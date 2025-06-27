The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, June 26th ...

A bill to deport illegal immigrants convicted of driving while under the influence (DUI) netted the support of 37 House Democrats on Thursday. The bill was introduced by conservative Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., and passed by a 246 to 160 vote. No Republican voted against the bill, and it was opposed by 160 Democrats. Democrats who voted for the legislation include Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as moderate Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., Don Davis, D-N.C., and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., among others. – Fox News

Our Take: Call me old fashioned, but I feel like illegal aliens should be deported even when they don't drive drunk. –

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a South Carolina woman and Planned Parenthood do not have a legal right, known as standing, to bring a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s decision to exclude Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid program on the basis that the organization provides abortions. By a vote of 6-3, the court, in an opinion written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, held that a provision of the Medicaid Act requiring states to ensure that Medicaid patients can obtain care from “any qualified provider” does not create the kind of clear and unambiguous right required under the Supreme Court’s cases to allow private lawsuits alleging violations of the provision. The decision means that the lawsuit by Julie Edwards, who had been treated by Planned Parenthood and sought “to shift all [her] gynecological and reproductive health care there,” cannot move forward – and she therefore cannot challenge the state’s decision to exclude Planned Parenthood from Medicaid. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the court’s ruling, in an opinion joined by the court’s two other Democratic appointees, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. She contended that with Thursday’s decision, “the project of stymying one of the country’s great civil rights laws continues.” – SCOTUS Blog

AND

The final day of the Supreme Court term is going to be a big one. Six major rulings related to President Donald Trump and birthright citizenship, LGBTQ+ schoolbooks and online porn will be released in one final decision drop on June 27. Most anticipated is whether the court will allow Trump to enforce his changes to birthright citizenship while his new policy is being litigated. The ruling could make it harder for judges to block any of the president’s policies. Other decisions will determine if health insurers have to cover certain medicines and services, like HIV-preventive medication and cholesterol-lowering drugs, and whether a federal program that subsidizes phone and internet services through carrier fees is constitutional. The Supreme Court still has to decide the last of three cases brought this year by religious groups. The justices will say if parents should be allowed to remove their elementary school children from class when storybooks with LGBTQ+ characters are being read. The court’s pending opinion on Louisiana’s congressional districts could impact the 2026 elections as well as affect states’ ability to consider race when drawing legislative boundaries. The court has already issued major rulings on guns, treatments for transgender minors, “reverse discrimination,” South Carolina's effort to defund Planned Parenthood, and how the Americans with Disabilities Act does or doesn’t protect retirees and help students who need specialized learning plans. – USA Today

Our Take: In 2016, President Trump ran on overturning Roe and giving abortion decisions back to the states. Getting the federal government out of such matters.

Promises made, promises kept. Yesterday’s Supreme Court just firmly solidified these decision rights remain at the state level. If this is your issue, you need to fight it in the states. Come to Colorado — it’s ground zero as they enshrined taxpayer funded baby murder into the state constitution after Roe.

Today is a big day for the High Court. What the media is calling the “Birthright Citizenship” decision will drop, but it’s what we should all be referring to as the “Nationwide Injunction” case.

This case is about Presidential authority and whether district courts that get their authority and limited jurisdiction from Congress can halt the President’s agenda at home and abroad. (Madness.)

From NBC News, “What the court says about so-called nationwide injunctions could have wide-ranging impacts, with judges frequently ruling against Trump on his broad use of executive power. The court also has the option of side-stepping a decision on that issue and instead taking up the merits of the plan.”

NBC admits that the matter before SCOTUS is not about birthright citizenship, but they still call it the birthright citizenship case and, if the decision doesn’t go their way, they will spread hysteria about birthright citizenship because that is how this goes.

Also note how NBC says the court has the option of ignoring the matter before them and taking up the merits of Trump’s birthright citizenship plan. Really? Has it been fully briefed? Is NBC seriously suggesting that the Supreme Court can just claim the authority to direct US immigration and naturalization policy without lower courts finding the facts and without even a briefing by all the parties? (Actually, it’s not surprising that NBC would suggest that. They’re authoritarian AF over there.)

In addition to the matter of nationwide injunctions, the court has five other cases pending:

Can parents opt out their elementary kids from gay and trans books and instruction? Insane that this is even a question.

Can the FCC delegate funding authority to a private nonprofit, or does that violate the Constitution's nondelegation doctrine? Insane that this is even a question.

Does the Affordable Care Act's preventive care task force have legal authority despite not being given any legal authority under the constitution? Insane and hilarious, and gets at the whole “independent agency” nonsense Brian and I have been discussing lately.

Is Louisiana gerrymandering lawful? This is the case where they talked about drawing districts to protect Speaker of the US House Mike Johnson during orals. I hate it. End the parties.

Can Texas require photo ID age-verification to access online porn, and does “modern age-gating tech” pass constitutional muster? Porn or no porn, I hope we can find some limitations on digital intrusions.

Buckle up. It’s going to be a weird day. –

A four-way telephone conversation between United States President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer occurred directly after the American assault on Iran's nuclear installations. According to a source familiar with the discussion's substance, Israel Hayom learned that all participants expressed extreme enthusiasm regarding the B-2 bomber mission results and were experiencing what the source characterized as "euphoria." Yet the tremendous satisfaction among the four leaders derived not merely from operational achievements but also from their future strategic planning. President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu aim to swiftly pursue fresh peace arrangements with Arab states as part of Abraham Accords expansion. – Israel Hayom

Our Take: This story was making the rounds yesterday, so I jumped on to the Badlands Media stream covering Karoline Leavitt’s White House Press Conference to do a live dig and determine it’s feasibility.

What I determined is that — based on the five-pointed plan listed in this article — I’m skeptical that this is the actual agreement that Steve Witkoff has alluded to, because it does not require Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood, and does not restore the Israeli-Palestinian borders to 1967 conditions — the non-negotiable sticking points for the Saudis to join the Accords.

I could end up being wrong, but that's my instinctive take.

On top of all that, as this story was being published, US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack was sitting down in Riyadh for a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, suggesting that the details of this deal — or, at least the optics of the deal — are still being developed.

I fully expect a deal to be announced, I just don’t think it will be the one being leaked to Israeli media. –

North Korea is opening a beach resort that its leader Kim Jong Un hopes will boost tourism in the secretive communist regime, state media reports. Wonsan Kalma on the east coast will open to domestic tourists on 1 July, six years after it was due to be completed. It is unclear when it will welcome foreigners. Kim grew up in luxury in Wonsan, where many of the country's elite have private villas, and has been trying to transform the town, which once hosted a missile testing site. State media KCNA claims the resort can accomodate up to 20,000 visitors, occupying a 4km (2.5 mile) stretch of beach, with hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and a water park - none of which can be verified. Heavily sanctioned for decades for its nuclear weapons programme, North Korea is among the poorest countries in the world. It pours most of its resources into its military, monuments and landmarks - often in Pyongyang - that embellish the image and cult of the Kim family that has run the country since 1948. – BBC

Our Take:

The MSM lied to us about Kim Jong Un.

(Why do people continue to listen to them?)

P.S. Trump-a-Mania, brother! –

The Trump administration has discussed offering Iran access to as much as $30 billion in foreign-backed investment to develop a civilian nuclear energy program, as part of a broader diplomatic push to reengage Tehran in nuclear negotiations, according to a CNN report citing multiple sources familiar with the talks. The reported discussions, which include easing sanctions and unfreezing restricted Iranian funds, come amid ongoing efforts by Washington to reestablish indirect communication with Iran following a volatile two-week period marked by military strikes involving Israel, the US, and Iran. Central to the American proposal is a non-negotiable condition: Iran must agree to cease all uranium enrichment. While Iran has repeatedly asserted its need to enrich uranium for peaceful energy purposes, Washington has floated the idea of Tehran importing enriched uranium—similar to the model employed by the United Arab Emirates. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: [Wednesday] night on the Power Hour, I said the next stage of the narrative was going to be a sharp US pivot in favor of allowing Iran to move full speed ahead into the acceleration of a civilian nuclear energy program.

Today, the very based, redpilled (and entirely retarded) alt. Media call that very pivot “bizarre and unexpected” when it was the most logical, ethical and predictable path forward, and the only one that combines a reading of Donald Trump’s plans for the new American Golden Age with the reality of the Sovereign Alliance and the transition into a multipolar world.

So, why didn’t they know this was coming?

Well, for starters, despite the alt. Media branding themselves as standing opposed to the Fake News media industrial complex, they spent the better part of the last week convincing their respective audiences that Trump was guiding us directly into the path of WW3 due to the fact that they were taking the reported actuals disseminated by the very media apparatus they seek to supplant at face value.

Additionally, one of the underlying threads to the continued retardation (and I do mean that in a literal, temporal sense of the word,) of the Con Inc and alt. Media doom brigades is their foundational belief that Trump fell ass backwards into the most enduring and successful political and cultural movement in American history.

This renders them completely blind to the bigger picture of his moves, and those who are assisting him on the global game board, as they apply this same surface level framing to the ‘New Axis’ who are actually the ‘New Allies’ represented by Russia, China and yes, Iran.

Now, why did those of us tracking the real war know it was coming, aside from trusting Trump?

Because Trump has simultaneously been pushing a denuclearization narrative while very literally forwarding the polar opposite on an actual level.

From recent nuclear executive orders to DOE appointments and the restarting of some of the most infamous nuclear sites in history (think Three Mile Island,) Trump has been setting a foundation for RE-nuclearization.

I have been arguing for several years that the Nuclear Narrative has been a Hegelian Nightmare programmed into the Collective American Mind in the wake of the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations specifically to curtail what was meant to be a century of rapid American growth and abundance.

This is the narrative Trump and his Sovereign Alliance compatriots are in the process of disentangling worldwide.

So, does it make sense that Trump is saying Iran can never have a nuke while now offering to help fund their civilian nuclear program?

Of course not. Unless you know that DE-nuclearization is the story, and RE-nuclearization is the actual.

If you are analyzing the War of Stories as anything other than that, you are hopelessly behind.

If you are resorting to decodes with no underlying understanding of the WHY inherent in them, you are frozen in time.

We’re in a Timeline War … and we’re winning. –

In an interview with Channel 12, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel launched its war against Iran without knowing whether US President Donald Trump would participate in the offensive. However, he noted that Israel was confident the US would assist in defending the country. “In defense, we knew they [the US] were with us — and they did an amazing job,” Katz said. Katz also admitted that Israel does not know the location of all of Iran’s enriched uranium but claimed its military strikes destroyed Tehran’s enrichment capabilities. “The uranium itself, the material, was not a target for attack,” he said. Reiterating comments he made to other news outlets, Katz said Israel would have assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “if he had been in our sights.” – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz is saying the quiet part out loud — as these radical zealots in Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet so often do.

Perhaps Katz thinks he is giving narrative shielding to Netanyahu and Trump, but the reality is that he is actually affirming speculation that the timing of the attack was entirely political. The underlying implication is that a thorough discussion had not occurred with the White House, and that the Israelis were acting alone and not as part of a coordinated effort, as Netanyahu has claimed.

Much like October 7, I think that when the truth of these developments reach the light of day, it will reveal that it was Machiavellian ambitions driving the plot as much as anything else, and the rest of the world will view the entire situation, in hindsight, very differently than it has up until now. –

***

Another Take:

Katz is off the reservation. –

The Trump administration launched its latest attack on judges, targeting all 15 judges on the Maryland federal bench, continuing the ongoing feud between the executive and judicial branches that has persisted since President Donald Trump began his second term. The U.S. Department of Justice filed its complaint earlier this week in response to the Maryland court’s habeas corpus filed last month by its Chief Judge George L. Russell III. In what the Justice Department called an “egregious example of judicial overreach,” the brief order requires every apparent illegal immigration case be granted a temporary injunction “upon its filing, and its terms shall remain in effect until 4 p.m. on the second business day following the filing of the Petition, unless the terms of this Order are further extended by the presiding judge,” per the order. The Trump administration viewed the order as the work of district court judges who “have used and abused their equitable powers” to undermine Trump’s immigration policy enforcement. – Desert News

Our Take: Trump suing all the federal judges in Maryland, and the case is moving forward. Also, “Trump Escalates War on the Judiciary” is hilarious spin. The district courts declared war on Trump before he was elected, and it’s time this showdown happens.

Last night, Margot Cleveland reported that the case has been referred to the Fourth Circuit because, as previously stated, all the judges in the District are defendants. LOL. Such a boss move. Hilarious and classic Trump.

Federal district courts get their authority from Congress, and they have very much been acting outside that authority in recent months. I look forward to seeing where this goes…

It’s likely to go to SCOTUS and mess up the justices vacation plans.

–

US President Donald Trump’s privately owned investment company held preliminary talks this spring with an Israeli real estate developer about branding and managing a new hotel being built in Tel Aviv, the New York Times reported Wednesday. According to the report, Eric Trump, the president’s son, met with the heads of the Nitsba Holdings about investing in the under-construction Sarona Hotel, expected to become Israel’s tallest hotel when it opens. Such a deal would likely emblaze the Trump name along the top of the Tel Aviv skyline. The talks took place several weeks before Israel launched its preemptive strike against Iran’s nuclear program, which joined by the United States when Trump ordered strikes on the Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities. Trump is under fire for using his presidency to mix national and personal interests to an extent that is unprecedented in US history. The report said that a Trump property in Israel could impact American diplomatic decisions, while also serving as a target for anti-American terror groups. Since Trump took office in January, the Trump Organization has already struck property branding deals in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, the report noted. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: The tallest tower in Tel Aviv? Sounds on brand for The Trump Organization.

This could also be a misdirection play as part of a long term strategic negotiation, though the timing of Eric’s trip makes me think he is getting it at a discount – given that Tel Aviv has [purportedly] been under attack for the past two weeks. –

With President Donald Trump’s July 4 deadline drawing near, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told POLITICO on Tuesday night he believes the Senate is “on a path” to start voting on the megabill Friday. But he’s got several fires to put out first. For one, he’s under immense pressure to water down the Medicaid provisions the Senate GOP is counting on for hundreds of billions of dollars worth of savings. Speaker Mike Johnson is warning in private that Senate Republicans could cost House Republicans their majority next year if they try to push through the deep Medicaid cuts in the current Senate version, according to three people granted anonymity to describe the matter. – Politico

Our Take: It is, after all, Mike Johnson's package. –

The claim that has been adopted by the United States, Israel and its European partners, that the attack on Iran was a “pre-emptive” attempt to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, is demonstrably false. It holds about as much weight as the allegations against Iraq’s Saddam Hussein in 2003 and this war of aggression is just as illegal. For the best part of four decades, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been claiming that Iran is on the verge of acquiring a nuclear weapon. Yet, every single attempt to strike a deal which would bring more monitoring and restrictions to Iran’s nuclear program has been systematically dismantled by Israel and its powerful lobbying groups in Western capitals. In order to properly assess Israel’s attack on Iran, we have to establish the facts in this case. The Israeli leadership claim to have launched a pre-emptive strike, but have presented no evidence to support their allegations that Iran was on the verge of acquiring a nuclear weapon. Simply stating this does not serve as proof, it is a claim, similar to how the US told the world Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. – RT

Our Take: Yesterday, Steve Bannon – aka Chris Paul’s dad – gave the closest thing we’ll probably ever get to a Chris Paul rant from a Trump insider, when he called the Iran nuclear weapons program a “MacGuffin.”

“A plot device that is used to drive the narrative forward, but has no basis in reality.”

Really? How interesting. (Chris Paul’s dad, indeed.)

We have had similar discussions on countless Badlands Media shows since the beginning of the 12 Days War, but what was also notable about that particular rant from Bannon was the mention of the Mossad angle, which we also hit on during Wednesday night’s Devolution Power Hour.

It seems like Chris Paul is right (again): if we, as movement, continue to push the envelope toward truth— as best as we understand it— the rest of the world will eventually catch up. (We don’t need to “lie” to the normies in order to wake them up.) —

BONUS ITEMS

President Trump won a higher percentage of the Latino vote in 2024 than previously believed and came within striking distance of capturing a historic majority of those voters, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of the election results. Why it matters: The analysis confirms what early exit polls hinted: Kamala Harris dramatically underperformed previous Democratic presidential candidates among Latinos, a rapidly growing and once-solidly Democratic voting bloc that has taken a big swing toward Republicans. The big picture: Pew's analysis of election data shows that Trump won 48% of Latino voters — a group that had soundly rejected him in 2020 and 2016 — and that it was a crucial factor in his victory. – Axios

Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old nicknamed “Big Balls” who was working in the Department of Government Efficiency, has landed a new role at the Social Security Administration. Coristine, who was hired by Elon Musk to join the DOGE team, recently left the White House but a Social Security Administration spokesperson confirmed he has since joined the agency as a special government employee. “Edward Coristine joined the Social Security Administration this week as a special government employee,” spokesperson Stephen McGraw told WIRED. “His work will be focused on improving the functionality of the Social Security website and advancing our mission of delivering more efficient service to the American people.” – The Independent

A 42-year-old Brookhaven man who worked for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration service has been charged with soliciting bribes from immigrants and making false promises about what steps he would — or even could — take to help them with their immigration cases. Amara Dukuly, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Liberia, most recently accepted $6,000 in cash from a confidential informant posing as a Tajikistani immigrant, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in Philadelphia’s federal court Thursday. During an April meeting in a Walmart parking lot in Eddystone, the complaint said, the informant — who was secretly being audio and videotaped — gave Dukuly the money, and Dukuly said he would use it to pay his connections in the government and help make the man’s record “clean.” Dukuly told the man that doing so could help improve his chances of having his immigration paperwork approved, the complaint said. It quoted Dukuly saying: “Me, fight hard. Fix inside. Clean. With these people, clean.” Dukuly then took no action to address the man’s case, the complaint said.

– The Philadelphia Inquirer

Federal prosecutors on Thursday told a judge that the Trump administration will begin removal proceedings against Kilmar Abrego Garcia to deport him a country other than his native El Salvador if he is released from a Tennessee jail. When U.S. Magistrate Judge Paula Xinis asked about the timing of the removal: "30 seconds or 30 days or 30 months…," a federal prosecutor answered that he could only say the removal was not "imminent." Xinis has scheduled a hearing on the matter for July 7. The Justice Department announced Thursday evening that Abrego Garcia will face trial on smuggling charges. "This defendant has been charged with horrific crimes, including trafficking children, and will not walk free in our country again," a Justice Department spokesperson told Fox News. – Fox News

