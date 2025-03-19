The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, March 18th...

Just hours after President Trump called for the impeachment of a federal judge who ruled against his deportation of hundreds of Venezuelans over the weekend, House Republicans introduced a measure to do just that. Why it matters: GOP lawmakers have unleashed an unprecedented flood of long-shot impeachment articles aimed at federal judges who are standing in the way of the president's agenda. James Boasberg, chief judge of the D.C. District Court, is at least the fifth federal judge who is facing a House GOP impeachment attempt after issuing a ruling unfavorable to the administration. Trump's comments on Tuesday targeting Boasburg spurred a rare public rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Driving the news: Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said Tuesday he is introducing articles of impeachment against Boasberg, arguing he "overstepped his authority, compromised the impartiality of the judiciary, and created a constitutional crisis." – Axios

Our Take: This is the judge that presided over Kevin Clinesmith’s case in #RussiaGate and Ray Epps’ case in January 6. This judge is a political animal, and his bias is on the record, but it’s the law that matters in this impeachment play:

The Alien Enemies Act commits to the President's sole and unreviewable discretion the authority to invoke the provisions of the Act, including the power to determine whether an invasion has taken place. As the Supreme Court has explained, for a court to second-guess a President's determination under the Alien Enemies Act “would be assuming the functions of the political agencies of the Government” and “[i]t is not for [courts] to question” the President's determinations under the Alien Enemies Act because “[t]hese are matters of political judgement for which judges have neither technical competence nor official responsibility.” Ludecke V.6 Watkins, 335 US. 160 (1948). – Boasberg Impeachment Resolution, Rep Brandon Gill (R-TX)

President Trump is executing his Constitutional authorities – these actions are not subject to judicial review. This court doesn’t have jurisdiction.

I guess we have to make it really official. Until then, Judge Jeb and his unconstitutional actions should be ignored. Honestly, he should enjoy his freedom while he has it.

As

and I discussed on Sunday’s

, this case feels like the death rattle of the DC District Court’s tyrannical reign. Later in the brief, you’ll see it’s one of many final stands by probably illegitimate judges.

–

***

Another Take:

Judges have no power whatsoever in this situation.

President Donald Trump is operating within the bounds of the original Constitution with the obvious and overwhelming mandate of the people backing him up. –

President Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a highly anticipated phone call Tuesday, after Ukraine last week agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire in the war with Moscow. Putin rejected that proposal Tuesday, according to the Kremlin’s readout of the call, but responded positively to Trump’s proposal of a more limited 30-day ceasefire on energy facilities on both sides of the conflict. [...] Putin also laid down some steep demands for broader peace talks, such as the “complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Kyiv,” according to Moscow’s readout. However, neither side mentioned any demands for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, something the Trump administration has suggested is inevitable in a peace deal. The U.S. said negotiations on a broader ceasefire and peace deal would begin immediately in the Middle East. Putin rejects full 30-day ceasefire [...] Trump, Putin back more limited ceasefire [...] Putin demands end to US support for Ukraine [...] Mutual interest in future economic cooperation [...] More talks to come Both sides said more talks between Russia and the U.S. were coming soon. This includes an agreement to restore safety of navigation in the Black Sea, as well as talks toward a more comprehensive end to hostilities. – The Hill

AND

The leaders of EU nations are “trembling” ahead of Tuesday’s phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, which is expected to focus on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict, German tabloid Bild has reported. Trump has said he plans to speak with Putin on Tuesday for the second time since taking office two months ago. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that the conversation between the two leaders would be taking place. During their phone call, Putin and Trump will address “the future of Ukraine and possibly also the future of Europe, with potentially devastating consequences for the security of our continent,” Bild claimed in an article on Tuesday. “That is why there is a mood of alarm in Europe’s capitals,” the article added. – RT

Our Take:

The Quid-Bro-Quo phone call. –

***

Another Take: The active branding of the Trump-Putin phone call as one discussing "Normalization and Peace" is itself a masterstroke of narrative seeding by the Sovereign Alliance.

Now, the opposition from Brussels to London to DC need to adopt its antithesis, thus accelerating the Ouroboros. –

***

One More Take: As the Sovereign Alliance emerges from the shadows and reveals itself to the world, the Old Guard trembles in fear of the unknown.

What a strange thing, to see these former colonial powers – collectively, the most powerful empires of the past 500+ years – completely neutered and helpless in the face of what they perceive to be impending doom. President Trump and Putin control the continent's fate and, fortunately for Europe, they are benevolent men.

But had this situation played out in a different time, with different leaders, Europe might have been subjected to far more ruthless leaders. It just goes to show how important the "peace through strength" MAGA doctrine is to maintain…and part of the reason that President Trump had to take the opportunity to make an example out of the Houthis – who crossed a line when they started attacking US warships.

Power projection is important if you are to maintain sovereignty. Somewhere along the way, Europe seemed to have forgotten that lesson.

–

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky awaits cease-fire talks and negotiations to end Russia’s war in his country, he should reflect on an earlier chapter in this tragic conflict. In November 2022, just nine months after Moscow’s armies invaded Ukraine, Mark Milley, then the U.S. chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a talk at the Economic Club of New York. His insights were controversial, but they offer clues about how to bring this war to an acceptable end. Milley understood a brute fact about war: However entertaining the theatrics and the memes, outcomes in conflicts are determined on the battlefield—not by the narratives that politicians spin about them. Dismissing Ukraine’s rhetoric about recovering all the territory Russia had seized, Milley insisted that “victory is probably not achievable through military means” and offered a detailed analysis explaining why Kyiv’s surprise counteroffensive had reached its limits. According to Milley, Ukraine now found itself bogged down in a stalemate, and its best option was to seize a “window of opportunity for negotiation.” Milley’s analysis recalled Prussian Gen. Carl von Clausewitz’s oft-quoted explanation of the moral justification for the use of violence against other states: War is the continuation of politics by other means. – Foreign Policy

Our Take: My pal Karla brought this old video to my attention today. It's about U2's visit to Ukraine to play a concert in a subway station/bomb shelter.

In case you've forgotten about how massive a Hoodwinking the "Ukraine War" narrative is, take a trip down memory lane.

Another on the Ghost of KEEEV. –

***

Another Take: When Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his handlers he didn't "have the cards," he was also saying the inverse.

Power is power, and the whole world is getting a reminder of who holds it at the advent of the Golden Age. [read more] –

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has rejected the idea of deploying troops in Ukraine, after France and the UK proposed sending peacekeepers to secure an eventual truce between Kiev and Moscow. Meloni expressed her opposition during an address to the upper house of the Italian parliament on Tuesday, ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels this week expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict. France and the UK have been leading efforts to form a “coalition of the willing,” with French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting that “a few thousand troops per country” would be deployed at key locations in Ukraine. Meloni said the Italian government respected the proposal but was not “convinced” by it. “Sending Italian troops to Ukraine is a topic that has never been on the agenda,” Meloni told the Senate, as cited by la Repubblica. The prime minister went on to describe the Franco-British proposal as “a very complex, risky and ineffective option.” She also stated that Italy supported the peace-making effort launched by US President Donald Trump. – RT

Our Take: And the fracturing begins.

Make no mistake, this is the beginning of the end of NATO.

Starmer and Macron – perhaps unwittingly – are establishing a new mandate for Europe's "defensive" alliance, effectively proposing to launch an offensive campaign, given that Ukraine is technically not a part of NATO, and NATO is technically not part of this conflict.

This mandate will require all NATO alliance members to offer up soldiers, and as Meloni of Italy (among others) is demonstrating, the appetite for war is not unanimous across the continent.

The question is, how will NATO leadership – and EU leadership, for that matter – respond to defiance in the ranks? If Meloni holds her ground, and demonstrates that NATO has no real power to enforce its call for troops, then why should any member-nation sacrifice its soldiers for a lost cause in a non-member nation? –

The US government has begun releasing a trove of documents on the assassination of President John F Kennedy - a case that still sparks conspiracy theories over 60 years later. The release follows an executive order in January by President Donald Trump that required unredacted files in the case to be made public. Historians do not expect many ground-breaking revelations in the records, which they were combing over after Tuesday night's release. Trump has estimated 80,000 pages of documents will be unsealed. US authorities have previously released hundreds of thousands of JFK documents, but held some back citing national security concerns. Many Americans still believe the gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald, didn't act alone. Kennedy was shot during a visit to Dallas, Texas, on 22 November 1963. It is unclear how much of the Kennedy material released by the National Archives and Records Administration is new. Many of the documents have previously been released in partially redacted form, according to experts. "You got a lot of reading," Trump told reporters on Monday, previewing the release. "I don't believe we're going to redact anything." – BBC

Our Take: I'm going to start trucking through the new files and see how far I get. I'll post anything I find interesting in this thread.

Not the best look when you have to remind your "assets" that the government killing JFK is just a "political murder conspiracy"

[Full Thread Here] –

The two NASA astronauts whose eight-day stopover on the International Space Station (ISS) turned into a nine-and-a-half-month mission are finally back on Earth. On Tuesday at 5:57 pm EDT, SpaceX Dragon Freedom splashed down off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida, carrying Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Butch Wilmore along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. It was an idyllic day for a return to Earth Tuesday, with the astronauts splashing down to 78 degrees Fahrenheit weather. A pod of curious dolphins was also seen swimming around the capsule as ground crews were preparing the capsule to be opened after landing. The capsule was eventually brought out of the water and placed on a recovery ship where the astronauts finally got to have their first breath of fresh air in over nine months. – ABC News

Our Take:

People's reactions to the Spaceman Splashdown should provide an easy explanation for why virtually no one cares that our elections are fake.

–

***

Another Take:

From “17,000” miles an hour

To Splashdown

At 5:57pm

5+5+7 =17 (h/t: @RevDQ) –

A Republican state lawmaker in Minnesota who recently introduced a bill to create a mental illness category for liberals obsessed over Donald Trump was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution. Minnesota senator Justin Eichorn was arrested and booked on Tuesday. He believed he was talking to a 17-year-old female, but was communicating instead with detectives from the Bloomington, Minnesota, police department, police allege. Eichorn, a 40-year-old whose biography on the Minnesota Senate website says he is married with four kids, faces felony charges for soliciting a minor to practice prostitution. “As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Booker Hodges of the Bloomington police department said in a statement. – The Guardian

Our Take: Amplify this story everywhere. Predators and pedophiles are not limited to one political party. In fact, such monsters are master manipulators and will infiltrate every movement to shield their true nature.

I don’t care who is implicated by complete and total transparency about the crimes against children. Every cover up must be exposed. Every lie must be revealed. And every monster that preys on children must be held to account and removed from society.

If you harm children, you forfeit your right to breathe air. I really don’t care about your politics. –

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC) rebel coalition which is fighting a brutal war against the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government, has blamed the EU for its last-minute decision to pull out of peace talks due to be held in Angola. Brussels has announced sanctions against five senior rebel leaders including its president, Bertrand Bisimwa, for “serious human rights violations and abuses.” In response, the AFC coalition, which includes the powerful M23 force, withdrew from the proposed meeting claiming the EU is deliberately attempting to undermine peace efforts in the DR Congo and obstruct “much-anticipated talks.” “Successive sanctions imposed on our members, including those enacted on the eve of the Luanda discussions, severely undermine direct dialogue and make any progress impossible. Under these circumstances, the talks have become impracticable. Consequently, our organization can no longer continue to participate in the discussions,” the AFC stated. According to official figures, at least 8,500 people, including children and international peacekeepers, have been killed in the Central African nation since clashes broke out between the rebels and Congolese forces at the beginning of the year, escalating a decades-old conflict. – RT

AND

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group said Monday that it will withdraw from peace talks set for Tuesday in Angola. The M23 rebels had planned direct negotiations with the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to end the conflict in the country's east. But the Congo River Alliance of rebel groups, which includes the M23 group, said it was pulling out of talks because of sanctions imposed by the EU earlier in the day against M23 and Rwandan officials. The rebel group coalition said in a statement that the EU actions were aimed at "obstructing the much-anticipated talks." Rwanda also said earlier in the day that it was cutting diplomatic ties with its former colonial ruler, Belgium, with Kigali accusing Brussels of attempting to "sustain its neo-colonial delusions." – DW

Our Take: Rwandan President Paul Kagame (a Regime Lap Dog) is using the EU as an excuse to walk away from the peace talks. But it is Rwanda who is funding the M23 "rebels" who are seizing towns along the border. In these towns are the processing plants where all of the rare earth minerals mined in the region are transported for refinement, before being sent to the market where they are purchased by the largest corporations in the world – Apple, Sony, Lockheed Martin, etc.

Controlling these towns is a foothold to controlling the minerals, and the unmined rare earth minerals in the eastern DRC are estimated to be worth in excess of $24 trillion.

The globalist regime/cartel lost their monopoly over these minerals when President Trump froze the assets of Israeli oligarch Dan Gertler under Executive Order 13818 in December 2017. The mineral rights have since been stripped, piece by piece, by various courts and authorities; and it seems unlikely that the regime will regain control over these mineral rights through legal means.

Hence, the violence from M23 – backed by Kagame. –

A federal judge blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from military service on Tuesday, the latest in a string of legal setbacks for his sweeping agenda. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington, D.C., ruled that Trump's order to exclude transgender troops from military service likely violates their constitutional rights. She was the second judge of the day to rule against the administration, and both rulings came within hours of an extraordinary conflict as Trump called for impeaching a third judge who temporarily blocked deportation flights, drawing a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts. Reyes, who was nominated by President Joe Biden, delayed her order until Friday morning to give the administration time to appeal. "The court knows that this opinion will lead to heated public debate and appeals. In a healthy democracy, both are positive outcomes,” Reyes wrote. “We should all agree, however, that every person who has answered the call to serve deserves our gratitude and respect.” – U.S. News & World Report

AND

The dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development by billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency likely violated the Constitution, a federal judge ruled Tuesday as he indefinitely blocked DOGE from making further cuts to the agency. The order requires the Trump administration to restore email and computer access to all employees of USAID, including those put on administrative leave, though it stops short of reversing firings or fully resurrecting the agency. In one of the first DOGE lawsuits against Musk himself, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland rejected the Trump administration’s position that Musk is merely President Donald Trump’s adviser. Musk’s public statements and social media posts demonstrate that he has “firm control over DOGE,” the judge found pointing to an online post where Musk said he had “fed USAID into the wood chipper.” The judge said it’s likely that USAID is no longer capable of performing some of its statutorily required functions. – AP News

Our Take: Judges have no say in any of these matters.

Collision course.

Tear the whole artifice down. –

BONUS ITEMS

Several Tesla vehicles were deliberately set on fire at a service center in Las Vegas, with the attack involving Molotov cocktails and gunfire. The Las Vegas police have described it as a 'targeted attack' involving political graffiti. Meanwhile, a website named Dogequest has emerged, doxxing Tesla owners across the U.S., encouraging them to sell their cars or remain on a public list. Authorities are investigating these incidents, which have led to public discussions on social media regarding the motives, possibly linked to political sentiments against Tesla's CEO Elon Musk. – Grok

POTUS: "One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada. Now, this was Trudeau – good old Justin. I call him 'Governor Trudeau.' His people were nasty and they weren't telling the truth." – Rapid Response 47

Thank you for reading today's Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

