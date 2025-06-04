Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
4h

I was surprised today to see no mention of Elon Musk’s violent attack on Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill. To me, that is huge. I agree 100% with Elon. That bill is an atrocity.

The Congress is refusing to actually help Trump with this bill. Instead of really cutting spending to rational levels, they merely took 2024 era budgets and reduced them from $7.3 Trillion to $7.1 Trillion and patted themselves on the back. No wonder Musk is furious. DOGE has been working overtime to find waste, abuse, and fraud in government and the Congress merely continued the same old game plan.

May I explain the problem? In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 debacle, the federal budget was $4.4 Trillion and the tax revenue was $3.6 Trillion so the deficit and increase to our debt was about $800 Billion. Then, in 2020, the economy crashed and a huge stimulus bill was passed to stop the collapse. That wasn’t inflationary because it stopped deflation and possible depression. The total spending jumped to $6.5 Trillion while tax revenue dropped, but that was a COVID problem and by late 2020 the economy had recovered greatly.

Under Biden, in 2021, thanks to the Democrat’s crazy spending the budget went up to $6.8 Trillion while it should have come back closer to the $4.4 Trillion of 2019…maybe something like $4.8 Trillion, but we saw them jump it up to $6.8 which created inflation of 21% during the Biden administration.

They blew out the rational budgeting and wasted trillions of our tax dollars while taking the deficit from 0.8 Trillion to $2.0 Trillion! That is why Trump was elected! He promised to change this craziness.

That was DOGE’s job and they are doing it! But our Republican Congress is budgeting based on the past bloated numbers which projected the 2026 budget at $7.3 Trillion. After months negotiation it was “cut” to $7.1 Trillion and sent to the Senate for approval.

Do you see the problem? If we go back to 2019 and add 21% inflation, we have a rational budget of $5.4 Trillion for next year, not $7.1 Trillion! The clowns in Washington are still playing their stupid games with us. So, Musk is correct and ourCongress needs to wake up and stop screwing around.

Musk appears to be the only sane person in Washington and Trump needs to agree with him. That OBBB is way too Big and needs a huge cut by another $1.7 Trillion to be rational. Then, with tariffs in place we might even balance the budget. That is, if the clowns would think like business people instead of like crooked politicians.

Anyway, that is how I see things. Let’s see how our Senate looks at this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
6hEdited

I am of the opinion that Mike Lindell's trial is a key piece of the exposure op that we have all been waiting to begin.

Singing my tune GBPH: "Trump-a-Mania, baby!...What a legend. I need more Maduro in this plotline... — GhostofBasedPatrickHenry" or as Christopher Walken famously stated on SNL: "I need More Cowbell" :-)

Jesse Watter's video was excellent. I love seeing the DS Rat Bastard MSM easting their own. Glorious!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture