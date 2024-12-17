The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut this weekend. She also made history as the first member of the nation's highest court to grace its storied stage, according to the production that invited her. Jackson appeared in a one-night-only walk-on role on Saturday night in the Tony-nominated romantic comedy musical & Juliet, a modern take on Shakespeare's tragedy that imagines what would have happened if the female protagonist survived and took control of her own life. The show announced Jackson's performance several days in advance, writing on Instagram that the justice would also participate in a talkback with the audience afterward. Jackson also spoke about it on Saturday's episode of NPR's Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me, recorded in New York City hours before she took the stage. "They have invited me to do a special walk-on role that I'm told they wrote for me," she said. "So I'm very excited." Later, & Juliet posted behind-the-scenes footage on social media showing Jackson rehearsing songs and choreography, getting her hair and makeup done and trying on her monochromatic teal costume featuring baggy jeans, a tunic and a corset. It also captures the moment when a cast member brings Jackson onstage, at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, introducing her by name as the night's "very special guest." Jackson ran onto the stage — and later took her final bows — to roars of applause. "I did it!" Jackson exclaims at the end of the video. "I made it to Broadway." — NPR

Our Take: We’re watching a movie, but all the world is a stage.

Audiences on broadway were treated to a singular sensation when Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first black female Supreme Court Justice to perform in a broadway show.

What is the show?

It’s called Juliet, and it “imagines what would have happened if the female protagonist in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet survived and took control of her own life”.

Nothing is sacred. Watch:

Setting aside the abomination of reimagining Romeo and Juliet — the hubris! — as a musical theater nerd, I sort of love this story. I certainly don’t begrudge the Justice for indulging her broadway fantasy. I’m here for it.

The boys have Trump-a-Mania, but I prefer my Kayfabe with precise choreography and a snappy chorus line.

Jackson is the first black female Supreme Court justice to act on broadway, and the race qualifier is the fault of RBG who gave a historic, one-night-only performance in The Daughter of the Regiment in 2015.

That RBG took all the firsts, and pulled the ladder up behind her. Typical of women in power.

Despite my repulsion by the premise of the show, I still want to see the Justice’s entire performance. From the clip, she has good stage presence and instantly draws you in. And she’s so tiny! What the robe does to that cute little figure is a manifest injustice.

All the world’s a stage, but Jackson was one-night-only. Those of us that missed it will have to watch the movie. —

Bashar Assad on Monday said he fled Syria only after Damascus had fallen and denounced the country’s new leaders as “terrorists,” in his first remarks since militants seized the capital and unseated him. An opposition alliance launched a lightning offensive from its northwest Syria bastion on November 27, swiftly capturing major cities from government control and taking the capital on December 8. “My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed,” said a statement from Assad on the ousted presidency’s Telegram channel. “I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours” of Sunday December 8, it added. “As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations,” the statement said, adding that he arrived at the Hmeimim base that morning. “As the field situation in the area continued to deteriorate, the Russian military base itself came under intensified attack by drone strikes,” it said, and “Moscow requested that the base’s command arrange an immediate evacuation to Russia on the evening” of December 8. Five former officials previously told AFP that hours before militant forces seized Damascus and toppled Assad’s government, the former Syrian president was already out of the country. — Arab News

Our Take:

Here's where things get very interesting. But first, some housekeeping.

Some are questioning the legitimacy of this statement, which was posted on the official "Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic" Telegram channel.

My friend, Kevork Almassian—an Armenian Christian born in Syria and forced to flee with his family in 2012 after ISIS captured his brother—posted this to his X account, asserting that he has verified the validity of Assad's statement through his contacts in Syria.

Kevork, now living in Germany, started a podcast in 2017 called Syriana Analysis. He has graciously hosted me several times to discuss President Trump and geopolitics from the perspective of the American/MAGA populist. He also appeared for the first time yesterday on Judge Andrew Napolitano's show, Judging Freedom, which I have clipped and shared many times for the News Brief. I encourage everybody to go listen to Kevork's segment.

I should first point out how interesting it is that Assad still controls the social media accounts of the Syrian government. As

said

, that feels "Devolution-y."

As for the statement, itself, Assad posted it with the caption:

"After several unsuccessful attempts to release the statement through Arabic and international media outlets, the only viable option was to publish it on the social media accounts of the former presidency."

Interesting. (Assad promised to elaborate with more details of the evacuation in the near future.)

The post sheds new light on the situation, and even seems to affirm my speculation in yesterday's Brief, where I established a timeline of events that seems to suggest that Israel and Russia are now in direct conflict with one another.

According to Assad's statement, the Russian military airbase in Latakia came under intense drone attack, and it can be assumed that these were Israeli drones, given the widespread reporting around December 10 of Israel conducting strikes against "airbases in Latakia."

The narrative now being circulated, based on photographs of printed correspondence, is that the Israeli government and Assad regime were in secret contact, and working together against Iran, whom have purportedly established an extensive network of proxy forces throughout the region. The allegation is that an Israeli operative code-named “Mousa” (Moses in English) directly messaged former Syrian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas as far back as May 2023 to coordinate strikes against the Iranian proxies, using Russia as an intermediary. The claim is that Assad complied in exchange that Israel would not strike any Syrian military sites.

None of this makes any sense. Not only does Russia have signed security agreements with Iran, and reportedly has thousands of soldiers stationed there to help defend against Israeli strikes, but it also has an extensive military presence in Syria that it has maintained since the Cold War, and bolstered in 2015 to help Assad fight against the CIA's military coup, commonly referred to as ISIS.

In my opinion, this is blatantly an attempt by Mossad and the CIA to sow division between Assad and the Syrian people, but also between Russia and Iran. For it is the Russian support of Iran that presents the grave threat to Netanyahu's plans—which he announced yesterday in his call to further expand the territory the IDF had already taken in the Golan Heights.

The Kremlin issued their own response to Netanyahu's declaration, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov advising “hotheads” in West Jerusalem to refrain from trying to exploit the situation in Syria."

"Israel should avoid being “intoxicated by opportunities” presented by the ongoing crisis in Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned after Israeli troops launched an incursion into the neighboring country."

Interesting rhetoric, Mr. Ryabkov.

“We will continue to hold onto it, cause it to blossom, and settle in it,” Netanyahu said of the Golan Heights.

President Erdogan of Turkey continues to play enigma, issuing public concerns over Netanyahu's ambitions, after using his own proxy forces in northern Syria to help Netanyahu overthrow Assad in the first place. President Trump made statements yesterday implying that Turkey was the one in control of Syria, which felt a little like coded misdirection.

"They have wanted that land for thousands of years," Trump said to reporters during a press conference.

I'm not sure Trump was actually talking about Turkey, considering the Ottoman Empire controlled Damascus and all of modern Syria for 700 years, losing it in 1918 at the end of World War 1.

Is there another group that has coveted Damascus for thousands of years?

In any event, it would appear that Russia and Israel are on a collision course.

Accelerate. —

Justin Trudeau’s chief lieutenant throughout his tenure as Canada’s prime minister resigned from his cabinet on Monday, citing differences over how to confront President-elect Donald Trump’s “America First” economic nationalism, threatened tariffs and a possible trade war. The abrupt resignation of Chrystia Freeland, who served the past four years as both finance minister and deputy prime minister, is the latest blow to the embattled Trudeau, whose popularity has nosedived over the past year. If federal elections were held today, polls project a wipeout for his Liberal Party. In her resignation letter, posted on Freeland’s X account Monday morning, shortly before she was scheduled to deliver a fall fiscal and economic update to Parliament, Freeland said Trudeau told her that he no longer wanted her to serve as his finance minister and offered her another cabinet role. “Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet,” she said. “To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it.” — WAPO

Our Take: Once more, the Trump-Canada B plot is becoming one of my favorites in the current story cycle, and it's because it hits the perfect triple threat all truly memetic deployments require:

It's funny, it's strange and it's scary (if you're a Canadian.)

But what separates a run of the mill internet meme from an Info War meme is that the latter often contains signal as to the underlying war beneath the story, and over the course of the last few weeks, Trump has been giving the citizens of Canada and Mexico a crash course on both power projection & game theory.

In terms of the former, it's pretty simple: Trump is breaking through cognitive dissonance walls that have been erected over the course of generations by a system of systems designed to enrich and protect itself. It has simply never occured to most Canadians or Mexicans that the US literally does not require trade with either nation, and so, by threatening to remove it, Trump not only exposes their LACK of power, but the fact that their respective governments sold them out long ago.

Now, with Freeland ousted by a capitulating Trudeau, one wonders if the Proxy Prince of Canada is entering his Zelensky arc, and is now turning on his globalist masters in order to make good with his neighbor to the south, who would currently have him by the balls, if he had any to speak of.

Freeland was one of the stalwarts of the Globalist covid hysteria.

Trudeau was forced to make a move here, and it's not one Brussels is going to like. —

A long-dormant pipeline project between Türkiye and Qatar could be revived following the fall of the decades-long Assad regime, said Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alpraslan Bayraktar on Monday. Following a cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, Bayraktar was asked about a possible revival of the natural gas pipeline project, which could connect European countries and Türkiye to Qatar through Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria. Bayraktar said the realization of the pipeline could be possible 'if Syria achieves its (territorial) integrity and stability.' 'If so, that line must be safe. We hope it will be so. If so, there are many projects to produce,' he explained. Electricity is an essential need, explained the Turkish minister, adding that 'with no existing infrastructure, everything is lacking (in Syria).' 'We need to look at how we can turn energy into a tool to meet these needs,' he added. Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, signaling the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963. — Anadolu Agency

Our Take: Hm. A Qatar-Turkey Pipeline, you say? Where have I read about that before?

Oh yeah, last week in this News Brief.

Would that explain this headline?

Or this one?

My friend, Kevork Almassian, recently discussed the origins of the Syrian Civil War on his podcast, Syriana Analysis. He played a video of an interview that was recently aired in the Middle East with the former defense minister of Qatar, who had decided to go public with information regarding the plot to overthrow Assad, out of concern that the entire ordeal would be pinned on him and the Qatari government.

According to this official, the plot was devised in a group effort that included Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, Turkey, and the West (USA, NATO, and presumably Israel). He said that a total budget of $2 TRILLION (mostly funded by the oil sheiks) would be allocated, with a project schedule of roughly 3 months. He said that in 2013, after months of failure, The Saudi Secretary General of the National Security Council, Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, took control of "The Syria File" (as it was known), citing incompetence by the Qataris to complete the job.

However, Bandar also failed to overthrow Assad.

According to his Wikipedia profile, Bandar was ousted from his station on January 29, 2015, with the reason given being that his office and entire agency was abolished.

What happened on that date? Well, the Saudi King Abdullah died, and was succeeded by Crown Prince Salman, who immediately appointed his very young son to be Defense Minister. That son wasted no time in tearing down the entire government, and rebuilding it from scratch, all in the span of 10 days.

I suspect this audience knows to whom I am referring. (Hint: He is now the ruling sovereign of Saudi Arabia.)

Interestingly enough, last week, one of MBS's top advisors, Prince Turki Al Faisal, called the Netanyahu regime "genocidal," expressing hope that Bibi would be dragged before a court to face justice for his purported war crimes. Prince Turki called on incoming President Donald Trump to bring peace to the Middle East.

This prince is no random figure. It was Turki whom MBS selected to issue the first public statement on behalf of the Saudi government many days after the October 7th attack last year. More importantly, Prince Turki is the son of the late King Faisal, who met in secret with President JFK in 1961 while he was Crown Prince. During this meeting, JFK persuaded Faisal to see the Saudi people as his nation's most precious commodity, and therefore something into which the Saudi Royal Family should invest its vast wealth.

As a result of their conversation, when Faisal became King the year following JFK's assassination, he honored the late president by following his guidance and abolishing slavery in Saudi Arabia, and imposing a 10-point plan that included funding free health care among other programs for the people.

In 1975, two years after Secretary of State Henry Kissinger coerced Faisal into signing the ominous deal that created the petrodollar—due to Faisal's oil embargo that he had waged against the West as punishment for supporting Israel's Yom Kippur War—Faisal met the same dreadful fate of JFK, being assassinated by his young nephew, who had purportedly just returned from a long trip to the United States... (It is believed the nephew was "mentally ill.")

I have always seen Crown Prince MBS as the spiritual successor to his uncle Faisal, just as we see President Trump as the spiritual successor to JFK.

This pipeline represents the interests of Hillary Clinton and the NeoCons. For that reason alone, it cannot be allowed to be built. —

The sake business is reaching new heights. A Japanese sake maker wants to make an alcoholic beverage in space. Asahi Shuzo, the company behind the popular sake brand Dassai, plans to blast ingredients to the International Space Station (ISS) in order to make a special brew. If everything goes according to plan, the price of a bottle could be astronomical — just one single 100ml bottle would sell on Earth for $653,000. To put it into perspective, a standard serving of sake is made of Japanese rice, water, yeast and koji (a type of mold) — is 80ml. However, Souya Uetsuki, the brewer in charge of the project at Asahi Shuzo, told CNN that “there is no guarantee of 100% success for the fermentation tests.” The change in gravity can affect how heat transfers in fluid, making the fermentation process in space different than it is on Earth. Sake traditionally takes two months to take, going through a process of steaming, stirring and fermenting. Asahi Shuzo paid Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for access to a part of the ISS developed by Japan, the Kibo experiment module, so they can conduct tests in a “special microgravity environment.” The brand is known for producing expensive premium products that collectors search for and spend thousands of dollars on — but their space adventure is more than just a way to make a super rare bottle for collectors. Uetsuki shared that the company hopes to gain an understanding of how fermentation works in space with the hopes of one-day producing sake on the moon. — NY Post

Our Take: Elon claims that we have to go to space to preserve the future of human consciousness. He says this a lot:

Few technological advancements have impacted human consciousness as much as booze; so of course, space booze is now on the horizon, thanks to those lushes in Japan.

“Uetsuki shared that the company hopes to gain an understanding of how fermentation works in space with the hopes of one-day producing sake on the moon.”

Moon Sake — that costs over $600K per bottle — reinforces the underlying truth about the current space race: It’s the fever dreams of bored rich people.

With the current state of the world, I would argue against expending my nation’s resources on space booze, but I’m not Japanese.

I am, however, American, and I will argue against expending my nation’s resources to put “human consciousness” on Mars.

Here is my opening statement:

Suspending my disbelief for a moment, Elon’s plans combined with the coming Japanese space booze empire has the makings for unprecedented levels of discrimination. We’ve seen this before:

Elon has repeatedly stated that he will eliminate DEI investments, ostensibly including within the space programs. How then can Elon ensure space pubs are inclusive for all — not only human — consciousness?

C-3PO has a consciousness, but he’s waiting out by the car, sans moon sake, secretly hoping that one day he will obtain his full rights under the space law.

It’s important that we treat this story with the level of respect and seriousness it deserves.

To infinity and beyond! —

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son announced a $100 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years during a Monday visit to President-elect Donald Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. The billionaire investor and founder of the Japanese tech-investing firm promised in the joint announcement with Trump to create 100,000 jobs at a minimum focused on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure. The money will be deployed before the end of Trump’s term. “My confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory,” Son said. “President Trump is a double down president. I’m going to have to double down.” SoftBank’s Son and Trump made a similar announcement in 2016 after Trump was elected president for the first time, with the Japanese firm agreeing to invest $50 billion in the U.S. with the aim to create 50,000 jobs. “He’s doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election,” Trump said. “This historic investment is a monumental demonstration confidence in America’s future, and it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and other industries of tomorrow are being created and grown right here in the USA.” The funding could come from various sources controlled by SoftBank, including the Vision Fund, capital projects or chipmaker Arm Holdings, where the firm is majority owner. Some of the money will not necessarily be newly raised, but could include some funding already announced such as SoftBank’s recent $1.5 billion investment in OpenAI, the tech firm behind chatbot ChatGPT. — CNBC

Our Take: Did you know that in 2017, Masayoshi Son created the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund in tandem with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, using a $45 billion stake from the Saudi Public Investment Fund?

In October 2017, just weeks before the infamous Saudi Royal Purge, MBS hosted what was known as "Davos in the Desert." The guest list was a who's who of billionaire celebrities.

The following March, MBS then went on a highly publicized US tour of Silicon Valley, meeting with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft), among others.

It was widely speculated on the Q Research board during this moment that the young Crown Prince may have been delivering a message to these tech oligarchs on behalf of the president, though we now know that Elon Musk and Peter Thiel were actually working with Trump all along. (Or, perhaps MBS is the one who convinced them to join forces.)

In any event, this new story about Masayoshi Son is pure signal. There is a lot to be excited about with this one, as President Trump is quick to point out. I look forward to further diving into these developments. —

BONUS ITEMS

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday called for the federal government to deploy recently declassified radar technology to finally identify the mysterious swarms of drones alarming the tri-state region. The Senate Democratic leader addressed mounting frustration at the response soon after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the feds were finally “deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system” to New York. Hochul did not elaborate on exactly what that system was, nor how or where it would be used, but stressed that the area still needs more help to address the baffling sightings. However, Schumer specifically called on the Department of Homeland Security to send in the Robin, a 360-degree radar that can quickly identify drones and track them back to their landing zones. “New Yorkers have tremendous questions about [the drones]. We are going to get the answers,” Schumer said Sunday. “You should not have to shake an eight ball to see what it is. There ought to be better technology — and there is. We need it here in New York,” he said. “We’ve talked to Homeland Security and the FBI, and told them, ‘We need answers quickly.'” The initial need is for the Robin, Schumer said, noting that the recently declassified radar technology can be quickly mounted to another drone or an airplane and “can go anywhere” to trace the unidentified flying objects. — NY Post

A judge ruled on Monday that lawyers for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin can get tests done on preserved samples of George Floyd's heart in the latest challenge to his 2022 federal conviction. Chauvin is simultaneously serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights and a 22 1/2-year state sentence for second-degree murder. In November last year, Chauvin's attorney filed a motion to vacate the federal charges related to the May 2020 death of Floyd. Chauvin said he wouldn't have pleaded guilty had he known about the theories of Kansas pathologist Dr. William Schaetzel, who does not believe Chauvin's actions caused Floyd's death. Schaetzel suggests Floyd died due to a high level of catecholamines — a neurohormone important in stress response, associated with the flight-or-fight response — or Takotsubo myocarditis, a heart condition that develops in response to an intense emotional or physical experience. The motion also accuses Chauvin's attorney at the time, Eric Nelson, of ineffective counsel by failing to inform his client of Schaetzel's theory and failing to test samples of Floyd's heart despite the doctor's recommendations. — CBS News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a vote of no confidence Monday, paving the way for early elections in February and ending a turbulent year at the polls for several of Europe's leaders and governing parties. Scholz called Monday's vote with the expectation of losing it, but with the hope that it would boost the fortunes of his center-left Social Democratic Party (SDP). He needed a 367 majority vote to win, but only 207 members of the Bundestag, or parliament, were willing to back him. A total of 394 lawmakers voted against him and 116 abstained. Scholz's fractious coalition fell apart last month after he fired Finance Minister Christian Lindner, a member of the pro-market Free Democrats party, with which the SDP had formed a government, along with the environmentalist Green Party. Scholz accused Lindner of violating his trust at the time after Lindner publicly backed a different economic policy than the one they had agreed upon. The chancellor subsequently announced he'd call for a no-confidence vote. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier now has 21 days to decide whether to dissolve parliament and call an election, and he is expected to do so after Christmas. New elections will then have to be held within 60 days of his decision. It is only the sixth time that a no-confidence vote has been called in the country of 83 million people, Europe's most populous and the continent's largest economy. The confidence vote was needed because in post-World War II Germany, the constitution does not allow the Bundestag to dissolve itself. — NBC News

