Now, onto the news from Tuesday, June 3 ...

Judicial Watch announced today that the Supreme Court of the United States has agreed to hear its appeal of the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in a case filed on behalf of Congressman Mike Bost and two presidential electors, challenging an Illinois law extending Election Day for 14 days beyond the date established by federal law. The lower courts had denied that Bost had standing to challenge Illinois’ practice of counting ballots received after Election Day. (The Election Day lawsuit was initially filed on May 25, 2022.) “It is an injustice that the courts would deny a federal candidate the ability to challenge an election provision that could lead to illegal votes being cast and counted for two weeks AFTER Election Day,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The Supreme Court’s decision to hear this case is a critical opportunity to uphold federal law, protect voter rights, and ensure election integrity. Illinois’ 14-day extension of Election Day thwarts federal law, violates the civil rights of voters, and invites fraud.” Federal law defines Election Day as the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of every even-numbered year. — Judicial Watch

Our Take: This is encouraging.

I’m still a little salty with Judicial Watch after they got further than any one else in proving that Jena Griswold’s voter rolls are corrupted beyond reconciliation and fumbled.

Then they entered a consent decree with Griswold, the court declined to retain jurisdiction to enforce it, Jena — of course — violated it (at the first deadline), and Colorado voter rolls are now probably worse than before. But that was another time, and this is a different case.

Election Day should be Election Day, and not being able to challenge ballots cast after Election Day makes the whole matter of elections even more ridiculous. It’s good that SCOTUS will hear this matter — and possibly deliver a precedent that reinforces (or codifies?) a key Trump campaign promise for liberating elections.

This is huge; but it would be great if Fitton and company would revisit their relationship with Jonestown Jena. When she goes to SCOTUS, she tends to lose. It’s probably the fact that communism is unconstitutional. —

Supporters of President Donald Trump expressed anger and disbelief online following reports that his administration had advanced plans to create a national citizen database with technology firm Palantir. Why It Matters: The White House has contracted Palantir, a Colorado-based analytics company co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, to assist in compiling a database of personal information on American citizens, according to unnamed government officials and Palantir employees who spoke with The New York Times. The purported deal follows project talks Palantir had with the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Education. The reaction from Trump's supporters reflected growing unease within conservative circles, indicating a rare rupture between the president and key segments of his constituency. The controversy underscores nationwide anxieties around privacy, civil liberties, and the growing influence of technology firms over personal information management. Newsweek

Our Take:

My discussion with Jon about Palantir on Saturday night. [Full Episode]

—

The Ukrainian government is authoritarian to the point that democracy has essentially been destroyed, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said. "This is a purge of democratic principles and institutions under the guise of war," he said in an interview with The Times newspaper. "I said once that it smells of authoritarianism in our country. Now it stinks," the mayor noted. According to Klitschko, many Ukrainian mayors are intimidated by "raids, interrogations and threats of fabricated criminal cases." He pointed out that only his celebrity status saves him from a similar fate. Conflicts between Klitschko and Vladimir Zelensky, who represent different political parties, have flared up repeatedly in recent years. Klitschko, in particular, accused the Ukrainian leadership of excessive centralization of power. — TASS

Our Take: I've been pushing the 'Our Boy Z' theory for years, not because I think Zelenskyy is 'good,' but rather because I think it takes two to make a perfect phone call.

Key to that theory has been the revelation that Azov-allied politicians have been screaming for his head all along.

And no, in case you were wondering, this isn't revisionist history.

Vladimir Putin told you he was launching a DeNazification effort in the Donbas.

He just didn't tell you that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was helping him do it.

From September 2024:

"So, Zelenskyy (a career actor,) is playing a role, and chances are, it's not the one you think.

Zelenskyy is now being demonized by the very Establishment that propped him up. NATO (ie: the Globalist Hegemon) wants him ousted.

So, what's actually going on?

Well, in my view, THEY lost control of the Prussian Proxy, and Zelenskyy himself has — wittingly or unwittingly — been helping Vladimir Putin with his mass DeNazification effort, also known as the Special Military Operation in the Donbas.

And Azov — and their handlers — know it.

Their inversion has itself been inverted by patriots who are wielding both Actual AND abstract power projection in a war based almost entirely on deception, because this is the core, animating engine of the Reverse Hegelian Dialectic.

It takes two to make a perfect phone call. Sometimes, it takes three to make peace. [Read Full Piece] —

US President Donald Trump appears to be “at the end of his rope” over the conflict in Ukraine, Washington’s top diplomat in Türkiye has told local media. Tom Barrack, US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria, made the remarks during an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV on Monday, in the wake of a second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations which lasted approximately 90 minutes. He was asked about Kiev’s calls for a high-level summit that would include Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky. Barrack indicated that any such meeting would need to be “meaningful” and yield substantive outcomes, while acknowledging he could not speak for the US president directly. He added that Trump, who has openly expressed frustration with both Zelensky and Putin, is not known for his patience. Barrack said Türkiye could play a key role in facilitating a breakthrough, given its status as a mediator. — RT

Our Take: My favorite part about this particular deployment is that it comes from President Trump's best friend, Tom Barrack, who 5 days ago also said that "Israel could be left behind," referring to the evolving dynamics in Syria as it relates to diplomacy with Turkey.

He even made a post on X that referenced the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement, which carved up the Middle East with the national borderlines that we see today, in the interests of Britain and France. (Per the ending of the film, Lawrence of Arabia.)

I love what Tom Barrack is doing and hope to see him in an even more expanded role. (He has already accomplished so much, namely piecing together the Abraham Accords.)

You have to love how Trump is using his friends from the business world to negotiate world peace. —

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, citizens of the People’s Republic of China, were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division and Marty C. Raybon, Director of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The FBI arrested Jian in connection with allegations related to Jian’s and Liu’s smuggling into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon. This noxious fungus causes “head blight,” a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year. Fusarium graminearum’s toxins cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock. — U.S. Department of Justice

Our Take: This feels like the prequel to The Last of Us, that overtly LGBTQ dystopian production with dangerous mushroom zombies and plot points embedded in gay sex scenes.

Agroterrorism sounds awesome, by the way. Who doesn’t want a global famine carried by toxic airborne spores?

Would the global communists do a famine to keep their power? Probably.

—

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called Keir Starmer “crazed and devilish, ”after the UK prime minister unveiled a radical defense overhaul to make Britain “a battle-ready, armor-clad nation.” Earlier this week, Starmer revealed his cabinet’s Strategic Defense Review, which includes an expansive armaments program mirroring similar efforts across NATO. He said the reforms are expected to make the British military “ten times more lethal” within the next decade. During his TV program ‘Con Maduro +’ on Monday, the Venezuelan president spoke out against “the war being pushed by this reckless, crazed, and devilish prime minister named Starmer.” He questioned the ethical and moral implications of Starmer’s statement, adding that humanity does not need more wars. — RT

Our Take: Trump-a-Mania, baby!

I'm glad we finally get a new deployment from one of our favorite characters in this pro-wrestling soap opera. We all remember the epic showdown Maduro had with Elon last summer — something about donkey rides and a kick-boxing match where the loser would be sent to Mars, as I recall.

I mean, just look at the pageantry of this soliloquy:

During his TV program ‘Con Maduro +’ on Monday, the Venezuelan president spoke out against “the war being pushed by this reckless, crazed, and devilish prime minister named Starmer.” He questioned the ethical and moral implications of Starmer’s statement, adding that humanity does not need more wars.

“I make a call to the British people – to the people of London, Liverpool, and all parts of Great Britain – to respond to this desperate and deranged call from their prime minister, who is calling for war,” Maduro said, urging people to stand against warmongering and militarism.

The president added that, by making these statements, Starmer “speaks on behalf of a totally decadent, worn-out elite – one that profits from arms deals and weapons manufacturing.”

What a legend. I need more Maduro in this plotline. This is the face of a rising star. —

Attorneys for Eric Coomer filed a motion for a protective order over certain exhibits Monday. Coomer is requesting the court restrict public access to the courtroom and seal portions of the transcript, including in post trial motions. “To the extent the documents are offered into evidence at trial, Plaintiff requests the Court to take the following steps to preserve confidentiality: a. Restrict public access to the courtroom while the exhibit is being displayed and/or discussed; b. Seal the portion of the trial transcript pertaining to the exhibit; and c. Require that the exhibit and sealed portion of the trial transcript be filed under seal when attached to post-trial motions.” USAF (Ret) Colonel Shawn Smith posted on X about the protective order, “Here's why; less to do [with] this trial, and more to do [with the] effect on his other pending cases, and the potential jurors in those cases.” The post was accompanied by a list to Coomer’s consolidated list of defamation cases. The exhibits itemized under the order include Coomer’s employee file, resignation and separation agreement, and two exhibits originating with the Plaintiff’s therapist. — Ashe in America

Our Take: Democracy Dies in Darkness.

I understand his therapist being privileged, but not his employee file and resignation letter (VERY interested in that) and definitely not the settlement demands or Newsmax agreement. —

The US is at a low risk of an imminent debt crisis — but high risk in the long term, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes in a new book. The US government debt situation is “nearing the point of no return” and approaching a “death spiral” that could threaten the stability of the world’s largest economy, he writes in the book, “How Countries Go Broke: The Big Cycle,” published Tuesday. Some economists and investors have been sounding the alarm about the deficit for years. But this year, Wall Street has begun to heed caution as President Donald Trump’s tariffs and tax bill agenda have stoked volatility in the bond market, which is the usually quiet bedrock of the US and global economies. — CNN

Our Take: Ray Dalio has been doing this the entire time. CNN wants you to know that NOW, he really means it.

(Because he's selling a book that just came out - what timing!)

They want to stop the Big, Beautiful Bill. —

A U.S.- and Israeli-backed initiative to feed starving Gazans has struggled during its first week of operations, with the resignation of two top executives, allegations that the Israeli military has shot into crowds of civilians rushing to pick up aid packages, and the ongoing refusal of the United Nations and humanitarian partners to join the effort. On Friday, a leading U.S. management consulting firm hired last fall to help design the program and run its business operations withdrew its team operating on the ground in Tel Aviv. A spokesperson for the firm, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said the company had terminated its contract with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and placed one of the senior partners leading the project on leave, pending an internal review. Three people closely connected to both theGHF and BCG, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said it would be difficult for the foundation to continue to function without the consultants who helped create it. In addition to helping develop the initiative in close coordination with Israel, BCG set the prices for paying and equipping the array of contractors who built four distribution hubs in southern Gaza to deliver the aid. — The Washington Post

AND

Boston Consulting Group has put a partner on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation of work relating to Gaza as it said it was involved in a contentious US-backed plan to overhaul aid to the enclave. The consulting group said on Tuesday it had provided support for the creation of an aid effort that became the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, but that it pulled out of the project last week. […] “In October 2024, BCG agreed to provide pro bono support to help establish an aid organisation intended to operate alongside multilateral efforts to deliver humanitarian support to Gaza… “Unapproved follow-on work relating to Gaza lacked buy-in from multilateral stakeholders and was stopped on May 30 . . . BCG has begun a formal review of the work, and while that review continues, the partner who led this work has been placed on administrative leave.” […] US consulting firms have become acutely aware of the reputational risks of their international work following a series of controversies. BCG chair Rich Lesser was hauled before Congress last year alongside McKinsey boss Bob Sternfels to explain work for the Saudi government, while McKinsey’s work in China sparked calls from some Republican lawmakers for it to be stripped of federal contracts. — Financial Times

Our Take: Something is rotten in Denmark.

What's funny is that on Monday, I joined Colonel Towner-Watkins and Brady Fuchs (Warhamster_1776) in a roundtable discussion/live-dig, and Boston Consulting Group became a focus — but not for reasons related to this particular story.

BCG is where Benjamin Netanyahu worked between 1976-1978 as an economic analyst, alongside Mitt Romney, and the two are said to have formed a lifelong bond from their shared experience.

BCG is also assisting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in planning and executing his Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform the Saudi economy into a tourism and technology capital. (I'm not sure any of this is connected; just sharing relevant datapoints.)

Last week, the executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Jake Woods, resigned, just days before the program was set to launch, stating, “It is clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence.”

That's pretty damning, especially when coupled with the fact that BCG has terminated their contract with the organization, and placed the partner in charge of the project on leave — implying that there may be potential liability, legally or even criminally. It could be the contradicting positions that BCG claims the work was "pro-bono" while another source claims they were sending million-dollar invoices.

In any event, this whole situation looks like a dumpster fire.

—

BONUS ITEMS

NEW: We FOUND Biden’s autopen. Now the question is WHO used it? We’re getting ANSWERS. — Jesse Watters

Colorado Democrats are facing criticism for leading a fundraiser with Rep. Ilhan Omar less than an hour after Sunday's antisemitic terrorist attack in which 12 people were hurt, including a Holocaust survivor. The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, is facing federal hate crime charges and numerous state-level attempted murder charges for using incendiary devices to burn people who were rallying for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza ever since the terrorist group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Soliman was in the country illegally after overstaying his visa and work authorization, according to authorities. About 30 minutes later in nearby Denver, there was a "private reception" with Omar, who has been a major critic of Israel, with many other Democrats listed as the hosts. Ticket prices ranged from $500 to $7,000. Omar is a member of a progressive group of lawmakers in Congress called the "Squad." — Fox News

