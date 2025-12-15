The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

It’s long past time to stop saying “Anti-Semitic violence has no place in our society.” Outrage upon outrage confirms that anti-Semitic violence has a large and expanding place in Western societies—that it is supported by many, that it is tolerated by many more, and that it is often appeased or even enabled by governments fearful of confronting large and militant factions within their populations. For months before today’s mass killing on Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Australia has been afflicted by repeated incidents of anti-Jewish harassment and intimidation. The outrages began just two days after the October 7 Hamas terror attacks in Israel, with a demonstration at the Sydney Opera House that included a chant of “Fuck the Jews.” Dozens more such demonstrations followed across the country. Curses soon escalated into crimes. – The Atlantic

***

Almost 30 hours after deadly shooting at Brown University, the authorities in Rhode Island said Sunday night that they were still searching for the gunman and that they would release a person of interest who had been detained earlier. At least two students were killed when a person entered a lecture hall and started shooting with a rifle on Saturday afternoon. Another nine students were wounded, with one in critical condition at a hospital. The authorities said they had a person of interest in custody Sunday morning but the investigation, which also involves the F.B.I., took a turn when top Rhode Island officials announced at 11 p.m. that he would be released.

– The New York Times

Our Take: Who scheduled all these Trauma Events for the “first day of Hanukkah”?

Trump is making deals with Arab countries, taking out “terrorist” groups, and even making deals between Israel and those Arab countries.

And all of a sudden, “Islamic” terrorisms!

The Zionist neocons are leading the way, diverting attention from themselves to “Muslims.”

How do people still fall for this shit? [Clip Link] — Chris Paul

***

Another Take: The largest online media outlet in Israel is now calling for a global Jewish security architecture that will connect Israeli security forces with local law enforcement — “especially in the U.S.” — to identify instances of antisemitism and take action against them.

They are now openly calling for worldwide tyranny that is exclusively controlled by the Israeli government. Connecting “local law enforcement with Israeli security officials.” What that will look like is a group of consultants — Mossad and/or IDF Intelligence — coming to your local sheriff’s office and creating a database of antisemites, then leveraging businesses and government to target those individuals. Losing your X account or YouTube channel will only be the start of it. Frozen bank accounts, ruined business deals and clients, and character assassination are just a few examples of what could happen next. (Just ask Kanye West.)

The goal would be to criminalize the behavior in the collective mind before ultimately codifying it into law. Acts of violence associated with “hate speech” violations certainly have that conflating effect, so that by the time outlawing the associated hate speech is proposed it would be widely panned as the pragmatic and obvious solution.

This is already beginning in Australia, as it is now being reported that Mossad is working with Australian authorities to address rising antisemitism in the wake of the attack at Bondi Beach.

They will claim that this is about protecting the Jewish community, but here is ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt clarifying that anti-Zionism is antisemitism, even if you are Jewish.

And here is Netanyahu declaring that Israel expects every country to adopt this new standard.

When Bibi visits President Trump at the White House on January 29th— a meeting proposed by Trump to discuss initiating Phase Two of the Gaza Peace Plan, placing Turkish soldiers in both Gaza and a US base in southern Israel— the public conversation presented by establishment shills will be likely be focused on establishing this new security architecture at the federal level.

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2, Clip Link 3] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

The perfect stocking stuffer! From now until December 25th, Get 25% OFF all Vibe products with Promo Code: WINTERVIBE25. Elevate your wellness with functional mushroom blends designed for clarity, stress relief, energy and daily wellness support. *Sponsored*

Giorgia Meloni cast US President Donald Trump’s new national security strategy as a wake-up call for Europe, while downplaying tensions within her government and reaffirming Italy’s support for Ukraine. “We want an Italy that is loyal to its partners but is subject to nobody,” the Italian prime minister said in wide-ranging remarks at a party event in Rome on Sunday. “It’s why we’ve stood with Ukraine from day one,” Meloni said. “And it’s why we will continue doing so — for a sense of justice but most of all to defend our national interest and security.” Speaking at Atreju, a festival organized by her Brothers of Italy party, Meloni said Trump’s strategy, which has rattled European leaders, underscored Washington’s intention to step back from the continent and force Europe to bolster its own defenses. – Bloomberg

AND

What’s been chilling Europe’s Washington-based diplomats more: the seasonally frigid weather or the icy blasts of Trumpian disdain for America’s supposed transatlantic allies? Hard to tell. From the new U.S. National Security Strategy, characterized by the European Union’s former top diplomat Josep Borrell as “a declaration of political war,” to President Donald Trump’s scorn offered in an exclusive interview with POLITICO, it certainly hasn’t been a season of good cheer for Europe’s envoys. After attending a handful of Christmas parties at European embassies this week, it was clear the mood is quite dour. It was as if the European Whos of Whoville have been watching aghast as the Grinch stole Christmas. “The Western alliance is over. The relationship will never be the same again,” an envoy of a midsized European nation told POLITICO Magazine. He decided discretion was the better part of valor, and was granted anonymity to avoid causing an international ruckus, particularly after his political counsellor intervened to announce, “That’s off the record.” So too with other European diplomats rubbing shoulders, nibbling on canapés and drowning their sorrows at soirées along Washington’s famed embassy row. Why comment on the record about the turbulence Trump has brought to transatlantic relations? Why court further trouble? – Politico

Our Take: “How is Trump gonna break up Europe? Is it because Europe isn’t a real place with any real power projection, because their power projection has been us the whole time?”

Donald Trump isn’t treating Europe as an ally because they aren’t one.

They’re the enemy.

Always have been. [Clip Link] — Burning Bright

Some Republicans are hoping to pursue another partisan legislative package to boost the party ahead of the midterm elections, but President Trump and GOP leaders are signaling that nothing will come close to the scope of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Trump said last week that Republicans “don’t need” another big package to move through Capitol Hill “because we got everything” in the major tax cut and spending legislation passed earlier this year. But calls to flex legislative muscle on affordability issues have come from inside and outside Congress, as some Republicans argue the party didn’t do enough to sell the megabill to the American public, and as others fret about how Democrats may get a leg up with their messaging on health care affordability if ObamaCare subsidies expire and the GOP provides no alternative. – The Hill

Our Take: Every time these people say they’re going to fix something, it gives me anxiety. We are collectively responsible for this group of 535 junkies and, in our hope for the Golden Age, we’re sort of believing them when they say, “this is the last time, I promise.”

It’s not the last time. Their incentives are all inverted, so the best we can hope for is that it’s the last time this year.

I am encouraged by President Trump saying that he got everything he needed for his agenda in the OBBBA…

So shouldn’t we just send the Congress home, then? — Ashe in America

It’s an extraordinary achievement to win the Nobel Peace Prize. But for this year’s laureate, even getting to the ceremony was a feat of its own. María Corina Machado spent more than a year in hiding after her opposition movement defeated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in last year’s election by a wide margin, according to voting records validated by international observers. Maduro refused to leave office and ordered a massive crackdown on the opposition. Getting Machado out of Venezuela and safely to Oslo required an operation worthy of a thriller. At the center of that mission was U.S. Special Forces Veteran Bryan Stern, the bearded, broad-shouldered founder of Grey Bull Rescue Foundation. Stern and his team of U.S. military veterans have pulled off hundreds of extractions around the world. But this one, he says, was different. “She’s the second most popular person in the Western Hemisphere after Maduro,” he said.” Because of that signature, that’s what made this operation very hard.” Stern and his team had only a week to plan Machado’s escape, a mission they called Operation Golden Dynamite — a nod to Alfred Nobel, the Peace Prize founder who also invented dynamite. – NPR

AND

In Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado’s first U.S. interview since winning the honor, she says “I absolutely support President Trump’s strategy” in her home country of Venezuela as his administration has increased its pressure campaign to remove President Nicolas Maduro. [WATCH] – CBS News

AND

The US could begin land strikes targeting alleged Venezuela-linked drug operations “pretty soon,” President Donald Trump has said, while claiming to have almost completely stopped narcotics inflow by sea. Venezuela has vehemently denied having any links to drug cartels. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump claimed Venezuela-linked maritime drug trafficking had dropped by 92%, saying US forces were “knocking out drugs at levels that nobody’s ever seen before.” “We knocked out 96% of the drugs coming in by water,” he added, later asserting, “It’s going to be starting on land pretty soon.” The US leader, however, provided no details on potential targets or the scope of the operation. – RT

Our Take: A regime change operation unfolding right before our eyes, or so we’re told, and Nicolas Maduro is singing “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” at a public event.

Just a few days ago, Maduro claimed that Maria Corona Machado is part of a human trafficking ring, and that he gave the evidence to the “previous administration… a long time ago.”

He also says that he defeat Tren de Aragua, which may actually make sense. Is that why they fled north and into the US?

If the cartel has an intertwined and connected history to the CIA, Maduro is the true enemy of the CIA, then Maduro also being an adversary of the cartel would track with the trend.

We know for certain that Alex Saab “defected” from Maduro’s government to the US during the first Trump administration and informed on the cartel and corrupt elements of Venezuela. Saab was later arrested, convicted and traded by the US government back to Venezuela in a deal that results in Saab being appointed by Maduro to Minister of Industry, affirming a claim made by Saab’s lawyer years ago when he said that Saab was cooperating with the Trump government with the full blessing of Maduro.

So why the dog and pony show if Maduro is already cooperating? There must be a 3rd party (or more) that is being targeted with this odd and hilarious ruse.

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Rob Reiner — the legendary director — and his wife Michele Singer Reiner have died ... TMZ has learned. As we told you ... two dead bodies were found in Rob and Michele’s Brentwood home Sunday afternoon — and law enforcement sources tell us it is the Reiners. Our sources say the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife. The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating. Dispatch audio captures a firefighter calling for backup to the Brentwood mansion around 3:30 PM ... though it doesn’t provide any further information about the circumstances in the abode. – TMZ

Our Take: People Magazine is reporting that Reiner and his wife were killed by their son, Nick.

“In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, Nick spoke about his years-long struggle with drug addiction, which began in his early teens and eventually left him living on the streets. He said he cycled in and out of rehab beginning around age 15, but as his addiction escalated, he drifted farther from home and spent significant stretches homeless in multiple states.”

It’s unclear at press time if Nick Reiner is in custody. The internet said the neighbors were the source on the son. Reiner has an iconic catalogue: A Few Good Men (1992), The Bucket List (2007), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), The American President (1995), Rumor Has It (2005), Misery (1990), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987)...

That’s an early worldview forming list of propaganda! He was also Meat Head in All in the Family. That’s a show you couldn’t make today. RIP. — Ashe in America

Turning Point USA abruptly postponed a highly anticipated livestream meant to rebut podcaster Candace Owens’ claims about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Erika Kirk — Charlie’s widow and the conservative group’s new leader — said she would instead meet with Owens privately on Monday. Why it matters: Owens’ increasingly conspiratorial claims about Kirk’s killing have become one of the most radioactive flashpoints in MAGA’s sprawling civil war. Her massive online influence has forced other MAGA influencers to confront the controversy directly, reshaping alliances across the conservative media ecosystem. What they’re saying: “Candace Owens and I are meeting for a private, in-person discussion on Monday, December 15. @RealCandace and I have agreed that public discussions, livestreams, and tweets are on hold until after this meeting. I look forward to a productive conversation. Thank you,” Erika Kirk posted on X. “I am very much looking forward to this discussion,” Owens posted in response. Catch up quick: Owens began spreading theories about Kirk’s death soon after his Sept. 10 assassination, leading an investigation on her popular podcast that quickly gained millions of followers. – Axios

Our Take: Looks like Candace Owens and Erika Kirk are finally settling their beef tomorrow…

…maybe. We’ll see. — Jordan Sather

***

Another Take: Scripted, coordinated messaging to begin shortly after.

— Chris Paul

***

One More Take: 2025 is the year of the Sifting.

“It doesn’t matter if you have already graduated beyond the Right-Left Paradigm; they’re gonna get you into a different paradigm.

It might be MAGA vs. America First. It might be NeoCons vs. Traditional Conservatives. It might be Q vs. Truther.” [Clip Link] — Burning Bright

An Estonian court has handed lengthy prison sentences to the leaders of an anti-NATO party convicted of working on behalf of Russia to undermine national security. On Thursday, the Harju District Court sentenced Aivo Peterson, co-founder of the small conservative Koos party, to 14 years in prison for treason. His associates, Dmitri Rootsi and Andrei Andronov, received sentences of 11 years and 11 years and six months, respectively. All three denied any wrongdoing and said they would appeal the verdict. Prosecutors alleged that the defendants spread “narratives supporting Russia’s foreign and security policy” intended to undermine public trust in NATO and Estonia’s military aid to Ukraine. “The defendants deliberately assisted Russia in activities directed against the Estonian state and society,” State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said. Founded in 2022, Koos calls for Estonia to leave NATO, become a neutral state, remove foreign troops from its territory, and “refrain from participating directly or indirectly in military conflicts between other countries.” – RT

AND

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) could have been involved in testing pharmaceutical drugs on Ukrainians, a senior Russian military official said on Friday. The agency was officially closed by the administration of US President Donald Trump this summer. According to Major General Aleksey Rtishchev, the head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, US officials have acknowledged defense-related work at biological laboratories in Ukraine. He named, among others, former National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, former senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rtishchev noted that Cornell University organic chemistry professor Dave Collum told American journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview in August that pharmaceutical drugs had been tested on the Ukrainian population in 38 laboratories. “To ensure secrecy, the customers behind such research are not military agencies but civilian agencies and non-governmental organizations. One such organization is the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which was dismantled by a decision of US President Donald Trump,” Rtishchev said. According to the major general, USAID also provided funding for Event 201, a pandemic simulation exercise that focused on how to respond to a coronavirus outbreak. “I would like to note that these exercises were held in October 2019... shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — RT

Our Take: NATO’s public credibility continues imploding, and it’s obsolescence feels inevitable. The regime is now targeting its opposition. This, of course, is not an automatic validation of that specific opposition figure. The EU has a track record of deposing populist uprisings. I suspect we will see more populist nationalism and more regime reaction. – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

President Donald Trump on Sunday, December 14, claimed that Democrats “rigged” the 2020 presidential election, saying that his administration possesses overwhelming evidence that will eventually be made public. “We have all the ammunition, all the stuff, and you’ll see it come out,” Trump said while hosting a Christmas reception at the White House. “It’s coming out in truckloads.” The remarks came during a festive gathering where Trump repeated allegations about the election he lost to then Democratic nominee Joe Biden. – MEAWW

Our Take: This is what I voted for – that the manipulation of elections would be exposed and the will of the people would be restored. Elections are fake. We election deniers have long said that we have loads of evidence – and we do. Truckloads, even.

(Note: My friend Holly in GA has literally driven multiple vanloads which, when combined, equate to at least one truckload. And that’s just GA.)

The question is the forum – how can we present the truckloads of evidence in a way that will deliver accountability and reform?

There must be a path; without a path, we don’t have a country. But the age of Trump has delivered many unexpected paths. It doesn’t always look the way you expect…

There is more happening in election stories the past few weeks than in the past few years.

Encouraging. Accelerate. – Ashe in America

BONUS ITEMS

Nebraska GOP Rep. Don Bacon said Friday that the White House is withdrawing the nomination of President Donald Trump’s nominee for deputy NSA director, just as the acting deputy director is set to retire at the end of the month. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in August designated Joe Francescon as the deputy director at the National Security Agency, which was approved by President Donald Trump. He began working for the agency in 2008, and has since served in roles on the White House National Security Council and at the Pentagon, according to The Hill. The White House has not commented on withdrawing Francescon’s nomination so far, but the move comes after Trump ally Laura Loomer revealed that Francescon donated to the campaign of Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow in 2023. – Just the News

Lawyers for the Trump administration moved this week to halt a revived contempt investigation led by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, asking the court to cancel two upcoming witness appearances or allow the administration to block testimony citing executive privilege. In filings, Justice Department attorneys argued the court is overstepping its authority, stating that “criminal contempt is a criminal offense, and the investigation and prosecution of crimes is [a] core executive power reserved to the Executive Branch.” The inquiry focuses on whether senior Trump officials willfully defied Boasberg’s March order attempting to temporarily block the administration’s use of the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to deport hundreds of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador. Boasberg scheduled testimony from Drew Ensign, the DOJ’s deputy assistant attorney general, and former Justice Department lawyer Erez Reuveni, who has publicly accused the administration of ignoring court orders, including in this case. – Badlands Media

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. If you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.

We are the news now.