Featherjourney
6h

R.I.P. Hulk Hogan 🕊

No President should be immune from being prosecuted for TREASON…besides, the Russia Hoax was not an “official act”

Love Ashe’s Take on “Russiagate Docs Indict The Media”

From Ashe: “Obama could face a trial, but only after the Constitutional process has played out.”

We’ve waited this long…Impeachment then trail is okay with me.

Exposure Disclosure Justice

“the statute of limitation doesn’t start to run until the last act and furtherance of that conspiracy,” Ratcliffe stated… Part of why this is so important is that the people behind this are still furthering the conspiracy.”

More lies to defend their lies

Reminds me of a favorite phrase:

“We caught them all”!!

Devine Nunes is bringing the Mar-a-Lago raid into the picture and Bongino is publicly stating that what he is learning has “shocked him to the core” - and this coming from someone (Bongino) who has been reporting from his podcast on this corruption for years!

❤️🇺🇸🍿

“Fox News continues to obfuscate information in ways that benefit the regime and its pro-war agenda.”— GhostofBasedPatrickHenry

Thanks…I haven’t watched Fox since the 2020 election

First I’m learning about the “ MASSIVE Obama Phone fraud!!!”. So thanks for that!

“ As the political landscape in Israel deteriorates, the narrative shielding (via religion) that has long protected it from objective criticism now dissolves along with it.” -Ghost

What a day of Briefs and Takes ❤️🇺🇸🌎 Thank You!

Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
7h

Trump-A-Mania lives on, Thank You Hulkster R.I.P.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

