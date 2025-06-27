Badlands Media

11h

Jon - "Call me old fashioned, but I feel like illegal aliens should be deported even when they don't drive drunk." The willingness to "settle" for a step in the right direction seems to be equal parts "compromise" and "promise of improvement". I guess the key is to not stop at the small victories but to build on them.

@Ashe - thank you for the Prayer Guide for today! It is helpful to be able to "look the opposition in the eye" so to speak!

If the Bible is true (I use "if" for rhetorical reasons) then our battle is first and foremost a spiritual one. And the arch-villain is not some goofy guy with a pitchfork but an expert in deceit and division and diversionary tactics. False flags, false narratives, false teaching, false signs and wonders! To Ghost's point: in hindsight (after all the lies are exposed) it will all look very different!

Thank you BNB team and commenters!

12hEdited

Truth will set you free... GBPH: "It seems like Chris Paul is right (again): if we, as movement, continue to push the envelope toward truth— as best as we understand it— the rest of the world will eventually catch up. (We don’t need to “lie” to the normies in order to wake them up.) — GhostofBasedPatrickHenry"

And as always: "P.S. Trump-a-Mania, brother! – GhostofBasedPatrickHenry"

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

