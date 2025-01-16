The News Cycle is almost impossible to track these days. At least, to do so fully.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, January 15 …

President Biden released a farewell letter Wednesday saying that "It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years." "Today, we have the strongest economy in the world and have created a record 16.6 million new jobs. Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down," he added ahead of a speech tonight from the Oval Office. "It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years. Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States," Biden wrote. "I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people…" The White House released an accompanying fact sheet titled "The Biden-Harris Administration Record," which is nearly 26,000 words in length.

— Fox News

AND

Our Take: What Biden Did:

Provided the most entertaining Fake Presidency of all time.

Accelerated the death of the fiat petrodollar system.

Continued Trump's trade war while extending most Trump Executive Orders.

Cultivated mass public mandate for the MAGA Agenda.

#OurBoyBlue —

Israel and Hamas have struck a deal that secures the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, US President-elect Donald Trump has announced “We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East,” Trump posted on his TruthSocial platform on Wednesday. “They will be released shortly.” According to multiple media outlets, the agreement approved in Qatar involves a 42-day ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners, including all Israelis taken captive in the October 7, 2023 Hamas incursion from Gaza. “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump added in another post. — RT

AND

When Qatar’s prime minister emerged Wednesday to declare — at long last — that a ceasefire-for-hostage deal had been struck in Gaza, representatives for two American administrations were on hand in Doha to bask in the victory. The cooperation between the two was “almost unprecedented,” a senior Biden administration official said after the deal was clinched, made possible by a rare intersection of interests between bitter rivals who both saw an opening following Trump’s victory. Brett McGurk, the longtime Middle East negotiator for President Joe Biden… was joined in recent days by President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, for the final push… After the agreement was announced, both the incoming and outgoing president took full credit, a sign the poisonous relationship between them endures. — CNN

Our Take: Not even in office yet, and Trump has ushered in a ceasefire and hostage release in the Israel/Hamas war. Y’all just wait ‘til you see how fast the war in Ukraine comes to an end after Jan 20th.

Someone once told us we were gonna win so much that we’d get tired of it.

—

In an address to the nation Wednesday evening, President Isaac Herzog urged members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet to approve the ceasefire and hostage release deal announced earlier between Israel and Hamas, declaring that he supported “the prime minister and the negotiating team for [their] efforts to reach a deal.” Herzog stated that the deal was the “right” and “necessary move” and that “there is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us — whether to recover at home, or to be laid to rest.” “Let there be no illusions. This deal — when signed, approved, and implemented — will bring with it deeply painful, challenging, and harrowing moments,” he said. “It will also present significant challenges. This is not a simple situation; it is among the greatest challenges we have ever known.” But he argued that the security cabinet and the full cabinet, who were expected to vote on the framework Thursday, will have to approve the deal “to bring our sons and daughters home.” — Times of Israel

Our Take: First off, President Trump spiking the football. (Love it)

It is still not clear whether Israel has formally ratified this deal, as consternation remains at an all-time high among the Security Cabinet that this proposal is unacceptable. (Not because it is unfair, but because Bezalel Smotrich has a deep and insatiable bloodlust that he claims is a righteous virtue of his faith.)

Netanyahu is in a no-win situation. Either he rejects the deal and looks like the jerk we know him to be, or he accepts it and risks having his government collapse when the zealots pick up their ball and go home — and Netanyahu's corruption trial from the 2019 charges begins.

I don't think we are at the end of this saga. Not even close. Somebody is about to do something stupid. (Buckle up.) —

It's a scheduling conflict most of us will never know. Some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful people are staring down a decision as the first major events of the billionaire social calendar this year overlap. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 coincides with the first day of Davos, an annual gathering of the world's business and politics elite in Davos, Switzerland, held by the World Economic Forum. Those invited to both must now decide: Do they miss potential face time with the incoming president and members of his inner circle or skip a day of networking with political leaders and business titans from around the globe? Trump's swearing-in begins at noon ET on Monday. The first item on the agenda at Davos, "First Impressions: Inauguration Day.” — Business Insider

AND

Swearing-In Ceremony (12 pm ET): The 60th Presidential Inauguration will take place at the United States Capitol on January 20, 2025. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) plans and executes all Inaugural activities at the United States Capitol, including the Inaugural swearing-in ceremony of the President and Vice President of the United States and the traditional inaugural luncheon that follows. After the conclusion of the inaugural ceremonies and the luncheon at the United States Capitol, the newly-sworn president and vice president will make their way to the East Front steps of the Capitol where they will review military troops before leading a procession of ceremonial military regiments, citizens’ groups, marching bands, and floats down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. The President, Vice President, their spouses, and special guests will then watch the parade as it passes in front of the Presidential Reviewing Stand.

— National Park Service

Our Take: This is interesting.

The theme of Trump's inauguration mentions "the Founder's commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government."

Very similar wording to the Federal Mission Resilience strategy he released in conjunction with EO 13961 (the Devo EO)

Devo term is almost coming to an end. —

Attorney general nominee Pam Bondi dodged a question from Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Wednesday about whether President-elect Trump lost the 2020 election. Bondi echoed other Republicans in stating President Biden is now the president, but she would not say Trump lost, and she described the post-2020 transition as peaceful despite the events of Jan. 6, 2021. “President Biden is the president of the United States. He was duly sworn in, and he is the president of the United States. There was a peaceful transition of power. President Trump left office and was overwhelmingly elected in 2024,” Bondi said. She went on to float possible fraud in Pennsylvania, where she aided the Trump campaign in challenging the election. — The Hill

AND

If you closed your eyes, you might’ve thought Kash Patel was in the witness chair. Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats spent Wednesday pummeling President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to become FBI director at a confirmation hearing for his prospective boss: attorney general nominee Pam Bondi. Ranking member Dick Durbin of Illinois raised Patel’s commentary about QAnon conspiracy theories. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota worried about Patel’s comments about targeting the media. Several Democratic senators expressed concern about his purported “enemies list” of people he believes should be investigated or prosecuted. It all amounted to signs that Democrats view Patel — a polarizing MAGA loyalist who served in Trump’s first administration— as an easier target than Bondi, who seems to be on a glide path to confirmation. — Politico

Our Take: Pam Bondi is a confirmed election denier. This, of course, is a badge of honor and makes me like her more than I did before watching this hearing.

The incoming Attorney General refused to play games with “aghast” senators, who repeatedly — Durbin, Hirono, Schiff — asked her if Joe Biden won the 2020 election. In response, she repeatedly tried to tell the committee what she “saw in Pennsylvania.”

They didn’t let her speak.

They quickly reclaimed their time to grandstand about how shocking it was that she wouldn’t repeat their election lies. More than that, she stated that the 2020 election is an ongoing investigation. H/t: NewsTreason for this clip:

The committee was also terribly concerned about Kash Patel and “QAnon.”

Kash Patel’s hearing is not yet scheduled, but it promises to be fiery. Scheduled for today are Doug Burgam (Interior), Lee Zeldin (EPA), and Scott Bessent (Treasury), and more:

Coverage continues at 10aET! —

Saudi Arabian Mining Company (“Ma’aden”) has announced significant updates in its efforts to explore and unearth Saudi Arabia’s mineral endowment at the Future Minerals Forum 2025: The achievement of promising gold and copper intercepts in the Arabian Shield, with a brand-new gold discovery at Wadi Al Jaww and further success at Jabal Shayban, in a first set of drill results which indicate an exciting new potential gold and copper district. New drilling results from Ma’aden’s flagship Mansourah - Massarah gold mine showing strong gold mineralisation, building on the exploration program’s previous success. — Ma’aden Press Release

AND

Saudi Arabia has announced a new joint venture (JV) between Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, and state-owned mining company Ma’aden, marking a significant step in its push to dominate critical minerals. The partnership aims to extract lithium— an essential component in electric vehicle (EV) and electronic devices — from high-concentration deposits while exploring cost-effective direct extraction technologies. Commercial lithium production is expected to commence by 2027, the companies said. “We expect that this partnership will leverage the world’s leading upstream enterprise . . . with a view to meeting the kingdom and potentially the world’s projected lithium demand,” Aramco’s president of exploration and production, Nasser al-Naimi, said in the statement. The announcement aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, an ambitious initiative to reduce dependence on oil by developing its mining sector and other industries. — Mining.com

Our Take: Yesterday, I speculated that the conversation between President of Brazil, Lula de Silva, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was about lithium extraction from Brazil's oil fields; so this story feels like affirmation. (Maybe it's not.)

The gilded age is upon us, and it can be achieved, but only if we have the courage to abandon the jingoism and tribalism that has been used to turn us against one another, and focus on how we can cooperate with foreign cultures in pursuit of prosperity — while maintaining our distinct cultural identity and dignity. —

A trove of nearly 200 artworks by Hunter Biden has been destroyed — one of the casualties of the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, The Post has learned. The controversial art had been in storage near the Pacific Palisades home of Hunter’s Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris and is valued at “millions of dollars,” a source close to the Biden family said. Morris, who loaned the first son nearly $5 million to help pay a tax bill and has been financing a documentary on him, lives in a sprawling five-bedroom, six-bathroom home which is among the few houses still intact in the posh neighborhood, The Post can confirm. — New York Post

Our Take: The four years of utter fakery are simply unwinding themselves before our eyes.

It’s almost like none of it even happened, and in some ways, it didn’t.

—

South Korean investigators have launched a fresh attempt to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol in connection with his failed attempt to impose martial law last month. The operation, which began shortly after 4am local time on Wednesday, is the second attempt this month by South Korea’s Corruption Investigation Office to detain Yoon for questioning on insurrection and abuse of office charges. An initial move by investigators to arrest Yoon at his presidential compound was foiled by his protection officers following a tense, hours-long stand-off earlier this month. — Financial Times

Our Take: “Images broadcast on South Korean television on Wednesday morning appeared to show police tussling with pro-Yoon demonstrators outside the compound, where he has been holed up for several weeks.”

We got ourselves a Mexican stand-off! Well, a Korean-Mexican stand-off.

Doesn't this sort of demonstrate that real power actually comes from the use of force? The government is unable to arrest the president — who is accused of treason — because his security force won't let them? Huh? I didn't realize that was an option.

"Sorry, I know you want to arrest me, but my friends don't want me to be arrested." What kind of jock-sniffin' sycophant does one need to be in order to support a president who tried to implement martial law and go full blown authoritarian? —

When President-elect Donald J. Trump’s choice for secretary of state, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, appears before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations today, it may be easy for him to persuade senators that he can lead American diplomacy at a moment of unusual global turmoil. The harder task may be convincing them that he can credibly represent a president with whom he has a long history of personal and policy differences. This is a friendly crowd for Marco Rubio, and the opening statement from Senator Jim Risch, Republican of Idaho and the panel's chairman, reflects that. He spent a great deal of time at the start recalling when he and Rubio were relatively new senators and trying to learn the ropes. It’s a different view of the room for Rubio, who was a longtime member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Now instead of being on the dais, he’s facing it for questioning. — The New York Times

Our Take: My favorite thing about the sham hearings in the illegitimate Senate is how the whole show is essentially two parties screaming their opinions about fake news and made up controversies at one another in an attempt to make viral content.

We don’t have to pretend we are watching the People’s work get done.

—

Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has apparently adapted US President-elect Donald Trump’s MAGA (‘Make America Great Again’) slogan, but for her own continent. The politician has called to ‘Make Europe Great Again’ in a post on X on Wednesday. Weidel was responding to a post drawing parallels between her party’s program and policies advocated by Trump and US-based tech billionaire Elon Musk. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who also owns X, has endorsed AfD and interviewed Weidel live on his platform last week. During the interview, the German politician described AfD as a “libertarian conservative party” that is seeking to reduce bureaucracy and “free the people from the state.” Musk also repeatedly stated that “only AfD can save Germany” ahead of the 2025 snap parliamentary election in the EU nation scheduled for late February. — RT

Our Take: I’ve said since 2020, MAGA is a global movement. The people around the world have been pushing to make their nations great again since Trump’s first term. People are breaking free of the globalist programming and demanding their governments put their national interests first.

This is good — but Europe is not a nation.

To make Europe great again, you need to make the European nations great again, stripping the European Union of much of its power.

Bring on the Sovereign World. —

BONUS ITEMS

The wildfires that erupted this week across Los Angeles County are still raging, but already are projected to be among the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history. The devastating blazes have killed at least 11 people and incinerated more than 12,000 structures since Tuesday, laying waste to entire neighborhoods once home to multimillion-dollar properties. While it’s still too early for an accurate tally of the financial toll, the losses so far likely make the wildfires the costliest ever in the U.S., according to various estimates. A preliminary estimate by AccuWeather put the damage and economic losses so far between $135 billion and $150 billion. — AP News

Michelle Obama is done with President-elect Trump, if her decision to skip next week’s inauguration means anything. The former first lady, who once called on Democrats to go high when Trump’s Republican Party goes low, will not be going to the Capitol to watch Trump take the presidential oath for a second time, leaving her husband, former President Obama, to go it alone. Longtime allies of the former first lady say she is sending a powerful statement by skipping the event. — The Hill

Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras is the latest Democrat to announce she will join the Republican Party over the past weeks as the GOP solidifies power after President-elect Donald Trump's electoral victory. Speaking to The Floridian, Porras said the election "was a clear and resounding message from voters that our country needed a strong leader." "President Trump's leadership transcends all levels of government," she added. The official went on to criticize her now former party, saying it does not represent her "values and those of the majority of Americans." "They have prioritized minority opinions and neglected to understand and address the real issues affecting our communities," she added. — The Latin Times

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed a series of legislative proposals on Wednesday designed to help expedite the incoming Trump administration’s planned deportation of illegal aliens in the country… According to an office press release, the governor’s proposed legislation includes provisions establishing “a state crime for entering the U.S. illegally and a process for self-deportation,” expanding “the legal definition of gang-related activities to include more groups of dangerous illegal aliens,” and repealing “in-state college tuition for illegal immigrant students.” The blueprint also includes a requirement for “maximum participation in the 287(g) deportation program, with penalties for non-compliance, including suspension of officials.” — The Federalist

Just months after Donald Trump promised to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” on health care as a member of his Cabinet, some of the president-elect’s advisers are quietly trying to box him in. Transition officials plan to install several longtime GOP allies in senior roles across the health department, filling out key parts of Kennedy’s leadership team well before he could be confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary. The push aims to surround Kennedy with conservative policymakers who can compensate for his lack of government experience and MAGA credentials — while also ensuring the White House can keep close tabs on an HHS nominee who many Trump aides still don’t fully trust, said a half-dozen Republicans familiar with the transition’s activities, who were granted anonymity to discuss private deliberations. — Politico

