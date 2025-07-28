The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has died, police and World Wrestling Entertainment said. He was 71. First responders were called to the Clearwater Beach, Florida, home of Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, police said. "The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest," the Clearwater Police Department said in a statement. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. "There were no signs of foul play or suspicious activity," Maj. Nate Burnside told reporters. Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon. — CBS News

Our Take: Sad news about the Hulkster. Forever grateful that he gave us Trump-a-Mania.

Rest in peace, brother. [Clip Link] —

President Donald J. Trump said on Friday that former President Barack Hussein Obama “owes me big” following a Supreme Court ruling that affirmed broad presidential immunity. The statement comes after Trump accused Obama of being the “ringleader” of Russiagate and called for a criminal investigation. On July 22, following the release of new evidence by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, Trump said that Obama and members of his administration had “manufactured” intelligence to tie him to Russia. “He’s done criminal acts, there’s no question about it. But he has immunity, and it probably helps him a lot… He owes me big, Obama owes me big,” Trump said July 25, adding: “It probably helps him a lot… the immunity ruling, but it doesn’t help the people around him at all.” — The National Pulse

Our Take: On [Saturday’s] show, Chris and I had an interesting discussion about Obama's "immunity" & potential impeachment.

Should a President be immune from prosecution for crimes committed in the course of his "official duties," if those crimes impede the incoming President from doing his official duties?

Is that what the founders intended when they created Presidential immunity? [Full Episode, Clip Link] —

***

Another Take:

Former Trump impeachment lawyer from the second fake impeachment, David Schoen, on a potential post-presidency impeachment for Barack Hussein Obama. [Clip Link] —

CIA Director John Ratcliffe stated on Sunday that the statute of limitations likely won’t rule out any potential charges against former President Barack Obama and key Obama intelligence officials who allegedly conspired to undermine President Donald Trump through intelligence reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election. “I don’t think statutes of limitations are going to impact because in the conspiracy, the statute of limitation doesn’t start to run until the last act and furtherance of that conspiracy,” Ratcliffe stated on a Sunday Fox News appearance. “Part of why this is so important is that the people behind this are still furthering the conspiracy. They’re refusing to admit or acknowledge what they did in 2016 and what they did in 2020 was wrong,” he continued. [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Obama, former DNI James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, and former CIA Director John Brennan of holding a meeting after Trump won the 2016 election, in which they allegedly planned the “Russia Hoax.”

— One America News Network

AND

“The media are hiding [the new Russiagate bombshells], and why? Because they were complicit in the crimes that were committed. They can’t very well report what actually happened because the whole conspiracy would have gone nowhere if the media hadn’t been so willing to just republish these lies from Obama officials,” said Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway during an interview on Fox News’ America Reports. — The Federalist

Our Take: The statute of limitations likely doesn’t help Obama because this is a conspiracy case but, as was discussed elsewhere in today’s Brief, Presidential immunity may.

President Trump seems to think it will, and his attorneys argued as much at the SCOTUS immunity orals last year.

It never seemed like that colloquy was about Trump. But it is precedent.

I could wax poetic about how, as a traitor, Obama’s entire “presidency” was a purely private act and he would therefore not be immune, but the reality is likely that Obama is in the clear — everyone involved wants to preserve the integrity of the Office of the Presidency. This is unsatisfying but likely correct.

It’s also possible that we see Obama impeached in the House and convicted in the Senate. If that happens, he can be criminally prosecuted according to the US Constitution:

“Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States; but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law." — U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 3, Clause 7

We now know that you can impeach a president after he’s left office. Another Trump precedent. Obama could face a trial, but only after the Constitutional process has played out.

Importantly, presidential immunity begins and ends with principal. President Trump’s staffers and advisors have already been prosecuted and punished, so Obama’s co-conspirators are fair game because — you guessed it — precedent.

Clapper, Brennan, Comey, Sullivan…

Strzok, Page, and McCabe…

Toria Nuland and Samantha Power

Both Ohrs, Blinken, and at least one of the Vindmans…

Hillary and Huma and Huma’s former Weiner…

…so many others.

None of these people have immunity, and with the autopen a likely overt act in the treasonous conspiracy, their preemptive pardons aren’t worth the autopen ink they were signed with.

Yikes.

To the second article, it’s entirely likely that the media — at least some of the mockingbirds — will be named co-conspirators in the RICO at some point and well. President Trump has been establishing that precedent — clarifying legal boundaries for the press in his defamation lawsuits, for example — for a couple of years now…

Why were those media companies so quick to settle? I wonder what came up in discovery…

Get your popcorn, homies. It’s getting good. [Clip Link] —

President Donald Trump badgered Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and said he had “No guts, no sense, no vision!” It was a fresh volley against the central bank for not lowering interest rates to provoke more economic activity. That was six years ago during Trump’s first term. Back then, GOP lawmakers served as a firewall against the president’s attacks on the Fed. Then-Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania even said he was “grateful” for Powell effectively managing the task of keeping borrowing costs at manageable levels. But that usual check from the legislative branch is starting to show signs of degradation six months into Trump’s second term. A small but growing contingent of Republicans are comfortable demanding Powell’s ouster for the Fed deciding to not adjust interest rates four times so far this year, and they’re latching onto the expensive renovations of two buildings at its historic headquarters as leverage. — Quartz

Our Take: I could be wrong, but I do not believe Donald Trump is going to fire Jerome Powell. Nor do I believe he wants to.

Why?

Powell is acting as a barrier and, more importantly, a bridge to the Golden Age. [Read More] —

The U.S. and Israel announced on Friday that their respective forces had killed terror leaders from ISIS and Hezbollah in separate counterterrorism operations. CENTCOM troops carried out a raid in al-Bab, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, and killed senior ISIS leader Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani and his two adult sons, who also have ties to the terror organization, according to a statement from CENTCOM. It added that three women and three children who "were also on the target" were unharmed in the raid. "These ISIS individuals posed a threat to U.S. and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian Government," CENTCOM said in a statement. — Fox News

Our Take: There is something duplicitous about the way this headline is written. It seems designed to imply that the US and IDF worked together on both these operations, effectively merging Hezbollah and ISIS together in the minds of the readers.

As the article explains: The US military targeted ISIS in a strike; the IDF targeted Hezbollah in a separate operation.

It's also important to note that Hezbollah is one of the few groups that first opposed and fought ISIS in 2011, when they came to the aid of Syrian President Bashar al Assad. They have been fighting ISIS as long as anybody, and now Fox News is presenting them as somehow related. Hezbollah and the IDF are fighting because Israel is occupying southern Lebanon and southern Syria, but also because Hezbollah has pledged to fight the IDF until it leaves Gaza.

Fox News continues to obfuscate information in ways that benefit the regime and its pro-war agenda. —

Issa Asad, 51, of Southwest Ranches, Florida, and Q Link Wireless LLC, of Dania Beach, Florida, were sentenced yesterday for conspiring to defraud and commit offenses against the United States in connection with a years-long scheme to steal over $100 million from a celebrated federal program providing discounted phone service to people in need. Asad, Q Link’s CEO, was also sentenced for laundering money from a separate scheme to defraud a different federal program meant to aid individuals and businesses hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic. Asad and Q Link were each sentenced on Count 1 of an Information, which charged them with conspiring to commit wire fraud and to steal government money, and also with conspiring to defraud the United States, Asad was also sentenced on Count 2 of the Information, which charges him with money laundering. Asad received a sentence of 60 months’ imprisonment. Q Link agreed to pay a forfeiture money judgment of over $109 million. Asad and Q Link also agreed to jointly paid $109,637,057 in restitution to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Asad separately paid $1,758,339.25 in restitution to the United States Small Business Association, and paid a forfeiture judgment against him of $17,484,118.00. The paid financial penalties and restitution totaled over $128 million. — US Department of Justice

Our Take: MASSIVE Obama Phone fraud!!!

Issa Asad, the owner of Q Link Wireless, an Obama Phone vendor, and his company were ordered to pay $128 million and serve 5 years 'imprisonment' for defrauding the FCC over the Lifeline program (Obama phones).

The company made $618,736,494 off the Lifeline program from 2013-2019.

He and his company stole over $109,000,000 from the government in fraudulent billing and then made up fake records to try and cover this up once he realized he was being investigated.

According to the Federal Register, Q Link Wireless made $618,736,494 from the Lifeline (Obama phone) program from 2013 through 2019.

At least $50 million of his funds were sent to bank accounts controlled by his family in Jordan.

This wasn't Asad's first run-in with law enforcement, either.

In 2014, Asad deliberately ran a man over in a parking lot in Dania Beach, FL over $65 that the victim claimed he was owed for work he completed. The victim, Mike Kramer, died from his injuries after being in a coma for several days.

Asad was originally charged with murder but in 2019, he pled nolo contendere to misdemeanor culpable negligence and was ordered to pay a $225 fine and given one year probation for deliberately running a man over and killing him.

—

Jorge Rodríguez hails Venezuela 2025 municipal elections as a historic triumph of peace and participation. Discover how youth-led projects and mass turnout reaffirmed the nation’s democratic strength. On July 27, 2025, Venezuela’s political landscape was reaffirmed not through conflict, but through mass civic engagement, peace, and youth protagonism… The Venezuela municipal elections 2025 were not just about electing mayors—they were a national affirmation of peace, unity, and the enduring strength of participatory democracy. […] One of the most transformative aspects of the day was the unprecedented role of youth, institutionalized through the National Youth Popular Consultation—a parallel vote allowing young Venezuelans to select community projects they designed in 5,338 communal circuits nationwide. — TeleSur

Our Take: SoS Rubio and General Flynn want to make it absolutely clear to the world that “the administration” does not approve of this. —

***

Another Take: There is nothing new under the sun.

“The world is yours, as well as ours, but in the last analysis, it is yours. You young people, full of vigour and vitality, are in the bloom of life, like the sun at eight or nine in the morning. Our hope is placed on you.… The world belongs to you. China’s future belongs to you.” — Mao Zadong, from a meeting with Chinese students and trainees in Moscow, November 17, 1957

Thoughts and prayers for Venezuela and their impending state-sanctioned violence. —

More than 1,000 rabbis from around the world have accused Israel of weaponizing hunger in Gaza and urged West Jerusalem to allow aid into the enclave. According to UN Palestinian refugee agency chief Philippe Lazzarini, around 90,000 women and children are suffering from malnutrition in what relief groups describe as a man-made famine caused by the Israeli blockade. Rabbis and Jewish scholars from the US, UK, EU, and Israel signed an open letter declaring that the Jewish people “face a grave moral crisis.” “The severe limitation placed on humanitarian relief in Gaza, and the policy of withholding food, water, and medical supplies from a needy civilian population, contradict essential values of Judaism as we understand it,” the letter read. — RT

AND

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that “Israel will have to make a decision” on Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied Jerusalem had any part in widespread aid shortages there. Trump, who is on a four-day visit to Scotland, was asked by a reporter about the images that have been coming out of Gaza of starving children, which he said he thought were “terrible.” But he promptly pivoted to say, “They’re stealing the food,” without specifying who he was talking about, although he was likely alluding to Hamas, which Israel has regularly accused of stealing aid for its own benefit.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: As the political landscape in Israel deteriorates, the narrative shielding (via religion) that has long protected it from objective criticism now dissolves along with it.

It feels like President Trump is buying Netanyahu as much time as he can, as every minute he remains in office, the regime descends further into irrational hysteria. Here is National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calling Bibi Netanyahu "morally bankrupt" for allowing food into Gaza, adding that they should only be "sending shells."

"...to bomb, to conquer, to encourage emigration, and win the war."

It doesn't really sound like they are interested in a Two-State Solution.

[Clip Link] —

President Donald Trump said that those asking about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case should direct their attention to former President Bill Clinton and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. […] "You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys," Trump told reporters Friday while departing for Scotland. "They're all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton." "You ought to be speaking about Larry Summers. You ought to be speaking about some of his friends that are hedge fund guys," Trump told reporters Friday while departing for Scotland. "They're all over the place. You ought to be speaking about Bill Clinton." Trump then accused Clinton of visiting Epstein's private island the financier used as a home base for his sex-trafficking operations. Trump said he'd never visited the island before. Meanwhile, Clinton has also said he has never visited the island either. — Fox News

Our Take: The Deep State is currently trapped in an accelerated Ouroboros pattern that is bringing the original scandals that kicked off the Info War back around ... and with a vengeance.

The enemy's playbook is clear: as their apparatus unravels, they clutch at scandals like Epstein to smear the central cypher — while sacrificing a few of their own in the process — hoping to muddy the waters and distract from the cascade of disclosures.

As Obama himself stated in relation to the DNI report ousting him as, well, a traitor to the Republic, "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous, and a weak attempt at distraction.”

And that goes both ways.

But then, the enemy has always relied on inversion when all else fails.

To wit, this is a flailing maneuver, one that will ultimately be drowned out by the relentless push of, well … the truth.

In case you hadn’t noticed, Trump doesn't fear the Epstein psyop; rather, he's accelerating it, baiting the enemy into overcommitting to a narrative that's already been largely defanged through prior exposures.

In so doing, his own absolution and exoneration will rise proportionally to the enemy's death spiral, as the twin dueling narratives of Russiagate and Epstein collide … [Read More] —

President Donald Trump’s approval rating remains underwater. But Democrats are faring worse, according to a new poll from The Wall Street Journal released Saturday. The new survey, conducted by Democratic pollster John Anzalone and Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, found Democrats’ popularity at its lowest point in three decades of WSJ polling, with 63 percent of voters holding an unfavorable view of the party. Only 33 percent of voters hold a favorable view of Democrats, with a meager 8 percent holding a “very favorable” opinion, for a net negative favorability of 30 percentage points. While voters still have significant concerns over the president’s and the Republican Party’s handling of the economy, inflation, tariffs and foreign policy, the majority of respondents nonetheless say they trust Republicans more to handle those issues in Congress. — Politico

Our Take: Polls are fake in terms of actual voter sentiment, but they’re using data points for understanding the direction of the narrative. This particular survey was completed by a Democrat pollster for the Wall Street Journal. With that in mind, consider this nugget:

“By 17 points, voters disapproved of Trump’s handling of tariffs, while still trusting Republicans more on the issue to Democrats by 7 points.”

The disapproval of Trump on tariffs will wane as the revenues come in and the fear porn doesn’t materialize. But democrats aren’t dealing with policy disapprovals. They’re dealing with the fact that voters find them deeply unlikable and corruption — characteristics upon which they keep doubling down.

“Both Trump and the Republican Party at large are also disliked by more Americans than liked, but by far lower margins than Democrats in this survey.”

It must be really bad if those are the results they’re reporting. —

BONUS ITEMS

Former New York GOP Congressman George Santos is scheduled to begin serving his prison sentence of over seven years on Friday, following his guilty plea to a number of federal charges, including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering. The length of his sentence will be 87 months, which is equivalent to 7 years and 3 months. The New York Republican did not exit the spotlight quietly.

— One America News Network

A Delta Airlines pilot was detained by federal agents just moments after landing a plane at a California airport — shocking passengers and plane crew alike. The pilot was arrested on board Delta Flight 2809 around 9:35 p.m. Saturday, just as the aircraft touched down in San Francisco from Minneapolis and was preparing to deplane, according to a local report. Before anybody could leave, about 10 federal agents — including officers from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) — boarded the full plane, then “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane,” one alarmed passenger who saw the whole ordeal said. […] Exactly why the pilot was arrested remains unclear. — New York Post

A team of researchers in California drew notoriety last year with an aborted experiment on a retired aircraft carrier that sought to test a machine for creating clouds. But behind the scenes, they were planning a much larger and potentially riskier study of salt water-spraying equipment that could eventually be used to dim the sun’s rays — a multimillion-dollar project aimed at producing clouds over a stretch of ocean larger than Puerto Rico. The details outlined in funding requests, emails, texts and other records obtained by POLITICO’s E&E News raise new questions about a secretive billionaire-backed initiative that oversaw last year’s brief solar geoengineering experiment on the San Francisco Bay. They also offer a rare glimpse into the vast scope of research aimed at finding ways to counter the Earth’s warming, work that has often occurred outside public view. — Politico

