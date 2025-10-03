Badlands Media

Granny62
9h

The Republicans out there complaining about Vought is quite delicious. It’s exposing who’s taken the pork hidden in these omnibus bills that we should have known about. I hate to make the comparison, but doesn’t it remind you of cockroaches scattering when the kitchen light comes on?

Kelly McCulloch
9h

When our tax dollars started funding “charitable” NGOs, they removed God from the equation in multiple ways. We no longer need to interface with our neighbor because they can “apply for assistance.” Imagine if that mindset was removed. We would feel more compelled to be generous and caring with our own neighbors. There is a very underrated beauty in community, which we have been groomed to ignore through devilish designs.

