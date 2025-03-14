The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, March 13th...

Senate Democrats say privately that they will not allow the government to shut down Saturday, despite growing pressure from activists and liberal lawmakers who want them to kill a GOP-crafted six-month stopgap spending bill. Senate Democratic sources say Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) is giving plenty of room to centrists in his caucus to vote for the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) if doing so is the only way to avoid a government shutdown at week’s end. And one Democratic senator familiar with the internal deliberations said Senate Democrats will ultimately vote to keep the government open, despite the rumblings of liberals within their caucus who are heaping scorn on the House-passed funding bill. Still, the private assurances don’t rule out the possibility that something unexpected could happen to change the political calculus. Schumer on Wednesday said Democrats would insist on voting on a monthlong CR to give congressional negotiators more time to reach a deal on an omnibus spending package. And he threatened that there are not enough votes to pass the House-approved funding bill. – The Hill

Our Take: Can somebody honestly tell me the downside to a government shutdown?

Suspending NON-ESSENTIAL public services? Non-essential government employees and government contractors won't get paid?

Sounds great to me!

That kind of downsizing why I voted for Trump in the fake election! –

***

Another Take: If your enemy lays out a list of demands, and you refuse to meet those demands for three years, and they summarily exhaust you along every possible vector of resistance in the interim, and if you then end up acquiescing to those demands …

You didn’t negotiate.

You submitted. –

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate thousands of probationary workers who were let go in recent mass firings from six different agencies, including the Department of Defense. The administration is expected to file an appeal against the ruling by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco. The judge’s order came during a federal court hearing over a lawsuit from labor unions and other groups challenging the mass termination being directed by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Those plaintiffs said it violates Administrative Procedure Act requirements and congressional laws that deal with agency hiring and firing practices.

— Fox News

Our Take: I love it when they sue! I especially love it when judges make blatantly unconstitutional rulings that fast track major issues to the High Court.

First, it really is as basic as Mike Davis articulated on X:

“Under Article II of the Constitution, the President can fire any executive branch worker he wants, at any time he wants, for any reason he wants. Like Members of Congress can fire their workers, under Article I. Like federal judges can fire their workers, under Article III.”

More importantly, these plaintiffs are asserting that Trump’s constitutional authorities violate the Administrative Procedures Act.

Read that again.

The really are clinging to what’s left of the APA, and it’s not much. Everyone knows about “Chevron Deference” being overturned in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (June 2024). This decision requires courts to independently interpret laws rather than deferring to federal agencies.

But it’s not just Loper and Chevron.

In Seila Law LLC v. CFPB (2020), the independence of certain agencies was weakened, increasing presidential control over regulatory actions.

In DHS v. Regents of the University of California (2020), the requirement for agencies to follow strict procedural rules when rescinding policies was reinforced.

In West Virginia v. EPA (2022), the power of agencies to issue broad regulations without clear congressional authorization was restricted.

And in my personal favorite, Jarkesy v. SEC (2022), the use of administrative law judges by agencies — SEC secret courts — was ruled to violate the 7th Amendment.

The decisions gutted the APA and removed a lot of the deep state shadow power. Naturally, the globalist establishment is now arguing that the Constitution violates the APA.

That’s because their power isn’t in the constitution. It’s in the Administrative State and their procedures. And those procedures are being dismantled.

Considering that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, perhaps it’s time to abolish the APA. At a minimum, I expect the court to uphold Trump’s Article II powers to abolish these commies’ jobs. —

The White House has directed the U.S. military to draw up options for increasing the American troop presence in Panama to achieve President Trump’s goal of “reclaiming” the Panama Canal, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the planning. During a joint address to Congress last week, Trump said, "to further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal.” Since then, administration officials have not said what "reclaiming" means. U.S. Southern Command is developing potential plans that vary from partnering more closely with Panamanian security forces to the less likely option of U.S. troops seizing the Panama Canal by force, the officials said. Whether military force is used, the officials added, depends on how much Panamanian security forces agree to partner with the U.S. The Trump administration’s goal is to increase the U.S. military presence in Panama to diminish China’s influence there, particularly access to the canal, the officials said. Both Panama and China deny there is any foreign interference in the 50-mile canal, whose neutrality is enshrined in Panama’s Constitution. – NBC News

Our Take: There are some gold nuggets of humor in this narrative. The first being the casual disclosure in this article that the US Army Corps of Engineers still operate the canal locks that are used to move ships from one side to the other.

Then there's last week's story about Blackrock acquiring all the ports in the Panama Canal for $23 billion — a move that was fully backed by President Trump. (Sounds like the time Saudi Crown Prince MBS used his corrupt/arrested cousin's [seized] investment firm to invest in X and Elon's new AI company.)

I've heard Colonel Macgregor equate the alleged Chinese involvement in the Canal with being custodians, downplaying their real influence over the passage of ships. If there is any truth to that, then perhaps there is more to this Panama Canal narrative then meets the eye — a narrative purpose.

We've discussed on Breaking History the long history of the Green Berets in Panama, and Colonel Towner-Watkins has detailed the ties that subject has to Operation [Gladio] Condor. Will this narrative unravel into a public disclosure on CIA regime-change operations in Central and South America? Just as similar story lines are unfolding in Europe? And Africa? And Asia?

Noticing a pattern? –

We’ve seen some long, snaking lines outside Illinois Secretary of State facilities in Chicago’s Loop as the deadline for Real ID enforcement at the nation’s airports looms. So kudos to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias for triaging the situation and opening a downtown Real ID Supercenter at 191 N. Clark St. on Tuesday without asking for additional taxpayer funding to do so. Clearly, people shouldn’t have to wait all day. There, no appointment is needed. In case you’ve been under a rock, the term Real ID refers to the Real ID Act of 2005 — yes, 20 years ago — that established for a post-9/11 world more stringent requirements for driver’s licenses and identification cards issued by U.S. states and territories. The thinking was that the states all had different security systems, with varying efficacy, and the federal government wanted standardization so it could be sure the bearers were who they claimed to be. The implementation was much delayed due to a whole slew of factors, from states opposing the very notion to later delays caused by the pandemic to the usual governmental slowness. But 20 years have gone by; you procrastinators cannot claim you were not warned. There are reasonable arguments for securing airports and other federal facilities by having more dependable IDs; any college student, or parent thereof, knows how easily driver’s licenses can be faked. – Chicago Tribune

Our Take: Can President Trump pass an EO to abolish the REAL ID?

If we don't even require ID for ALL of our elections why should I be required to get a REAL ID to fly? –

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Thursday did not rule out a U.S. and Ukrainian proposal for a monthlong cease-fire, but he set down numerous conditions that would most likely delay any truce — or could make one impossible to achieve. His remarks, at a news conference in Moscow, came as U.S. officials were in Russia to discuss the cease-fire proposal that Ukraine has already agreed to. “The idea itself is the right one, and we definitely support it,” Mr. Putin said. “But there are questions that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to talk them through with our American colleagues and partners.” Those questions, Mr. Putin said, included whether Kyiv would be able to continue receiving arms shipments during the 30-day truce, and how the cease-fire would be monitored and enforced. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said that Mr. Putin’s comments had been “very predictable, very manipulative.” – The New York Times

Our Take: As I've been saying for three years, whatever peace deal is brokered between Russia and Ukraine is going to be identical to the one Putin offered in March 2022.

The Donbas is Russian. NATO fucks off.

These have always been the terms. Putin has always held the cards.

Trump knows. –

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar of “blackmail” on Thursday, as the feud between the pair reached an unprecedented level. The allegation was part of a statement issued by Netanyahu in response to an interview given by Bar’s predecessor Nadav Argaman who revealed that he is sitting on a trove of information that would compromise the premier that he will release to the public if the prime minister breaks the law. Netanyahu is widely reported to have been working for months to try and oust Bar, as he seeks to place the blame for the failures that allowed for Hamas’s October 7 onslaught to unfold squarely on the security echelon, as opposed to the political leadership. Bar is said to be pushing back against the effort, fearing that acquiescence would allow Netanyahu to appoint a loyalist in his stead. – The Times of Israel

Our Take: Ay caramba, this soap opera is getting good.

So now Bibi is claiming that his former [FBI Director] is blackmailing him?

Doesn't the fact that Bibi used the word "blackmail" to describe the threats by Argaman imply that Bibi has some skeletons? Or is he merely playing up the victim card? (Something he's pretty notorious for doing.)

Whatever the motive, here is the net result: (From the interview.)

Interesting. And straight from the mouth of the former head of the Shin Bet.

Netanyahu not only funded Hamas, he propped them up after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tried to bleed them dry.

Hamas would have collapsed in 2018, had Netanyahu not stepped in. That is the truth that changes the entire conversation surrounding October 7.

–

Demonstrators have flooded the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City, in a show of solidarity with student protest leader Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent resident of the United States. Thursday’s protest is the latest in a string of demonstrations after immigration authorities arrested Khalil on Saturday evening. The administration of President Donald Trump has said it intends to deport Khalil, who is Palestinian and married to a US citizen, over his role in pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University. Khalil’s lawyers and supporters, however, believe the Trump administration is wilfully conflating criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza with support for “terrorism”. The arrest has been roundly condemned by civil liberty groups, who have called Khalil a “political prisoner”. — Al Jazeera

AND

Mahmoud Khalil, the Palestinian Columbia University graduate detained by US immigration authorities over the weekend, worked for the British government on its "flagship soft power policy" for years, Middle East Eye can reveal. Khalil, a permanent resident of the US, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Saturday night. A federal judge temporarily blocked his deportation, and Khalil is currently awaiting proceedings in a federal jail in Louisiana. Khalil graduated with a master’s degree from Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs in December. He was one of the main negotiators for students during the pro-Palestine campus encampment in the spring of 2024. However, MEE has found that he previously worked as a programme manager at the Syria Office in the British embassy in Beirut from 2018 t0 2022. Online records reviewed by MEE show that Khalil worked as a local manager for the Syria Chevening Program, a prestigious UK government international scholarship scheme, as well as for the Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund.

— Middle East Eye

Our Take: He sounds like a spy, and the “Conflict, Stability, and Security Fund” sounds like a money laundering Gladio front.

As we discussed earlier this week, subverting the US Constitution is grounds to lose your green card and get deported under multiple sections of the US Code.

But the revelation of a British Security Clearance, Syrian NGO projects, and his academic background debunk the narrative that this guy is some well meaning activist that’s being held as a political prisoner. He sure sounds like a spy.

In case that’s not enough for you to question the story and the protests about the story, consider this:

A free, collaborative constitutional legal defense is immediately at Khalil’s disposal, despite NGOs taking a recent hit on dark money.

The one thing I will say about this op is that we sure are learning a lot about a lot. —

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will no take part in an upcoming video conference proposed by UK and France, in which a so-called “coalition of the willing” intends to increase military support for Ukraine, La Repubblica and La Stampa newspapers have reported. In its article on Tuesday, La Repubblica said that “it is certain” that Meloni will boycott the virtual meeting of the Western European leaders being convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday. The Italian PM reportedly “distances herself from the Franco-British axis” due to her disagreement with the push by London and Paris to send peacekeepers to aid Kiev. Meloni believes that Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are “rushing ahead” with their idea, according to La Repubblica. The move by Rome could “split the front that Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron are trying to build,” La Stampa noted. – RT

Our Take: Our girl, Meloni, strikes again.

Ever since that strange love triangle narrative between Musk/Meloni/Trump that the Euro-MSM tried to spin up in December – which was actually preceded by Meloni's government arresting Mossad agents colluding with former Italian intelligence agents to hack into Italy's servers to extract blackmail against Meloni and Putin – Giorgia has been all in on Trump and all against the Euro-Fascists who seem intent on consolidating power on the continent until they manifest a single continental government, in both form and function.

This week on Breaking History, Matt Ehret and I actually hosted a writer from ZeroHedge, Alex Krainer, who had some interesting theories on certain Tuscan banking dynasties being loyal to Elon and Trump and the nationalist-populist movement they have come to represent worldwide.

With each passing day, it becomes more and more likely that the bureaucracy known as the European Union will not survive this conflict. (For NATO, that is already a foregone conclusion.) Individual nation-states like Slovakia and Hungary have already defected from the political direction of Western Europe, and now we are seeing Italy, Spain, and Romania following suit – which is funny, as Romania only received its status as full member-state this past December. Other nationalist-populist movements are catching fire in Germany, Poland, France, Britain, Ireland, and beyond,

It will be interesting to see how Peacemakers like Meloni are treated by Brussels and Davos. –

On Monday, March 10, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a case that could have blockbuster repercussions. The case, Chiles v. Salazar, concerns a Colorado licensed professional counselor who wishes to provide services to Colorado youth suffering from gender dysphoria. But Colorado law forbids that counselor, Kaley Chiles, from providing any counseling (i.e. speaking) if it concerns the concept of a young person NOT seeking to affirm their transgender status. For example, if a young person who has transitioned from one sex to another is questioning that decision and approaches Chiles for guidance about potentially detransitioning, she is legally forbidden from providing that guidance. — Legal Insurrection

Our Take: Mad science has turned into legal madness (again) and it’s headed for SCOTUS. And, of course, the face of the madness is Colorado (again).

The law here essentially says that a child can make life altering changes to their bodies — turn their healthy penis into a frankengina, carve up their forearm to craft a flaccid, phallus-like appendage for their healthy labias, remove their healthy (and biologically magical) breasts, sterilize their healthy reproduction and prevent themselves from ever experiencing healthy sexual pleasure — but they aren’t allowed to change their minds. At least, no one is allowed to help them try and get healthy if they do change their minds.

Changing their minds isn’t allowed. “Once trans, always trans” according to Colorado’s rainbow communists. Madness.

History will harshly judge this season of mad science, with future generations wondering in horror how society could convince itself that sexualizing, sterilizing, and mutilating children was moral and right.

Either that, or they’ll have their way with gay climate abortions and humanity will die off, saved only through Elon Musk’s hard drive on “mars.”

Or the meteor. Stories like this make me root for the meteor.

Madness. Maranatha! —

NB. Apologies for being so graphic, but it’s important to resist becoming numb to the horrors these monsters call “rights.” Besides, I didn’t even get into the tomato paste. You’re welcome.

BONUS ITEMS

The Trump administration’s plans to detain migrants in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, hit another roadblock this week after all 40 such individuals held there were sent back to the United States, with no future deportation flights scheduled to the island. A Defense official confirmed to The Hill Thursday there are “zero” migrants being held at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, including a group of 23 “high threat” individuals held at the detention facility on base and 17 others who were detained at the migrant operations center there. The official did not say where the men had been moved to, but multiple outlets reported they were transported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aircraft Tuesday and relocated to one or more of the agency’s facilities in Louisiana. Further questions were referred to ICE, which did not respond to requests for comment from The Hill. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not comment. – The Hill

Erik and Lyle Menendez will appear before the California Parole Board for a hearing on June 13, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday. Following the hearing, the three-month investigation into their behavior over decades in prison and any risk they pose if released will be submitted to the California governor’s office and a Superior Court judge. At that point, both will decide whether the convicted killers should be resentenced and subsequently released, granted clemency or remain in prison. The Menendez brothers, who are serving double life sentences with no chance of parole for the 1989 murder of their parents, launched several legal avenues to regain their freedom beginning in 2023. This was when new, compelling evidence lent significant weight to their long-standing defense that they gunned down their parents at their Beverly Hills home in an act of self-defense stemming from years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father, José Menendez. – The Hollywood Reporter

One of Guatemala's most wanted drug traffickers has been captured in Mexico and returned to Guatemala to await extradition to the United States, Guatemalan officials said. Guatemala Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez said the capture of Aler Baldomero Samayoa Recinos on Tuesday was carried out in cooperation with Mexico and the United States. He said Samayoa Recinos negotiated drug shipments through Guatemala with Mexican cartels. Jiménez posted images and video of the arrest on social media, showing officers escorting a handcuffed Samayoa Recinos. Guatemala also has a case against Samayoa Recinos, so it wasn't immediately clear if that case would have to proceed before his extradition would be considered. He was expected to appear in court in Guatemala on Wednesday. – CBS News

