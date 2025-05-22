Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
5hEdited

Oh man, Trump's presser with the South African President & crew was hilarious! It included an added beat down of the reporter who asked about the gifted airplane. I laughed my ass off. If the DS Rat Bastard MSM does not want to report on a topic then Trump delivers the topic via MOAB into their lap... genius!

Trump 2.0 is a constant highlight reel!!!

BTW the presser that Karoline Levitt did with the children in the WH Press room on bring your child to work day was fantastic!

Keep up all the great work.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gary's avatar
Gary
5h

Very happy with the Oklahoma educational decision regarding the 2020 election (and of course the questions that will inevitably raise about other elections). I have grandchildren in Oklahoma and I'm thrilled with the education they're getting. This just makes it better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Badlands Media LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture