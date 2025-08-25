The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from the weekend that was …

Former FBI agent and Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam says prosecutors may be able to build a criminal subversion or racketeering case against government officials who carried out the Russiagate scandal. "I think also what we have to start looking at is things like subversion," Gilliam said on the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "You know, subversion, like treason and insurrection...these are all criminal actions that there's law for." Just the News reported Thursday that newly declassified memos show federal prosecutors gathered evidence from James Comey's top lieutenants that the former director authorized the leak of classified information to reporters just before the 2016 election, but they declined to bring criminal charges. The bombshell revelations involving ex-FBI general counsel James Baker and ex-Comey chief of staff James Rybicki were memorialized in documents that FBI Director Kash Patel discovered earlier this year, but the passages were originally redacted by the Justice Department in versions sent to Congress earlier this month. Attorney General Pam Bondi intervened and eliminated the redactions, dispatching new versions of the memos this week to the House and Senate Judiciary committees. – Just the News.

Our Take: Well this sure is interesting.

The latest info from John Solomon reveals that in March of 2017, John Durham (yes, that John Durham) was tasked with investigating the leak of classified info to the NYT. His investigation revealed that James Baker leaked it with the instruction and authorization of James Comey.

Durham recommended "NO prosecution of Baker or anyone else..."

Why would he not recommend prosecution?

Seems odd… –

Vice President JD Vance is defending the federal government’s investigation into former national security adviser John Bolton, as Democrats slam the FBI’s search of his home last Friday as a politically targeted attack. But Vance also made it clear he couldn’t say what Bolton might have done. “I’ll let the FBI speak to that,” Vance told NBC’s Kristen Welker in an interview that aired Sunday on “Meet the Press.” “Classified documents are certainly part of it. But I think that there’s a broad concern about, about Ambassador Bolton. They’re going to look into it. And like I said, if there’s no crime here, we’re not going to prosecute it.” Bolton, who served as Trump’s top national security official for 17 months during the president’s first term before parting ways in September 2019, emerged as a key critic of the president in recent years. The two sides clashed over a tell-all memoir Bolton published in 2020, which the Trump administration Department of Justice sued to block due to his purported use of classified material. The acrimony has only increased. “There will be celebrations in the Kremlin” if Trump is elected, Bolton told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki during the presidential campaign last February. – Politico

Our Take: The FBI's raid on John Bolton's Maryland lair is a seismic declaration and another in an escalating and cascading series of Actual-Narrative Hybrid Deployments. It's also a deliberate thrust into the heart of the American Deep State, marking the dawn of the Accountability Phase.

As Kash Patel, now wielding the FBI's reins, declares "NO ONE is above the law," this isn't mere enforcement; it's a retroactive and forward-looking cypher, encoding long-buried truths while projecting the inexorable march toward justice, seeding the Collective Mind with the notion that the illusions of the past are crumbling under the weight of revelation.

Consider the game theory at play, here.

Bolton, that mustachioed avatar of endless war, stands as the first major domino in this cascade, allowing Donald Trump to maintain pristine Narrative Shielding against cries of partisanship in these nascent stages of the Justice Phase.

By targeting a figure from his own first administration — a Deep State NeoCon embedded like a thorn in the side of sovereignty — Trump retroactively signals the depth and duration of the plan, a masterful infiltration where associations with such war hawks were not capitulations, but calculated proximities, absorbing their venom to later expel it, turning the enemy's own ranks into unwitting vectors for their undoing.

In the War of Stories, characters serve as cognitive cyphers, templates that forward mass awakening.

Bolton is the prime exemplar of modern False Conservatism, birthed in the smoldering aftermath of 9/11—a rebranded Bush-era NeoConservatism that peddled interventionism as patriotism, draping endless wars in the flag while bleeding us dry.

He embodies the failed crusades of U.S. hegemony, the forced alchemy that transmuted American exceptionalism into globalist overreach, which Trump has been methodically untangling since his descent on that golden escalator, weaving peace where they sowed chaos, unification in the place of false unity.

And herein lies the bicameral beauty, in the temporal sense of the word: Bolton's reemergence into the spotlight retroactively codifies Trump's shadow war on war itself, the dissolution of the American Deep State Establishment and its New World Order dreams.

It also affirms his true mission, aligned with the theorized Sovereign Alliance — a Trinity of Trump, Putin and Xi, guardians of multipolarity working against unipolar tyranny — where peace is not a burden, but a weapon forged in restraint and revelation.

And the timing?

It's nothing if not auspicious, deployed on the doorstep of the 9/11 anniversary, that original sin of the modern era and just before the premiere of Brad Zerbo's Codex 9/11, an awakening MOAB poised to unravel the psyops that birthed a paradigm.

As the arcs converge, the shatterings accelerate, inverting the Hegelian Dialectic once more: the Deep State's desperation to conceal only hastens their exposure.

Peace will mark the death of war ... and all those who subsist on it.

–

***

Another Take: Will this be John Bolton’s most viral tweet? Probably. Could that have been predicted?

Yes. So why was this the message one side or the other wanted to see?

–

***

One More Take:

In which job(s) did Bolton help plan coup d’états?

1981–1983: General Counsel, then Assistant Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

1983–1985: Partner, Covington & Burling (law firm)

1985–1989: Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legislative Affairs, U.S. Department of Justice

1989–1993: Assistant Secretary for International Organization Affairs, U.S. Department of State

1993–1999: Partner, Lerner, Reed, Bolton & McManus (law firm)

1997–2001: Vice President, American Enterprise Institute (AEI)

2001–2005: Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs

2005–2006: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

2007–2018: Of Counsel, Kirkland & Ellis (law firm); Foreign Policy Adviser to Mitt Romney (2012)

2018–2019: National Security Advisor to the President

His first role in government was USAID? LOL. Also, his law firms should sound familiar from earlier this year:

Legacy media is focusing on this raid being about (solely) the leaks related to John Bolton’s book; maybe, but it’s also possible we’re going to evaluate his entire portfolio of criminal conduct.

Get him under oath, STAT. [Clip Link] –

Former US President Bill Clinton proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin a joint US-Russian effort against international terrorism, according to recently declassified records of their first summit. The transcript for the exchange, which took place at the Kremlin on June 4, 2000, was released on Thursday following a Freedom of Information lawsuit filed by the National Security Archive, an independent research institute at George Washington University. According to the minutes, Clinton asked Putin, “What about anti-terrorism cooperation between our countries, particularly against Usama bin Laden?” He then proposed a “coordinated strategy” between Washington and Moscow. – RT

Our Take: Funny how this managed to remain hidden from public knowledge during the early days of the first Trump administration. It certainly would have diffused a lot of the public gaslighting that painted Putin as some evil dictator. Imagine how the media landscape focused on Putin would have evolved with the optics of Putin collaborating with Bill Clinton in the backdrop?

But this also reinforces what I've heard Burning Bright say many times: Putin was fighting al-Qaida and ISIS long before we were. ("We" technically unleashed the radicalized mujahideen during Operation Cyclone in the 1970's and 80's, as

covered in

.)

These people are liars. The goal is not to get them to start telling the truth.

The goal is to expose their corruption so their influence over the public is lost.

–

President Donald Trump announced on Aug. 22 that the U.S. government has taken a 10% stake in Intel, the struggling U.S. chipmaker company. “It is my Great Honor to report that the United States of America now fully owns and controls 10% of INTEL, a Great American Company that has an even more incredible future,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post. “I negotiated this Deal with Lip-Bu Tan, the Highly Respected Chief Executive Officer of the Company.” At various points during the day, Trump said the U.S. shares would be valued at $10 and $11 billion, without providing details. “The United States paid nothing for these Shares, and the Shares are now valued at approximately $11 Billion Dollars,” he wrote. “This is a great Deal for America and, also, a great Deal for INTEL.” Earlier, during an Oval Office meeting, he told reporters the value of the shares would be worth $10 billion.– USA Today

Our Take: First the DOD becomes the largest shareholder of MP Minerals (owning 40% of the shares).

Now the US becomes the largest shareholder of Intel (owning 10% of the shares).

The US has federalized both rare earth minerals and the products rare earth minerals are used to make. –

CODEX 9/11 is a groundbreaking documentary that smashes the official narrative of September 11th into a thousand pieces and scatters it to the winds.

Written, researched and narrated by Brad Zerbo , Codex 9/11 will never have you look at that fateful day the same again. Streaming now, free to all audiences. – Badlands Media

Our Take: Following the world premiere of Codex 9/11, Brad Zerbo joined me for a wide-ranging discussion on the ultimate Truth Community Narrative – how 24 years of context have come together at the perfect time ...

… and where we go from here. [Full Episode] –

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iranian nuclear sites from U.S. strikes angered President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the decision and a White House official. Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will no longer serve as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The firing is the latest upheaval in military leadership and in the country’s intelligence agencies, coming a few months after details of the preliminary assessment leaked to the media. It found that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months by the U.S. strikes, contradicting assertions from Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a news conference following the June strikes, Hegseth lambasted the press for what he claimed was an anti-military bias but did not offer any direct evidence of the destruction of Iranian nuclear production facilities. – AP News

Our Take: This headline should read, "Trump fires general..." He denied the success of Top Gun: Maverick 2 - IRL. –

Plans for China’s so-called “super embassy” in London have been delayed after UK officials demanded clarification over “greyed-out sections” of its design and Beijing refused to disclose further details, according to the Financial Times. China has slammed the move. The project, dubbed a “super embassy” in British media, would be the largest such compound in Europe. It has faced multiple bureaucratic setbacks since Beijing first applied for a permit in 2022. On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the UK voiced “serious concern” over the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s postponement, saying Beijing had followed all “customary diplomatic practices” and relevant procedures in its application and had provided comprehensive answers to the questions posed by British officials. “It is an international obligation of the host country to provide support and facilitation for the construction of diplomatic premises,” the spokesperson stated, noting that the UK is also planning to erect a new building for its own embassy in Beijing. On Friday, the Financial Times reported that Beijing had refused to “identify… the rationale and justification” for the “greyed out” Cultural Exchange Building and Embassy House in the compound layout, despite a request from Housing Secretary Angela Rayner. – RT

Our Take: Oh no.

London is suddenly getting a taste of its own medicine? Being colonized by a foreign hostile nation? MI6 now has foreign intelligence groups in its backyard, running covert operations?

Keep in mind that both the CIA and Mossad, along with all of Five Eyes, was birthed from the uterus of British Intelligence – which (I believe) was originally the East India Trading Company, and mutated in 1873 under acts of Parliament that formally dissolved one and created the other.

So, whenever you decry the subversive malice of Langley, realize that you are actually decrying MI6. And, whatever Xi is doing in London, at the very least he is diverting the attention of MI6 and Five Eyes away from the rest of the world – and forcing them to focus on domestic events.

That is a net-positive for the world. –

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has started "real-time reporting of adverse event data," according to an announcement from the head of the agency. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary described the move as "radical transparency" on his X account on Friday. The agency said the change is a "significant step forward in modernizing" the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). “Adverse event reporting should be fast, seamless and transparent,” said Makary in a statement. “People who navigate the government’s clunky adverse event reporting websites should not have to wait months for that information to become public. We’re closing that waiting period and will continue to streamline the process from start to finish.” The FDA, which is under the Department of Health and Human Services led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., defines an adverse event as "any undesirable experience associated with the use of a medical product in a patient." – Just the News

Our Take: It would be a revelation for normies to learn that the FDA adverse event data isn’t reported in real time. The FDA costs Americans billions of dollars a year, around $60B over the past 10 years according to conservative estimates.

Yet, we’re being told that they don’t have real time data?

We’re also told that we know vaccines are safe and effective because of the FDA and how awesome they are. But, here we are in 2025, just now setting the expectation that the agency will start tracking adverse events in real time?

Why weren’t we doing that before?

With accurate health data, the MAHA revolution will accelerate. It’s way easier to drive change when you have reliable data. –

Syria will print the banknotes for its redesigned and revalued currency in Russia, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources. Damascus recently decided to give the severely devalued Syrian pound a makeover and remove two zeroes from the currency in order to ease transactions and restore confidence. The Syrian pound has lost over 99% of its value since 2011, falling from 50 to around 10,000 per US dollar, crippling transactions and money transfers. On Friday, Central Bank Governor Abdelkader Husrieh announced plans for a new currency aimed at “strengthening customer confidence” and easing foreign transactions, calling the move a “necessity.” Damascus reached a deal with Russian state-owned firm Goznak to print the new notes, according to two bankers and another source with alleged knowledge of the plans. The agreement was reportedly finalized during Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaiban’s visit to Moscow in late July. Goznak printed the Syrian currency during the rule of former President Bashar Assad, who was ousted last year in an offensive led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Assad, a close Moscow ally, was replaced by HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. – RT

Our Take: At face value, this story may seem a bit confusing.

Vladimir Putin has demonstrated that he is dear friends with former Syrian President, Bashar Al-Assad, most recently when he had the Russian military exfiltrate Assad and his family from the airbase Russia maintained on the Syrian coast in Latakia. The Assad family now lives in Moscow.

So why would Putin help Al-Jolani? It is Putin who is printing this money, under Goznak. Goznak is a Russian central bank that consists of 8 branches: (2) printing factories, (2) mints, (2) paper mills, a printing house, and a R&D lab.

The "Goznak" moniker was created by the Bolsheviks in 1919, renaming the Department of State Currency Production. It existed as a "state enterprise" until Putin signed a decree in 2014 transforming it into a joint-stock company that is 100% owned by the state. In 2008, Putin included it on a List of strategic organizations in Russia, along with nearly 200 other entities.

This move makes more sense when you consider that it runs parallel to Trump negotiating the peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was reported earlier this month that part of this deal would include Turkey providing Syria with natural gas through a pipeline from Azerbaijan.

All of these moves subvert efforts by the Israelis to further destabilize Syria so it can be arbitrarily balkanized into four or five countries — likely with the intent of annexing the southern state(s) in its ambitions for Greater Israel. The balkanization could also spread to other countries, as people see it as an opportunity for new governance. The excitement of the moment would blind the people to the reality that balkanizing in the face of a hostile Israel will make the expansionist project that much more easier to achieve.

If lines on the map are to be redrawn, it should be done during peace time. Otherwise, you are acting under duress and not [necessarily] from an objectively principled baseline.

If lines on the map are to be redrawn, the threat in the equation must be neutralized to allow for peaceful deliberations. Whether it can be done diplomatically is the question. –

African nations are calling for the world map to be redrawn to show the “greatness of the continent”. The African Union has said most maps skew the size of land masses, making Africa seem much smaller compared with other countries and continents. The 55-nation bloc has thrown its weight behind campaigners who argue that the distortion leads to a downplaying of the scale and importance of the continent, as well as making America and Europe look larger than they are. The Mercator projection, which has been in use since the 16th century and is one of the world’s most common maps, makes Africa look comparatively small as it inflates land masses further from the equator. That means that Greenland looks almost the same size as Africa when, in reality, it is smaller than the Arabian Peninsula. Africa is 14 times larger. – The Telegraph

Our Take: Wait, the maps were falsified? Man, I hope that’s the only aspect of our physical existence about which they’ve lied to us. –

BONUS ITEMS

Postal services in several countries, including India, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Italy, have announced a pause in shipping many goods to the United States. The Washington Post reported that operators worldwide are suspending certain deliveries ahead of the end of a long-standing tariff exemption for packages under $800. According to CBS News, the changes are linked to a decree signed by President Donald Trump last month. Starting August 29, international goods that were previously exempt from tariffs under the de minimis rule, specifically items worth under $800, will now face import duties. Only letters, books, documents, and small gifts valued at less than $100 will remain exempt. – Hindustan Times

Astronomers have glimpsed the inner structure of a dying star in a rare kind of cosmic explosion called an "extremely stripped supernova." n a paper published today in Nature, Steve Schulze of Northwestern University in the United States and colleagues describe the supernova 2021yfj and a thick shell of gas surrounding it. Their findings support our existing theories of what happens inside massive stars at the end of their lives—and how they have shaped the building blocks of the universe we see today. Stars are powered by nuclear fusion—a process in which lighter atoms are squished together into heavier ones, releasing energy. Fusion happens in stages over the star's life. In a series of cycles, first hydrogen (the lightest element) is fused into helium, followed by the formation of heavier elements such as carbon. The most massive stars continue on to neon, oxygen, silicon and finally iron. – Phys.org

