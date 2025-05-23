Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
8m

I love GOBPH's assessment of the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

In the story about Fox and the machines - they settled previously for 3/4 of a B illion, not M illion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
2m

Whenever I am forced to consume DS Rat Bastard bullshit my general take lines up perfectly with Ashe's comment: "What a dumbass. — Ashe in America" :-)

I am right there with you GBPH: "Now THIS is the kind of psyop that I signed up for, and it has been too long since we've had a splash of Trump-a-Mania around these parts."

Also, GBPH you are a Marketing Genius, this will really sell some tickets: " We need to invite these NorK's to GART Deadwood. I bet they are incredible at karaoke. — GhostofBasedPatrickHenry"

On a more serious note, CannCon have you considered suing? If you do you might want to consider Ashe for your lawyer, I hear she is a beast in a courtroom.

Have a great weekend!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture