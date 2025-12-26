The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the Christmas holiday…

Ahead of the 2026 midterms, U.S. President Donald Trump’s popularity is slumping in the polls, and analysts warn he could change the election process, including how ballots are cast. Reggie Cecchini explains what officials are bracing for, and how it could test American democracy. [WATCH] – Global News via MSN

Another Take:

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is talking about election fraud for all to hear. [Clip Link] — Jon Herold

***

Another Take: For the last five years, I have stood strong by my convictions that the 2020 election was stolen.

Over the last five years, I’ve learned that NONE of elections are legitimate and that it probably goes back at least 25 years. Perhaps more. This exposé is nothing new to me and those who I’ve embarked on this journey with.

We’ve faced criticism. Banning on social media and financial platforms. Constant ridicule from Mockingbird Media outlets and leftist orgs.

But the time has come.

Vindication is upon us.

Merry Christmas! — CannCon

A Georgia Superior Court judge has granted a state election board access to Fulton County’s 2020 presidential ballots and documents. The Republican-led Georgia Election Board last year reopened an investigation into how the county handled the 2020 election, FOX5 in Atlanta reported. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled Tuesday that the board will need to cover the costs of the ballots and documents. Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts told FOX5 that the elections were open and transparent, and he insisted that all votes were counted. He also asserted that Fulton County taxpayers will not be on the hook for the $400,000 that the production of the documents are estimated to cost. – Just the News

Our Take: Why is it going to cost $400,000 to produce ballots and comply with a court order?

Further, why is Fulton County going to be paid anything at all after they engaged in years of obstruction and defiance of court orders?

Is everyone above the law when it comes to elections?

Sometimes justice feels anticlimactic along the way.

We’re a step closer, anyway. That’s good.

Shout out to the homies in Georgia who have been fighting for this decision for literally years. Well done! — Ashe in America

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, slated for January 19-24, 2026, is set to bring together more than 3,000 leaders, including nearly 60 heads of state. The event highlights its theme, ‘A spirit of dialogue,’ particularly significant in today’s fragmented global landscape. Andre Hoffmann, the forum’s Interim Co-Chair, stated that key discussions would focus on growth, geopolitics, innovation, and climate. He emphasizes public-private cooperation in tackling interconnected global challenges. The anticipated presence of US President Donald Trump aligns with the forum’s continued support for US leadership in addressing worldwide issues. In addition to discussing the role of AI and its governance, the event will address urgent climate priorities. As Davos aims to foster honest dialogues, Hoffmann remarks on the forum’s goal to focus on pragmatic pathways for sustainable prosperity without harming the planet. This upcoming meeting marks the first without the leadership of forum founder Professor Klaus Schwab. – Dev Discourse

Our Take: A War on the Media Industrial Complex, the Administrative State, the Central Banking Cartel and the Globalist Hegemon.

A War for Justice. A War for Peace.

This was my 2025 preview.

So, now that the year is winding down, how did we do?

Not too bad ... — Burning Bright

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito criticized his colleagues’ Tuesday ruling temporarily blocking President Trump from deploying the National Guard in Chicago — calling it “unwise,” “imprudent” and “puzzling” in a scathing dissent. The staunch conservative accused the six-justice majority of not giving enough deference to Trump, who said the deployment was needed to protect federal immigration officers sweeping the Windy City for illegal migrants as part of “Operation Midway Blitz.” In a three-page unsigned ruling, the justices ruled that “[a]t this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois.” “[Trump] has not invoked a statute that provides an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act,” which restricts the military from domestic law-enforcement operations, the majority added. [...] Alito wasn’t having it, nor were Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, who also dissented. “Whatever one may think about the current administration’s enforcement of the immigration laws or the way ICE has conducted its operations, the protection of federal officers from potentially lethal attacks should not be thwarted,” Alito wrote. – New York Post

Our Take: President Trump already knows that he doesn’t need the Supreme Court’s permission to defend the country, so something else is happening.

I don’t know what else is happening, but if I had to speculate, these cases, which are transparently contrived and orchestrated, are reorganizing the American people’s relationship with their government.

That is, first and foremost, a mental, emotional, and spiritual paradigm change that could go either way.

Once again, we have a Public Relations war for the minds and hearts of the people.

When we are able to break out of the Regime narrative, we can then break out of the Regime system.

When we pretend that solutions must come from the system, we support the Regime narrative and preserve the Regime system.

We are giving ourselves the hose. – Chris Paul

Niger’s embassy in Washington announced Thursday it will stop issuing entry visas to U.S. citizens, effective August 28, 2025. The suspension remains in effect indefinitely, according to embassy officials. The move essentially bars most Americans from traveling to Niger unless they already have a valid visa or meet specific exemption criteria. Embassy officials didn’t provide extensive details behind the decision, but it comes as relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in recent months. Back in July, the U.S. embassy in Niamey suspended routine visa processing for both immigrants and non-immigrants, pointing to ongoing “concerns with the Government of Niger.” The breakdown stems largely from Niger’s military coup last year and the collapse of long-standing security partnerships between Washington and Niamey. Experts say visa restrictions have become just another tool both sides are using to apply pressure. – Antigua Observer

Our Take: Niger, please…

Aint nobody gettin visas to go there anyway. — Jon Herold

A large review led by UCLA Health reports that medical cannabis does not have strong scientific evidence for most of the conditions it is commonly used to treat, including chronic pain, anxiety, and insomnia. The analysis, published in JAMA, examined more than 2,500 studies released between January 2010 and September 2025. These included randomized clinical trials, meta-analyses, and clinical guidelines. Researchers gave special attention to more than 120 studies that stood out for their large sample sizes, recent publication dates, relevance, and range of topics. The findings arrive as cannabis and cannabinoids such as CBD continue to gain popularity. A 2018 survey found that 27% of people in the U.S. and Canada reported using cannabis for issues like pain relief, anxiety, and sleep difficulties. Dr. Michael Hsu of UCLA Health, the review’s first author, said many people believe cannabis provides broad medical benefits, even though the latest research often does not support those beliefs. “While many people turn to cannabis seeking relief, our review highlights significant gaps between public perception and scientific evidence regarding its effectiveness for most medical conditions,” said Hsu. – SciTech Daily

Our Take: The op against cannabis is in full swing.

“OxyContin saved my life.”

Ya, and it cost MILLIONS their lives, their livelihoods, their families, their sanity.

All because doctors were incentivized, legally, to prescribe it to anyone, creating a pool of addicts.

All the meanwhile, the CIA was profiting handsomely from the harvesting of opium in Afghanistan despite the Taliban banning it being grown.

Tough pill to swallow, pun intended, but WE were the bad guys in Afghanistan.

– CannCon

When she hears explosions, Tetiana Rybak does the only thing she can: She lies in her bed and waits. Ms. Rybak cannot walk, cannot go to the shelter. Recently, she asked a social worker to tape over the windows of her apartment with festive red gift wrap, old military posters and a version of the Lord’s Prayer. That way, she no longer has to see the Russian drones flying past. For the past two weeks, Russia has focused its military might on pounding her hometown, Odesa, the largest port in Ukraine, repeatedly hitting it with drones and missiles in the city’s worst shelling through almost four years of war. [...] Ukrainians speculate that Moscow has been attacking Odesa, perched on the Black Sea, in retaliation for Ukraine’s recent attacks on the “shadow fleet” that Russia uses to transport its oil and evade sanctions. While major Ukrainian cities commonly experience bursts of intense Russian bombardment followed by quieter periods, Odesa has been under nearly constant attack since the early morning hours of Dec. 12. Russia has mostly targeted the city’s ports and its power infrastructure. At least nine people have been killed.

– The New York Times

Our Take: A “shadow fleet” of sanctions-evading oil tankers is getting attacked in the Black Sea, just like “what’s happening with Venezuela”? Sounds real!

Also, why does this article make it seem like the Ukrainians are waging psychological warfare against their own people?

Just what system is that over there? — Chris Paul

Announcement of beginning implementation of the Trump-class battleship project caused in Western specialized publications rather certain shock and misunderstanding of the root causes of this extremely controversial decision. Because the real challenges that the U.S. Navy is facing right now dictated essentially opposite decisions. The fact is that Trump battleships will turn out not just expensive, but astronomically costly. Because by estimates, the cost of one will vary within 10-15 billion dollars per one, at the price of the newest nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at $12.8 billion. At the same time, by its characteristics, the Trump-named battleship looks, although powerful, but an absolutely insufficient solution. [...] That is, overall, at the current moment in time, the decision to build battleships for the U.S. Navy looks like an absolute failure. Because for 20-30 billion dollars, two unique ships are being built with actually not very broad strike capabilities, but with maximum construction cost coefficient due to small series, size and concentration of new solutions. And of course this cannot but please China, which already has more ships than the U.S. Navy, and in 2030 will achieve a 1.5-fold advantage in pennants… Also, Russia will be happy about such a decision to direct resources to vulnerable small-series costly ships. Because Moscow in countering the U.S Navy always relied on submarine fleet, which was supposed to hit with nuclear weapons large formations like carrier strike groups, which Trump-class battleships will be part of. – Defense Express

Our Take: The Multipolar War is a war for the future of Mankind, not for Nation States.

It’s a war that has passed beneath the conscious notice of the vast majority of people, perhaps especially including those who’ve spent a lifetime studying a geopolitical landscape that has been completely inverted since the close of the World Wars.

It’s also a war we happen to be winning, and is the subject of my latest writing, which I hope takes you into this special week with some logic-based positivity and sovereign resolve. [Read ‘A Multipolar War’] — Burning Bright

The U.S. is on pace for the largest one-year drop in murders the nation has ever recorded, according to an analysis by crime stats expert Jeff Asher. The big picture: The decline in killings is part of a broader decrease in violent crime following the COVID-era spike. Mass killings in the U.S. also fell in 2025, reaching their lowest level since 2006. The Real-Time Crime Index, which compiles data from 570 law enforcement agencies, shows a nearly a 20% decline in murders this year compared with the same period in 2024.

The database, which Asher used in his analysis, does not consider manslaughter, self-defense, negligence, or “accidental killings” for the statistics, according to its online glossary.

The database’s statistics are currently available through October. The FBI will not release official 2025 violent crime data until sometime next year, though RTCI estimates have historically tracked closely with federal figures.

Other major crime categories measured by the index were also down nationwide and across locations of all population sizes, including motor vehicle thefts (23.2%), aggravated assaults (7.5%) and robbery (18.3%).

— Axios

Our Take: President Trump promised to make America safe again, and the data suggests that he is succeeding. Then again, the data has always been a problem. Have we fixed the crime metrics so that we’re actually tracking all categories of crime (and their changes over time)?

“The database…does not consider manslaughter, self-defense, negligence, or ‘accidental killings’ for the statistics.”

Okay, so no.

Regardless, even here in Colorado, where criminals run our (communist) country, it does feel a bit safer. (Note: That’s anecdotal and likely a momentary pause due to the Colorado communists preoccupation with being on their heels fighting the President.)

America is certainly safer… but it’s still not safe. Keep going.

Make America Safe Again. — Ashe in America

BONUS ITEMS

Many illegal immigrants in California will become ineligible for Medi-Cal coverage in the new year, according to new guidance from state officials. The Department of Health Care Services, which administers the state’s Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal, announced the move in August. The department stated on its website that immigrants with “unsatisfactory immigration status” will not be able to sign up for Medi-Cal on Jan. 1. That’s a reference to illegal immigrants. “Federal cuts approved by Congress, Trump-era tariffs and ongoing attacks on our undocumented communities have created true fiscal strain for people in states like California,” said Assemblymember Dawn Addis, D-San Luis Obispo and chair of the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on Health. “In response, the legislature acted to protect care by minimizing and postponing reductions in coverage,” Addis told The Center Square in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “The cost of the federal government’s erosion of healthcare is extremely high – both in tens of millions of dollars to our state and in real health consequences for Californians.” – Just the News

A wave of visits to Taiwan by Japanese lawmakers is underway, underscoring the close ties between Tokyo and Taipei and drawing a sharp response from Beijing. Koichi Hagiuda, a senior figure in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met with Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te on Monday. Hagiuda described relations as “the best they have ever been,” according to a statement from Taiwan’s Presidential Office. Lai said he hoped to further deepen cooperation and that the two sides could come together to advance a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” Visits by Japanese lawmakers to Taiwan are not unusual, but the current round comes at a time of heightened tensions between Japan and China over Taiwan. Last month, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan’s military could theoretically be deployed if China were to attack Taiwan, prompting a fierce response from Beijing – including limits on Chinese tourists traveling to Japan and public criticism of Takaichi. – The Japan Times

