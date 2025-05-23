The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, May 22nd...

Google launched its “state-of-the-art Veo 3 model”, and this new technology has taken social media by storm. People cannot stop generating videos that look realistic enough to be passed as real. People are choosing various subjects to create the videos - from standup comedians to street interviews. A series of videos showing news anchors giving ridiculous information in a serious tone is the latest inclusion in the list - it has spread both amusement and concerns among social media users. “General population is cooked. You can literally create news clips with Veo-3 now, what’s even real anymore?” an X user wrote and shared a video. It is generated with the prompt, “Generate a British TV news anchor saying: In shocking news, Jake Kaye Rowe Ling’s yacht sank with her on board after being attacked by orcas off the coast of Turkey.” — Hindustan Times

Our Take: New Ai tech just dropped. This video is made entirely using Ai.

Imagine the capability the world's military and intel community has if this is what us peasants are just now getting access to.

How might they use this?

Stay frosty… —

If you have changed your opinion on Israel and Gaza based on the reported antisemitic killing, then you are exactly the sort of sucker these narrative events target. Are we to pretend these are the sorts of narrative events that are only false flags sometimes? Who are we, truthers, to only think somethings are false flags and only we, because of our state of supposed enlightenment, can tell which ones are while the rest of the time, the TV is telling us the truth? Too many people have adopted the belief that because they support Republicans and are therefore on the right side of things, all the false flags and psyops are targeting someone else. Supporting Republicans means you already fell for it. It’s a Uniparty. Democrat and Republican, left and right, red and blue are both trying to hoodwink people for the same reason, ultimately. If you have spent your life obeying them, then you have been hoodwinked. We have all been hoodwinked before. — Chris Paul

Our Take: I've been arguing for some time that the belief in patriot plans operating on levels and layers we'll never be able to directly confirm does not contradict the need to move forward in the actualization and codification of our own sovereignty.

That begins in the mind, from which all micro and macro reality spins out.

Trump isn't "returning power back to" we, the people. He's telling us it's there for the taking. All we have to do is reach out and grab it.

Some have forgotten that WE are the power patriots are trying to project. And THEY are the power we are projecting.

Chris Paul never has.

Required reading. —

Ukraine’s armed forces used churches in Russia’s Kursk Region as strongholds during their failed incursion, President Vladimir Putin has said. He noted that many of the buildings suffered serious damage during the liberation of the region. Following a meeting with the heads of the region’s municipalities on Tuesday, Putin called on local authorities, including the acting Kursk governor, Aleksandr Khinshtein, to create a special program to assess the damage and submit proposals on how to restore the churches as well as repair associated buildings. During his trip to Kursk, which was only made public on Wednesday morning, the president emphasized the integral role of the Russian Orthodox Church, stating that it had “been with its people throughout history.” Putin’s visit to Kursk marked the first time the Russian president had traveled to the region since it was fully liberated from Kiev’s forces last month. Ukraine launched its incursion into the border region last August in what it claimed to be an attempt to seize territory as leverage for eventual peace negotiations. — RT

Our Take: The Ukrainians were converting Russian churches into bases, thus forcing the Russians to attack the churches in order to drive out the Ukrainians and reclaim Kursk?

Putin really is up against a cabal of God-hating satanists.

For the record, I do not expect there to be a ceasefire or a brokered peace. I expect that President Trump will voice his frustration with Zelensky and his ilk — that they refused to accept the peace that Steve Witkoff negotiated on their behalf — and walk away from the situation.

President Putin said that one of his conditions for ending the war was to address the root causes of the war, which would be the devil-worshipping psychopaths who took control of Kiev in 2014 with the Maidan Coup, and installed members of the Israeli Mafia as interim president until new "elections" could be held.

Both Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have said that they have no interest in negotiating peace with these animals, as doing so would only enable them to regroup, re-arm, and resume their aggressive campaign against Russia in a few short years.

To me, that signals that Putin and Lavrov believe Russia is on a "kill or capture" mission when it comes to Ukrainian leadership, and I don't expect any of these Ukrainian leaders to allow themselves to be taken alive, given the horrific crimes they have been committing in Crimea and eastern Ukraine over the past 11 years.

The satanic regime in Kiev must be destroyed. That is the divine mission on which Vladimir Putin is set, and why it is, indeed, "Righteous Russia." (h/t Burning Bright). —

Fox News secured a key victory this week for its defense in the defamation lawsuit filed against it by the electronic voting systems company Smartmatic. On Wednesday, a New York appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and granted the conservative cable news channel access to materials from the 2024 federal bribery indictment against several Smartmatic executives. Then on Thursday, Fox filed a 156-page brief outlining its arguments for a summary judgment, following on an initial request it made May 1. In August, three current and former Smartmatic executives, including the company’s co-founder and president Roger Piñate were charged in connection with an alleged bribery scheme in the Philippines. — The Wrap

Our Take: This is a pleasant surprise.

We all mocked Fox when the news broke of this voting vendor’s corruption, because Fox notoriously caved and settled with another (related) voting system vendor for more than three quarters of a million dollars.

They settled even though they had cause to believe that the vendor’s security promises were vaporware lies.

Remember when they told us the machines couldn’t connect to the Internet?

At least it looks like Fox is fighting back this time, and this news is encouraging.

Anyway, you guys should watch Why We Vote tonight (7:30pET). It’s going to be a good one. —

The Food and Drug Administration is telling Pfizer and Moderna to expand the warning labels on their COVID-19 vaccines about the risk of a possible heart injury side effect linked to the mRNA shots, primarily in teen boys and young men, citing findings from a study published last year and new agency data. Orders to expand the warnings were posted Wednesday by the FDA, in letters dated April 17 to Pfizer and BioNTech about their Comirnaty vaccine and Moderna about its Spikevax vaccine. Both vaccines previously carried warnings about how the risk of the heart side effects — which doctors call myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart) — looked to be higher in young men, generally within the first week after vaccination. While the earlier labels specified ages 18 to 24 years old for Moderna's vaccine and 12 to 17 years old for Pfizer's, the new warning will apply to males ages 16 to 25 for both vaccines. — CBS News

Our Take: All of us that had our YouTube channels taken away for saying this should sue.

We’re talking BILLIONS of dollars.

They must be held accountable for censoring and banning thousands of Americans for saying exactly this.

Myself included. Shut my job down instantly. And it was based on a lie.

—

Investigations continue into widespread voter fraud for the World Zionist Congress in the United States as ballots are tallied, even as preparations are underway for other countries to hold their local elections. The number of allegedly suspicious votes continues to rise, and more than 15,000 ballots are now likely to be thrown out, sources told The Times of Israel. When the election ended on May 4, it was believed that 10,200 votes would be disqualified. The new figure would represent more than six percent of the record 238,000 votes cast during the two-month online US vote. Results of the hotly contested online election are due at the end of May, although it is likely they will be delayed due to the investigation, a source said. The World Zionist Congress, created by Theodor Herzl in 1897 and often called “the parliament of the Jewish people,” is charged with budgeting more than $1 billion a year in allocations to various Jewish and Israeli causes.

— The Times of Israel

Our Take: ... could this be what Q meant by "saving Israel for last?" As in, last to be affected by election fraud?

I jest, but wouldn't it be hilarious if Jonathan Greenblatt and the ADL accused this WZO election of being antisemitic, and then Congress finally found the motivation to pass meaningful bipartisan legislation that solved all of the election integrity issues... for Israel and the Diaspora?

Seriously though, this might be the only way we actually get Congress to address election integrity. (Because both parties only seem to get animated and pass bipartisan bills when the thing they are voting on is related to Israel.)

—

THE woman who is accused of spitting in a US Attorney nominee's face during a live TV interview bragged about the brazen attack in taunting social media posts, prosecutors say. Emily Gabriella Sommer has been arrested after investigators tracked down her trolling posts targeting Donald Trump's former top prosecutor, Ed Martin. Investigators honed in on the woman after finding an X user with the name "lefttits" who said in multiple replies to Martin's posts, "That was me that spit in your face today." In the comments, the user bragged, "Hi, hello. A pleasure to hawk a dehydrated, pithy white foam spit into your face. "I only apologize that this city left me so dehydrated and unable to get water that I couldn't produce more to stain and drip down your face." The user then ended each reply with a smiling poop emoji. — The Sun

Our Take: There is something so vile and animalistic about spitting. It’s uncivilized and presents humans at their worst.

Within that context we find Emily Sommers, a privileged white woman who bragged about assaulting Ed Martin on Facebook.

That’s right, spitting is assault.

“The Department of Justice has charged her with one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official.”

What a dumbass. —

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign executive orders as soon as Friday that aim to jumpstart the nuclear energy industry by easing the regulatory process on approvals for new reactors and strengthening fuel supply chains, four sources familiar said. Facing the first rise in power demand in two decades from the boom in artificial intelligence, Trump declared an energy emergency on his first day in office. Chris Wright, the energy secretary, has said the race to develop power sources and data centers needed for AI is "Manhattan Project 2", referring to the massive U.S. program during World War II to develop atomic bombs. A draft summary of the orders said Trump will invoke the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to declare a national emergency over U.S. dependence on Russia and China for enriched uranium, nuclear fuel processing and advanced reactor inputs. — Reuters

Our Take: With all the chatter in the kaleidoscopic chaos of the Info War, I believe that some of the most signal-based narratives (and perhaps the actuals underlying them) get lost in the noise.

Given that Lt. General Steven Kwast is going a bit viral, on account of his excellent sit-down on the Shawn Ryan show, I thought it might be relevant to stitch together a few headlines from the last few weeks and bring them back around to what I think is one of THE keys to the Timeline War we currently have in the offing between the forces of light and darkness.

And yes, I do mean that quite literally.

First up, from Axios back on May 6: 'Scoop: White House seeks to hasten nuclear deployment'

This piece is essentially a narrative deployment by the machine to the machine about the nuclear acceleration push Donald Trump and those behind him are building the second administration atop.

And as I've been arguing for years, the foundations for this acceleration were actually put in place while many were sleeping, with Our Boy Blue, Joe Biden wittingly or unwittingly putting many of the parameters in place from a legal and institutional perspective to kick off the very energy transition and acceleration that is simultaneously rug-pulling the establishment, WEFian 'Green New Deal,' while replacing it with a truly green version of it that has the potential to completely transform American energy, which will in turn transform American life.

Next up, from the Financial Times early this week: 'Germany drops opposition to nuclear power in rapprochement with France'

"Rapprochement" is not only a strange word to use in this context, but one I'll applaud, albeit not for the reasons the System authors might think.

What we have in this particular deep dive is the full scale admission by the System itself that the Great Reset has been completely derailed ... again, with MUCH of that exposure and whiplash occurring under the supposed management of the Regime.

This feature essentially represents the globalist machine admitting that the Green New Deal itself — and all its catastrophic failures, from Spanish black-outs to Texas grid failures — have acted as the ultimate reverse indicator that turned the energy ouroboros completely back in on itself, while paving the way for common sense solutions.

And sure, Trump may preach 'drill baby, drill,' but he's already pushing into the new energy future ... and he's getting narrative help from an unlikely source: China.

To wit, the third headline I want to point out came last week, from Nikkei Asia: 'China on track to become top nuclear power generator by 2030'

No doubt you've seen the ramp up: a new 'arms race,' albeit one for energy and abundance in the place of weaponry.

Welcome to the 'GOOD' Reset. [Read More] —

North Korean soldiers serving with Vladimir Putin's army have been accused of going on drunken rampages and terrorising local Russian communities. Pyongyang sent around 11,000 soldiers to Russia last year, in a bid to boost the Kremlin's troop numbers on the front lines. The North Koreans have been deployed to the Kursk region, where they were involved in fierce battles with Ukraine's army. They have provided much-needed support to Putin's beleaguered army, helping to retake most of the territory seized by Kyiv's forces last August. However, reports have emerged of North Korean soldiers binge drinking, stealing and trying to rape women. — Express

Our Take: Now THIS is the kind of psyop that I signed up for, and it has been too long since we've had a splash of Trump-a-Mania around these parts.

It makes me both happy and strangely proud to watch Kim Jong Un and the North Koreans provide almost all of the comic relief in WW3. The scriptwriters really seem to understand their characters and are playing to their strengths.

The chances of this story being completely false are extremely high, given the accolade and recognition that President Putin and others in the Russian government have given to the North Korean soldiers who reportedly helped drive the Ukrainian forces out of Kursk and reclaim the captured Russian lands. The Russians noted the NorK's bravery and complete disregard for death. Perhaps they were just hammered and that liquid courage helped them take the field.

I would actually argue that this report is very damaging for the West, not North Korea, as it suggests that the North Koreans are so well trained and talented in the art of combat that they can even win major victories and drive the armies of Europe from the battlefield while they are blind drunk.

You're telling me that these NorK's are a bunch of rowdy drunks who do nothing but dominate on the battlefield, and that's supposed to make me suddenly dislike them? Why couldn't the sober Ukrainians defeat these mad lads? Does North Korea even have alcohol available for its citizens? Was this the first time any of these guys had a drink? And they got blackout drunk and won WW3? The legend just keeps growing.

We need to invite these NorK's to GART Deadwood. I bet they are incredible at karaoke. —

The Shaw Ryan Show released their interview with General Kwast earlier today, and it’s worth a listen.

The concepts and ideas presented by General Kwast are not new to the Badlands audience — General Kwast is a Badlander and comes on our shows and attends our events. You can attend, too. You should: We’ve been discussing the art of the possible in the Golden Age with General Kwast for years, and it’s exciting that this conversation is now happening more broadly. The future is amazing. — Badlands Media

Our Take: Y'all need to go watch this and make sure you let them know in the comments that Badlands Media sent you!

Kwast is a Badlander. [More] —

The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) in California reportedly misused federal funds meant for disease prevention to finance LGBT student clubs and gender activism programs. The funds, part of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) grant designed to reduce HIV and sexually transmitted diseases among students, were instead funneled into woke Genders & Sexualities Alliance (GSA) clubs. Between 2018 and 2023, OUSD received over $3 million through the CDC’s “Healthy Oakland Teens” initiative. Nearly $60,000 of these funds were allocated to pay staff members, referred to as “LGBTQ Liaisons,” to oversee GSA clubs in middle and high schools and to promote “affirming” environments for LGBT students. An additional $50,000 was later directed toward similar programs for elementary school students.

— The National Pulse

Our Take: Expect a lot more headlines like this. The Biden Administration tried to make everything gay. Even disease prevention. What other funding sources do you think they embezzled for gay stuff? —

BONUS ITEMS

Multiple people have been killed after a private jet crashed into several houses in a San Diego, California, residential neighborhood early Thursday morning. Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference that the Cessna 550 made a “direct hit to multiple homes” and vehicles around 4 a.m. local time, causing a “gigantic debris field” in the Tierrasanta neighborhood of San Diego. “We have jet fuel all over the place,” Eddy said, confirming that at least 15 homes went up in flames due to the crash. Meanwhile, it has not been confirmed how many people were aboard the plane, but officials did confirm multiple fatalities of those aboard the aircraft and that no residents of the neighborhood required hospitalization.

— One America News Network

The Trump administration has said it is halting Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students and has ordered existing international students at the university to transfer or lose their legal status. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the Trump administration notified Harvard about its decision following ongoing correspondence regarding the “legality of a sprawling records request”, according to three people familiar with the matter. The records request comes as part of an investigation by the homeland security department in which federal officials are threatening the university’s international student admissions. The homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, posted a copy of the letter on X, formerly known as Twitter. In it Noem said: “I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked.” — The Guardian

The chairmen of three powerful House committees on Thursday threatened to issue subpoenas after several current and former top officials of the Democrat online fund-raising platform ActBlue declined to testify in a probe into possible foreign and fraudulent political donations, according to correspondence obtained by Just the News. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., revealed in the letters that several of the witnesses initially agreed to voluntary, transcribed interviews, then pulled back through their lawyer earlier this month after President Donald Trump signed an order instructing the Justice Department to probe the platform. — Just the News

The Chicago English major who chanted “Free Palestine” after he was arrested for allegedly gunning down two Israeli Embassy diplomats reportedly posted “death to America” and “death to Israel” — along with “I voted for Hamas” — in his unhinged social media posts. Federal investigators are working to confirm that an account is tied to suspected terrorist Elias Rodriguez, 31, law enforcement sources said. Rodriguez is accused of executing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night.

— The New York Post

A U.S. Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela for nearly a year has been freed, according to his family and U.S. officials. Joseph St. Clair, a decorated language specialist who served four tours in Afghanistan, was handed over to former Trump administration envoy Richard Grenell during a diplomatic exchange on Tuesday.“ Joe St. Clair is back in America,” Grenell confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I met Venezuelan officials in a neutral country today to negotiate an America First strategy,” he continued, adding that this was “only possible because [Donald Trump] puts Americans first.” — The National Pulse

