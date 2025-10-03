The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

President Trump has decided that the United States is engaged in a formal “armed conflict” with drug cartels his team has labeled terrorist organizations and that suspected smugglers for such groups are “unlawful combatants,” the administration said in a confidential notice to Congress this week. The notice was sent to several congressional committees and obtained by The New York Times. It adds new detail to the administration’s thinly articulated legal rationale for why three U.S. military strikes the president ordered on boats in the Caribbean Sea last month, killing all 17 people aboard them, should be seen as lawful rather than murder. Mr. Trump’s move to formally deem his campaign against drug cartels as an active armed conflict means he is cementing his claim to extraordinary wartime powers, legal specialists said. In an armed conflict, as defined by international law, a country can lawfully kill enemy fighters even when they pose no threat, detain them indefinitely without trials and prosecute them in military courts. – The New York Times

Our Take: “Mr. Trump’s move to formally deem his campaign against drug cartels as an active armed conflict means he is cementing his claim to extraordinary wartime powers...”

Amazing.

I have long said the Campbell vs. Clinton case would reappear as an argument for Trump’s wartime authority.

“Importantly, the Court made clear that it would not dispute the President on measures necessary to repel foreign aggression. The President alone must determine what degree of force the crisis demands.”

Maybe we’ll finally see that happen. –

Senate Majority Leader John Thune isn’t endorsing the slash-and-burn campaign White House budget director Russ Vought has planned for the federal government during the pending shutdown. But he says Democrats have no one to blame for it but themselves. “This is the risk of shutting down the government and handing the keys to Russ Vought,” the Senate majority leader said in an exclusive interview Wednesday in the Capitol, adding that “there should have been an expectation” among Democrats that Vought’s Office of Management and Budget could broadly target government workers and programs in a shutdown. Thune spoke on the same day that several Republicans aired discomfort with Vought’s moves after the shutdown went into effect. Rep. Mike Lawler of New York spoke out against his decision to hold up major transportation projects in his state, while Reps. Blake Moore of Utah and Brian Babin of Texas spoke up on a private House GOP call with Vought raising qualms about potential mass layoffs. Vought’s actions also risk being a distraction for Republicans, who have sought to stick to a simple message putting the onus on Democrats to reopen the government. Pressed on whether Vought was muddying the waters, Thune said, “The only thing I would say about that is yes, and we don’t control what he’s going to do.” – Politico

Our Take:

Last night on the Power Hour, Jon and I theorized that the ideal progression of the Shutdown Story consuming DC would be an inversion of the ‘Kitchen Table’ template.

It’s time for the people to make the budget, while the politicians watch. [Full Episode] –

***

Another Take:

“Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled. More info to come from ENERGY. The projects are in the following states: CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, MD, MA, MN, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OR, VT, WA”

Wow, all “blue” states? –

The Schumer Shutdown of the federal government has cut aid to 6.7 million women, infants, and children, according to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fl. “The government shutdown has cut aid to 6.7 million women, infants and children. The WIC program is now on hold because these people can’t put aside their egos and political games. WIC gives food to the most vulnerable in this country, and as a result American children are starving. Please stop the nonsense and reopen these programs immediately.” In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said that he didn’t want the government to shut down. “Well, there could be firings, and that’s their fault,” Trump said of Democrats who voted to shut down the federal government. “There could also be other things. We could cut projects that they wanted, favorite projects, and they’d be permanently cut.” “So you could say a lot of people are saying, ‘Trump wanted this.’ But I didn’t want it. But a lot of people are saying it because I’m allowed to cut things that should have been approved in the first place, and I will probably do that.” – Townhall

Our Take: It’s wild that politicians shutdown the government and still get paid while benefits for infants and children are immediately cut.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think WIC should be a federal program because social safety nets are not the role of the federal government. I also don’t think we should be paying legislators despite their failures.

Regardless, it’s just gross to use vulnerable infants and children to score political points. But the conduct of the governing class is rarely ever not gross.

I hope the shutdown continues, that the federal government stops coloring outside its constitutional lines, and that We the People can finally come together to stop paying elected officials and entitlement fraudsters alike.

Make America Great Again. –

German authorities have detained three suspected members of Hamas on charges of planning terror attacks in the European nation. The three men were detained Wednesday in Berlin during a police operation targeting a weapons handover, according to information from security sources obtained by the Der Spiegel newspaper. Germany’s Federal Prosecutor General confirmed the provisional arrest of three suspects… All three men are accused of being members of Hamas, which has long been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the European Union as well as the U.S. and Israel, and of preparing serious acts of violence endangering the state, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Investigators allege the suspects were tasked by Hamas leaders with acquiring firearms and ammunition in Germany to be used for attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets. “During today’s arrests, various weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle and several pistols, and a significant amount of ammunition were found,” the prosecutor’s office said. Law enforcement officers also carried out searches in the towns of Leipzig and Oberhausen as part of the investigation. – CBS News

Our Take: Oh look now they are going to deploy “Hamas terrorist” narratives around the west to help sell us on the idea of a forever war with Islam.

It’s all so tiresome and obvious. –

Two senior federal prosecutors have departed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, adding to the mounting upheaval inside the office that recently brought criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey. Michael Ben’Ary, who led the office’s national security section, was reportedly fired on Wednesday. The move came just hours after conservative journalist Julie Kelly publicly flagged his prior role as senior counsel to former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco during the Biden administration, according to multiple reports citing people familiar with the matter. Kelly told the Washington Examiner that her post directly contributed to Ben’Ary’s removal. She said President Donald Trump “ran on de-weaponizing and cleaning up the systemically corrupt DOJ, but you can’t do that if you have in powerful positions people who were top advisers to the very architects of the lawfare against the president,” she said. While Kelly suggested Ben’Ary may have been part of an “internal resistance” to the Comey prosecution, one person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press he had no involvement in the case. – Washington Examiner

Our Take: “It’s clear, I think that Comey is the beginning of something.”

“If you’ve got the actuals in place of this RICO investigation, how do you start telling that story in a way that’s going to be digestible?”

“This is pure narrative warfare out here.”

How do you define ‘control?’

Convergence between the Actual and Narrative is the name of the game when it comes to Awakening. From Comey to Soros, J6 to the Government itself, this month fits the bill. [Read More, Clip Link] –

Israel’s Minister of Finance Smotrich commented negatively on Trump’s Gaza peace plan — “After October 7 and two years of heroic sacrifice, returning to the old Oslo-era delusions — outsourcing our security to others, trading real battlefield gains for polished diplomatic theater, re-empowering Qatar as a central broker, and training a Palestinian police — is a tragic, backward step. “It risks repeating the same mistakes, forcing our children to fight in Gaza again.” A source close to Hamas said of the Palestinian group’s thoughts on yesterday’s plan release: Trump’s plan is completely biased to Israel and imposes impossible conditions that aim to eliminate the group. Another Palestinian official told Reuters: What Trump has proposed is the full adoption of all Israeli conditions, which do not grant the Palestinian people or the residents of Gaza any legitimate rights. Qatar says it is “satisfied” with security guarantees obtained after the call with Trump and Netanyahu. Trump’s envoy Witkoff is expected to step down at year’s end, as a Gaza ceasefire deal nears finalization. Source: The Times of Israel Israeli influencers are painting the plan in a good light — good for Israel — as a ‘test’ if Hamas wants peace, and suggesting Hamas will not accept the plan, and continue the war. — Tsionizm

Our Take: This is not at all surprising, and shouldn’t be surprising to this audience— as we have been learning about Bezalel Smotrich for nearly two years.

Let’s take a look at this Truth Social post from President Trump:

Interesting that President Trump includes both the commentary from Bezalel Smotrich as well as the commentary from Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz. Here is what Trump had to say about Benny Gantz in a December 2021 interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid.

It really feels like Trump is telling us that he expects Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet to reject this deal, or somehow subvert it. Smotrich — who is a formally trained rabbi — has become the spokesman for the hyper-zealot Ultra-Orthodox movement in Israel, and this movement seeks to establish a secular kingdom of Jewish Supremacy that extends from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates River in Syria. This kingdom is actually a recreation of the Babylonian Empire.

The Babylonian (technically Neo-Babylonian) Empire besieged Jerusalem in 587 BC, destroys Solomon’s Temple (the First Jewish Temple), and enslaves the Jews. Why exactly are these zealots so keen to recreate the empire that enslaved their purported ancestors?

Is it possible that these people are not who they actually claim to be? Is it possible that we have all been deceived? [Clip Link] —

The construction of the White House ballroom will continue amid the government shutdown, ABC News reports. On Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 12:01 a.m. ET, the U.S. government shut down after Congress failed to agree on its new budget before the midnight deadline. Hours later on Wednesday afternoon, a White House official said that despite the shutdown, “There will not be a stoppage of ballroom work when the shutdown occurs,” per ABC News. According to a White House Office of Management and Budget memo, the ballroom’s construction is being funded by President Donald Trump and other private donors, meaning that it is not impacted by the federal budget negotiations that spurred the shutdown. “Work will continue to be performed as the funds currently supporting are not tied to a FY26 enacted appropriation,” the White House official said, per the outlet. – People

Our Take: It’s funded by all the defamation and unconstitutional acts taken against him over the last eight years. Not the taxpayer.

You didn’t think there wouldn’t be consequences, right?

YouTube alone should have added two zeros to their settlement and paid it to the millions of us they did the same thing to... –

The EU countries debating ways they could “steal” Russian assets to prop up Ukraine are behaving like a criminal “gang,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. EU leaders convened on Wednesday in Copenhagen for an informal summit to discuss a plan to provide Ukraine with a €140 billion ($164 billion) loan backed by Russia’s immobilized central bank assets. Some of the bloc’s members, however, continued to voice concerns about the legal risks associated with such a step. Most notably, Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever, whose country hosts Euroclear, where most EU-held Russian assets sit, cautioned his colleagues that “there’s no free money. There are always consequences.” “I want their signature saying, if we take [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s money… we’re all going to be responsible if it goes wrong,” he said. Luxembourg’s prime minister, Luc Frieden, voiced similar apprehensions. Commenting on the deliberations on Thursday, Peskov likened the EU to a group of mobsters planning their next heist. — RT

Our Take: Interesting choice of words from the Kremlin. A “criminal gang,” huh? Like an organized crime syndicate? Like a mafia?

It’s almost like a mafia controls all of western civilization, enslaving and suppressing us with usury and tribalism. And this mafia hates God, hates Jesus, and despises His followers. (All of this is beyond obvious, if you simply listen to their rhetoric and witness their actions.) They seek to erase the memory of God from human consciousness, breaking the connection between Creator and creation. This is the ultimate goal and purpose of Satan.

If you read the Bible then you already know that God wins. But the journey is the destination, so we must embark on the journey to fulfill the vision of God’s dialectic.

Game on. —

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., made clear on Thursday that House Republicans will not budge amid the ongoing standoff over government funding, as Democrats continue to insist on healthcare concessions. “Don’t ask the Republicans what we should be doing or what we should be negotiating. I don’t have anything to negotiate. I sent them, in good faith, exactly what they voted for before,” Johnson told reporters during a press conference. “We did not put any Republican provisions in that, and we tried to make this very simple, in good faith, so the appropriations process of the people can continue.” – Fox News

Our Take:

The Uniparty jousting is meaningless. Republicans have accomplished nothing since 2020. They have not even attempted to fix our elections. They are the Uniparty Right and nothing more. They are not better than the Democrats, they are the Democrats, they are the “far-left.”

Just say no to all of it. [Clip Link] –

Hamas will reply “positively” to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for ending the war in Gaza, while submitting a series of amendments, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Times of Israel on Thursday, adding that the response could come within hours. The source told The Times of Israel that Arab mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have been holding productive talks with Hamas leaders in Doha about the plan, which US President Donald Trump unveiled on Monday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the proposal, and Arab countries have praised Washington’s efforts. The source said that Hamas’s amendments will be aimed at softening some of the proposal’s terms that Netanyahu had added at the 11th hour regarding the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas’s disarmament. Netanyahu managed to secure changes that slow and limit Israel’s pullout of Gaza in addition to tightening the requirements regarding Hamas’s disarmament and the demilitarization of Gaza. The US proposal requires the terror group to release all the hostages it is holding within 72 hours, disarm, and have no future role in Gaza’s governance. — The Times of Israel

Our Take: The pitch to the Hamas leadership is simple: You either agree to the deal, relinquish control of Gaza to the Arabs, leave Gaza, and live out your days in peace in another country; or, you reject the deal, and Israel comes in and takes Gaza and makes it part of Israel.

Now, my theory on Hamas is that it was created as part of a Hegelian Dialectic to justify militant Zionism and the ultimate annexation of Palestine. So it would be fitting to that theory for them to reject this deal and seek to continue fighting with the IDF.

However, the IDF has wiped out Hamas leadership many times over since the beginning of this war. Whoever is now in charge likely never expected to be in charge, and the responsibility that is foisted upon them — given the gravity of this historic moment — would bring any man to his knees, when you consider that he/they have the power to grant Gaza and all of Palestine a path to statehood if they choose wisely.

I think we may see Hamas choose wisely, with the guidance of earnest Arab/Muslim leaders. But will Netanyahu and his goons actually allow them to simply walk away and live in peace? —

If an asteroid is on a collision course with the moon, what should humanity do? Try to nudge the space rock out of the way before it strikes? Obliterate it with a nuclear explosion? Those are the questions explored in a recent paper from more than a dozen researchers, including several NASA scientists. And they’re not purely hypothetical: An asteroid known as 2024 YR4 is estimated to have a 4% chance of hitting the moon in 2032. Such a cosmic collision could produce debris “up to 1,000 times above background levels over just a few days, possibly threatening astronauts and spacecraft” in low-Earth orbit, the researchers wrote in the paper, which was uploaded to the preprint website arXiv on Sept. 15 but has yet to be peer-reviewed. To avoid creating that potentially dangerous debris field, one option is to nuke the asteroid, according to the paper — or trigger what the scientists call a “robust disruption” — before it reaches the moon. Cue the “Armageddon” movie references. – NBC News

Our Take: Cue “Armageddon? Or is it “Don’t Look Up”?

Is it a coincidence that regime-darlings Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starred in a film mocking conspiracy theorists – who specifically didn’t believe in an imminent, earth-ending meteor – four years ago? Spoiler alert: Everyone died.

I’ve been wondering when this film would circle back.

Narratively, both movies will likely be deployed on the hearts and minds of the masses. “Armageddon” to signal how brave we are for fighting the super scary meteor… and “Don’t Look Up” to mock anyone who asks too many questions.

It’s the “hot war” version of the climate change deployment. If you’re not on board, you’re an existential enemy — of both humanity and earth.

You can start mocking me now. The meteor scare is bullshit. –

BONUS ITEMS

Tech mogul Elon Musk became the first person to achieve a net worth of $500 billion, briefly touching the half-trillion-dollar milestone before dipping back down. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO crossed the $500 billion mark Wednesday afternoon on Forbes’s Real-Time Billionaires tracker. As of Thursday evening, he sat at $485. 8 billion. Musk is about $136 billion richer than his closest peer, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Ellison briefly overtook Musk as the world’s richest person earlier this month, as his cloud company saw its stock soar on strong quarterly results. Musk’s wealth is closely tied to Tesla’s performance, both of which fluctuated significantly over the past year. His net worth soared in late 2024, as the electric vehicle maker’s stock rose on the assumption that his companies would benefit from Musk’s close relationship with President Trump.

– The Hill

Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, South Africa’s ambassador to France and a former Cabinet minister, has been found dead after reportedly falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel in the Porte Maillot area of Paris. French prosecutors have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The 58-year-old had checked into the hotel, where investigators say a secure window appears to have been forced open. His body was discovered early Tuesday morning after a police search was initiated in response to concerns raised by his wife. French authorities also confirmed that his last known phone signal was traced to the Bois de Boulogne, a large park west of Paris, where search dogs were deployed during the initial investigation. “The circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities,” the South African government said in a statement.Mthethwa, a long-serving member of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC), formerly led by Nelson Mandela, had recently been implicated in a judicial inquiry probing alleged corruption and reported links between senior South African officials and organized crime. He served as South Africa’s Minister of Police from 2009 to 2014, attracting widespread criticism following the 2012 killing of 34 striking miners by police in Marikana. – The National Pulse

Comedian Theo Von said a “high government official” offered him security amid backlash he received for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) featuring him in a video it used to promote deportation efforts. Recounting online harassment he received over the video during Thursday’s episode of the “This Past Weekend” podcast, Von said he was growing “paranoid” and even closed the curtains in his house. “I woke up the next morning to a text from a high government official saying, ‘Hey, if you need some extra security in your neighborhood, or some extra police cars on patrol, let me know,’” Von recounted. “And I’m like, what? What are you talking about?” The video, which the department posted Sept. 23 to its various social media platforms, showed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials detaining immigrants and Von saying, “I heard you got deported, dude. Bye.” Von, in a since-deleted post on the social platform X the same day, said, “Yooo DHS i didnt approve to be used in this. I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos,” in response to the video. – The Hill

