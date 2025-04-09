The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Tuesday, April 8th...

President Donald Trump often champions major corporate investments as evidence that his economic agenda is starting to work. But his chaotic policymaking could have the opposite effect: It could paralyze businesses. It’s hard to imagine a more chaotic and murky environment than the opening act of this Trump presidency. And for CEOs to commit billions of dollars in years-long projects in America, they need stability and clarity. Markets are melting down (except when they’re melting up on false rumors), trade war turbulence is off the charts, and consumer confidence is plunging. “Without a doubt, this could freeze things rather than spur investment,” said John Graham, finance professor at Duke University. An era of extreme uncertainty: These days, it’s difficult for CEOs to know what’s going to happen in the next 10 minutes, let alone the next 10 months. They may opt to cancel hiring plans, or even lay off workers. For every company that decides to invest in a factory to avoid tariffs, another may be too nervous to spend at all. “It’s hard for business leaders to see down the road very far right now,” Graham said. “There is a lot of dust in the air and it will have to settle before people can make predictions that will lead to an increase in manufacturing in the United States.” – CNN

Our Take: One of the more incredible things about Trump’s Trade War is the transparency with which his team is communicating the plan to the American people, and the world.

This is allowing the establishment to commit to their pro-system takes.

Trump doesn’t bluff. He calls.

Tick tock. –

President Donald Trump has claimed that dozens of countries are scrambling to negotiate trade deals with the United States following his sweeping new tariffs, boasting that foreign leaders are begging for exemptions to avoid the full impact of the levies. Speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner on Tuesday night, Trump said his administration is “doing very well” in early negotiations with countries already hit with a baseline 10% tariff last week – and dozens more facing even steeper duties starting Wednesday. “I’m telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass,” Trump said. “They are dying to make a deal: ‘Please, please sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything, I’ll do anything sir.’” The administration previously stated that nearly 70 countries have sought talks to mitigate the impact of the tariffs, as Trump pushes for customized agreements with individual nations. – RT

Our Take: You hear that? Seventy countries have called Trump, begging him to make a deal. And that means that the President has all the leverage, and can get something from them – if he chooses to cut a deal, at all.

“I call them tailored deals, not off the rack,” he said earlier Tuesday at an executive order signing event at the White House.

The City of London and Wall Street never thought he'd actually do it. They thought he was just bluffing, and would delay the tariffs indefinitely.

Boy were they wrong. –

After markets plunged over the course of the past three trading sessions, Wall Street investors were looking for any excuse to catch their breath. They seem to have found one – at least for now. Dow futures rose 700 points or 1.8% Tuesday. S&P 500 futures were up 1.3% and Nasdaq futures were 1% higher. Over the course of the past few days, stock prices got absolutely hammered as Wall Street grew fearful that President Donald Trump’s tariff policy would plunge the US and global economies into a recession. But after three days of market carnage, investors appeared to be seeking some buying opportunities. [...] Any escalation of the trade war would probably lead to a US and global recession this year, multiple Wall Street banks have said over the course of the past week, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. That could continue to sap demand for stocks. Although the current bounce back may be short-lived, some in the Trump administration were already declaring victory. — CNN

Our Take: It’s almost like there’s something else going on, other than the narrative reactions of fake and manipulated markets. –

Fannie Mae said Tuesday it fired more than 100 employees for unethical conduct. “Since my swearing-in, we fired over 100 employees from Fannie Mae who we caught engaging in unethical conduct, including facilitating fraud, against our great company,” William J. Pulte, chair of Fannie Mae’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Anyone who commits fraud against Fannie Mae does so against the American people,” he added. In his Tuesday statement, the Pulte said under the Trump administration there would be no room for fraud, mortgage fraud or “any other deceitful act that can jeopardize the safety and soundness of the housing industry.” Pulte was sworn in on March 14 after being appointed by President Trump. Fannie Mae CEO Priscilla Almodovar praised the move. “I would like to thank Director Pulte for his empowering of Fannie Mae to root out unethical conduct, including anyone facilitating fraud,” Almodovar said. – The Hill

Our Take: Why did it take President Trump coming into office for his second term to sort out fraud and abuse in Fannie Mae?

To be honest, this should have happened in 2008, but “too big to fail” or whatever. Happy it’s happening now, of course, but I have zero tears for the “what about these jobs” narrative.

Public trust requires accountability. This entity’s accountability has been a long time coming. –

President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff will lead the U.S. delegation for nuclear talks with Iran on Saturday in Oman, two sources familiar with the plan tell Axios… President Trump surprised the world Monday by announcing the high-level meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials. If diplomacy fails, the next stage is likely war. Between the lines: So far, there have only been negotiations about the negotiations — which don't yet seem to be resolved. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, whom Iranian press reports say will be Iran's chief negotiator, insisted the talks would be "indirect" — with Omani mediators passing messages between the sides. Trump insisted the talks would be "direct." Two U.S. officials told Axios that is indeed the plan. Whatever the format, the stakes are clear. "If the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is going to be in great danger," Trump said, when asked by Axios if he was prepared to use military force to destroy Iran's nuclear program. "You know, it's not a complicated formula. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon." – Axios

Our Take: When President Trump announced, during his Oval Office press huddle with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the White House was planning to hold direct talks with Iran this Saturday, Bibi looked like he had just seen a ghost.

The author of this article, Barak Ravid, notes that Israel was briefed ahead of time of the upcoming meeting with Iran. However, as Ravid says, it was still a very embarrassing situation for Netanyahu, who has been pressing for war with Iran for the past 40 years.

We've now seen US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff negotiate with Hamas in Qatar, with Putin in Russia, and now he will head to Oman to meet with the Iranians.

While many of us believe that neither Trump nor Iran have any real intention of going to war, the narrative that has been set is that the stakes could not be higher. As Ravid says in his article: "If diplomacy fails, the next stage is likely war."

What I want to know is whether the other US Special Envoy, Adam Boehler, will also be in Oman. Both Boehler and Witkoff have been broadcasting rhetoric about Hamas and the Qataris that suggest that a brokered peace with the Arab world is much closer than it seems. Considering he connections between these groups and the Persians in Iran, it seems that a greater peace with the entire Muslim world is all but a certainty.

The question will be what Netanyahu will do to subvert the peace.

–

The United States has hiked tariffs on all Chinese imports to a staggering 104%, escalating the ongoing trade conflict and wiping out another $1.5 trillion from US stock markets on Tuesday. China had originally been set to face a 34% tariff increase on Wednesday, as part of President Donald Trump’s so-called “reciprocal” measure targeting virtually all US trade partners. However, after Beijing responded with a proportional 34% duty of its own, the US president raised the blanket tariff to a total of 104%. “After all of the abuses they’ve perpetrated, China is attempting to impose additional unjustified tariffs,” Trump said at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner in Washington on Tuesday. The White House published an amendment to the April 2 executive order in which Trump declared a “national emergency” over US trade deficit and imposed a baseline tariff on all imports to the US. The US administration said that nearly 70 countries had sought negotiations to mitigate the impact of the tariffs, as Trump pursues “tailored deals” with individual nations. – RT

Our Take: Trump is waging war on the CCP and the globalist system it represents, which has been pillaging both east and west for 40 years.

You know who else has been waging war on the CCP?

Xi Jinping.

The CCP is NOT China. The Soviet Union is NOT Russia.

The Deep State is NOT the USA. –

***

Another Take: Look, if you like your slave labor, you can keep your slave labor — it’s just going to cost you a 104% mark-up to continue supporting it. Okay?

–

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday morning on Truth Social that he had spoken with South Korea's acting president about various issues. Trump is targeting South Korea and many other countries with tariffs. But he indicated in the post that the U.S. is engaging in multifaceted negotiations with foreign nations. The president suggested that a deal with South Korea is possible. "I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea," he said in the post. "They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all!" he continued. [...] The stock market, which has taken a hit since Trump made his tariff announcement last week, spiked higher on Tuesday morning. South Korea has long supported the cost of the U.S. military presence in its country, dating back to before Trump's first term. – Fox Business

Our Take: South Korea, like Ukraine, Taiwan, Guyana, etc. … is not a real country, it is a Regime proxy state and US military protectorate.

When it’s announced that the Korean War has officially ended, it will just be southern Korea. –

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino Tuesday for talks, amid rising tension over global trade and alleged Chinese influence in the strategic Panama Canal waterway. Hegseth on social media hailed “increased security cooperation” between the US and Panama: The visit came hours after Panama said it would call for an investigation into local executives of a Hong Kong-listed firm that owns two ports at either end of the Canal. CK Hutchison had recently sought to sell its Panama ports to a US-led consortium after US President Donald Trump vowed to take control of the canal. Beijing, however, has blocked the sale. Even before CK Hutchison tried to make a deal to sell its ports, Beijing had hoped “to use the Panama port issue as a bargaining chip” in negotiations with the US, sources told The Wall Street Journal. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s refusal to clarify his stance on the transaction suggests that he is “trying to build leverage” to gain concessions on tariffs, Taiwan, and other issues, The Economist wrote. – Semafor

Our Take: Amid the so-called trade war between the US and China, we learn that President Trump removed a promising, prospective bargaining chip off the game board.

I am supportive of protecting US southern trade routes and – setting aside the Sovereign Alliance and its shadow wars – the Chinese Communist Party is notoriously exploitative. The realignment of US-Chinese trade is necessary, and happening.

Also: “US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that China is manipulating the Chinese Yuan to offset against tariffs.

Throw it in the wok and keep it moving. Gānbēi! –

Imagine an alternate reality where President Donald Trump's top trade adviser was a bulging Hefty trash bag stuffed with discarded bricks. No, really. Picture it. When Trump gathers his cabinet together for an important meeting, inexplicably, there is a large bag sitting in the corner of the room. Its black polyethylene sides stretch at awkward angles as it tries to contain the sharp edges of what appear to be dozens of bricks piled within. Some red clay dust that has escaped from the drawstring top lingers on the floor. A White House intern struggles to move it from place to place. The bag doesn't speak or communicate in any way. It has no thoughts. It does not opine on the meaning of trade deficits or invent false data to tell misleading stories about the state of America's economy. And then ask yourself: Would the country be better off if Trump was seeking counsel from that literal sack of bricks rather than from Peter Navarro? Elon Musk seems to believe so. In a series of tweets over the past few days, Musk has taken aim at Navarro, the White House's top trade policy adviser. In one diatribe, Musk accused Navarro of being a "moron" and pointed out that Navarro "ain't built shit." On Tuesday morning, Musk put a finer point on it: "Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks." – Reason

Our Take:

We will look back and see the simulated Musk-Navarro clash in the same light as the H1B visa issue.

It will bring all the globalists and techno-libertarians/neo-kabbalists out of the woodwork, including and especially those feigning Trump-alignment for the last year, hoping to eventually cleave off some portion of the exhausted and bewildered MAGA based still addicted to the Central Narrative on TV.

This was always the plan for the Great Resetters of the Uniparty Right. The hope was to do it under Ron! or JD! or Nikki!, but alas, no one was buying.

The funniest aspect of this pattern is that it exploits people’s personal self-interests relative to principles and their conditioned desire to say something about everything.

And naturally, they all have to show they’re smarter than Trump. –

A powerful shot, the puck crosses the goal line, the siren sounds, and a legend throws his hands up in the air while the crowd at the UBS Arena in New York explodes in cheers. Both American and Russian fans rejoice, as the man scores his 895th goal. It happened – on April 6, 2025, Alexander Ovechkin, playing for the Washington Capitals, scored against fellow countryman Ilya Sorokin, the goalie for the New York Islanders, to set an all-time NHL record. This moment will be etched in the memories of millions of fans; it will be recounted for decades to come. “Cool, but how does this help Russia?” people who aren’t into sports may ask. Ovechkin’s “timeless” record means a lot for Russia. Here’s why. During a phone call on March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed hockey and the possibility of organizing games between Russian and American players. Why did the two leaders discuss this? Perhaps they were talking about Ovechkin’s dizzying success in Washington. It’s no secret that the Kremlin keeps a close eye on Ovechkin, and during his last speech before his inauguration, Trump referred to the Russian hockey star as a “great player”. Moscow and Washington share something in common: hockey and the legendary Ovechkin. Moscow nurtured his talent, spotting and cultivating his skills, giving him his start in professional hockey, while Washington has become Ovechkin’s second home – the city where he has become an NHL legend. Russians adore Alex Ovechkin, and Americans love him just as much. – RT

Our Take: This article provides some fascinating analysis, and while it may seem a bit trivial and superficial – the notion that a sport (hockey) could somehow influence geopolitics – I'll remind you that when President Trump and President Putin spoke on the phone last month, Putin pitched the idea to Trump that the two countries organize a series of hockey games between their respective professional players, in an effort to restore diplomacy and good will between them.

Alexander Ovechkin is a living hockey legend – he just broke Wayne Gretsky's all-time scoring record – and has spent his entire 20-year career playing in D.C. for the Washington Capitals. He also happens to be very good friends with Vladimir Putin, and plans to lead the Russian national team at next year's Winter Olympics in Italy.

And to add another wrinkle to the geopolitical angle of this story: After Ovechkin tied Gretzky's record on Saturday, and was expected to break in a game the next day, the goalie for the Ukrainian national team came out and said, “I hope his legs will be torn off and he won’t succeed."

They say that politics is downstream from culture, and the sooner we start building a positive cultural foundation with Russia, the better. Hockey seems like the perfect place to begin. –

BONUS ITEMS

Several top Internal Revenue Service officials, including the acting commissioner, are preparing to quit after the Trump administration pushed the agency to use its protected tax records to help homeland security officials deport immigrants, according to people familiar with the matter. The agreement between the I.R.S. and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, disclosed in a court filing on Monday, is a fundamental departure from decades of practice at the tax collector, which has sought to keep information submitted by undocumented immigrants confidential. Under the terms of the deal, a partially redacted version of which was submitted in the case, ICE officials can ask the I.R.S. for information about people who have been ordered to leave the United States or whom they are otherwise investigating. The two agencies have not yet shared any information, the filings said. Federal law tightly controls taxpayer information, protecting home addresses, earnings and other data from disclosure even to other government agencies. I.R.S. officials have for weeks raised concerns about the Trump administration’s plan to use the agency to help with deportations, warning it could be illegal in negotiations over the agreement. The deal has fueled further turmoil at the top of the agency, which had already been rocked by mass layoffs and several leadership changes during its busiest period of the year, when millions of Americans file their taxes.

– The New York Times

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that pharmaceutical imports will soon be hit with “major” tariffs as part of his efforts to drive manufacturing back to the U.S. Drug imports evaded the first round of tariffs that Trump imposed on countries around the world, but the president said they will not be spared. “We’re going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals,” he said at a dinner of the National Republican Congressional Committee. “And when they hear that, they will leave China. They will leave other places because they have to sell — most of their product is sold here and they’re going to be opening up their plants all over the place.” Domestic drug manufacturing has shrunk dramatically in recent decades. Most production of active pharmaceutical ingredients has moved to China and other countries, according to the Food and Drug Administration. – Politico

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.