’ best attempt to feign otherwise.

The only way to establish peace is to get the two most powerful men (representing opposite sides of a conflict) in the same room to shake hands and declare it.

It wouldn’t make sense for Trump to travel to Moscow or Putin to DC, so a neutral site seems logical. The Middle East is the perfect neutral site, as it has interests with both the East (Russia) and the West (USA). Turkey becomes an interesting host due to its membership in NATO and pseudo-membership in the EU.

Let’s see the Europeans try and make a move (arrest?) Putin in front of Trump. Let’s see Trump stand up and defend Putin – a foreshadowing to when Trump later stands with Putin for peace against the Zionists and NeoCons.

There are rumors that the meeting site won’t be in Turkey. I still think Riyadh or Doha is the best fit, but can see Turkey having symbolic meaning—especially if Trump plans to use this meeting to leverage peace in the Middle East, particularly Syria. –

***

Another Take: Donald Trump is now hard-coding "Peacemaker" terminology back into the central narrative in order to prep the battlespace for the next leg of the story, that being the final actualization of the War for Peace.

In Saudi Arabia, he all but confirmed the existence of the Sovereign Alliance:

"Sometimes, you need enemies to do the job, and do it right. Some of the closest friends of the United States of America are nations we fought wars against in generations past. And now they're our friends and our allies."

By kicking off his 2025 World Tour in the lands peace forgot – the Kobayashi Maru that is the Middle East – Trump is reminding the people of the world that peace was always an option, which allows for the beginnings of a mass psychological reverse engineering process of exactly how the Forever Wars started in the first place ... and yes, I am talking about going all the way back to the Crusades, arguably the start of the controlled opposition dynamic that came to define the true war between light and darkness that's been in the offing since, well, the Garden.

Of course, we're not currently at war with anyone in the Middle East, so starting the public rollout and narrative translation layer of the Peacemakers arc there makes perfect sense; but make no mistake, Trump's references to the ancient conflicts in the region are going FAR beyond the inter-factional conflicts between various religious and ideological sects in those lands. He's talking about the invisible enemy, and he's talking about the men who have been opposing them all along the way.

Granted, the last few decades, perhaps even generations have seen the sovereign side of the ledger summarily routed when it comes to the War for Peace, but that's not a permanent state of affairs, and rather than the US and the Sovereign Alliance layering over some new mesh of peace through CONTROL, they are instead hearkening back to the first principles, moral radiant concept of Peace through STRENGTH.

That strength needs to set its roots and pour its foundations in all of the former powder kegs, both actually and narratively, so that good and sovereign men might fight to keep the new peace set to settle upon all lands at the advent of the Golden Age. And yes, that includes 'problem' regions like Iran, Syria and Qatar – all the better to keep 'allies' like Israel in check.

And yet, ALL of this is simply a preview for the full climax of the Peacemakers story arc, which I have been arguing for several years will result in Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shaking hands on the world stage in one of the most cathartic events of the last century, given all the engineering the enemy put into the attempt to divide the two most natural and long-running allies in the world, the American Republic and the Russian Federation. [Read More] –

US president Donald Trump has told Apple CEO Tim Cook he has a problem with his plan to manufacture iThings in India. Speaking on Thursday during his visit to Qatar, Trump said he spoke with Cook the previous day to discuss "a little problem". The president said he told Cook “Tim, you're my friend. I’ve treated you very good. You’re coming in with $500 billion but now I hear you're building all over India.” “I don't want you building in India. You can build in India if you want to take care of India.” Trump continued: “I said: ‘Tim, look … we put up with all the plants that you built in China for years. Now you’ve got to build us. We're not interested in you building in India. India can take care of themselves’.” The president’s mention of Apple investing $500 billion in the USA is a reference to the February 2025 announcement in which the iGiant pledged to spend that sum on “work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and datacenters, corporate facilities, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states.” The company also promised to work with partners on a factory that will build servers to run the Apple Intelligence AI service. – The Register

Our Take: “India can take care of themselves.”

This is obviously true. India is not an emerging economy. They have 1.4 billion people, and account nearly 9.7% of global GDP and a 49.4% share of global trade in GDP, according to a 2023 CATO Institute report entitled, “Globalization has propelled India to prosperity.”

India’s prosperity has come at the expense of Americans.

Over the past two decades, American jobs were moved to India. American companies were sold that this transition was a “competitive imperative” – that they would not longer be able to innovate and compete if they didn’t access lower cost but still highly-skilled foreign talent pools.

So they did. IT outsourcing transitioned into business process outsourcing transitioned into creative and consulting outsourcing.

Prior to the laptop class having their jobs shipped overseas, the manufacturing jobs left and the factories closed. During those decades, they stopped teaching trades to American high school students – wood shop, auto shop, welding.

It was always the plan to destroy American industry so “the world” could rise.

They would have gotten away with it if it weren’t for President Trump.

The experts want you to believe that we can’t build things in America.

That’s a preposterous assertion, conditioned upon untold assumptions and dependent on the rules and pressures of the current (broken) system.

Trump is giving Apple signal: Claim your share of the coming American Greatness.

Remember when he told everyone it was a good time to buy? –

Justice Department official Ed Martin, whose nomination to serve as U.S. attorney in D.C. stalled in the Senate, is under investigation by an ethics office that handles attorney discipline in Washington, he said in an office-wide goodbye email Wednesday. On his last day as interim U.S. attorney before heading to the Justice Department, Martin alerted his office’s roughly 350 attorneys and 400 staff members to the matter while claiming his confidentiality had been violated. Martin alleged that the legal ethics office, called the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, had inappropriately notified a unit of his U.S. attorney’s office of the probe. Martin identified the case number, 2025-D047, but not the specific allegations against him. Democratic lawmakers and groups have accused Martin of abusing his power, seeking the suspension of his law license or other penalties. In complaints lodged with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel’s chief, Hamilton P. “Phil” Fox, they alleged that Martin has used the threat of prosecution to intimidate and chill the speech of perceived adversaries such as lawmakers, protesters, journalists, medical journals and others he said opposed the agendas of President Donald Trump or his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, even in instances when they did not commit a crime but “acted simply unethically.” – The Washington Post

Our Take: I have been a big fan of the nomination of Ed Martin to the D.C. US Attorney position. Just throwing this out there: I'd love to interview Mr. Martin.

And I will forever speak out against Sen. Thom Tillis for punishing a lawyer for providing Sixth Amendment-protected Right to Counsel.

And now the Fox (pun intended) at the ABA's Disciplinary Action Board is going after Martin's law license. The same guy who went after Giuliani and a slew of other lawyers who brought elections cases.

[This] is a very, very important interview. [Read More] –

President Donald Trump on Thursday pledged to strengthen US ties to the United Arab Emirates on a visit to the Gulf state that is expected to deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence. Trump began a visit to the UAE on the latest stage of a tour of Gulf states after hailing plans by Doha to invest $10 billion in a US military facility during a trip to Qatar. “I have absolutely no doubt that the relationship will only get bigger and better,” Trump said in a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Your wonderful brother came to Washington a few weeks ago and he told us about your generous statement as to the 1.4 trillion,” Trump said, referring to a UAE pledge to invest $1.4 trillion in the US over 10 years. Trump was referring to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed’s brother and the UAE’s national security adviser and chairman of two of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds. “And all I can say is thank you very much,” Trump added. “We will work very hard to deserve it.” – Arab News

Our Take: $1.4 Trillion investment into the US? Plus an Emirati Hair Dance?

The Arab partnership is undeniably strong, as the Gulf States have all pledged their loyalty to President Trump, and demonstrated their mutually beneficial friendship.

I’ll have a full and thorough breakdown of the trip next week when I’m back at home, but for now we bask in the afterglow of the trip, which was a complete and total success. (I also don’t think it’s over… I still think Trump goes to meet Putin…) –

President Trump gave a rosy report on Thursday about the state of talks with Iran over nuclear weapons, saying his administration was “getting close to maybe doing a deal,” one of the key objectives of his second term. “Iran has sort of agreed to the terms,” Mr. Trump said at a business round table in Doha, Qatar, on the third day of his Middle East tour, according to a White House pool report. He did not provide details. It was not clear if Mr. Trump’s comments reflected actual progress in the talks or were an exaggeration for political or negotiating reasons. His claim could not be immediately confirmed with Iranian officials. As he has in the past, Mr. Trump said that he wanted Iran to become a great country, but “they can’t have a nuclear weapon.” Negotiations have been taking place behind closed doors in Oman, a country Mr. Trump is not visiting on his current trip. “We’re in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace,” Mr. Trump said. – The New York Times

Our Take: There are layers to the Info War, but I think even long-time Info Warriors miss just how many there actually are.

The truth community engages with Donald Trump's comms in a way the normie layers consider crazy, to say the least, while we often parse MSM headlines looking for reverse indicators in the place of truth-telling.

One of the things I look for is the emergence of macro patterns that are seemingly disconnected to the subject matter at hand, digging a bit deeper beneath even the MAGA-coded layers of current headlines.

To wit, when I see copious headlines about Iran Nuclear talks, Chinese Nuclear programs and Trump's repeated references to Denuclearization, I focus much more on the fact that 'NUCLEAR' is back in the central narrative than I do on the long-discussed, never to be actualized threat of WW3.

For some time, I think we're still going to be discussing Nuclear from the perspective of global threats, and that includes most of the truth community. Sum of All Fears type of stuff, with the Normie layers fearing what the anon layers calmly observe.

And yet, I don't think the anon layers dig deep enough, as, buried just beneath the surface of the Nuclear noise are repeated overtures to a global energy transition that could act as the bedrock foundation on which the American--indeed, the worldwide--Golden Age is constructed.

Put another way, I don't believe Trump is talking about Iranian Nuclear deals and Denuclearization because he's afraid of the technology. I believe he's doing so because he understands that the winning STORY regarding nuclear technology for the last 80 years has been its use in (probably fake) mass casualty events.

As I have been arguing for some time, now, I believe we were pulled off of the timeline that would have seen the actualization of the very Golden Age Trump is not promising to take us to, but RETURN us to, one that was rug-pulled in the wake of the Eisenhower Administration by the very Military Industrial Complex he warned of, and that John F. Kennedy tried desperately to keep us fixed to.

It's no coincidence that the DOE under Trump are restarting Nuclear Energy projects at infamous sites like Three Mile Island, all while Chernobyl worms its way back into the international consciousness.

Humanity has been hard-coded with a baseline belief that Nuclear energy is too unstable and dangerous to explore, with an engineered Icarus complex keeping us from realizing even the barest hint of our full potential.

Do you think it's a coincidence that Trump is pushing full bore into the Nuclear Narrative within a region of the world known first and foremost for having built its riches (and upon which the west built its forever wars) on the very energy systems the Nuclear push could render moot?

We're heading for a 'Good' Reset in the place of a Great one ... and I wrote about it at length in my personal favorite piece I've ever done.

[Read Here] –

Will the Supreme Court stop radicals in robes from subverting the president and imperiling the separation of powers via rule by universal injunction? Or will it continue allowing any one of 680 district court judges to nullify the votes of tens of millions of Americans by hamstringing the commander in chief with rulings infringing upon his powers to pursue policy and pick personnel? These questions loomed over the Supreme Court on Thursday, as justices heard oral arguments in cases challenging the president’s executive order curtailing birthright citizenship. Those arguments suggest we could be looking at a 5-4 decision hinging on Chief Justice John Roberts — one that could make or break Trump’s presidency, and our republican order. The Resistance has made universal injunctions its lawfare weapon of choice to combat Trump II. Left-wing plaintiffs have shopped hundreds of lawsuits to like-minded judges to secure 40 such injunctions in under 4 months, shutting down a slew of administration policies nationwide. [...] During his first term, courts hit Trump with more than half of all universal injunctions — 64 of them — entered between 1963 and 2023. In notable instances, the Supreme Court ultimately overturned these rulings. But the public did not get the policies they voted for enacted while those cases were litigated. All of this is a departure from legal and historical traditions. – New York Post

Our Take: Three cases were consolidated for oral arguments Thursday, centering on nationwide injunctions from district court judges. As the Post article says, the injunctions are a departure from tradition.

They’re also, obviously, unconstitutional.

A single district court judge does not have the power to impede the Commander in Chief. Nationwide injunctions exceed district court authorities and, as we’ve discussed here before (a lot), if the courts exceed their authority then they will cease to have it.

Judicial authority depends on the people believing the courts are operating from a position of legitimate authority. It also depends upon the Executive faithfully following the orders because the government believes the court is operating from a position of legitimate authority.

But what if it’s not?

What if the courts are exceeding their authority and, worse, operating in opposition to the will of the people?

Simple: Those courts are illegitimate.

SCOTUS better take precautions and tread carefully. For the weakest branch of government, illegitimacy is contagious. –

BONUS ITEMS

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired two officials at the National Intelligence Council, officials confirmed to Breitbart News, as part of the Trump administration’s goal to “end the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community,” according to a spokesperson. Gabbard fired Michael Collins, the acting chair of the council, and Maria Langan-Riekhof, who served as Collins’ deputy. “The Director is working alongside President Trump to end the weaponization and politicization of the Intelligence Community,” a spokesperson for Gabbard’s office said in a statement to the Washington Post. The move came as the National Intelligence Council had recently published a report suggesting that the communist Maduro regime in Venezuela plays no role in Tren de Aragua gang members illegally immigrating to the United States. – Breitbart

Hansjorg Wyss, an 89-year-old Swiss billionaire and Democratic Party mega donor, is the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a 30-year-old employee at one of his California wineries. In the legal filing, Madison Busby—an employee at Halter Ranch Winery—alleges Wyss subjected her to repeated sexual propositions, groped her, and exposed himself to her. Wyss’s political contributions to far-left advocacy groups and Democratic Party-aligned nonprofits have been the subject of controversy as he lacks both U.S. citizenship and permanent residency. “Madison has suffered severe emotional distress from the harassment which took place over the course of many years, and also from lost wages and then future damages. She’s been harmed immensely,” Busby’s attorney, John Ly, said after the lawsuit‘s filing. Busby claims that after she rejected Wyss’s advances, the Swiss billionaire engaged in retaliation against her. While not as publicly well-known as far-left Democrat donors like George Soros and Reid Hoffman, Wyss has quietly become one of the party’s most influential financiers over the last decade. – The National Pulse

Data released Tuesday shows that egg prices dropped 12.7 percent last month — the “biggest monthly decline since 1984.” The report follows weeks of President Donald Trump telling Americans that egg prices were falling — welcome news after the cost of eggs rose for 17 out of the past 19 months, according to CNN. But the left-wing legacy outlet is scrambling to process the eggcellent news. CNN’s David Goldman wrote Tuesday that “For months, President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that egg prices are tumbling. It wasn’t true then, but it’s true now.” Goldman continues: “Despite Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’ far more conservative estimate that egg prices would normalize in the summer, Trump last month said, ‘as you know, the cost of eggs has come down like 93, 94% since we took office.’ Those percentage declines Trump stated are not close to accurate – but we now know that consumer egg prices were, indeed, falling sharply when Trump made those remarks (the Consumer Price Index data wasn’t out yet to confirm or deny Trump’s claims).” CNN admits egg prices “were, indeed, falling sharply when Trump made those remarks,” but a few sentences later bizarrely still claims the “timing of his claim” was wrong. – The Federalist

