My husband occasionally gets irritated waiting for ‘something to happen’ or, the justice phase. I remind him of the steps and layers of exposing the truth to a brainwashed society. Today’s assessment demonstrates that much is happening as we observe topics (that have much meaning to anons) appearing in the public narrative, such as Trump-Putin, nuclear, the Supremes’ actions/inactions, the invalidity of many of the mid-level courts, peace, Iran, Syria, WWIII, as well as the more frequent examples of election fraud, child sex abuse, immigration, citizenship, etc. Even the ‘normies’ are aware that the world is leading to something….. Things are progressing nicely and we need to be mindful of using discernment in everything and take responsibility in our local government. I’m thrilled that the younger generations are such a key element of this as they will continue past our time here.🙏 God bless those He has gifted for this ancient war. What a time to be alive.

Peace in the Middle East is freedom from the US criminal syndicate war machine for so many decades and Trump is freeing them from that. I imagine the DeepState is in DeepPanic over loosing the Armageddon psyop of fear mongering. Curiosity and Wonder are on the rise over what the world will look like when Peace among Sovereign Nations becomes an irresistible vision (so very long suppressed)!

And speaking of Tulsi Gabbard, what a warrior for truth and justice. Love her statement that Comey should be behind bars for his picture post of a seashell message left in the sand: “86 47”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/secret-service-issues-statement-comey/

Interesting that HRC and Comey are both back in the news.

