The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, March 19th...

The Trump administration’s unveiling Tuesday of more than 2,000 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy set off a scramble for any scraps of revelatory information within the files. As The Washington Post continues to review the more than 60,000 pages released, nothing so far upends the notion that Lee Harvey Oswald was the lone gunman in the 1963 killing. But the newly unredacted files reveal new details about CIA agents and operations that the agency kept secret for decades. Those details previously had been kept secret by national security officials, said Larry Schnapf, an attorney who has been pushing the government to release the records since 2017. The fresh disclosures, he argued, suggest that the government habitually labels too many documents as classified. “You can see how that term has been abused,” Schnapf said.

– The Washington Post

Our Take: We’re at the very beginning stages of a timeline unification playing out in order to maximize a multi-generational American awakening.

The mirrors between the Kennedy and Trump eras are being distilled.

The key to the future lies in the past, because we’re in a War of Stories.

Elon Musk has made the maximum allowable donation to Republican members of Congress who support impeaching federal judges who are impeding actions taken by President Trump, according to five people with knowledge of the matter. Mr. Musk has given the maximum hard-dollar donations he could to the campaigns of seven Republicans who have either endorsed judicial impeachments or called for some form of “action” in response to recent rulings against the Trump administration, including a weekend decision by Judge James E. Boasberg of Federal District Court in Washington. The combined federal limit for primary and general elections is $6,600. On Saturday, Judge Boasberg ordered the administration to turn around planes carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador and return them to the United States. The administration did not comply with that order, prompting concerns about a constitutional showdown. Mr. Trump subsequently said on social media that Judge Boasberg should be impeached. – The New York Times

Our Take:

This is silly. For two centuries, there has always been extreme abuse of the legal system by activist judges.

That's what our anti-constitutional system was created to produce. –

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted extensive searches on Open Society Foundations (OSF), promoted by US billionaire currency speculator and hedge fund operator George Soros who has been accused by BJP of acting against India’s interests. The raids in Bengaluru at OSF and linked entities were the fallout of an inquiry into FDI sourced by OSF in violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act guidelines. Sources said Open Society Institute, US, has been put under prior reference category (PRC) by the home ministry since 2016 due to allegedly undesirable activities. So, OSI is required to secure prior sanction from the ministry to send funds to FCRA-registered organisations in India. ED action coincides with heat Soros is facing back home Sources said investigation found Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF), OSI’s social impact investment arm, provided funds to 3 Indian companies — Rootbridge Services Pvt Ltd (RSPL), Rootbridge Academy Pvt Ltd (RAPL), and ASAR Social Impact Advisors Pvt Ltd (ASAR). – The Times of India

Our Take: "ED action coincides with the heat Soros has been facing back home in the US after the election of Donald Trump as President. The hedge fund operator had aligned with hardline liberals and openly opposed Trump."

Soros is getting pinched and pincered by the Sovereign Alliance.

Truth be told, Vladimir Putin defeated Soros within a few years of entering office in the year 2000. However, in 2015 – twelve years after Soros closed down his Open Society office in Moscow – Putin finally banned the foundation from Russia, citing a threat to state security.

"It was found that the activity of the Open Society Foundations and the Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation represents a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system of the Russian Federation and the security of the state," the statement said.

President Trump's crusade against Columbia University has been compared to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 2018 campaign to drive Soros out of Hungary – where NGO's and charities are targeted for their malfeasance.

Personally, I think George Soros is dead, and has been for many years – which is likely why his nitwit son has been rolled out as the heir apparent. But Soros, Sr. has come to symbolize the globalist oligarchy, and so it would make sense that his caricature would be preserved so that the symbol he represents can be properly destroyed. (I would think Soros allies would also have an interest in "prolonging" his life, in order to keep the money flowing.)

This is yet another narrative that acts as a stepping stone in disclosure of how NGOs are used to launder money and topple governments.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced that she will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner. During a podcast episode with Sean Spicer, who served as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary for the first six months of 2017, Leavitt said that she would not attend the April 26th dinner. “I will not be in attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and that’s breaking news for ‘The Sean Spicer Show,’” Leavitt said. She went on to say that she feels like the WHCA “has truly become a monetized monopoly over the White House and the coverage of the president of the United States in America.” “This is a group of journalists who’ve been covering the White House for decades,” she said. “They started this organization because the presidents at the time were not doing enough press conferences. I don’t think we have that problem anymore under this president, so the priorities of the media have shifted, especially with this new digital age.” She also stated that the WHCA has been an “exclusive group of journalists who cover this White House, they have not really welcomed other people, new media, independent journalists, with open arms, and so we thought it was time to expand the coverage and determine who gets to be part of that 13-person press pool, who gets to ask the president of the United States questions in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One.” – One America News Network

Our Take: The White House told everyone that they were shaking up the mechanisms that govern the media’s privilege of covering the White House. They created the “new media seat” and smacked down journalists that abused the privilege of covering the White House in intimate spaces.

Yet, the seats are still filled with mockingbirds. We’ve all been wondering what kind of power the WHCA was going to retain and if change in press access was real or rugpull.

We have some signal on this with Karoline’s announcement.

The WCHA’s power lies in its legitimacy. If the principal players don’t attend their parties, then their parties will be sad and super mockable, and the people that throw the parties will lose their credibility.

And Karoline isn’t attending their parties.

Good.

It’s long past time for the professional corporate liars to lose their power and legitimacy and to be recognized for what they are: Super Mockable.

Volodymyr Zelensky says lasting peace is achievable this year as he and Donald Trump say they had a "positive" phone call. Much of the discussion was based on the conversation Trump had with Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the US president says in a Truth Social post. Putin rejected a full ceasefire during that call, but the US says talks will continue on Sunday – we've broken down what each of the key players wants from a possible deal. Zelensky earlier said "Putin's words are very much at odds with reality" as he hit out at fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine. He accuses Moscow of attacking energy facilities, as Russia's defence ministry also accuses Kyiv of targeting one of its oil storage facilities. Though it's a shaky start, it doesn't mean the mini-deal that emerged from the Trump-Putin call is a write-off. – BBC

Our Take: I've been saying for three years that it takes two to make a perfect phone call.

Perhaps even a "very good" one.

Trump's infamous call with Zelenskyy set up the Quid Pro Joe storyline. His call with Putin is setting up the Peacemakers storyline.

The deals are already done. –

Bitcoin’s long-term holders have resumed accumulation in what is a notable shift in investor sentiment despite the turbulence that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Particularly, data from on-chain analytics platform Glassnode shows that the “BTC: Long-term holder net position change” metric has flipped positive for the first time this year. This suggests that long-term Bitcoin investors are capitalizing on market conditions to add significant amounts of BTC to their holdings. Earlier this month, Bitcoin’s price plunged from above $90,000 to around $80,000 during a rapid sell-off​. This price stunned many traders and triggered a continuous wave of liquidations among short-term investors. Yet despite this steep correction, long-term holders treated the sub-$90,000 levels as a buying opportunity rather than a reason to capitulate. – BTC News

Our Take: "What I'm telling people is get on board and figure it out because it's here, it's going to be here in a bigger way and it's going to either control us or we are going to control it."

General Flynn joins Bitcoin Rugpull Radio Thursday on Badlands Media.

When Joe Rogan hosted former U.S. Department of State official Mike Benz on his podcast, several hidden truths and shocking revelations surfaced. One notable disclosure was that former U.S. President Barack Obama repealed the Smith-Mundt Act. The Smith-Mundt Act was originally developed to regulate programs broadcasted to foreign audiences while prohibiting the dissemination of such materials on U.S. soil. Benz explained that repealing the act allowed the use of propaganda against Americans, including infiltration of U.S. universities, unions, media, politicians, and judges through covert means. Benz further elaborated: "So the Smith–Mundt Act was always designed to say, listen, you can do this dirty stuff abroad, but it can't come home. We had that protection, which lasted for 70 years, and we only lost it a decade ago [during Obama's administration]." The entire podcast segment and subsequent explanations were posted by Wall Street Apes on X. Tesla CEO and current head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, reposted the video with the caption: "Restore the Smith-Mundt act!" – Sportskeeda

Our Take: If you think that repealing the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act is going to stop government propaganda, you have consumed too much government propaganda. –

Green Light from Trump: A Palestinian source told Sky News Arabia on Tuesday that the Trump administration has given initial approval to Egypt's plan for Gaza's reconstruction. However, the approval is contingent upon Hamas being removed from power in Gaza, and the strip being disarmed. According to the source, the Trump administration has inquired with Egypt about its ability to facilitate Hamas's ouster from Gaza. The source added that Washington is pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a proposal in which a Palestinian committee - backed by Arab nations and the international community - would govern Gaza. Later this month, Egypt and the US are expected to hold discussions on developing operational mechanisms and timelines for the reconstruction initiative. Egypt's plan, which is projected to span five years and exceed $50 billion in costs, outlines an initial phase focusing on clearing debris and constructing temporary housing for the Gazan population. Simultaneously, rubble removal will begin. In its more advanced phases, the plan includes the construction of an artificial island, public institutions, a seaport, an airport, and additional infrastructure projects. – Israel Hayom

Our Take: This article cites Sky News (Arabia), and was published on Monday, meaning we have had two White House Press Conferences since then – and no reporter has asked about it.

Not one.

Assuming this story is true – and I believe that it is – it would certainly explain why Bibi Netanyahu resumed the war in Gaza with such haste… but perhaps also why Trump chose that same day to attack the Houthis.

Trump's Houthi strike completely drowned out the news about a Gaza proposal being accepted, as no mainstream outlet in the west has yet to report it.

Why would President Trump do this?

Well, it would align with my running theory that Trump is intentionally leaning into the "Zionist Puppet" label he has been assigned by his detractors, so that when he (and Putin) publicly turn on Netanyahu and the radical Zionists, he will have full narrative shielding (h/t:

) against all accusations of antisemitism.

After years of persevering through nearly every form of slander a public figure can endure, President Trump is now inoculating himself from the original branding that was first given to him the day he announced his candidacy: "Literally Hitler." –

Louisiana put a condemned man to death using nitrogen gas in its first execution since 2010, making it only the second state to administer the controversial method. The execution of Jessie Hoffman Jr., convicted in the 1996 murder of a woman abducted from a New Orleans parking garage, was completed Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, authorities said. They said the nitrogen gas had flowed for 19 minutes during what an official characterized as a “flawless” execution. Hours before the planned execution, a state district court judge rejected an attempt by Hoffman's lawyers to obtain a temporary pause. Gov. Jeff Landry, who signed a bill last year making nitrogen hypoxia a legal alternative to lethal injection, did not intervene. Tuesday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a last-ditch effort to intervene in a 5-4 vote. Hoffman's lawyers argued Monday that the method violated his constitutional rights, including his ability to practice his Buddhist religion in his final moments. – NBC News

Our Take: Shout out to Gorsuch for being the only Justice to actually believe in religious freedom:

I don’t know the details of Hoffman’s case. He could be the world’s worst garbage human. But if rights are forfeited for the world’s worst garbage human, then they can and will be forfeited for the rest of us, eventually.

I have a great deal of respect for Justice Gorsuch – he came out of the Colorado legal community and, based on his book, remained committed to equal justice under the law. That's hard to do; the Colorado legal community is run by a bunch of social justice communists. (See Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. cited above in the dissent.)

Do you think death row inmates retain their right of religious freedom through execution? Can the government take that right at the moment of your death?

Let us know in the comments. –

Chilling images captured the moment a disheveled suspected gunman was taken into custody outside the CIA headquarters on Wednesday morning after he was seen making threats with a weapon near the agency's base. The armed man, seen wearing camouflage and sporting long hair and a beard, sent the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia into lockdown as cops raced to the scene. Reports indicate the suspect, who has not been identified, experienced a 'mental health crisis', was seen sitting on a bench outside the property and pointed a handgun at the agency headquarters. Police, SWAT teams and bomb squads rushed to the scene, and a passerby described the law enforcement response as 'massive', per the US Sun. Early reports falsely indicated the man fired his weapon into the air outside the CIA headquarters, however a law enforcement source told WJLA that no shots were fired in the incident. There are no reports of injuries or deaths as a result of the situation, which closed down the area around the agency. – The Daily Mail

Our Take: This thing reeks of a false flag designed to either garner sympathy for the CIA, or "poison the well" regarding the weaponized narrative against them. (Meaning they are trying to villainize people who express contempt for the CIA.)

I never had super high hopes for this initial deployment of the "JFK Files", though I also don't think this story is anywhere near over in terms of public disclosure.

There are either more files coming or more truth in some other form.

And as Jon Herold pointed out last night on Devolution Power Hour, the files that were released demonstrated that the CIA had infiltrated every major corporation, NGO, and public institution – and also have overthrown countless governments through a wide range of ruthless tactics – including burning crops and bio-warfare.

I wonder what the clowns from Langley will do next to subvert Trump's efforts to bring them to justice? –

US President Donald Trump has exploited American nationalism as effectively as anyone in living memory. What sets him apart is his use of national humiliation as a political emotion. Any presidential candidate can talk their country up, but Trump knows how to talk his country down. Trump’s consistent message has been that American problems – trade deficits, job losses, illegal immigration, crime and even drug addiction – are the result of deliberate acts by other countries. The really humiliating part is that American politicians let it happen. Many Americans have welcomed Trump’s message that their country’s problems can be solved by reestablishing international dominance. They see this nationalist approach as an overdue corrective to the “globalist” foreign policies of the post-second world war era. But people in other countries also have feelings of national pride and aspire to be free from foreign domination. This should be obvious, but so far Trump is ignoring the power of nationalism in other countries even as he harnesses it in his own. This makes his foreign policy job a lot harder. – MSN

Our Take: He's a nationalist. And so are those other nationalists.

It's a positive thing, not a negative thing. –

Another Take: Piling onto Chris’ take, Trump being a nationalist is not a new position. He’s been about making America great again since forever.

Trump didn’t change. The world did.

Here for it. America First! –

BONUS ITEMS

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) obtained access to the medical records of the 6-year-old Texas girl with measles who died. The girl's family specifically asked to share and report on the findings, as a warning for other parents. So this morning, on CHD.TV, Polly Tommey, CHD Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Ben Edwards did exactly that. Dr. Hooker explained that the girl had actually been recovering from the measles. The pediatrician had given cough syrup and recommended Tylenol. After the rash started fading, the girl was having problems with a cough and breathing, so her parents took her to the ER where antibiotics were administered. The girl showed no progress after two and a half days, ended up in the ICU and died 36 hours later. Dr. Kory, an expert in emergency care and pulmonology, reviewed the girl's records. "This case was tragic," explained Dr. Kory. "But she did not die of measles by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, she died of a pneumonia."

– The Connecticut Centinal

Far-left hackers have published the detailed information of every Tesla owner in the United States, including their home addresses, as part of a campaign to terrorize the company and its owner, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) frontman Elon Musk. The website “DOGEQUEST” is reportedly linked to far-left anarchists and lists addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers for Tesla owners. The website offers to remove Tesla customers’ information, but only if they provide proof that they have sold their Tesla vehicle. The group behind the site also lists the personal information of DOGE employees. The address of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel is also found on the site. – The National Pulse

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

